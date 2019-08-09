Natural Gas Market Overview: Record Supply Vs. Record Demand

Both total supply and total demand are record-high (for this time of the year), but total demand is still not strong enough to erode y-o-y storage surplus.

This report covers the week ending August 9, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 640 bcf for the week ending August 9 (up 0.9% w-o-w and up 4.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive and increased from +18.60% to +21.20%. We calculate that total natural gas demand in the U.S. has been expanding in annual terms for 16 consecutive weeks now (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up slightly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the nationwide cooling degree days (CDDs) edged up by 0.6% w-o-w in the week ending August 9. Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was 9.0% below last year's level. Still, total demand for natural gas is growing in annual terms due to bullish non-degree day factors and stronger exports as well as because of structural factors.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were above the norm (3.0 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

Despite a 9.5% y-o-y drop in the price of Central Appalachian coal, average NG/Coal spreads remain very low, allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 9.0 bcf/d (no less than 3.0 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds were mostly weaker y-o-y, while hydro inflows were stronger. On balance, these two factors probably displaced some 100 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector in the week ending August 9.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, however, the net cumulative effect from non-degree day factors this week was very bullish, at +5.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Total exports were down 5.0% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, and Cameron) served eight LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 28 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 4.0 bcf/d.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 114 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 91.89 bcf/d in August, 92.21 bcf/d in September, and 92.05 bcf/d in October. In the week ending August 9, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 99.10 bcf per day (up 0.6% w-o-w and up 7.1% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total supply-demand balance for the week ending August 9 should be around 7.2 bcf/d, which is 2.7 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018. However, next week (ending August 16), we expect the balance to get tighter (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 55 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +60 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -111 bcf today to -89 bcf for the week ending August 23.

In absolute terms, total supply has set a new all-time high this week. In relative terms, total demand is also record high (for this time of the year). However, total demand it is clearly not strong enough to erode y-o-y storage surplus. At the same time, today's very high level of coal-to-gas switching is unsustainable in the long term. Eventually, natural gas prices will have to sharply increase. It is a question of when rather than if.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers: We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.