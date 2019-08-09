Expect A 'Fear Factor' Test Soon For Gold

After a radiant run in the first week of August, gold investors are basking in the glow of their profits from the recent stock market decline. Gold continues to prove itself as the perfect hedge against global market volatility and has outperformed nearly every major asset category this summer.

However, gold may be forced to give back some of its latest gains as the panic which gripped investors in late July gradually fades in the coming weeks. In today's report, we'll discuss the likelihood that gold will pull back to test not only its immediate-term trend line, but also its "fear factor" demand. Gold will also likely spend some additional time in August consolidating its gains before continuing higher.

In recent reports, I've made the case that gold's strength will soon be tested once the headline-driven panic in the financial market subsides. While runaway fears over China and U.S. interest rate policy have clearly benefited gold in the last two weeks, those fears can just as easily vanish at the drop of a tweet.

The latest news out of China underscores this point. The country's exports unexpectedly rose 3.3% in July, year over year. This reversed a 1.3% decline in June, and according to MarketWatch, beat an economists' poll which had previously forecast a drop of 2% on year. The news was enough to push the S&P 500 Index (SPX) higher by nearly 2% on Aug. 8, which shows just how sensitive the market has become to news out of China.

Gold traders were unconvinced that China's fortunes have turned for the better, however, as the metal was up 0.50% for the latest session. Yet there is a troubling upside gap in the daily chart of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), below, which I use as a gold proxy. Upside gaps that occur when fear has been the dominant driver for gold tend to be filled in short order. While this isn't a hard-and-fast rule, participants should be aware that, if fear begins to fade, gold will be vulnerable to profit-taking pressure.

Source: BigCharts

A bigger problem for gold will occur if the major stock market indices rally back to their all-time highs. This will put investors under the additional pressure of wanting to gain more exposure to risk assets by shedding some of their safe-haven gold holdings and rotating back into stocks. In other words, gold's well-known "fear factor" will likely soon be tested.

I'm convinced that there will be no major selling event in gold, however, since there are simply too many unknowns for investors to simply divest themselves completely of gold. They'll undoubtedly want to retain a long position in gold as insurance against the next recrudescence of trade-related troubles.

The likelihood is high that the extreme fear which has characterized the market since late July will fade in the coming weeks. Fear, as I've emphasized in past reports, is an exceedingly temporal emotion which tends to be very fleeting. Gold's nearly vertical rally these last few days was entirely fear-based, so it's not reasonable to assume that those types of short-term gains can continue in a sustained fashion. A pullback in the gold price to test the 15-day moving average, which I regard as the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend line, is a likely occurrence before gold is technically ready to rally in a sustained fashion.

In the IAU chart shown above, the 15-day moving average can be seen at just above the $13.75 level. This corresponds to the upper boundary of the gold ETF's lateral trading range for July. As long as the IAU price doesn't decisively violate the $13.75 level, this would actually be a normal pullback and would establish a stair-stepping pattern of higher highs and higher lows - typical for a bull market.

Another reason for expecting a slower progression of gold's rising trend is the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Shown below is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which I use as a dollar proxy. UUP isn't far from its yearly high and is still above its widely watched 50-day moving average. This confirms that the dollar is still in an intermediate-term rising trend, and with the dollar in a technically strong position, it will create at least some drag for the gold price due to the metal's currency component.

Source: BigCharts

Another potential headwind for gold in the coming weeks if China-related fears continue to fade is the crude oil price. U.S. oil prices have tumbled in recent days (see chart below) and have had the worst start for any month since 2015. The trade war is viewed by many oil traders as a potential risk for global energy demand.

Source: BigCharts

So, why is this important for gold? It's because gold, in normal times, tends to benefit when oil prices are strengthening. Conversely, weaker energy prices can eventually have a negative effect on gold since commodity fund managers often use oil as a barometer for other inflation-sensitive assets like gold. When oil prices are rising steadily, it's widely assumed by institutional traders and hedge fund managers that the overall commodity market outlook is bullish. This creates an extra incentive for them to buy gold. But a persistently weak oil price tells them that commodity price deflation is more of a threat than inflation, which undermines institutional gold demand to some extent.

As gold's main appeal continues to be as an insurance policy against trade war risk, it's unlikely that even a falling oil price will significantly dent gold's intermediate-term (3-6 month) demand. Investors should nonetheless be aware that a continued oil price plunge will serve as another headwind for gold and could keep bullion prices in an extended sideways trading range for a while until the crude oil market bottoms out.

While I expect a test of gold's immediate-term trend line - as well as its "fear factor" in the coming weeks - gold's dominant intermediate-term trend should remain intact based on global safety concerns. Gold mining stocks should also benefit from continued safe-haven gold demand thanks to the leverage factor in the mining shares. Investors are, therefore, justified in maintaining longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as well as gold mining stocks.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF, I'm using a level slightly under $27.00 as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants who haven't done so should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.