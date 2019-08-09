Exelixis: Mid-Cap Oncology Concern Continues To Deliver Growth

We examine key highlights of earnings results and what is on the horizon for the firm in the paragraphs below.

Sales are a third higher than a year ago, and the company has a huge cash balance, but the stock is where it was a year ago.

Over the next week, we will be checking in on several small and midcap biotech concerns that have recently posted Q2 results. We will highlight key takeaways from earnings results, recent analyst commentary, the current state of the company's balance sheet, upcoming potential catalysts, and our updated view on the firm's prospects. Today, we look at Exelixis (EXEL), a fast growing midcap oncology concern that disclosed Q2 results on July 31st.

Company Overview:

Exelixis, Inc. is a California-based 'Tier 2' biotechnology concern focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines to treat people with cancer. The company has a current market cap of approximately $6.2 billion and trades right at $20.50 a share.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted GAAP EPS of a quarter a share in 2Q2019, two cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in at just over $240 million. This was up 29% from a year ago and some $13 million above the consensus. Q2 sales included collaboration revenues of $46.6 million, which compares to $40.3 million in the year ago period. The increase in collaboration revenues was primarily the result of the recognition of a $20.0 million milestone from Daiichi Sankyo Company (OTCPK:DSKYF) in the Japanese market.

Source: Company Presentation

The company's growth continues to being powered by CABOMETYX. This compound was approved for second-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma or RCC in 2016 and has been approved for two additional indications since. CABOMETYX revenues were up 34% on a year-over-year basis and up 7.5% on a sequential basis over the first quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

R&D expenses have gone up significantly in the past year as Exelixis has four phase 3 pivotal studies (CheckMate 9ER, COSMIC-311, COSMIC-312, and COSMIC-313), as well as a multi-cohort phase 1b study (COSMIC-021) ongoing. Hopefully, these lead to additional approved indications for CABOMETYX to continue to power its sales ramp. The compound seems a sure thing to crack the $1 billion annual 'blockbuster' territory in the near future.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Both Cowen & Co. ($25 price target) and RBC Capital ($29 price target) reiterated their Buy ratings on Exelixis right after Q2 results hit. Morgan Stanley maintained their Hold rating, albeit with the same $25 price target as Cowen.

The company continues to build cash on its balance sheet. Cash and investments totaled just over $1.16 billion at the end of the second quarter. This compares with just north of $850 million at the end of 2018.

Verdict:

Exelixis has been a frustrating name to hold over the past year. As can be seen below, the shares have been range bound over that time frame even as sales rose by a third. CABOMETYX looks set to continue to grow both organically as other indications are approved. The company is also cash rich, so it could potentially buy a smaller name to diversify its product offerings. Given oncology is also a popular focus for M&A activity, at some point, Exelixis could be a logical buyout target for a larger concern as well.

The long-term risk/reward profile still seems attractive despite the sideways action in the stock over the past 12 months.

Option Strategy:

Although Exelixis has been a frustrating 'buy & hold' name over the past year, it has been profitable for me several times using a simple option strategy, given its narrow trading range. A good way to add exposure to EXEL is via buy-writes orders. Currently, one could fashion a Buy-Write order using the February $21 call options with a net debit in the $18.20 to $18.30 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a very solid potential return for a five and a half month hold period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.