Lithium Americas: Unloved Lithium And Electric Cars

Electric cars are on the way. Now is the time to buy unloved lithium.

For a company to be successful, you need three main ingredients: Capital, wise management, and a product that's in demand. With Lithium Americas (LAC), we have hundreds of millions in funding, sharp management, and lithium… which while currently in demand - that's about to explode via electric car demand over the next five years. However, in the short term, the trade conflict between the U.S. and China is proving to be beneficial for the stock.

Unloved Lithium

In my decades of investing I've had the most success investing in down-trodden companies that have great IP or great potential (given time). Lithium right now is very unloved. After the price spike of lithium a few years ago the sector has been beaten up and abandoned on the side of the road to waste away... just like I like. With the push to electric cars (via all of the big auto makers), lithium demand will grow exponentially. Thus, we need unwanted lithium companies now while they are cheap - but the question is - who do we want to buy?

Everyone Has Land

When you look at the lithium sector, everyone has land - great, wonderful, amazing land that has gobs of potential if you read the press releases. Some of them might, and some hold just marginal pipe dreams, yet while everyone has land, very few junior miners have the capital to ever actually develop the land into lithium-producing mines. This isn't to say we cannot throw some chump change and roll the dice on a few penny stocks, but for our main push we want a junior miner that has the land and the capital along with an experienced management team to actually bring a mine online.

(A LAC lithium evaporation pond with another being built in South America)

There Can Be Only One

To reference the movie Highlander, "There can be only one."

That's all we need in the lithium sector, one great junior miner, and that's where Lithium Americas comes into play. Hundreds of millions in funding ($400 million raised), experienced management, rich land, and actual proof that things are moving forward, and President Trump wants decreased lithium dependence from foreign sources. While Lithium Americas' main focus is in South America, they also have a very promising project moving forward in Nevada to extract lithium from clay (more on this in a follow-up article).

(Base camp for LAC in South America)

China, China, China

Each time China hints at cutting off rare earth elements to the United States, Lithium Americas stock creep up. Each time President Trump talks about an increase in tariffs, Lithium Americas stock creeps up. It's a nice counter balance to the other holdings in technology that we hold and gives us some short-term opportunities to trade LAC in one account (while holding it in another account).

How We Are Playing It

While I'm a trader at heart, I do enjoy scouting for little known assets and just waiting for Mr. Market to discover them. Such is the case with Lithium Americas. This stock is one you buy and tuck away for a few years and just patiently wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.