Proofpoint: Valuation Seems More Than Reasonable After Recent Weakness

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) once again reported another strong quarter with almost all metrics coming in ahead of consensus expectations. While the stock popped ~3% the day after earnings, it is now trading down ~5% from its recent post-earnings high. Revenue grew an impressive 25% with billings growing 17%, both coming in ahead of management’s previous expectations and consensus estimates.

Despite the strong quarter, management only raised full year guidance by a similar amount as the Q2 beat, which could mean guidance remains somewhat conservative, and we could see another beat in Q3 and the full year. With the stock down a little bit since reporting earnings and metrics remaining favorable, this name should be a must-own in every investor’s portfolio.

Data by YCharts

The stock has rebounded significantly since the late 2018 market correction, and despite a choppy Q1 earnings report, Q2 earnings seemed to have re-solidified expectations for the year and the underlying strength of the company. This has been one of my favorite names over the past few years as email remains one of the most targeted threat attacks. PFPT’s acquisition of Wombat last year helped them further extend their reach into security awareness training, what is now a must-have in the corporate world due to the increase in complexity and volume of security attacks.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During Q2, revenue grew 25% to $214.5 million, which was ahead of management’s previous guidance of $210-212 million and consensus expectations for ~$211 million. PFPT has a long history of being able to beat their top-line estimates, and this quarter was no exception. Impressively, international revenue continues to show strength, growing 32% during the quarter and now represents 19% of total revenue. International expansion remains one of the company’s targeted areas of growth, as email security is a worldwide concern, not just a problem concentrated in certain countries.

Billings for the quarter grew 17% to $232 million and was above the high-end of management’s guidance of $230 million and above consensus expectations for $229 million. The 17% growth during the quarter, while still below revenue growth, accelerated slightly from the 15% billings growth in Q1. I think as long as billings growth remains in the mid-teens, PFPT will able to continue to deliver impressive top line results.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins continue to remain healthy and show no signs of going anywhere, remaining near the higher end of software security companies. In Q1, gross margins were 79%, expanding from 77% in the year ago period.

Operating margins came in at just over 13%, which were higher than consensus expectations for 11-12% margins. Software companies have the ability to quickly adjust their operating expenses such as S&M, R&D, and G&A given their flexible model. As software companies mature and gain scale, there is less of a need to rapidly expand their sales force or marketing efforts, thus leading to operating margin expansion over time. While operating margins have expanded at PFPT, I believe the company will continue to show expansion over the next few years, leading to more profitability and better cash flow generation.

The better-than-expected revenue and operating margins led to EPS of $0.41, which was ahead of consensus expectations for $0.37.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q3 and updated guidance for 2019.

For Q3, management is expecting revenue of $223-255 million with gross margins of ~78%. Billings of $274-276 million came in just above consensus expectations for ~$274 million, and EPS of $0.37-0.40 appears achievable.

Management also raised guidance for FY19, with revenue of $878.5-880.5 million (up from $874-878 million). The raise was about the same as the company’s ~$3.5 million revenue beat at the midpoint of their Q2 guidance. What this means is full year guidance was essentially left unchanged, leading to a potential beat in Q3 and for the full year. I believe the conservative guidance is a great approach for faster-growth software companies as they have the potential to continually beat and raise expectations, leaving some room for any miscues along the way. Billings are expected to be in the range of $1.064-1.066 billion (up from $1.062-1.066 billion). Finally, EPS is now expected to be $1.61-1.64.

Valuation

Despite being one of the faster growing security stocks in the market, PFPT does not have an ultra-premium valuation. With the recent ~5% pullback since reporting earnings, I think this offers investors a great opportunity to pick up some shares following a strong quarterly report. Some of PFPT’s closest competitors include Mimecast (MIME) and CyberArk (CYBR), though all of these companies have seen their valuations and stock prices take a hit over the past few months.

Data by YCharts

The above chart is interesting as we can see that it wasn't too long ago when PFPT traded at a several turn premium to MIME and CYBR. However, as the market corrected during the later part of 2018, the multiples of all three companies essentially converged around 5x and have traded in a similar fashion since then.

When valuing PFPT, I used management’s guidance of $878.5-880.5 million for FY19 revenue, which implies a ~22-23% growth rate for the year. However, I believe management’s guidance remains conservative as the recent guidance raise was similar to the Q2 revenue beat. Ultimately, I believe we could see revenue move closer to $885-890 million during FY19.

With a current market cap of ~$6.7 billion and cash of $183 million, PFPT has a current enterprise value of ~$6.5 billion. Using my ~$885-890 million targeted FY19 revenue, PFPT has a current valuation of ~7.3x FY19 revenue. If we were to assume another strong FY20 performance, which is likely given their recent acquisitions and international expansion potential, we could see ~20% growth, leading to FY20 revenue of ~$1.065 billion, implying a FY20 revenue multiple of ~6.1x, which seems relatively cheap for the revenue growth and margin expansion potential.

Over the long term, I believe this name remains a clear winner in the email security market. This market continues to expand, and with PFPT growing international revenues at a healthy pace, they could become the clear global leader in email security. Gross margins will likely stay near 80% for the time being, and with operating margins starting to expand, we should see the company become more profitable, leading to greater cash flow generation and potential for more accretive M&A or share buybacks.

With the raised guidance seeming remaining somewhat conservative and the stock down ~5% from the post-earnings movement, I believe now is a great time to pick up some shares before the company reports another beat and raise quarter in Q3.

PFPT faces a few risks in this market. First, if their recent acquisition of Wombat does not prove to provide synergies or incremental revenue, they may experience a slowdown in top line growth and margin compression. Competition in the marketplace is likely to remain intense and is likely to grow over the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.