Lots Of Summer Ahead In The Natural Gas Market

The first half of August is still the dog days of the summer season in the United States. The ancient Romans called the hottest, most humid days of summer "dies caniculares" or "dog days." The genesis of the term came about as the hottest days of summer are related to the star Sirius with the nickname the "Dog Star" because it was the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, or the large canine or dog.

The cooling season in the natural gas market continues to cause increased demand for the energy commodity that replaced coal when it comes to power generation in the US. The dog days of summer cause less natural gas to flow into storage around the US as air conditioners work overtime. The last time that natural gas injections into storage were above the 100 billion cubic feet level was at the end of the week of June 14.

With the peak season of demand in the natural gas market starting in mid-November, the injection season is the time of the year when stockpiles rise to meet the heating demand during the cold winter months. The low level of injections since mid-June should have been supportive of the price of the energy commodity, but it was not. The price of the energy commodity is trading at its lowest level since 2016.

I continue to wait for a price spike to the downside before I dip a toe in the natural gas futures options market on the long side and purchase calls for December through February expiration. My patience has saved lots of money. When and if that spike occurs, I will also look to buy the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product (GASL) which acts as a long position in a portfolio of companies that produce natural gas on steroids.

Another lower low last week

September natural gas futures reached a new and lower low last week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity fell to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu on August 5. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, is was sitting in oversold territory on Friday as the price managed a marginal recovery to the $2.119 level where it settled the week. The bounce from the lower low took relative strength back to closer to a neutral condition. Daily historical volatility at 35.23% remained at an elevated level. While the price bounced from the new low, the rally was less than inspiring.

$2 is a juicy target for the shorts

As the price of natural gas continues to grind lower, the $2 level is now a critical psychological level for the nearby futures contract.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the last time the price of natural gas ventured below the $2 per MMBtu level was in 2016 when it dropped to a low at $1.611. Before that, natural gas had not ventured below $2 since 2012 when the price touched just above the $1.90 level. In 2002 it hit around the same price on the lows, and in 2001 the price slipped to $1.875. In 1999, natural gas traded at $1.625 and in 1998 the low was at $1.61 per MMBtu. The all-time low in the natural gas futures market dating back to 1990, was in 1992 at $1.02 per MMBtu.

With lots of data points below the $2 level, it is now a target for market participants holding short positions.

Open interest is rising

The number of risk positions in the natural gas futures market has been steadily rising since mid-March 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the open interest has been moving higher over the past five months. The total number of open long and short positions has grown from 1,150,499 contracts during the week of May 18 to 1,369,391 contracts at the end of last week, an increase of over 19%. The rise in the open interest metric occurred as the price dropped from a high at $2.897 in mid-March to the most recent low at $2.029 on August 5, a decline of 30%. In a futures market, rising open interest alongside falling price is typically a validation of a bearish trend. The number of speculative short positions has likely risen as the price approaches the $2 per MMBtu level. The closer it gets to the target, the more it encourages those looking for a break to the downside in the price of natural gas to sell and push the price lower.

The injection data was not bearish

On Thursday, August 8, the Energy Information Administration reported a slightly lower injection into storage across the US than the previous week when stocks rose by 65 billion cubic feet.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that the amount of natural gas stockpiles rose by 55 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 2. A total of 2.689 trillion cubic feet are sitting in storage in preparation for the coming winter season that begins in mid-November.

Last year, the lowest level of inventories in years lit a bullish fuse under the natural gas market that took the price to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in November, the highest price since 2014. At the start of the 2018/2019 peak season stocks were at the 3.247 trillion cubic feet level. An average injection of 39.9 bcf over the next 14 weeks would put stocks above last year's high. Injections will rise over the coming weeks as the demand for cooling declines. It is a pretty good bet that there will be more natural gas in storage at the start of the 2019/2020 peak season of the demand compared to last year. However, to reach the record four trillion cubic feet level, we will need to see an average of 93.7 bcf per week flowing into storage, which is unlikely. I am looking for stocks to reach around the 3.6 to 3.7 tcf level by mid-November. At that level, we should expect some price appreciation going into the winter months, but not the level seen last year.

Meanwhile, if the shorts can push the price of natural gas futures to $2 or lower over the coming weeks during the final dog days of summer, the risk-reward for a long position will start to look a lot better.

Eyeing GASL, but not pulling the trigger yet

Natural gas futures remain in a weak position as the level of injections are likely to rise from August through early November. The shorts are in charge in the natural gas futures market these days, and I continue to believe that a spike to the downside that takes the price for a test of below the $2 per MMBtu level is in the cards.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The chart of the forward curve in the natural gas futures market shows that the peak price for the coming winter season is in January 2020 at $2.529 per MMBtu. A push down to just below the $2 level in the September and October contracts would likely take January futures to around the $2.40 per MMBtu which is my target on the downside. I would dip a toe in the water on the long side by purchasing call options on December through February futures with strike prices below $2.80 on an initial test of $2. However, I would leave plenty of room to add on further weakness as natural gas can be a highly volatile energy commodity.

At the same time, I will look to purchase the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares product on over the coming weeks on a move lower. GASL holds leveraged long positions in some of the leading natural gas producing companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $31 million and trades an average of over 240,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.04%. GASL is a short-term vehicle as the leverage creates time decay if the share prices of natural gas producers do not move higher. The leveraged product recently experienced a one to five reverse split. As the price drops, another reverse split could be in the cards for the product.

Last week, the price of natural gas rose from $2.029 on August 5 to a high at $2.155 or 6.2%. At the same time, shares in all energy-producing companies had been under pressure since the beginning of August.

Source: Barchart

GASL hit a low at $8.78 on August 7 and recovered to a high at $10.83 on August 9, a move of 23.3%. On a percentage basis, GASL tends to outperform the price action in the natural gas futures market on the upside. The most recent rally caused a move of over three times the percentage gain in the September futures contract.

I have continued to be patient over the past week and have not pulled the trigger on any long positions in natural gas or related equity products. There is still lots of summer ahead for the energy commodity. However, the dog days will soon come to an end, and my trigger finger is getting itchy waiting for a spike to the downside. Last year, purchases of calls and natural gas producer shares in August led to huge profits in November. I do not expect the same type of move this year, but bargains are available in the energy commodity, and I am looking to make some purchases soon.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.