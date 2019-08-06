Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Derrick Li - Head, Strategy & IR

Bizuo Liu - CEO, CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Madhu Kumar - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Varun Kumar - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Derrick Li, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Derrick Li

Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Today on our call is Tony Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Cellular Biomedicine Group. After he completes his quarter update, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income expenses, taxes, capital allocation and future business outlook. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in CBMG's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Cellular Biomedicine Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speaks as of their respective dates.

I'd like to turn the call over to Tony for introductory remarks.

Bizuo Liu

Thank you, Derrick, and thanks to everyone for joining us today for our second quarter 2019 earnings call. I am very pleased to provide an update on our robust pipeline as we have been making significant progress on our development. On today's call, I will be bringing everyone up to date on our immuno-oncology, or IO pipeline, comprised of CAR-T, and specifically our B cell maturation antigen, or BCMA, for multiple myeloma program, and our anti-CD19, CD20, by CAR for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, or NHL. Additionally, I'll be providing updates on our alpha-fetoprotein TCR-T, or AFP TCR-T; tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL. Besides I/O development progress updates, I will also discuss our regenerative medicine for knee osteoarthritis, or KOA pipeline. I'll also touch base on our critical partnership with Novartis in bringing Kymriah to China.

In 2018, our team laid the groundwork for our new state-of-the-art facility in the Shanghai Pharma Valley, and I'm very pleased to say, you reap what you sow. I hope to articulate succinctly the benefits of our seasoned research and development team, our own high capacity GMP facility and our own highly experienced process development, manufacturing, quality, regulate affairs and clinical teams. We plan to seek additional GMP manufacturing sites in China and in the U.S. to further cement our advantage in significantly differentiated high throughput, long cycle time, better quality cell manufacturing process. In the second quarter, we made strides on a number of initiatives, including preclinical development, manufacturing readiness and clinical development. First, we continue to work closely with Novartis to support the required technology transfer that will facilitate the introduction of Kymriah in China. Second, our in-house developed anti-BCMA target begin patient recruitment during the first quarter of 2019. And we have added 2 more sites to our investigator in this trial. We're very pleased to see our initial anti-BCMA CAR-T, which showed good in vivo antitumor activity. Our differentiated automatic manufacture process uses serum-free culture and a swift cycle time with the digital code system.

Preliminary results from the clinical trials have been positive, and we plan to present preliminary clinical data during the fourth quarter of this year. Third, we have been seeing encouraging preclinical data with our anti-CD19, CD20 by CAR and have developed a proprietary automated fully-closed serum-free culture, switch manufacturing processing, using what we have coined as GP Expo. We expect to initiate the first in-human study as soon as possible or practical.

Now let's turn our attention to updates on the solid tumors. We are working on finalizing our AFP TCR-T trial for HCC. China has half of the world's liver cancer patient population and constitutes a serious, widespread unmet medical need. We have done preclinical toxicity studies and are pleased with our findings. Kudos to our research and translational medicine, manufacturing and clinical teams as they have worked closely with the HCC hospital NPI in China to establish the foundation for the first-in-human study. Meanwhile, our research and translational medicine and manufacturing teams continue to work together to develop CBMG TIL program, based on technology, we licensed from the National Institute of Health for solid tumors. Our first indication for TIL therapy will target late-stage non-small cell lung cancer, or known as NSCLC.

We will continue to provide timely updates our progress in development in TIL therapy in the coming quarters, both from disease indications and manufacturing process perspectives. So all in all, we're very pleased with a wide range of immuno-oncology clinical assets development in CAR-T, AFP TCR-T and neoantigen in which TIL covering both hematological diseases as well as solid tumors.

In the first quarter of 2019, we'll receive the first Phase II IND approval from NMPA, formerly known as CFDA or recruitment in our allogeneic stem cell program using human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells to treat KOA. The recent approval validates our efforts in over half a decade of product development, the institutionalization of our manufacturing exercise and the clinical development. We have been diligently working with the PIs and expect to initiate the patient recruitment in the near future.

In Q2, we culled our previously compiled Phase I and Phase II data and followed the IND application of the new regulation for the autologous KOA and are awaiting feedback from the NMPA. We concluded the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, with $56.7 million total cash and short-term debt of $14.5 million on our balance sheet, as compared to $6.2 million short-term debt of $6.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities for the first half was $18.65 million compared to $13.66 million for the same period in 2018 due to increase in expense related to R&D, preclinical and clinical studies as well as the continued development of our pipeline.

As a drug development company, we have a robust cell therapy technology platform, ranging from CAR-T with bispecific CARs to AFP TCR-T, TIL and regenerative medicine. We focused our second quarter's resources on advancing our I/O and KOA assets and get ready to bring Kymriah to China. We have continued to increase our R&D investment specifically on the I/O side. We have added 2 more sites for the IIT of anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy targeting relapse refractory multiple myeloma in China. We have started patient recruitment in AFP TCR-T on HCC. We expect our assets, many of which are highly differentiated from U.S. competitors, to continue to advance to more promising stages. At which time, we will utilize trial data to support the launch of clinical trials in the U.S.

Our team is simply amazing. They are progressively moving the board down the line towards the first-in-human trials and advancing our assets. I'm happy to inform you that we are on schedule on the tech transfer to bring Kymriah to China. Our R&D, process development and control teams are working harmoniously with hospitals on the clinical development and R&D approvals for our assets in China. We're planning our U.S. TIL clinical trial for lung cancer and we'll provide more color on that.

As I stated on our first quarter conference call, we have accelerated our operating activities in the second quarter and have throttled up on our IIT and clinical trials. Throughout the first half of 2019, we have continued to advance our pipeline, executing upon our most critical initiatives. As the value of our preclinical assets continue to grow, we remain focused on our execution and long-term development. We're encouraged by the progress we've made and look forward to providing additional updates in the near future.

So with that, I'd like to turn you back to Derrick to open up for any questions you may have for us. Thank you.

Derrick Li

Thank you, Tony. Operator, please open the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Madhu Kumar of R.W. Baird.

Madhu Kumar

So first one is in terms of the BCMA data, so you guided for the fourth quarter '19, and would we expect that to be presented at a medical conference like ASH or separately as a company press release?

Bizuo Liu

Thanks for the quick question. We -- yes, we believe by the time we get to ASH, we should have enough data to present or post at ASH. Then follow that, because certainly as you know, ASH has a cutoff date, and we expect by the end of year to have the full data, more broader dataset to share towards the end of the year, but we definitely plan out to present premier data at the ASH.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. Great. And how do you think about the clinical market space and positioning for the CD19, CD25 CAR program vis-a-vis Kymriah?

Bizuo Liu

That's a great question. I think that at this point, we are, based on our preclinical study and also that in terms of overall, we think that this program by CAR has the grade from the scientific, from past perspectives, some improvements in terms of the investigator initial stage. And we have not filed any kind of IND yet. So we'll just initially do some investigator-initiated studies first. We'll go from there. And from the position perspective, surely our number one goal is working closely with Kymriah to bring China as the first approved product, and that's a great product, and we're looking forward to -- and to get that to China. So many patients are waiting for that to be ready to be in hospitals in China for treatment.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. And then one last question to that end. What are -- any key milestones left in terms of like progress milestones needed for a drug filing for Kymriah in China?

Bizuo Liu

We won't go into details of that, Madhu, but we all continue going through tech transfer as scheduled as planned. So far, so good. And after that, hopefully, we, CBMG from the manufacturing perspective, we should be ready for taking patients for the processing.

Operator

Our next question comes from Varun Kumar of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Varun Kumar

A couple of questions from me. First, a follow-up on BCMA. If you can guide us how many patient data should we expect in December? And will there be different dose levels there in the December data set? And can you, again, tell me how many sites, in total, are open for the enrollment for BCMA program right now?

Bizuo Liu

Sure, sure. Great question, Varun. I think the -- we expect by December, we should have at least 20 patients dosed with BCMA. We completed first cohort and we're now in the second cohort. And if all goes as planned, I think that we should expect already in the expansion stage for a second cohort and first cohort. And I think the -- right now, we have three sites. All three sites are basically leading sites in China for multiple myeloma patients and that's why we think that by the end of the year, we should have at least 20 patients dosed at that point with data.

Varun Kumar

Okay, great. And for the liver cancer, again, if you can guide us how should we think about enrollment, given you -- there a lot of patients there in China. And when should we expect first data? And should it be more like biomarker data? Or we can also expect some kind of response in the first half next year?

Bizuo Liu

Sorry, which program is it?

Varun Kumar

For the AFP liver cancer.

Bizuo Liu

That one, we just start to place enrollment. I think that this is, by far, one of the top hospitals in China for liver cancer treatment. Yes, we do -- they have a lot of patients go through. However, we're targeting a subtype A2. So there was some screening process, but we are confident. This is certainly the first solid tumor for liver cancer in terms of patient enrollment. We will be taking a cautious approach from the screening perspective. I think that -- yes, it is specifically targeting subtype A2 patients, even so from the absolute amount perspective, still a lot of patient population in China. And I think that by first half of next year, we should see some premier data in terms of the cohort for dose escalation, and we'll go from there. We'll keep you posted as we're progressing that.

Varun Kumar

Great. And maybe the last one on the R&D expense, I see an increase in R&D expense. How should we think about going forward in the subsequent quarters, just for the R&D expense?

Bizuo Liu

Great question. I think the R&D expenses as we -- predominantly, this is really due to the fact that we pick up in the clinical development. That's where we put them in the bucket, and I think that as we continue to increase the activities in clinical areas. So far, everything is on track based on our planning. And we don't see anything deviate from our previous internal projection. But certainly as we increase the clinical activities, I do see the cost continue to pick up, which is a great thing. And obviously, you have more data to share and that continue to increase the value from a creation perspective.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session as well as today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.