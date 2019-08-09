Nutanix Is One Very Oversold Stock

The company fails the Rule of 40 and has significant SG&A expenses that I find hard to justify based on the company's performance.

Nutanix stock is oversold, having dropped from $65 to under $20 in little over one year.

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) is one of the most beaten-up SaaS companies that I follow. The stock that sported a $65 share price a little over a year ago now trades under $20. It is quite conceivable that Nutanix stock could reach its all-time low of $15 before any kind of rebound occurs, especially if SaaS stocks continue to deflate as they have been in the recent past.

While Nutanix is severely oversold at this time, I have some difficulty considering this as a buying opportunity. Sales growth has fallen dramatically over the last two years, from 85% to 12% TTM. The deceleration in growth can partially be explained away by the company's transition to a subscription-based model and poor sales execution, but I'm not convinced that Nutanix is going to turn on a dime, certainly not this year at least.

The company fails the Rule of 40 and has very excessive SG&A expenses that I have a hard time justifying based on financial performance. Therefore, I give Nutanix a neutral rating with the intent of revisiting this stock later in the year. If the stock forms a base and revenue growth returns, then it might be worth buying some stock as a speculative play.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database and the most recent gross margin TTM. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Nutanix is sitting well below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Nutanix is significantly undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric for software companies that help them balance growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

Nutanix's revenue grew by 12.3% for the most recent twelve months, a big fall from the 85% revenue growth at the start of 2017.

Some of the deceleration in growth can be explained away by Nutanix's transformation to a SaaS business model and poor sales execution discussed later.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Nutanix has a free cash flow margin of -2.9% for the most recent twelve-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Nutanix

Nutanix's YoY revenue growth was 12.3%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -2.9%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 12.3% - 2.9% = 9.4%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out substantially lower than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do in order to balance growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, Nutanix is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

In the case of Nutanix, the SG&A expense is 115% of the total revenues. This means that Nutanix is spending more on SG&A than its revenue intake, which is generally not a good sign except for extremely high revenue growth stocks. It is also apparent that Nutanix reduced its level of spending in 2018, just when the company was starting its transformation. The company made a gross error by not appreciating the impact that SaaS conversion would have on sales.

I have developed a scatter plot that shows forward operating income/EV versus forward sales growth for all of the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The forward operating income for my purposes is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Forward Operating Income = Forward Sales - Cost of Goods Sold TTM - SG&A Expense TTM

The forward versions of Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A expense are assumed to be the same as the trailing twelve months versions.

The operating income is negative and well below its peers. This company either needs to improve revenue growth without increasing sales and marketing expenses or needs to cut sales and marketing expenses without impacting revenue growth. Neither option seems practical in 2019.

Why The Stock is Dropping

Shift to SaaS - The transformation into a SaaS business model has caused three revenue-related issues. The first is a high level of customer churn and renewal delays due to customer uncertainty. The second issue is one of perception that revenue is slowing. Subscription revenue is spread across the length of the contract, not recognized upfront as would occur with a perpetual license. The third issue is that sales staff have to be trained on the benefits of the new sales model and software. Otherwise, sales suffer.

Poor Guidance - Management clearly blew guidance for the most recent quarter with revenue coming in $2 million below the low end of its guidance.

Competition - While YoY revenue decreased by nearly 1% last quarter, Dell EMC VxRail (NYSE:DELL) doubled YoY revenue.

Summary

Nutanix stock has dropped by more than two thirds in little more than a year and is now approaching an all-time low of $15. Normally, I would consider this a contrarian buying opportunity. But the company is far off meeting the Rule of 40 and is spending more on SG&A than it is bringing in with sales. This level of spending can't be justified based on company performance.

I see three reasons for the poor stock price. The first reason is the shift to a subscription model which temporarily affects sales growth and compresses margins. The second reason is poor guidance given by management. The third reason is that Dell VMWare is executing perfectly while Nutanix is stumbling.

While the company transformation will eventually result in stable sales growth, the second and third reasons are a bit more difficult. Management has made more than one mistake (sales execution and guidance) and a change at the top may be necessary, perhaps bringing in someone with experience in SaaS. Competition with Dell may be the most difficult obstacle to overcome. I suggest waiting to see some improvement in revenue growth before changing my opinion on this stock. Right now, I give Nutanix a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.