Kodak's Earnings: More Of The Same, Decline Should Continue

I believe the chances of Kodak calling it quits within the next 24 months are high, and not much would be left for common shareholders.

The company, on life support for a long time, still has a few quarters to try and turn its business around - but the odds are not on its side.

On August 8, Kodak (NYSE:KODK) reported the results of its second quarter. Revenues of $307 million continued to drop sharply, down 7.5% YOY, but with more than a third of the decline being driven by unfavorable currency movements.

Net earnings of $201 million looked very high at first glance, but included the large gain on disposition of the Flexographic Packaging Division. Without it, net loss from continuing operations of $0.25/share would have compared unfavorably against 2Q18's net loss of $0.04/share.

Credit: Flickr

The management team, understandably, highlighted the decent results of a couple of its key product lines: volume for Kodak Sonora Process Free Plates grew 25% and annuity revenues for the Kodak PROSPER inkjet platform increased 9%. But worth noting, revenues from what the company classifies as "growth engines" (e.g. Sonora, PROSPER, Kodak Software, AM3D) represented only about one-fourth of total sales in 2Q19, and advanced only 2% YOY.

More relevant for what I have called a "zombie stock" is the company's odds of staying alive while hoping for its business to turn around. In that regard, Kodak's balance sheet certainly looked better than it did earlier in the year, the result of (1) the disposition of Flexographic Packaging for a bit over $300 million, and (2) the debt rollover enabled by the issuance of $100 million in convertible notes due 2021.

Kodak's net cash balance (i.e. total cash minus debt) is now $129 million, including $19 million in restricted assets, against the $144 million in net debt held in December 2018. Better yet, virtually, all of the company's debt obligation is due one year out or longer. However, the large operating losses that amounted to $25 million in 2Q19 (excluding $26 million in pension income), only partially offset by tight working capital management, will likely continue to eat into Kodak's resources at a fast pace.

Also worth noting, $126 million of Kodak's cash is held abroad, and "may have high tax costs or other limitations that delay the ability to repatriate", as the 10-Q makes clear.

Slow bleed should continue

It looks like Kodak, on life support for a long time, still has a few quarters to try and turn its business around. The company's liquidity seems good enough to ensure that this happens. However, when it comes to the longer-term prospects (by which I mean one or two years, not decades), I believe Kodak itself describes the struggles best:

Kodak has significant cash requirements to fund ongoing operations, restructuring programs, pension and other post-retirement obligations, and other obligations. [...] The current cash balance outside of China, recent trend of negative cash flow and lack of certainty regarding the return to positive cash flow raise substantial doubt about Kodak's ability to continue as a going concern.

Data by YCharts

Given the recent results, I believe the odds of Kodak calling it quits within the next 24 months are high. Should this be the case, as I mentioned last time, "I cannot think of a plausible scenario in which common shareholders would be able to walk away with anything" due to book value of equity being barely positive (negative once adjusted for intangibles and probable inventory obsolescence) and total liabilities plus preferred stock exceeding $1.2 billion.

KODK, in my view, is not more than a stock to watch wither from a distance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.