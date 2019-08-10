August Shall Now Be Called VIXust

The hope from nearly everyone not just selling naked volatility is that this is the start of something.

What a way to get August going. First, we had this happening last Thursday =

Since Trump announced his China tariffs, the markets have plummeted https://t.co/uVHztmpL5o pic.twitter.com/OAkOPIpwD3 — David Nir (@DavidNir) August 1, 2019

That left us down about -1%. Then, there was a little more of the same on Friday, although nobody on Wall Street was really there, being Hamptons season and all. But then, China thought over its options over the weekend and lowered the boom on their currency coming into the weekend, devaluing it the most in 11 years to spike the VIX another 39%! Why the VIX reaction? Well, the tariffs make US goods more expensive to buy in China, but not all that much. The fear here is that it's more of a signal that they aren't just going to surrender in this trade war, in turn pressuring the global economy. Michael Batnick of Ritholtz Wealth had a nice reminder of what this looked like last time China messed around in its currency markets (which coincidentally - was also in August):

The last time this happened was on August 24, 2015. This is a day that market participants will remember well. The Dow opened down more than one thousand points. I remember running into Josh's office saying, "healthcare is gone. XLV is down 20%." In the first 15 minutes, there were 1,278 trading halts for 471 different ETFs and stocks. 765 stocks in the Russell 3000 fell more than 10%. Things stabilized around mid morning and the Dow finished down 588 points, or 3.57%.

But he left out what the VIX did that day. We looked up our old post from that day (August 24th, 2015) and see that the VIX spiked about 35%! Which brings us to Monday's action in the VIX, which saw it spike nearly 40% (39.64), for a gain of nearly 85% since its lows back on July 30th (just last Tues).

August of 2019. August of 2015. Hmmm? That got us remembering way back to August of 2011, when the VIX spiked nearly 200% off its lows based on the US credit rating being downgraded by S&P in response to the Tea Party threatening to not increase the debt limit and let the US default on some debt. What is it with August??

So, how did everyone do? Well, there's no horror stories in the streets like LJM or similar from last February in the volatility space that we've heard of so far, and of two volatility traders we checked with - one was flat and one exited short option positions going into today. As for the rest of the alternatives space - managed futures and global macro should be mostly on the right side of this move - generally being long bonds (short rates), long Gold, short energies coming into August. Most are likely long equities and currently exiting, which is perhaps fueling parts of the move. The hope from nearly everyone not just selling naked volatility is that this is the start of something, and we see a few more 'healthy' 5% drops in the market, a la last year or 2010 or 2011. The little to no drop environment from 2012 to 2017 wasn't all that fun.

Disclaimer

The performance data displayed herein is compiled from various sources, including BarclayHedge, and reports directly from the advisors. These performance figures should not be relied on independent of the individual advisor's disclosure document, which has important information regarding the method of calculation used, whether or not the performance includes proprietary results, and other important footnotes on the advisor's track record.

Benchmark index performance is for the constituents of that index only, and does not represent the entire universe of possible investments within that asset class. And further, that there can be limitations and biases to indices such as survivorship, self-reporting, and instant history.

Managed futures accounts can subject to substantial charges for management and advisory fees. The numbers within this website include all such fees, but it may be necessary for those accounts that are subject to these charges to make substantial trading profits in the future to avoid depletion or exhaustion of their assets.

Investors interested in investing with a managed futures program (excepting those programs which are offered exclusively to qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7) will be required to receive and sign off on a disclosure document in compliance with certain CFT rules The disclosure documents contains a complete description of the principal risk factors and each fee to be charged to your account by the CTA, as well as the composite performance of accounts under the CTA's management over at least the most recent five years. Investor interested in investing in any of the programs on this website are urged to carefully read these disclosure documents, including, but not limited to the performance information, before investing in any such programs.

Those investors who are qualified eligible persons as that term is defined by CFTC regulation 4.7 and interested in investing in a program exempt from having to provide a disclosure document and considered by the regulations to be sophisticated enough to understand the risks and be able to interpret the accuracy and completeness of any performance information on their own.

RCM receives a portion of the commodity brokerage commissions you pay in connection with your futures trading and/or a portion of the interest income (if any) earned on an account's assets. The listed manager may also pay RCM a portion of the fees they receive from accounts introduced to them by RCM.

See the full terms of use and risk disclaimer here.