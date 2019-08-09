Think About Profit-Taking And Hedging (Technically Speaking For August 5-9)

Key International Data

China/Japan/Asia/Australia

China

Japan

Australia

Balance of trade up 5% M/M (trending higher)

Asia

UK/EU

UK

EU

PMI Services up 0.4 to 53.6

Composite down 0.7 to 51.5.

Central Bank Actions

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at 1% at its latest meeting. Here are some key points from their policy announcement:

The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable. However, the increased uncertainty generated by the trade and technology disputes is affecting investment and means that the risks to the global economy remain tilted to the downside.

The persistent downside risks to the global economy combined with subdued inflation have led a number of central banks to reduce interest rates this year and further monetary easing is widely expected. Long-term government bond yields have declined further and are at record lows in many countries, including Australia.

Economic growth in Australia over the first half of this year has been lower than earlier expected, with household consumption weighed down by a protracted period of low income growth and declining housing prices. Looking forward, growth in Australia is expected to strengthen gradually from here.

During the Global Financial Crisis, Australia supplied China with raw materials for its massive stimulus program, which explains why the country didn't experience a recession during the GFC. Over the last three years, the annual growth rate has fluctuated between 1.8% and 3.2%, although it has trended lower the last three quarters. The Manufacturing PMI has mostly been in the lower 50s, although it has dipped into the upper 40s a few times. Unemployment has been steady at 5.2% for the last several months. However, retail sales have been declining for the last 10 months and are currently growing at a 2.7% Y/Y rate.

Three Asian Central Banks preemptively lowered rates this week, which I observed in Wednesday's column:

Three central banks lowered rates in the last 24 hours. The Bank of India cut rates 35 basis points, noting, "Global economic activity has slowed down since the meeting of the MPC in June 2019, amidst elevated trade tensions and geo-political uncertainty." The Bank of New Zealand cut rates 50 basis points, noting, "Global economic activity continues to weaken, easing demand for New Zealand’s goods and services. Heightened uncertainty and declining international trade have contributed to lower trading-partner growth. Central banks are easing monetary policy to support their economies." And Thailand cut rates 25 basis points, noting, "the Committee assessed that the Thai economy would expand at a lower rate than previously assessed due to a contraction in merchandise exports, which started to affect domestic demand." All banks noted declining trade and rising global tensions as a reason for their changes in policy.

Asian trade has been weakening for the last 6-9 months due to the trade war. These central banks are buttressing their respective economies for a more prolonged fight.

US Economic News

This was a light week of news.

The ISM released the Service Sector PMI this week (the Manufacturing Report contained a number of bearish anecdotal comments). The headline PMI was 53.7 with 13/18 industries expanding. Production declined sharply, falling 5.1 points to a still expansionary 53.1. New orders were off 1.7 to 54.1 while employment increased 1.2 points to 56.2. Here's a chart of the longer-term trend from Advisor Perspectives:

The indicator trended between 55-60 in 2H17-1H18 then briefly jumped to over 60 in October 2018. It has been trending lower since, although that could easily be interpreted as a return to a more normal growth rate after an activity spike.

The BLS released the latest JOLTs data. The data trended mostly sideways for the month (emphasis added):

The number of job openings was little changed at 7.3 million on the last business day of June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the month, hires and separations were little changed at 5.7 million and 5.5 million, respectively. Within separations, the quits rate was unchanged at 2.3 percent, and the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 1.1 percent. This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, and separations for the nonfarm sector by industry and by four geographic regions.

With the released of JOLTs data, we have the last in the major monthly employment reports which means it's a good time to look at the Atlanta Fed's Labor Market Spider Chart to assess the overall employment situation:

The dark blue line represents the highs from the last expansion while the gold line represents the same figures for this expansion With the exception of wages, and utilization, the current labor market is stronger than that before the GFC.

US Markets

Market outlook: I remain short-term (the next 3-6 weeks) and long-term (3-6+ months) bearish.

Let's look at this week's performance table: There's actually good and bad news. First, the good news: the overall damage to the equity indexes wasn't that bad. The IWC was the worst performer, and it only dropped 2% -- not bad for a weekly selloff. The IWM was only down 1.31%. The larger-caps (QQQ, SPY) were off marginally for a 5-day period. Now the bad news: the Treasury market continues to rally strongly: the long-end was up 2.58% -- a pretty solid rally for a week.

However, I'm still both short and long-term bearish. Two 30-day charts explain my short-term bearishness. The Treasury market started to rally strongly at the beginning of August. For the last week, it's remained in the upper third of its chart, using the 111.5-111.75 level as technical support. Despite the strong rally, there is no inclination on this chart of a selloff. In contrast, we have the SPY. After an absolute drop of 6.6%, the SPY has rebounded this week to the mid-Fibonacci level. But prices remain below the 200-minute EMA and momentum looks about shot for this leg of the rally.

Combine that with the very concerning fundamental picture (rising trade tensions, weak international export data, Brexit, and softer global data) and you have little reason to rally.

The following charts show why I'm long-term bearish. Let's start with the Treasury market: The Treasury market is screaming higher. The IEF has been rallying since the end of last year. And while momentum looks about played out; remember that most other developed market yields are negative. The means a rally that takes US yields lower isn't out of the question, especially as traders reach for safety in a more tumultuous economic environment. Regardless, however, the rally is a classic end-of-the-cycle development. Micro-caps are barely hanging on. They've been trending lower since February and are currently trading right at technical support from late May -- a very weak level. A few more pieces of bad news, and this index is headed for the 70s. This week, the QQQ broke a trend line connecting lows from last December and May. Prices closed above the line, but the weaker MACD and rising volume on the recent selloff don't bode well.

And as a gentle reminder, remember the macroeconomic backdrop which is weak.

Right now, there's not much for the bulls to hang their hats on.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.