3 Reasons Federal Realty Is One Of The Best Dividend Kings You Can Buy Right Now

Applying the historical P/FFO to those growth rates gives us a reasonable total return potential range of 10% to 13%.

The REIT just hiked its dividend for the 52nd consecutive year, a period that has included various recessions and global and domestic political shocks.

The dividend kings have proven themselves capable of not just generating safe and growing income in all economic and market conditions, but also market-beating returns with lower volatility.

Recession risk is on the minds of most investors these days, with the fourth escalation of the US/China trade war causing the worst August start for the S&P 500 since 2002 (6% decline over six straight days). If current economic conditions persist, then based on the economic model of the Cleveland Federal Reserve and Haber Analytics, 12-month recession risk is about 43%, the highest level in a decade.

The good news is that dividend stocks are a great way for long-term investors to meet their financial goals, both in terms of compounding wealth and stable income.

That’s because the average U.S. corporation (as represented by the S&P 500) only cuts its dividends 2% during recessions, compared to 32% declines in share prices.

And of course, you always can trust your hard-earned money (and retirement funding needs) to above-average quality companies, such as the famous dividend aristocrats and kings, companies with 25-plus and 50-plus consecutive years of annual payout hikes to their credit, respectively.

Total Returns For Dividend Aristocrats And Kings Since 1993

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = dividend aristocrats, portfolio 2 = dividend kings

The aristocrats and kings have proven themselves capable of not just generating safe and growing income in all economic and market conditions, but also market-beating returns with lower volatility, better risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio), and far better reward/risk ratios (Sortino Ratio).

But there's a downside to such consistent quality and steady outperformance.

Average dividend aristocrat yields 2.6% and is 8% historically overvalued

Average dividend king yields 2.2% and is 17% historically overvalued

While the ProShares Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL) is a great way for passive income investors to profit from these legendary blue chips, buying the entire group means you’re accepting a yield that might not meet your goals as well as putting money to work into historically overvalued stocks.

Which is why we want to point out three reasons why Dividend King Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is one of the best Dividend Kings you can buy today.

This 3.2% yielding REIT offers higher yield than its peers (or the 1.9% offered by the S&P 500), superior quality, and is one of the few aristocrats or kings trading at a modest discount to fair value.

Or to put another way, today FRT represents the classic Buffett “wonderful company at a fair price.” It’s also likely to deliver 10% to 13% CAGR long-term returns, in a lower volatility package that can help you sleep well at night no matter how crazy the market gets in the short term.

Photo Source

Reason 1: Superior Quality

The average aristocrat and king have a quality score of 9.6/11 on my proprietary three-factor quality scale. FRT has a perfect 11/11 which is why it’s one of just 44 Super SWANs in the Dividend King’s master watchlist.

Federal’s perfect score is courtesy of 5/5 dividend safety, a 3/3 business model, and 3/3 management quality.

Federal Realty is one of the oldest REITs on earth, founded in 1962 (REITs were created by Congress in 1960). It owns 104 premium shopping centers totaling 24 million square feet in the best locations in the country. That includes an average household income of $120,000 (about double the national average) and population density (within three miles of its centers) of 160,000.

(Source: investor presentation)

Those stats tower above any of its retail shopping center peers, even quality names like Regency (REG) and Kimco (KIM). And don’t forget that Federal is NOT a mall REIT, but a shopping center one, with 33% of its properties mixed-use and 16% of NOI derived from booming Silicon Valley (the US tech GDP growth since 2009 has been 6%, about triple that of the overall economy).

(Source: investor presentation)

The REIT is incredibly well diversified with its top 10 tenants being made up mostly of thriving companies and its top 25 tenants representing just 27% of rent. (Source: Factsheet)

And while Federal Realty’s core business is retail shopping centers thanks to its mixed-use properties, its largest single source of rent comes from more than 2,600 apartments it owns (97% occupancy). It also owns 23 million square feet of premium office space that's currently enjoying 94% occupancy.

(Source: investor presentation)

The rest of its rent is similarly diversified, with 65% being from non e-commerce sensitive industries.

FRT’s quality properties show up in one of its core metrics, lease spreads, which represent how much higher rent it can charge as existing leases roll-off or certain tenants fail (and get replaced).

For the past year its overall lease spreads have been 9% (7% in Q2, 10% in Q1) though its new leases have commanded 20% lease spreads (17% in Q1 and Q2). As we explain in the risk section, that’s a bit low relative to FRT’s historical norms.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the last 20 years FRT’s average lease spread was 16%, about double that of its peers. 8% was the lowest that lease spreads fell to during the Great Recession. 7% lease spreads in Q2 might be troubling if it weren’t for the fact that new lease spreads are still nearly triple that amount.

The REIT, like all retail REITs, is struggling with some store closures (such as from Gap). However, as Simon Property has shown over the past two quarters (27% and 32%, respective lease spreads in Q1 and Q2), as long as a retail REIT owns premium properties, tenant failures are actually a good thing.

And as its CFO pointed out during the Q2 CC, FRT’s track record on outperforming its peers is very strong.

“Over the last three years, FFO growth per share has exceeded our peers in the index by 8.2% per annum. Over the last few years, that bottom line growth represents 6% per annum outperformance over 10 years of 7.7% higher FFO growth. Over 15 years, the numbers are similar.” - FRT CFO

Exceeding peers by 6% to 8% FFO growth over time is sensational, given the slow growing nature of retail REITs.

A financially strong REIT like FRT is able to redevelop those stores and find replacement tenants that are thriving and able and willing to pay much higher rents. This means that surviving the “retail apocalypse” is a matter of “winning by not losing,” meaning having a strong enough balance sheet and low enough payout ratio (66% based on latest 2019 guidance) to fund redevelopments.

FRT, like Simon Property, is flush with liquidity (its $1 billion revolving credit facility is entirely untapped and it has $100 million in cash on the balance sheet) and retained cash flow (over $160 million over the next 12 months factoring in the recently raised dividend). Combined with excellent opportunistic capital recycling (more on this in a moment) and FRT is effectively a self funding REIT who doesn’t have to fear a low share price cutting off its growth potential.

Federal Realty is one of just nine A-rated REITs out of nearly 300 in America (of all types). It’s one of just six REITs with an A rating from all three rating agencies.

(Source: FRT)

Here’s what Moody’s said in the REIT’s latest rating when it got an A3 rating (A- S&P equivalent).

“The A3 senior unsecured rating of Federal Realty Investment Trust reflects the REIT’s long and successful history of adding value to its high-quality retail properties located in well-established, densely populated communities with attractive demographics. Federal Realty has maintained strong occupancy levels while achieving sector-leading releasing spreads. The rating also reflects the REIT’s good liquidity and solid credit metrics which have remained stable through market cycles.” - Moody’s (emphasis added)

A fortress-like balance sheet is what allowed FRT to sell $300 million worth of 10-year bonds at 3.2% interest rates in June. Then in July it extended and expanded its revolving credit facility (now $1 billion in size) to 2024 while simultaneously lowering its interest rate to LIBOR + 0.78%. This means that FRT’s short-term borrowing costs are 3.1%, and its tapping long-term debt markets at similar rates. Its overall borrowing cost on all debt is 3.9%, a figure that will fall over time if current interest rates persist.

Federal’s fortress balance sheet is why it was one of 13% REITs that avoided cutting or suspending its dividend during the Financial Crisis. Today the average REIT’s debt/EBITDA ratio is down from 8.5 during the Financial Crisis to 6.3, but FRT’s is 5.1, lower than during the Great Recession (it was 5.5 back then). Its interest coverage ratio is 4.4, far above the median REIT’s 3.1.

Just 13% of FRT’s debt is maturing through 2021, the time of peak recession risk (it will have little trouble refinancing its debt, even if credit markets tighten). Management’s policy is to keep interest coverage at 4 or higher and debt/EBITDAre at 5.5 or less, all consistent with an A rated REIT.

Thanks to management’s commitment to safe debt levels the REIT’s cost of capital is just 4.4%, well below the 6% to 7.5% cash yields it earns on new investments.

Management is provided by CEO Donald Wood, who has been with FRT for 21 years and in the top job for 17. The CFO Dan Guglielmone was poached from Vornado (VNO) three years ago (he was senior vice president for acquisitions) and brings plenty of experience in offices and mixed-use property investment.

The rest of the C-Suite and Board of Directors is similarly packed with executives from various REIT industries, with an average of 25 years of industry experience in profitable capital allocation for shareholders.

(Source: investor presentation)

That management team has delivered 4% average SS NOI growth over the past 10 years, by far the best in the industry (3.5% in Q2). And during the Financial Crisis, when the average retail REIT saw NOI fall 60%, FRT’s declined just 9%. This shows that Federal’s management isn’t just good at delivering growth during economic expansions, but is able to play defense better than any of its peers when the economic poop hits the fan. Which explains why over the past 15 years the REIT has outperformed not just most REITs, but also the S&P 500 and doubled the returns of its shopping center peers.

Over the past six months the REIT’s EBITDAre (the new NAREIT standardized version of EBITDA specifically designed for real estate) grew 4.3% which is actually impressive given some aggressive capital recycling (including selling about 1% of its centers).

Management is skilled at opportunistic capital recycling, which is part of good capital allocation because proceeds from profitable sales can be used to fund higher margin investments. For example, in the most recent quarter, FRT announced plans to sell 12 acres of San Antonio land it purchased four years ago for $62 million (the cost of all 33 acres it bought).

The sale of 36% of that land, for $155 million means that FRT will be selling land it doesn’t plan to use at a nearly 600% profit. That’s a sensational return of more than 100% CAGR and makes this deal one of the most profitable on Wall Street (in any sector) over the last four years. For context, the best years of Buffett’s career saw 55% total returns (back in the late 50’s during a booming market and when he was effectively running a hedge fund).

Those proceeds will go to partially funding $365 million in recently announced acquisitions and mixed-use projects that management expects to deliver 6% returns on investment.

FRT has a medium-term (three-year) growth pipeline (development and redevelopment projects) of $1.2 billion courtesy of the shadow backlog. Its CEO told analysts at the Q2 CC that the $80 million in marginal cash flow from those investments will break out

$55 million offices

$15 million residential

$10 million retail

88% of marginal rent from non-retail sources is a solid diversification strategy and should alleviate investors concerns about the retail apocalypse crushing their hopes of steady and safe dividend growth.

Analysts expect the REIT to be able to invest about $350 million per year over time at 7.5% long-term cash flow yields. Those are for improving its mixed-use properties that represent the future of retail, such as adding offices, apartments, and hotels to its centers.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the next 15 years FRT’s shadow backlog of growth opportunities comes to about $3 billion, including nearly 1,700 more apartments, and 9 million more square feet of office space. Management says that about 20% of its total assets will end up being non-retail assets, which means Federal Realty is turning itself into a hybrid REIT, which like Realty Income (O) has a core retail focus.

Reason 2: Superior And Very Safe Yield

A 3.2% yield isn’t high by REIT standards (median REIT yield is 5.2%), but it’s the fourth-highest of the 26 dividend kings. And the highest yielding dividend kings are 3M (MMM) and Genuine Parts Companies (GPC), at 3.4%, meaning that FRT is offering nearly the best yield of this legendary blue-chip group. More importantly, the dividend is as close to bank vault safe as you can find on Wall Street, courtesy of the REIT’s impeccable track record of steadily rising cash flow.

Federal Realty has delivered 6% CAGR FFO/share growth over the past decade as well as since 2003 (7% growth over the past 52 years). FRT and Simon Property Group (SPG), another Super SWAN, are the only two retail REITs to grow FFO/share every year since 2010, including the so-called “retail apocalypse.”

(Source: investor presentation)

The REIT just hiked its dividend for the 52nd consecutive year, a period that has included various recessions and global and domestic political shocks. This is a testament to the supreme safety that FRT’s peer leading yield represents and what underpins its Super SWAN status.

And given the that FRT’s payout ratio has been relatively stable at 65% to 75% over time, this means that over the long term income investors can expect about 5% to 7% payout growth, one of the highest in the REIT sector. And thanks to that $3 billion potential growth backlog of projects and strong long-term lease spreads, 6% growth appears to be a reasonable goal this REIT has already proven it can achieve over time.

(Source: investor presentation)

While about 6% long-term dividend growth isn’t high by market standards (average S&P 500 dividend growth rate over time is about 6.5%), by REIT standards it’s exceptional, and a key reason that Federal Realty is likely to deliver about 11.5% CAGR total returns from today’s valuation.

Reason 3: Modest Discount To Fair Value Means Long-Term Double-Digit Return Potential

The greatest investors in history, including Buffett, Graham, and Peter Lynch, all agreed that buying quality companies at intrinsic value or below, is the easiest way to grow rich over time.

But like many things in finance, the concept of intrinsic value (what Chuck Carnevale calls “true worth”) is impossible to know with exact certainty.

Based on the experience of Graham and Carnevale (the father of value investing and 50 years of experience in asset management, respectively), we’ve developed a valuation model that we consider a reasonable way to approximate a company’s intrinsic value.

We use the company’s own historical valuation multiples, based on earnings, cash flow and dividends, all the fundamentals that impart intrinsic value to any company. Using time periods in which a company’s fundamentals (and expected growth rate) are similar, we estimate a historical fair value based on that year’s consensus estimates, applying the average valuation that real investors, risking real money, gave the company.

This provides a range of values that, with a high degree of probability, provide the true worth of any stock, as well as an average historical fair value that reasonably estimates good buying opportunities.

Federal Realty Historical Valuation Analysis

5-year average yield: $145

13-year median yield: $141

10-year average P/FFO: $148

10-year average P/AFFO: $152

10-year average price/EBITDA: $140

10-year average price/EBIT: $129

$10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $140

Average Historical Fair Value: $142

Current Price: $129

Approximate Discount To Historical Fair Value: 9%

Conclusion: Good Buy Now

This analysis shows that during periods of similar fundamentals and long-term expected growth rates, investors valued FRT between $129 and $152, using 2019’s expected dividends and cash flows. The average of $142 represents a reasonable single number that we use, in conjunction with Dividend Sensei's personal valuation/company quality guidelines to determine:

Reasonable/good buy at $142

Strong buy at $128 (10% margin of safety)

Very strong buy at $114 (20% margin of safety)

For a Super SWAN dividend king like Federal, we consider buying at close to fair value reasonable and even modest discounts to fair value (margin of safety) can make it an even better long-term investment idea.

To estimate long-term return potential we (and various other investing experts such as those as Brookfield Asset Management), use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has been highly effective at approximating long-term returns since 1954 (with about 20% margin of error, which is very good on Wall Street).

This model simply states that total returns over the long-term (five years-plus) equal yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth with valuation reverting to historical norms (assuming stable fundamentals).

Specifically, here’s how I apply this model to FRT.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

P/FFO is the REIT equivalent of a PE ratio, and what investors most frequently use to value REITs like FRT. In our modern slow growth/low rate era, Federal’s cash flow growth rate has ranged from 2% to 11% per year and has been 6% CAGR. Management guidance is for 6%-plus long-term growth, the analyst consensus is 6%, and both estimates line up with the REIT’s 50 year-plus average growth, and are reasonable given its development pipeline opportunities and low cost of capital.

This means that FRT’s long-term P/FFO ratio is likely to remain about 23.1, slightly above its current 20.4.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A reasonable long-term growth rate for FRT is 5% to 7%, slightly below the current consensus and in-line with the 50 year-plus historical growth rate (which lines up with management guidance as well). Applying the historical P/FFO to those growth rates gives us a reasonable total return potential range of 10% to 13%. This is the approach we use in creating the Dividend King valuation/total return potential lists (on 134 companies and counting).

10% to 13% realistic returns from a Super SWAN dividend king is more than enough to recommend FRT today. But before you buy this top-quality REIT you need to understand and be comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are three kinds of risks to keep in mind with any stock:

Fundamental risk (permanent loss of capital created by deteriorating fundamentals and impairment of cash flow)

Valuation risk (so overpaying for a company that even if cash flow grows as expected you achieve total returns that fail to meet your goals)

Volatility risk (poor planning/asset allocation turns you into a forced seller during a downturn, creating an unnecessary permanent loss of capital)

Fundamentally investors will want to make sure FRT’s thesis holds up by watching its core fundamentals such as occupancy, lease spreads, and SS NOI growth over time. In Q2 occupancy was hurt by some anchor tenant closures (down 1.1% YOY), though still came in at a strong 94.6%. Lease spreads of 7% are some of the lowest in its history.

The good news is that one or two weak quarters does not break the thesis on a dividend king Super SWAN like Federal Realty. It can take time to improve anchor stores and replace failed tenants, and when that happens both occupancy and lease spreads can soar (SPG just posted two back to back quarters of 27% to 32% lease spreads for this reason).

However, should FRT’s lease spreads not return to double digits over time, it would point to weaker pricing power with tenants, which might result in cash flow and dividend growth failing to meet our expectations. About 35% of its tenants are in potentially e-commerce sensitive industries, which could potentially weight on future fundamentals should they fail in rapid succession, and management not live up to its historically stellar track record of replacing weaker tenants with thriving ones.

And even relatively non-digital sales sensitive tenants (like grocery stores) might struggle in the future because omnichannel (to compete with Amazon) is expensive.

For example, Walmart (WMT) is killing it in omnichannel with digital sales growth consistently above 30% CAGR. However, the company is actually losing $1 billion per year on those sales right now, and it might take many years before its margin compression eases from having to rapidly invest in omnichannel infrastructure in a low margin business.

Valuation risk for FRT is moderate because at $129 you’re not overpaying for top-quality assets overseen by the hands-down best management team in the industry. However, valuation/volatility risk is very important to keep in mind with any stock because despite what the media might say (or what yield chasing investors have done for 10 years) no dividend stock is a true bond alternative.

Over the past 20 years here are Federal’s approximate correction/bear market P/FFO lows

November 2000: 7.6 (implies a $49 bear market bottom)

February 2009: 10.8 (implies a $69 bear market bottom)

August 2013 (taper tantrum): 22.4, down from REIT bubble 26.9 levels (implies a price of $143)

February 2018: 19.6 (implies a $125 share price)

December 2018: 19.0 (implies a price of $121)

The good news is that outside of REIT bubbles, such as the mid-2016 peak generated when 10-year yields hit 1.36 post-Brexit-vote and FRT hit a P/FFO of 30.8 (and fell 29% over the next 19 months) FRT tends not to suffer massive bear markets, at least relative to the broader market.

However, like any company, it can go through long periods of underperformance, such as the tech bubble dominated 1990s, when many value/dividend stocks were incredibly out of favor (Berkshire fell 50% between 1997 and 1999).

Federal Realty Total Returns Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualize) portfolio 1 = FRT

Over the past 31 years, FRT has managed to beat the market (as have most aristocrat, kings, and Super SWANs) despite long stretches of underperformance. That’s due to low volatility (59% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past 31 years) and declining less during most market downturns.

(Source: Portfolio Visualize) portfolio 1 = FRT

Which is why FRT’s average rolling return over every time period is a very stable 13% to 15%, which is in-line with the high end our expected forward total return range.

BUT despite being one of the least volatile dividend kings over the long term, like any stock Federal Realty can experience periods of stupendous volatility.

(Source: Portfolio Visualize) portfolio 1 = FRT

FRT is usually less volatile during market corrections and recessions. But that’s not always the case, with the stock falling roughly the same amount as the S&P 500 during the Great Recession. The longest time it took to break even was 52 months, during the great tech bubble/value stock bear market of 1997 to 1999 (Realty Income hit a yield of 11% and was trading at 7X FFO at the end of that).

And during times of sector/industry stress, such as the 1990’s recession, partially triggered by a crisis in commercial real estate out west, FRT can experience gutwrenching single month corrections.

August 1990: -11.8%

September 1990: -15.9%

October 1990: -11.1%

March 1994: -10.4%

October 1995: -13.4%

August 1998: -13.9%

October 1999: -11.2%

April 2004: -19.7% (followed by four straight months of gains and a 24% rally)

June 2007: -12.2%

January 2008: -10.1%

June 2008: -13.7%

October 2008: -28.4%

January 2009: -18.4%

February 2009: -18.8% (followed by a 36% two month rally)

December 2019: -9.9%

My point is that even low volatility stocks and the bluest of blue chips can be wildly volatile at times, and investors need to have a good historical context to avoid panic selling during such times.

FRT, Dividend Aristocrats and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

During the late 2018 recession scare correction, FRT appeared to act like a bond alternative, right up until the final three weeks. Then it crashed 15% over 15 trading days, joining all stocks in a plunge that saw the Nasdaq hit a bear market and the S&P 500 come within 0.2% of ending the longest bull market in US history.

The dividend aristocrats, in general, fell 16%, outperforming the broader market by falling 4% less. FRT ended that correction down 9.8%, far better than most aristocrats or the S&P 500, but still down significantly. Meanwhile, bonds, like MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the three ETFs Dividend Kings uses in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, stayed flat or went up modestly (1.2% weighted gain during the worst correction in a decade).

The point is that anyone who thinks of dividend stocks as bond alternatives, even the highest quality names in the world, is risking disaster by potentially becoming a forced seller during periods of market turmoil. Bonds and cash equivalents (like ultra-short-term bonds and T-bills) are what you need in sufficient quantity to meet expenses by selling stable or appreciating assets rather than stocks. Even low volatility defensive names (like aristocrats, utilities, or healthcare) can crash in the short-term because there is no limit to how irrationally Wall Street can price top quality companies when panic and terror run rampant.

Bottom Line: Federal Realty Is A Super SWAN Dividend Kings Offering Higher Quality, Superior Yield And One Of The Best Valuations Of Its Peer Group

None of us Dividend Kings (Chuck Carnevale, Brad Thomas, Rubicon Associates, and Dividend Sensei) are market timers, and any recommendation is never meant to be interpreted as “a promise stock X will go up over the next Y months.”

The fact is that no one knows what the market will do in any given month, quarter or year. Short-term periods are driven by sentiment, and on a daily basis, computerized trading by big institutions whose time frames are measured in millionths or billions of a second and whose goals are to scalp profits measured in fractions of a penny per share.

We’re purely long-term focused, fundamental value investors seeking to point out safe sources of growing income you can rely on in all market and economic conditions. That means pointing out above average quality dividend stocks trading at good to great prices that can deliver both exponentially growing income as well as likely market-beating returns over time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is one of the highest-quality dividend stocks anyone can own.

A dividend aristocrat

A dividend king

A level 11/11 quality Super SWAN (one of 44 such companies!)

FRT offers investors today not just higher yield than its peers or the broader market, but also is available at a modest 9% discount to its historical fair value. Based on a reasonable 5% to 7% long-term expected cash flow and dividend growth rate, that translates into 10% to 13% CAGR long-term return potential from one of the lowest volatility and highest-quality blue chips in America.

While in the short-term anything can happen on Wall Street, and FRT isn’t likely to avoid declines during periods of intensive market fear or outright panic, we’re confident that anyone putting discretionary savings to work today will be happy with the results over the next five years plus.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, SPG, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.