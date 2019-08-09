Gold: Rock, Paper, Scissors

If you are new to this then first of all acquire some physical gold and silver and store it outside of the banking system.

We all hope that the next recession will have a soft landing, but we can’t count on it so prepare now just in case.

Central Banks and other institutions are buyers of gold as outlined by World Gold Council report that Central banks purchased 224.4 tons in the second quarter of 2019.

Gold has constantly lost to paper as evident by the correlation of sudden selling on the paper market and the corresponding reduction in the price of physical gold.

Preamble

Gold is at the starting gate of a major bull run, it is now ‘Game On’.

Talking of games, in the game commonly known as Rock, Paper, Scissors, rock beats scissors, paper beats rock and scissors beat paper. Gold has constantly lost to paper as evident by the correlation of sudden selling on the paper market and the corresponding reduction in the price of physical gold.

It is time that the scissors severed the link between paper and rock in order that physical gold can find its true value. In this article we will take a quick look at both the paper market and the physical market for gold

First a word of warning, we have been here before with gold only to be disappointed by head fakes and false starts. The big players have the power to dump large quantities of gold onto the paper market thus and in turn reduce the price of gold in a matter of minutes.

The Paper Market

The paper market is more or less represented by the COMEX who reckon to trade around 27 million ounces of gold on a daily basis. COMEX Gold futures are described as hedging tools for commercial producers and users of gold and that they also provide global gold price discovery. This is something that I struggle with because of the leverage involved which is around 15:1.

In other words, for the outlay of one US Dollar a speculator can control fifteen Dollars’ worth of gold. That is fifteen times the buying power of those who acquire physical gold and pay the going rate for it. Then we have the question of timing; if for instance a ‘sell’ order is placed on a busy day the impact will be less than when a ‘sell’ order is placed in the ‘after hours’ market. At that time most traders have left their desks for the day so there are only a few left to bid and therefore the price falls accordingly. To see gold fall in this manner is not commonplace but it does happen usually at critical moments for gold, such as when it approaches a strong resistance level.

Physical Gold

Physical Gold can be purchased by most people via the various precious metals’ retailers, banks and direct from the mint, in some countries. For instance, in the UK gold can be purchased from the Royal Mint and is it does not have the Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently 20% lumped on top of the sales price. However, there are additional sales taxes in other jurisdictions which are imposed on gold.

Central Banks and other institutions are buyers of gold as outlined by World Gold Council report that Central banks purchased 224.4 tons in the second quarter of 2019. We are aware that Poland, had previously purchased 25.7 tons in 2018, and recently purchased another 100 tons. This is a major shift for the central banks who have now entered another phase of rate cuts and financial stimuli. What do they know that we don’t, an economic collapse, the coming demise of Fiat currencies or something worse? Their purchases of gold are a defensive move in an attempt to provide protection should either of the above scenarios present themselves.

Conclusion

We all hope that the next recession will have a soft landing, but we can’t count on it so prepare now just in case.

If you are new to this then first of all acquire some physical gold and silver and store it outside of the banking system. More sophisticated investors should look at the stocks which have come to life and are set to make major gains as gold and silver increase in value. The more cavalier speculator may want to take a look at well thought out options strategies as they can be extremely profitable, but also dangerous to your financial health.

Got a comment, then please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get the more balance we will have in this debate and hopefully our trading decisions will be better informed and more profitable.

If you are not already a Follower and wish to see our posts on gold, silver and the associated stocks, then please hit the follow button in order not to miss out.

Take good care

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.