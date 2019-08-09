Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Jeremy Roberge - VP, Finance and IR

Christian Bayle - President, CEO & Director

Brent Heagy - CFO

Jeffrey Marchant - SVP, Transportation

James Madro - SVP, NGL Processing

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial.

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Ben Pham - BMO

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Welcome to the Inter Pipeline's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations.

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; and Jim Madro, Senior Vice President, NGL Processing. For today's call, Chris will be focusing on key business developments as well as quarterly highlights and Brent will conclude with a discussion on our financial performance.

To start, I would like to remind you that certain information in this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. A discussion of the related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which you can find on the website or at Sedar.com.

Please, go ahead, Chris.

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everybody. I am pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2019 Inter Pipeline delivered strong financial and operating results. We also achieved a number of milestones related to construction activities at the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which remains on schedule, and on budget.

We announced the completion of a new oil sands connection and sanctioned a $100 million project within our conventional oil gathering business. We also announced that we were exploring the potential sale of our European bulk liquid storage business which I will discuss in greater detail shortly.

Specifically during the quarter, we invested $287 million of Heartland Petrochemical Complex bringing our total capital spend to approximately $1.6 billion. All heavy-lift vessels for the propane dehydrogenation facility now in place and we substantially advance concrete foundation and piling work for the polypropylene facility.

Through the successful execution of lump-sum construction contracts from purchase orders and substantially completed time and materials work we have de-risked approximately 55% of the $3.5 billion project costs. We also remain on track to derisk approximately 60% of estimated costs by the end of the year.

Moving to our conventional oil business. We continue to execute on our multiphase expansion of the central operative pipeline system. During the quarter, work continues to progress to complete Phase 1 which involves the expansion of the Stettler Crude Oil Terminal with construction of two 130,000 barrel storage tanks and related truck unloading infrastructure. It is scheduled to enter commercial service in phases beginning in the fall of 2019.

We also recently announced the second phase of the Central Alberta pipeline expansion, which includes the construction of 75 kilometers of new pipeline that will link our Throne Station on the Bow River pipeline system to the Central Alberta pipeline system.

The new pipeline called the Viking Connector, an associated facility work represents $100 million investment. We expect throughput volume on the Viking Connector to average between 10 to 15 thousand barrels per day once it enters commercial service in the first half of 2020, which approximately one third of forecast shipments currently secured for a 10-year term.

Once operational, this connection will provide improved market access and flexible transportation service solutions for our customers. Within our oil sands transportation business, we placed into service $110 million diluent and bitumen blend connection to the Canadian Natural Kirby North project on our Cold Lake and Corridor pipeline system. This connection is underpinned by a long term take-or-pay arrangement, which is not dependent on commodity prices or volume shipped and was completed under budget and approximately six months ahead of schedule.

We also announced yesterday that we're exploring the potential sale of our European bulk liquid storage business. Inter Terminals is one of the largest independent storage businesses in Europe, and it has approximately 37 million barrels of storage capacity across 23 terminals in the U.K. Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and Ireland. I'm proud of our European storage business, its growth, and the terrific people that have managed and operated our facilities since we first entered this business in 2015.

The decision to explore the sale of Inter terminals is consistent with our pragmatic approach to long term portfolio management particularly in light of our large capital expenditure program. Of course, there is no assurance that a sale will be completed and a definitive timeline for this process has not been set.

Finally, I'm pleased to announce that in the second quarter of 2019, we reached a major operational safety milestone of 5 million hours worked without a lost time accident. This is an incredible achievement and our performance is directly attributable to the personal commitment of our employees and the strong safety culture throughout the organization.

I will now turn things over to Brent to provide additional details on our results.

Thank you, Chris and good morning everyone. During the quarter, Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $240 million that was underpinned by strong and stable contributions from our oil sands transportation, and conventional oil pipeline businesses.

Our oil sands business produced 150 million, while our conventional oil pipeline business earned 50 million of funds from operations in the quarter. Results on the conventional business were driven by strong contribution from midstream marketing, primarily due to attractive butane pricing, and increased blending activities as a result of higher volume from sweet crude batching operations on the Central Alberta pipeline system. We expect our midstream business will generate approximately 40 to 45 million of EBITDA in 2019 depending on pricing differentials and volume.

Reduced conventional operating expenses also favorably impacted financial results, by decreasing 10 million compared to the same quarter in 2018. The decrease was largely attributable to the elevated repair, remediation and integrity related costs in Q2, 2018. On an annual basis, aggregate operational expenses should be comparable with those incurred in 2018.

Our NGL processing business generated funds from operations of 72 million during the quarter compared to $101 million in the second quarter of 2018. The $29 million decrease was primarily driven from weaker frac spread prices on volumes sold at our Cochrane and Redwater facilities compared to the same period in 2013.

Inter Pipeline has scheduled maintenance activities at the Redwater Olefinic Fractionator as well as Pioneer I and II offgas facilities during the third quarter of 2019.

These coincide with plant turned around at producer upgrading facilities and our operations are expected to be offline for approximately three weeks. As a result, offgas sales volumes during the third quarter will be lower.

Our Bulk Liquid Storage generated solid results during the quarter with funds from operations of $27 million. This represents an increase of approximately $10 million compared to the same period in 2018 and reflects the additional cash flow contribution from our recently acquired storage business in the UK and Netherlands.

Utilization rates have steadily increased since the beginning of the year and averaged 83% during the quarter as demand for storage continues to improve. For the month of July, we have seen the average utilization rate across our European business increased to 90%.

Inter Pipeline remains committed to operating in a financially prudent and flexible manner. As of June 30th 2019, our consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio was 45% compared to 51.8% as of December 31, 2018.

As Chris previously mentioned, we are exploring the potential sale of Inter Terminals. Should the process result in the sale proceeds will be used to reduce debt and finance our capital expenditure program.

In addition, we would be in a position to suspend our DRIP plan and internally finance our current capital program including the construction of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex. It is important to note we are expecting NGL processing third quarter financial results to be weaker than historical averages.

This is due to the impact of lower sales volume and higher costs resulting from the scheduled turnaround at our offgas facilities, as well as our expectation for depressed frac spread pricing during the quarter. Results in our other three business segments are expected to remain stable.

Now I'm sure many of you are aware of a recent media speculation regarding an unsolicited proposal to acquire Inter Pipeline. As a matter of policy we do not comment on market rumors or speculation, so we will have nothing further to say on this matter today.

So this concludes the formal portion of the conference call. And I would now like to turn the meeting back to the operator Chris to open the floor for questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Patrick Kenny with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Patrick Kenny

Hey, good morning guys. I guess I got to ask the question. Chris, you're obviously is a Director of the Company. So can you please confirm if the Board has received an offer to acquire the Company? And if so, if the review is still ongoing? Or if it's been rejected and if so why?

Christian Bayle

Sure, Pat. As Brent just mentioned at the start of the call here, our focus today is on our financial results and the recent announcements, and we don't intend to comment any further on those matters today.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. And I'll move over to the potential sale of Inter Terminals here. I just wanted to touch on the payout policy, 77% payout ratio year to-date. Obviously that would move somewhere north of 80% if you are successful in selling the business at least until Heartland comes online. So, I just wanted to confirm that you would be comfortable utilizing some of your commodity base cash flows to cover the dividend for say, a couple of years until some additional contracted cash flows kick in from Heartland.

Brent Heagy

Hi, Pat. This is Brett. I will confirm that in the near term some level of commodity base cash flow maybe use to support the dividend and we would be comfortable with that. As you pointed out once the Heartland Petrochemical Complex enters commercial service in late 2021. The incremental $450 million to $500 million of expected annual EBITDA will support the current dividend and will anchor future dividend growth. But ultimately not be a board decision.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. And lastly and then I'll jump back in the queue here. But again on the potential sale, have you had any discussions with the rating agencies just to make sure that they would view the sale as credit accretive, not only from a metric standpoint but also business risk and overall cash flow quality profile?

Brent Heagy

Well, we're – and this is Brent again. We are in continuing discussion with the rating agencies. So our view is I don't think that it would actually change our credit rating at all. But definitely when you look if we actually go through with the sale and we apply the proceeds to the financing requirements for our current capital program, it's definitely credit positive. The metrics would improve. And so we would certainly anticipate the rating agencies would be positively.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. Thanks Brent. Thanks, Chris.

Your next question is from Linda Ezergailis with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. Just following up on some funding scenarios and credit implications. Clearly, the outlook for NGL pricing is dynamic and arguably it's not as strong as it was a year ago. But I'm wondering if you could help us think about what the funding outlook might be in the event that you chose not to proceed with the sale of your European bulk liquid storage business. And I'm wondering if perhaps the DRIP would not be turned off for or how the Plan B would be?

Brent Heagy

Sure. It's Brent again, Linda. So I'll take that question. So let me just kind of maybe walk through our thoughts on this and where we're currently at. So if we receive an attractive price, the utilization of proceeds from the potential sale of the bulk liquid storage business, it is a very attractive option for financing. And as I mentioned, we could very well meet our finance requirements for our current capital program including HPC and it would allow us to suspend the DRIP.

I just want to make a comment really about the sales process itself. We believe that the sales process is going to attract significant buyer interest. It's a large attractive platform for a buyer. It comes with a strong management team. So our current planned course of action regarding financing is really looking at the potential sale of bulk liquid storage business. And we would keep the P-DRIP on until the sale is concluded.

Now as you've pointed out, we've acknowledged the base business has not performed as strongly as in the past and P-DRIP may have to stay on longer than December 2019 if we do not conclude a sale. But what I will say, if we don't do a sale, we will update everyone on what our plans are. And you know we do have options since we still have strong access to capital markets, lots of room to do a hybrid issuance. And our balance sheet is still strong with an FFO to debt at around 20% and the consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio of around 45%.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful. Now just as another question on various possibilities. You on just financing considerations, would you consider selling other parts of the business whether they be less core or fully core including potentially a partial sale of your PDH project to potentially not just surface value, but maybe d P-DRIP as well?

Christian Bayle

I'll pick that one, Linda. It's Chris. I would say those options are far down on the list from where we're at today. Just to maybe emphasize some of Brent's comments. We've always had in the back of our minds that some sort of portfolio management process would be attractive in terms of funding our large capital growth program ever since we announced HPC. It's simply a matter of -- we're constantly updating where we think the most attractive sources of capital could come from.

Initially it was through to the public markets. And -- but we're always looking at our storage business and trying to optimize the timing of when a sale might make sense for us. And we've been working on this for quite some time. And we think the reason why now is a particularly interesting time is kind of maybe three factors here, first, the NuStar acquisition. Some may be surprised that we bought NuStar and now we're looking to sell our terminals business, quite the opposite. That was a great opportunistic opportunity for us to buy a good business at good value that has a strong synergy potential with our U.K. assets.

So we're not simply buying NuStar and selling NuStar. We bought NuStar and now we're selling a platform. Now, the business has also improved significantly from let's say late last year. I think we mentioned in our news release that we're upwards of 90% utilized across the business today. Integration of NuStar has gone well and as Brent mentioned strong interest in that sector from particularly financial investors. And we've got a clear use the proceeds here. But at the end of the day consider this an opportunistic sale. We don't get a price we like. We're going to -- we have the other options that Brent mentioned and we'll exercise those options.

Linda Ezergailis

Okay. You're not the only one that's noticed a disconnect between some private market valuations and public market valuations. Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue.

Your next question is from Robert Catellier with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Robert Catellier

Well, you've effectively answered my questions, but I'm curious as to say, the press release on the potential sale of bulk liquids business is pretty noncommittal. So is there anything other than evaluation. What type of valuation would it take to get that that asset sold. Can you just confirm Brent that you would turn off the DRIP, all other things being equal immediately upon conclusion of a sale?

Christian Bayle

Yes. Maybe I'll take the first part of that. I'd be pretty bad at my job if I throw on the phone. What we think a good sales price is given where soliciting interest from potential acquirers right now. But -- so we'll keep very quiet on what we think a good price for that business is. And why don't you take the second half, Brent?

Brent Heagy

Well sure. When it comes back to, obviously turning off the P-DRIP, it's all about receiving an attractive price. And so based on when we do our modeling we have built in what we believe is an attractive price. And as Chris mentioned, we're not going to mention what that is on the phone. But if we do receive the price, yes, we believe that we can turn off the DRIP.

Robert Catellier

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question is from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Hi. Good morning. Just want to start off with a couple of questions on the storage here. Just wondering if you could help me walk through; looks like a utilization ticked up slightly there or ticked up a bit there, but revenue ticked down slightly. Just wondering the dynamics in play to that? And maybe just following up on the possible divestiture of the storage business. Was there anything in particular that you saw in the marketplace that kind of led to the shift here? I mean the NuStar acquisition being not too far at the rearview at this point. Could you speak more to kind of the strategic outlook as far as expanding the business? And now turning around and looking go the other way?

Christian Bayle

I'll answer the back half of that question. Well, I think my earlier comments largely addressed that. I don't see any disconnect between buying NuStar last fall and selling the complete or looking to sell the complete platform right now. For the reasons I mentioned, NuStar is a great business. It fits very well with our existing UK assets and we got it at a good price. We've made a lot of progress in the business over the last, I'd say, the last year in terms of building up the utilization of the -- across the business, as well as integrating NuStar. And again sector interest in the bulk liquid storage sector particularly from financial investors remained strong. So we think now is an opportunistic time to an explorer sale.

Brent Heagy

So Jeremy could you repeat the first part of your question.

Jeremy Tonet

Just that it looked like utilization moved up a bit this quarter when I look at the prior calendar quarter and the revenue ticked down slightly there?

Brent Heagy

I think part of the reason for that would be mainly around exchange rates and weakening of exchange rates.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. And then just wanted to do kind of a housekeeping item on the modeling HPC. You guys have hired people for the staffing here ahead of it coming online. Are those costs are they in OpEx or are they corporate or they capitalized at this point or how should we be looking to model that?

Christian Bayle

Well, we can probably give you some further help from our IRR guys. But I will make a general comment. From an accounting point of view, we are currently reviewing as we're heading into incurring some costs as we get ready for commissioning of the facility. We're putting all of our business processes into place, our IT systems. So there's currently quite an extensive review occurring in our accounting group to understand where those costs are going to end up.

So, I can't tell you today exactly what those amounts look like. But as we get more clarity around that we will start giving some information to the market to give you guys a bit of an understanding of any of those HPC costs and start ending up let's say either in operating costs, general and administrative costs, sustaining capital and growth capital. So we'll make sure that that's very clear.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful. Thanks. And just the last one if I could. And realize they don't want to talk about the media article here. Appreciate that. I don't want to belabor the point, but just procedurally if there was in a $30 cash bid that was credible that came in. Would the board have to disclose that? Just procedurally how would that work?

Christian Bayle

Well, if we're speaking in hypotheticals here, the board understands very clearly what its fiduciary duties are. And the board would carefully consider any credible offer and determine if it's in the best interests of shareholders and regarding whether you need to disclose something or not. That would really depend on the circumstances, Jeremy. And the Board in consultation with legal and financial advisors would decide whether disclosure is appropriate.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful. That's it for me. Thanks.

Your next question is from Ben Pham with BMO. Your line is open.

Ben Pham

Okay. Thanks. Good morning. A lot of questions on the storage and [Indiscernible] more for you guys. I can understand you guys are looking at asset sales versus other source of the capital. What's achieved this? You have a source of capital. But I'm wondering what's the thought process around just generally your asset sales philosophy and the overall portfolio like how you -- how do you look at storage versus conventional and some other pieces of your business, the geography. Just maybe just some more color and just the qualitative aspects about how you got to the storage decision?

Christian Bayle

Sure. No, that's a fair question, Ben. I'd say what's very central to our thinking when we look at our portfolio is our all the different divisions are they all meaningful to the overall story of the company. And for many years when we look at the storage we were able to opportunistically grow that business largely through acquisition. And we did a handful of acquisitions over 14 years. And that business was generally kind of between 10% to 15% of our consolidated EBITDA as a result, which was, call it, at the whole end of meaningful, but still meaningful.

Now, when we look at our storage business compared to where in Europe compared to where our Canadian business is going particularly with HPC coming online the next few years, it would shrink to quite a small amount of our consolidated EBITDA and we would be in a position where we would have to acquire high quality storage businesses remain disciplined and buy them at good valuations at a pace far faster than we've been able to achieve in the past. And the management team and the Board has to consider whether or not that's really realistic.

And given where we are today and all the things I described about the current climate in Europe related to these sorts of investments and what our -- be pragmatic about what our financing needs are here. We needed to make a decision about whether this is a long term hope for us in light of our ability to keep growing it at up at a meaningful pace and that's why we made the decision. But at the end of the day if we don't -- if we decide not to sell it will be business as usual and we'll continue to be disciplined and look for attractive opportunities in Europe and try to grow that business at a reasonable pace.

Ben Pham

Yes. That's make a lot of a sense. And can you just two quick touchups. Maybe remind us your hybrid capacity on your balance sheet. And then also on a PDH, when you when you start locking more of some of the CapEx that late this year?

Christian Bayle

Sure. I'll take the first part of the question on our hybrid capacity. So, currently right now our total capacity is 1.3 billion and we've -- with our --.and we've done an issuance 750 million against that. And when you look at sort of the S&P metric how they calculate what our capacity is you know as we're continuing to spend capital particularly on HPC that number will grow into 2022. We anticipate now about 1.5 billion of total capacity that we would have. And again we've drawn 70 [ph] to 150 million of that. What was the second half of your question?

Ben Pham

Yes, sure. The heartland, I know you locked -- I think you actually locked in 65% of the CapEx, I think there's another next round of locking and then just wondering the timing of that?

Christian Bayle

Well, we believe we'll be around on a total basis about 60% secured by the end of the year, and that's really just with the further completion of procurement and some -- and some construction activity at site. And obviously the pace of that will accelerate in 2020 and 2021.

Ben Pham

All right. Thanks guys.

Your next question is from Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Robert Kwan

Hey, good morning. I guess coming back to Europe there's been a lot of talk on the call about DRIP and P-DRIP. So I just wanted to be clear, Brent, and I think you said that when you -- if you complete the sale and upon closing you turn off the DRIP. Are you talking about the premium component or the DRIP completely?

Brent Heagy

Well, it means the whole thing. But when you look at the components of the DRIP, it is largely the P-DRIP, but Robert, we shut down the whole thing.

Robert Kwan

You shut the whole thing. Okay. Would you consider a partial sale of the European business? Or is it really an all or none proposition?.

Christian Bayle

I'll take that one, Robert. I wouldn't want to signal anything publicly in regards to what we may or may not do there. So I'll just -- we'll just keep those cards close to our chest right now.

Robert Kwan

Fair enough. And then, I know you said that there's no, nothing definitive at this point on the timeline. I'm just wondering though what stage of the process are you in. Are the information memorandums out? Or is there first round kind of due date at this point?

Christian Bayle

Yes I totally appreciate the question, Robert, but I've just declined to answer any sort of process questions around that sale at this point.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Can you confirm roughly when you hired an advisor?

Christian Bayle

No. I can't confirm that either.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Maybe I'll just finish up with the red water turnaround. So you've got the three week downtime. I'm just wondering is there an additional kind of a ramp down and then ramp up time we also need to take into account here?

James Madro

Robert, it's Jim Madro calling here. No, it's going to be fairly quick shutdown and ramp up. So it literally takes a day or two to do both of those. And that's included in the three weeks.

Robert Kwan

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Christian Bayle

Hey, Robert. Just to be crystal clear on something. No, I don't want to leave the impression that this possible sale of state of the storage business is something we invented yesterday. We have clearly been working on this for some time. And we have certainly have a process in place around that sale.

And our last question comes from Robert Hope with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Robert Hope

Good morning everyone. Another question just on the storage sale, When you're looking at your suite of assets and which ones to monetize, I just want to get a better sense of why storage versus a partial sale of Heartland. Are you looking to derisk that project to fully maximize the value there versus selling what we'll call a mature storage business?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think -- if I go back to my earlier comments on the -- our view on the long term fit of our European storage business with our overall Canadian portfolio. And again it comes back to whether or not we believe that we can continue to keep -- grow that business in a disciplined way and keep it meaningful on a consolidated EBITDA basis within overall corporate profile. And that's really why this. When we took a look at our complete portfolio, it's stood out as a business that was attractive to monetize. And then you layer on the fact that there is what we believe considerable interest in that sector from investors, a fact that it's truly a paternity entity. It's got its own management team, highly capable. It's something that's easy to disconnect from the overall pipeline portfolio. So, we have a lot of positive attributes that make it the right thing for us to put in the market today.

Robert Hope

All right. And then just one follow-up on that. When you look at your financing so far plus the hybrids and then potential asset sales for the storage, you'll have a relatively good chunk of change there. Are you seeing growth beyond your secured projects for instance kind of phase four and three of conventional and knock on investments beyond Heartland?

Christian Bayle

Yes. We personally I think we have a really interesting suite of potential projects in front of us today that we're working hard on. We're certainly not just all HPC, all day every day. There's our transportation team is actively working on Phases three and four of our Central Alberta expansion program. I'm very pleased that we got one and two done exactly as we had laid out, I guess in our minds going back about 18 months. And we are looking at other derivative investments in and around the petrochemical sector, but it will take some to develop. But we're actively working on that. And believe it or not there is other olefins-related opportunities out there that we're actively pursuing. So I would say, I think the future is pretty good.

Robert Hope

Thank you.

And this concludes the Q&A period. I'll now turn it back to Mr. Jeremy Roberge for any closing remarks.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you for participating in our conference call today. And we look forward to discussing our third quarter 2019 results with you on November the 8th. Thank you.

