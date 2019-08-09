Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) CEO Michael Cooper on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Cooper - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Jiang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Sam Damiani - TD Securities, Inc.

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Zan Zhang - CIBC World Markets Inc.

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Dream Office REIT Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Friday, August 9, 2019. During this call, management of Dream Office REIT may make statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Office REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Office REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available on Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca. Later, in the presentation we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Your host for today will be Mr. Michael Cooper, CEO of Dream Office REIT. Mr. Cooper, please go ahead.

Michael Cooper

Thank you very much, Paulette. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Dream’s conference call. I’m here today with Jay Jiang, the Chief Financial Officer of Dream Office. I think it’s been a busy week for most listeners so we are going to provide a pretty basis summary, and then we’ll be happy to answer your questions.

Jay, do you want to start with your report?

Jay Jiang

Sure, Michael. Good morning. In the second quarter, we reported FFO of $0.44 per unit. Relative to the last quarter of $0.43, the increase of $0.01 per unit was mainly attributed to higher comparative properties NOI of $1 million offset by a reduction of non-recurring income. Relative to the same quarter and prior year of $0.40 per unit, the increase of $0.04 was driven by occupancy and rental increases in downtown Toronto, including the 191,000 square feet lease that commenced at 438 University, reductions in G&A, offset by loss of NOI from assets sold since the prior year.

Comparative properties NOI was up 9.9% in the second quarter driven by 18.8% increase in downtown Toronto, relatively flat in the Greater Toronto area and decrease of 9.8% in our other markets mainly due to leasing challenges in Saskatchewan and Calgary.

In downtown Toronto, 2019 is 91% committed at rents that will commence at an average of 12% higher than expiring. Note that these leases were signed in prior periods and that if the market rent has continued to increase. In 2020 and 2021, we will have about 600,000 square feet of expiries in downtime Toronto that is currently uncommitted at average expiring rent of $24 per square foot and we think the market rent today for such space is around $30 less.

Assuming no further growth to market rents, we will likely be able to realize a 25% or higher increase on new leases. Given that downtown Toronto is expected to be about 80% of our portfolio by fair value this quarter, we remain optimistic that we will have strong organic growth for the foreseeable future.

We reported net asset value per unit of $25.49 or $0.39 higher than last quarter driven by net fair value increase in the portfolio from higher rents, retained earnings from operations and increase in value from our ownership of Dream Industrial REIT units. Our leverage was 45.4% at the end of Q2 with $351 million of available liquidity.

Year-over-year ending June 30, we will have increased FFO per unit by 10.9% and site total net asset value and distribution return of 10.6% while reducing leverage by 270 basis points.

Subsequent to quarter end, we have closed the previously announced disposition of 700 De la Gauchetière in Montréal and have a firm contract on the sale of 150 Metcalfe in Ottawa. We expect to net over $180 million in aggregate after repaying mortgages and transaction costs. We intend to use the proceeds to pay off our lines, fund capital projects, repurchase units, and potentially acquire properties in downtown Toronto.

We have also completed our financing initiatives for the year by closing up four mortgages totaling just under $300 million with weighted average term of nine years and in average interest rate of 3.6%. We extended our $435 million credit facility to 2022. We have reduced our variable rate debt exposure from over 26% at the beginning of the year to 7% today, and now we have approximately $0.5 billion of liquidity.

With everything that has happened in the first six months, we are now updating our guidance for the remainder of 2019. We expect to end the year with the leverage at or around 40% which was the level that we are comfortable with to manage our business in the near to medium term. Assuming no further transactions, our FFO per unit for the second half of 2019 should be approximately $0.42 each quarter.

We expect the loss of income from South Montréal and Ottawa of just under $5 million per quarter to be offset by higher comparative properties NOI of 10% for the year on our entire portfolio and lower interest expense from lower debt. For the rest of the year and into 2020, we will mainly focus on development and value-add projects already identify as the Dream Collection on Bay Street.

The planning and designs are substantially complete and construction work will commence this fall. We expect to be done by the end of 2020. As previously mentioned, we will have approximately $0.5 billion of available liquidity to fund these projects and other opportunities to improve our core assets in downtown Toronto.

We will also have ample flexibility to pursue investment opportunities to compliment our existing portfolio when they become available. We remain open minded to recycling capital outside of downtown Toronto where it makes economic sense, and may continue to repurchase units so that our growth in FFO and value will have a more meaningful impact on a per unit basis.

I will now turn it back to Michael.

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Jay. We made some major changes to the company with so much of our value and income coming at downtown Toronto. We're very positive in the market and I think we're also focused on how do we get the most out of every building. We're down to 21 buildings in downtown Toronto and we have plans for every one of them and we see incredible opportunities to make them more valuable.

We started work on the Dream Collection on Bay Street and we're excited for people to see what we're doing and then we're going to spread that work around to the remaining buildings and continue to make our buildings more valuable. I think we're really looking to have 22 landmark buildings in downtown Toronto. We're very close to closing on two acquisitions, both of which are small assets that we think have a strategic value for our business in addition to being at numbers that we think will work.

So the second of the two, we hope to disclose soon, but we don't have any space. It has a 1.5 – the average lease term is 1.5 years and we've got an asset plan done. And as soon as that's firmed up and ready to close, we will be approaching tenants that were otherwise unable to accommodate and show them what we're going to do with the building.

And I think we're going to have a very special asset. It's been awhile since we've bought new buildings. We've been quite experienced in selling buildings. I think we sold over 140 buildings in the last couple of years. I thought it was just a couple of years since we bought a building. Jay told me that it's been six years since we last bought a building. So I would say that's a pretty big change in our outlet and recycling of capital for the business.

We sold 700 DLG and 150 Metcalfe is getting close, we've got two buildings in Calgary, One of them is our head office for our land and housing business that's a future development site. It's in a great part of town and we're very bullish on it. The other one is Barclay Square, which is a great location, it was among the best assets we had in downtown Calgary.

It's quite well leased, but we're kind of uncertain as to whether that's asset we would keep or not in Saskatchewan, Andrew Reial done a great job with our assets Regina. They've got long-term leases we're just finishing up from the construction to get them ready and we're going to look to sell those. We've got three buildings. Saskatoon, one, is quite stabilized without too fussed about it. We got two downtown that needs some attention and there's London City Center and that's basically everything other than Toronto.

So it's getting to be a very, very focused portfolio and we're happy with the balance sheet. And we'll probably look to continue to grow in downtown Toronto. There's probably been about six or seven buildings that have sold over the last five years. That would've been of interest to us. So when we say we're interested in building in downtown Toronto is not like there's anything we can do at any given time, but when the time comes, we'll be very focused on it.

So we're pleased with the business, the Governor of Ontario renewed their lease at 720 Bay, which is one of our four buildings in the health district that means there'll be in the building until the end of 2025. That building is directly behind Toronto general, it's amazing what's happening in the hospitals, amount of capital that is being spent. We're happy to have that building available at the end of 2025 to develop.

We'll probably start working on a redevelopment plan for way before that, but we're all quite condensed to have the provincial government and that building now. And it's suddenly we're seeing a lot of activity that the governments and we're trying to line up a really solid income while we develop a couple of buildings and then we'll get to the next round.

So we're happy with that. If there's anything that was going to concentrate on that on my comments today, I just want to mention a little bit about our prop tech investment in late made or as committed to make about six investments. The first one is an app that our property management team identified a very early in the beginning of that company. We liked it a lot and we've invested some money in that. And then we just did a second round.

That Company now has 70 million square feet of office based on their app and it's being used by some of the best real estate firms globally and we think that could be a real win. We've got an investment in a parking app that's a really interesting is when you make a reservation for a dinner, you can arrange parking, you can – and book your parking.

There's an interesting one where it's office furniture that you've been resell back to the manufacturer and it's very, very easy to get an office furnished and make changes, stuff like that. So we think that one's pretty exciting. We did invest with our partner relay in Bird Scooter Company and we invested a little bit of money in that. That one's pretty interesting. But what was really interesting about that one is we secured the rights to run Bird Scooter to own Bird Scooter in Canada.

So we brought in an operating partner, it's 50/50, our share in Dream opposite share that business and now 7.5%. And in the last two weeks we've launched in Calgary. So if you're in Calgary and you want to ride a scooter, there's a good chance that's an asset at Dream Office. And we're working very close with the all the different legislatures, both provincial and city, because we got to get to the change the laws to allow scooters, but we think it's going to happen very quickly. So that's maybe something people hadn't been thinking about.

That's pretty much my comments and Paulette, Jay and I would be quite content to answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks. Good morning, guys. In regards to the Toronto acquisitions, is it possible just to get us a little more color on what the potential total investment is in these properties? And also should we look at these as properties that are not necessarily going to be materially near-term accretive or accretive at all on more a long-term development or redevelopment opportunities. Is there anything where you could say?

Michael Cooper

I'd say we're probably looking at somewhere around maybe $60 million in total. I think there'll be net asset value accretive for sure. I'm not sure how long it will take. They are income properties, not development properties.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. And then for the Toronto Office market, obviously you're having some good in NOI growth and outlook looks good, what type of occupancy pickup can we expect to see and how strong is the market for some of the smaller space that you might have over the next year?

Michael Cooper

I can answer that. So we had those days taken back in downtown Toronto, actually some of it were holding back. We call them strategic vacates, especially if it's on a retail side. We thought that it would make sense to have contiguous spacing along the street side front, and over the course, I would say the rest of the year into 2020, I would expect occupancy to be relatively flat as things come up, we'll bring it back with some capital and then we'll try to get higher rents. So you'll see increases in NOI, but occupancy should be relatively stable.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sam Damiani from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. Good morning. Just on those two acquisitions. What is it about these two that you liked perhaps that you may not have liked about some other properties that have traded in the market over the last couple of years?

Michael Cooper

Actually that's a really interesting question, because I don't think it's the right question. The Bank of Canada building traded a few years ago to 3.8 cap and I don't even like to go down university anymore. We weren't in a position to buy it then. So I don't think the question is like, what did we like about these buildings that we didn't like about others? There's been so few available that now we're in a position that when a special building comes up, we're comfortable buying it.

So I mean that's the big change. Not that these buildings are more special than something like the Bank of Canada building. I would say that both of these buildings are within 100 feet of other assets we own. And they actually both had a lot of vacancy that one of the buildings that is very, very small, but I think we've released the whole building during due diligence.

Sam Damiani

No, I was just going to say that sort of ties into my next question, which is how big is this opportunity set for you, for the REIT now to grow in downtown Toronto in this type of asset?

Michael Cooper

I would say that it's very, very small and we're probably looking at – by the way, if you take a look at the transactions that have happened in downtown Toronto in the financial quarter, we were part of three just to do with Scotia Plaza. Cadillac Fairview sold 30% of their building to OPTrust. I think, 70 York is traded. It's on lease land. That's not that interesting. I think 140 – 155 University is the kind of building we might have been interested in at the time, but we weren't ready. There's a small building that is 141 Adelaide that traded, but there just aren't buildings that trade.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That's helpful. And then – so 40% leveraged today. And this is sort of where you'll be sort of near term, but is that where you see running the REIT long term?

Michael Cooper

Yes. I think for the foreseeable future we guided to 40% leverage, I think 8x debt-to-EBITDA and 3x interest coverage. And that was end of the year and at the AGM. I think we got there quite quickly because of the 700 De la Gauchetière, if anything we eclipsed it. But I think that puts us in a good position going into next year to work on the redevelopment of the capital projects and it sets up reasonably well for development in the future. So we're pretty happy here.

So just on the debt, I look at it a bit differently. I really try to look at – I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I kind of like if we – we want to have low debt compared to the cap rate. Do you know what I mean?

Sam Damiani

Yes.

Michael Cooper

So if you say all our assets are one caps, we would have 10% debt, but that would be very scary. So we kind of look at what would happen in a normalized market? And let's say you use a 6.5 cap on the – and so we have a 6.5 cab that turned out that we were 55% debt.

I'm saying, look, we're going to get grows in our assets. We've got 40% debt now. We can talk as much as you want about what somebody thinks assets might be worth. I want to make sure that if cap rates move a lot. These buildings are – the whole buildings and the business is really safe and secure.

Sam Damiani

That makes sense. Okay. And just on the Dream collection redevelopment and renovation work, but you say it's going to be finished by the end of next year. Can you give us a sense of where things stand today? And just to confirm that all of these sort of 7 buildings that I think we talked about at the AGM are actually going to be finished by the end of next year.

Michael Cooper

So that would be our goal. We showcase I think two or three plans at the AGM. Sense that we have plans for every building now. So to-date, most of the cost incur has been in planning as our costs. We're going to be hitting the ground with shovels probably by fall and things that are going to go quickly because we're going to have a plan in place and we'll probably do all the facades together, all the washrooms, common lobby. So there will be a process in place to make it efficient. And I think we'll be there by then.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That's great. Michael, you mentioned the government of Ontario renewing at 720 Bay. And the way you were talking, it sounded like you're preparing for them to vacate at the end of this term. Is that kind of the plan then? Does the government in that space already have plans to move it to another space in 6 years?

Michael Cooper

No. No, actually it's quite the opposite. This building I think opened in May, 1989 with a $20 rent. And it was for 10 years and then in 1999, they renewed at $14, and we had own the building then. We bought it in 2004. They at least came up in 2009. The same time the mortgage came up. We paid out the debt. They had renewed, but we had to go-to-market. We had to go through a process.

We went through mediation. They found for us. And then the government appealed that they found for us. And then we entered into a transaction where we added another 10 years and that 10-year they had one last renewal, which would they just exercise size it by June 30 at $20. So it's a little ironic that the rent starting in 2020 is precisely the rent that was agreed to in 1989.

So with this, they have no more rights and maybe we'll with them after that and maybe we won't. But it's the first time in the history of this building, the owner of the buildings had a choice of what they want to do with the building. So after this renewal, there's no further right. So that's where we get to decide finally.

But I do want to mention one other thing that, last year around this time, we did a substantial issuer bid and bought stock at $24. We saw where we were repositioned the Company and we wanted to make sure that we captured a lot of value and, we were really quite content with the outcome.

Since then, in Toronto, net rents have surpassed in nominal dollars, the peak rent of 1989. So if you build a building in 1989, you've got $34 rent. You never saw that again until this year. So we're now seeing rents that have gone up a lot. And I think we're pretty well positioned for it. So 720 Bay, the Governor has the right a $20. We would have gotten a lot higher rent. They did have the right, but at least we're getting control of our asset back.

Sam Damiani

Right. Understood. And just on the guidance, I think at the beginning of the year, one component of the guidance was 5% to 6% growth in NAV shorter, you've already done I think 6% year-to-date. How do you feel about that now?

Michael Cooper

I think the way we look at it is, we're not predicting cap rates. We really just look at, how the NOI goes up as we roll up rents. And I mean like we're trying to, it's kind of a, uh, a number that may be important to you. I think Jay, if he was being honest with say, yes, that seems pretty doable, so I'll use it.

Sam Damiani

I agree. Thanks for your honesty.

Michael Cooper

It wasn't his.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jenny Ma from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Thanks. Good morning.

Michael Cooper

Good morning.

Jenny Ma

With regards to the government tenant renewal in the Mississauga North York buildings, was there any change in the rental rate for that renewal flash extension?

Jay Jiang

No. I think what happened there was first they did a one-year extension and then they extended it by another four years. But the rents there were already pretty healthy relatives in market. So I think we got it around 24-ish. So it was pretty flat to expiring. But the tenants there today, I think both of the major tenants, they've been there for 20 years. They're very supportive of the building. We have a great relationship and I think just extending the walls in that building will really just help improve the value.

Jenny Ma

Okay. What is your long-term view of the 2 suburban assets that are left just given the focus on downtown Toronto? When you talk about the dearth of opportunities for acquisitions downtown, do you believe that at some point, there would be some incremental spillover into suburban and that there is value there? Or is it really just a downtown Toronto focus exclusively going forward?

Michael Cooper

That's a wonderful question. 2100 Eglinton is going to get zoning for between 2000 and 3000 residential units. So that's a fantastic asset. We looked at another asset in the last quarter that was a right near that in Scarborough that we did put a bit in. I traded it for way too high a price. I'm not going to say we wouldn't do something that one was quite unique it was basically land with in place income.

So yes, I mean once I say it's something like 2100 Eglinton’s really interesting for us we were happy to own it and develop it in the suburbs. I just don't see us buying any commodity kinds of office buildings ever again. Sussex Centre, in the center of the city at 1.3 million people and 5,001 Young isn't the center another city at 1.3 million people, we don't really view that as suburban.

Sussex Centre we're pretty excited about the opportunity to reposition that asset. I think it's got the highest occupancy it's had in a long, long time. There's a lot of interesting things happening in the retail and there's probably a more redevelopment there. So we are not thinking about – why don't we go spend money outside of downtown Toronto because that would be fun, we would have quite a bit of resistance to do that other than where there's an unusual situation with development.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That's fair. If we do see value start to tick up in the areas outside of downtown, would you consider selling these properties?

Michael Cooper

So now you're asking the opposite question. I think the 2,200 Eglinton we will not sell because if you become $1 billion rental project. So I wouldn't see, I think that's quite different. Sussex Centre’s really interesting too. We have a partner in that one. That's the kind of asset and same with 5,001 Young. I think we got an incredible price. We might consider it. I think in downtown Toronto, the real issue is you can't replace an asset you sold and we don't feel the same way in the suburbs.

Jenny Ma

Okay. That's fair. And then my last question is given the occupancy rates that you do have in Toronto, what is then your experience with some of your growing tenants? Have you been able to reshuffle and accommodate them? Or do you find that they've got to move on if they're looking for a bigger space?

Michael Cooper

Yes. That's a great question. Our retention rate is huge. I think it's over 80% for something like that. So we've been doing pretty good keeping our tenants and we've been working really hard to shovel tenants around. And we've been getting really healthy rental rate increases. So far it's working pretty smoothly.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Michael Cooper

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Zan Zhang from CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead.

Zan Zhang

Good morning. I just had a few questions on financing and capital allocation. First, like I said, you REIT has been active on the SIB. Just curious to hear your thoughts on how the REIT would prioritize between unit repurchases in the future and committing capital towards redevelopments?

Michael Cooper

Sure. I'll ask that. So it's not exact science. We look at a couple of things. First, we look at our balance sheet. Our liquidity, we're in pretty good shape right now. We mentioned we have $0.5 billion in liquidity. So I don't think it's really a one or the other type of thing. We look at the value of the company, where it could be versus what we can get in the market today.

And if you think about a stock that trades at a high five cap versus what you can buy that's comparable to our portfolio. It's not a bad place to put your capital. But we're looking for opportunities every day and it's going to remain fluid. So we bet we have some buy in the market because we thought it was a good opportunity to shrink the unit count a little bit. So that the growth can be shared on a months at a lower unit base, but going forward I think we're going to be pretty fluid.

Zan Zhang

Okay. Got it. And I guess in terms of upcoming debt maturities, I was wondering how the upcoming Series C debenture maturity fits into the overall financing strategy.

Jay Jiang

That one will be simple. We're going to pay it back.

Zan Zhang

Okay. If switching gears to probably transactions, could we get your outlook for any remaining non-core dispositions?

Michael Cooper

Sure. I think I guided $75 million for the year. So far with the 3 – 2.5 properties we sold, that gets us to be about $50 million or there's an asset in Regina. We're working on it. We're trying to move the debt away to that under building. So we can free ourselves up on the debt settlement costs.

I think we're pretty optimistic on that one, but it's not a large asset. Right now it's August, so we still have a couple more months, but I think we'll come in around that mark for the buildings in Western Canada and it obviously doesn't include the DLG when I say 75, so that that's outside of that.

Zan Zhang

Okay. And then I'm just going back to the potential boutique office acquisitions in downtown Toronto. Will the REIT be pursuing more of these in the future, potentially outside of the downtown core? Go ahead.

Michael Cooper

Look, we're only looking at downtown acquisitions in the financial core, like the kind of stuff that we have now. We're pretty reticent go to the suburbs unless there's some really compelling reason. And I guess on the fringe stuff it would be driven by the opportunity. We're not really looking, but if there was a combination of income plus development, we could do something.

Jay Jiang

But we spent a lot of effort to get to buildings that are quite special. Each building is quite special, so we're not going to grow to add a building or something like that. It's got to be a very compelling reason.

Zan Zhang

Okay. Got it.

Jay Jiang

We've got so much organic growth in what we have. We don't want to dilute that. So we've got a lot of work to do on our assets and I think we're going to end up with a literally one of the I mean I think we have one of the best portfolios that are owned by anybody in downtown Toronto, and I think Toronto is really coming to its on – into its own.

So what you end up with is we've got this phenomenal position downtown Toronto and Toronto is sort of stepping up the ladder of greater and greater city. So I think we want to be really careful not to be buying the sector, but focusing on, asset that we think we know what to do with.

Zan Zhang

Okay. That sounds good. Thanks. I'll let, I'll turn it back.

Michael Cooper

Thanks.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Sam Damiani from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. Just on the 357 Bay, how much of the costs have been fixed or tendered there? And also a similar question on the Dream collection work that's going to go on for next year as well.

Michael Cooper

Okay. A majority at 357 Bay and 357 Bay is a lot done.

Jay Jiang

Yes.

Michael Cooper

And then dream collection that we're going through the planning process. So we're in the process of engaging construction managers and getting through tenders at them as we speak.

Sam Damiani

But you would reiterate the kind of cost numbers that you were discussing at the AGM?

Michael Cooper

Yep. Yes. Well, we don't think we're going to have issues with spending more money on the same thing. I think that we're very active and looking at saying, if we're going to do this, maybe we should do this other thing too. So we could expand the scope, but I don't think we're a fuss at all about the construction costs of 84 bathrooms, seven facades, seven lobbies, and some HVAC. I think we're pretty confident on that.

Sam Damiani

And just finally, Jay, you mentioned the current leverage is 40%. That was a net debt number? Or was that before factoring in the cash that's probably sitting on the balance sheet today?

Jay Jiang

We're doing a net debt.

Sam Damiani

That's 40% net debt. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi guys. You're adding density to some of your sites. Some of it is residential. But given the dynamics you're talking about, would you anticipate potentially getting into the development game, adding office density?

Michael Cooper

One of the development sites that we're looking at would be about 50% office, much more office than we have now. So we look at every site and try to determine what mix of uses generates the highest returns, where we get an asset that we want to hold for a long time. And a lot of that actually has to deal with what it is that we're allowed to do. And then once we know what we're allowed to do sort of driving, like what does the office look like compared to residential rental.

Matt Kornack

Would you potentially look at buying, I guess, greenfield opportunities or land or even using the platform that you have potentially developed, office product on some of the land you already own in other entities?

Michael Cooper

Look, in other entities, 31A Parliament is part of the Distillery. It's got 300,000 square feet of commercial. About 240 of it is office and some of it's leased and the rest is under LOI. Under the West Orleans project, we think we've got a commercial site just to the east of Distillery. So I think what we're seeing now that's changed a lot is you've got a retail REIT that owns retail centers and then they look at developing, they develop on the highest and best use.

So, for our Company, wherever we have land, we try to figure out what the best thing to do with it and then we do it. So I think you'd see a real huge shift from REITs, and saying, oh, all I do is retail or all I do is office. Once you start developing, you want to do the best thing you can do with the land. And that's why SmartCentres are doing six different kinds of things. And it's just, that's where you get the money now. So we’ll definitely develop the best on everything we own.

I don't think we're going to be doing greenfield. I'd sort of think about that, meaning there was like they’re growing corn there and then we would do some. We don't see that. But I think downtown, that's already getting out before. On the fringe, if there's an idea, we could look at buying a Dream Office and we could look at developing office there or residential.

Matt Kornack

Right. And then in terms of new supply right now, in the next year or 2 in Toronto, if you have a lease coming to maturity, you're pretty much screwed if you're a tenant, but...

Michael Cooper

We tend not to think of it that way as a shareholder. I don't think they would think of it that way either.

Matt Kornack

But what I'm saying is when there's new supply coming on and tenants have a little bit more choice, do you think the rent spreads that are being obtained today are realistic in three to five years?

Michael Cooper

Yes. That's a great question because I had mentioned before that we now have in nominal dollars. The same rent as 1989 or to put a different way in real dollars rent half of what it was in 1989. At the same time that there's a labor shortage, and the best and the brightest want to work in places that are interesting. So I think that generally –so let's say, the rents were $34 in 1989 and now they're $34 again. On top of that in our buildings, you might have another $25 of operating costs and taxes. So you're at $60.

Well, the tenant, they've gone from $48 to $60 in the last two years. It's an increase, but it's not as big as you think in terms of what their overall occupancy costs are, nor do I think is it a significant amount of money that affects the profitability of their company.

I actually think they're spending more money on real estate now and they're getting something better for it. So I think that – I think office space has gone from just a G&A expense to something that's more meaningful for the companies. I think that's a major change.

On the supply side, we're trying to build incredible buildings and we're trying to improve our buildings to be incredible. That'll really appeal to people and help them run their business better. And there's a lot of new supply and a lot of it is needed.

I'm not too fussed about that. If you asked me what I would worry about, I would say if five Canadian banks decided to do the same thing that Deutsche Bank did, every one of them would give back a whole building.

So yes, there's a lot of supply but it's needed. The real question is there something fundamental is going to happen to economy, but that happens from time-to-time and we want to make sure we have buildings that are going to outperform in a good market or a bad market.

Is that our strategy? We talk about that. That's our strategy is like you don't know when you're right or not. So you make sure that you've got the flexibility to handle whatever comes at you. So my favorite part of the quarter is the subsequent part that says we have $500 million of available liquidity.

Matt Kornack

Makes sense. Thanks Michael.

Michael Cooper

Thanks.

Operator

And we are showing no further questions. I’ll now turn the call over to Mr. Cooper for closing comments.

Michael Cooper

I'd like to thank everybody for participating. Jay and I are available whenever you want and we're pleased with the quarter, but we think we've got an even better future ahead. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.