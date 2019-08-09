LTC Properties Is An Undervalued Gem With High Yield And Healthy Dividend

The company has weathered a small storm and came out in a better condition and better positioned for growth.

LTC Properties (LTC) is a Healthcare REIT that recently hit my radar. I am interested in the Real Estate Sector because of its earnings outlook and market conditions. The real estate sector has a positive earnings outlook and market conditions are adverse to say the least, safe-have real assets are attractive. I am interested in LTC Properties because of its value, its yield, its outlook for distribution increases, and its results.

The REITs have a positive, stable revenue growth outlook for the next year while the broad market consensus, especially those businesses with offshore exposure, continue to see estimates fall.

The REITs pay an average dividend yield more than double the broad-market average and the ten-year Treasury, there is some expectation with distribution increases, and the sector enjoys many of the perks of Real Assets. Real Assets have steady revenue streams and tend to outperform during times of market turmoil.

The Healthcare REITs are doubly good with respect to Real Assets as they represent infrastructure as well as real estate and come with the support of U.S. demographic and healthcare trends.

Many Healthcare REITs reported better than expected revenue and FFO for the calendar second quarter. Ventas (VTR), Welltower (WELL), and HCP Inc. (HCP) all raised their guidance.

LTC Properties Results

LTC Properties reported an 11.8% increase in revenue from the year-ago period for the second quarter. The gains were driven by a 13% increase in rental incomes that are driven in turn by the company's efforts to 1) replace Thrive with better, higher-paying operator-partners and 2) an active development/redevelopment/acquisition pipeline.

The downside is FFO held flat at $0.75 due to a rise in costs that exactly offsets the increase in revenue. LTC's average property age is high which equates to higher maintenance and upkeep which, I think, is part of management's motivation to redevelop, acquire, and develop newer properties.

The good news is that many of the projects mentioned in the second quarter report will begin to positively affect the bottom line from the current quarter. Projects mentioned in the second quarter earnings report that impacted second quarter results include:

Funded an additional $7.5 million under an existing mortgage loan that bears 9.41% for two years and then escalates by 200 bps thereafter.

Opened a new 110 unit senior-housing facility.

Transitioned three facilities from Thrive to new or existing operator-partners at favorable spreads.

Projects mentioned in the earnings report that happened after the end of the reporting period include:

Two new acquisitions that will total 180 beds once completed. One property is existing and operational; the other is a land/development deal.

Three more properties were transitioned from Thrive at favorable lease spreads to new operators.

The transitions from Thrive complete LTC's exit from that operator. Thrive failed to pay rent due to bankruptcy last year and had a negative impact on results. Those impacts are now over. Looking forward, full-year FFO is expected to be near $3.03, an estimate that factors in rising FFO over the next two quarters. FFO is expected to grow again in 2020, fueled by lease-operator transitions and a stepped lease structure that ensures future revenue growth.

The downside to all the activity are slightly diminished coverage ratios, but even so, leverage is very low at 36.8% and debt coverage is more than adequate.

The company has some cash on hand, about $3.2 million, although it is almost the lowest level reported in ten years. Balancing that are Accounts Receivable and other Receivables which is another $67.5 million or so. Regardless, cash flow is good, there is plenty of free cash, and liabilities are well managed. Debts are primarily long-term in nature, there is very little near-term burden, and conditions are favorable for restructuring this debt at lower rates over the next few quarters.

The company's credit facility is still largely untapped. This means the company can continue with its development/redevelopment/acquisition plans unhindered.

The Dividend And Value Proposition

LTC Properties pays a stout dividend, but it is not the stoutest among healthcare REITs. At 4.05%, it is one of the lowest yielding REITs in the group, but it comes with some advantages. The first is that LTC has the lowest payout ratio of any healthcare REIT I've been tracking. At 61.29% next year's expected FFO, it is more than 1,800 basis points better than the next best which is Welltower (NYSE:WELL). Welltower's yield is even lower than LTC's.

Other healthcare REITs payout as much as 7% and still have acceptable payout ratios, but their valuations are high and the yields, with most, aren't that much better. LTC is trading about 15x next year's FFO while most others are closer to 18x. The best looking REIT in terms of price/FFO valuation is Omega (OHI) at 12x next year's FFO. OHI has the highest payout ratio and the outlook for next quarter's FFO is tepid, so not my first choice even though it pays close to 7.0%.

So, LTC's dividend looks pretty good relative to the group. It's not the highest yield, but it's well above the S&P 500 average and the ten-year Treasury, and the company has the best prospects for aggressive dividend growth in a sector where dividends haven't really been growing.

The Technical Picture

The technical picture is good. The stock is moving up on earnings and outlook even while the broad market is selling off. In the near term, the stock is moving up within a trading range with $48 as a target. The $48 level may provide resistance, but the indicators are bullish, so a test of it is expected. If price action is able to move above the $48 level, a move to a higher valuation would be expected.

The weekly chart confirms resistance at the $48 level but not reversal. If anything, the indicators are weakly to moderately bullish and point to a test of resistance if not new highs. A move above $48 would be bullish for long-term traders and may take the REIT up to $50 and $52 over the next two to three quarters.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line with LTC is positioning. The company has come through a turbulent time stronger and better positioned than before. This has it set up to produce steady quarter-on-quarter FFO growth this year and to return to YOY growth next year. The dividend is good, the dividend is healthy, and there is some expectation for distribution growth if not a history of it. Trading at 15x next year's FFO, LTC is also a great value, a value made greater by its yield and growth outlook. I think LTC is a great buy.

