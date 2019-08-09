Macy's: Even A Solid Quarter Might Not Matter For The Stock

I would not be surprised to see comp support from the Growth50 and Backstage initiatives, although margins should remain under pressure.

Macy's (M), a fairly high-performing department store chain whose stock can't seem to find a bottom, is about to release its fiscal 2Q19 results. Whether the battered shares will react positively to the retailer's financial performance, even if it proves to be better than expectations, remains to be seen.

Revenues are projected to land at $5.56 billion, largely flat YOY and in line with the company's current projections for the full year. Adjusted EPS of $0.45, if achieved, would look quite soft compared to last year's $0.70, as margins are likely to be more challenged this time.

Credit: pymnts.com

Front and center will be same-store sales growth, which over the past two quarters stabilized within the flat-to-up 1% range (see chart below) that the management team has set as its full-year target. As Macy's expands the Growth50 concept to 100 additional stores this year and continues to see the YOY impact of the 120 Backstage locations added to the fleet in 2018, some upside to recent comp trend could come from these initiatives.

I would be surprised to see much strength coming from a crucial women's apparel and accessories business that has remained soft so far in 2019 across the industry, also hurting peers Kohl's (KSS) and Nordstrom (JWN). In addition, I expect the strong U.S. dollar and a soft global economy relative to the United States' to serve as a drag to sales from international tourism. On the flip side, digital sales are likely to act as a tailwind, especially in the faster-growing mobile channel that generated $1 billion in revenues last year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Equally important, if not more so, will be profitability. Last quarter, gross margin dipped by a noticeable 80 bps on the back of "higher delivery expenses, not offset by merchandise margin expansion". The pressure is likely to continue if not increase, in my view, given the growth in online sales, the success of Macy's off-price efforts (e.g. Backstage), and possibly some tariff-related headwinds.

On the latter point, I will be curious to hear management's narrative (and potential earnings guidance update for the year) following the most recent developments on the trade war front. Last quarter, CEO Jeff Gennette stated that "the increase of the third tranche (of import tax hikes) from 10% to 25% on May 10 does have some impact, particularly on the furniture business", while the fourth tranche announced in early August "will have an impact on both Macy's private and national brands".

On the stock

While I am not an M shareholder, I can understand why investors might be frustrated by the stock's complete lack of traction in 2019. After more than doubling in market value in only a few months, to a recent peak of about $40/shares by mid-2018, shares completed their round trip back down to the high teens, even though the fundamentals of the company do not seem overly concerning to me.

Data by YCharts

Co./Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Macy's - M 6.3x 4.8% 1.3x 6.1% Kohl's (KSS) 9.3x 9.0% 1.0x 14.6% Dillard's (DDS) 12.2x -8.3% NA 14.2% Nordstrom (JWN) 8.9x 6.3% 1.4x 10.6%

Over time, however, I learned to respect and listen to the market rather than try to fight it. Due to a combination of unfavorable macro-level and industry-wide factors that include the lingering trade war with China, potential economic deceleration in the horizon, and the fast-rising trends in online and direct-to-consumer shopping that could hurt traditional brick-and-mortar players, investors don't seem to be placing much confidence in M.

I believe the Cincinnati-based retailer has a decent chance of disclosing at least in line 2Q19 results, while depressed valuations (see chart and table above) may signal a good opportunity to buy this stock on the cheap. But given lack of momentum, I would need to see a shift in market sentiment before giving M a shot.

Even if the stock spikes to a forward EPS multiple of 7x or 8x following the earnings release, I would be much more comfortable waiting for stock demand to pick up rather than trying to catch what has been a falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.