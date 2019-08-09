Saudi's Message To The Oil Market - 'Whatever It Takes'

Tighter differentials between light sweet crude and medium crude indicates higher demand going forward for US crude exports.

We estimate that Saudi crude exports to the US could hit just ~210k b/d in the next few months.

Most of the cut will be directed to the US.

Following the bearish EIA oil storage report on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Saudi officials are evaluating all options to stem oil prices from declining further.

Further leaks in the following days indicate the Saudis will be lowering crude exports as a whole, while also sending lower exports to the US.

By our estimate, Saudi Arabia will likely send just three VLCCs next month to the US, pushing the export volume to lows we haven't seen since the early 80s. As a result, US crude imports from Saudi Arabia will likely average almost ~1 mb/d lower y-o-y in October/November.

This combined with tighter Brent-Dubai spreads increases the incentives of Asian refineries to import US light sweet crude. First, however, the overhang in Nigeria needs to be eliminated.

The lower Saudi export volume combined with higher potential US crude exports will drain US crude storage. The absolute lowering of total volume indicates the year-end target of sub ~380 mbbls for US crude storage remains on track.

Disconnect to Fair Value

According to Expected Value's storage-based oil price model, WTI is currently ~10% below the fair value of ~$59/bbl. There have only been a few instances in the past this has occurred. Given that next week's crude storage draw is likely to come in between ~3 to ~4 mbbls, the fair value is only going to increase going forward.

In these instances, the odds of prices rebounding to the fair value in the next few weeks are high. As a result, we remain long UWT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.