AgJunction Inc. (AJXGF) CEO Dave Vaughn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dave Vaughn - President & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Newton - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Charles Elliott - IPI

Good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss AgJunction's Financial Results for the Second Quarter end June 30, 2019. Joining us today are Agjunction's President and CEO, Dave Vaughn; and Interim CFO, Peter Newton. Following their remarks we will open the call for your questions.

All the materials, including the press release announcing the company's results, were issued and filed yesterday and are available on the SEDAR database or on the company's website at agjunction.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dave Vaughn, AgJunction's President and CEO.

Dave Vaughn

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone and welcome to our call. During the second quarter of 2019, uncertainty continued for U.S. farmers who faced historic spring storms and flooding that resulted in late planting and some farmers not being able to plant crops at all, leading to concerns about yields for the year.

To provide additional context of how impactful the weather has been, in April 2019, the USDA reported that the U.S. emerged from the wettest 12 months period on record. By June 2, both corn and soybean plantings were proceeding at a record slow pace with just 27% of the corn and 39% of the soybeans sowed by that date. The challenge continued with significant heat waves in July, resulting in drought conditions in many parts of the world and unexpected storms that further put pressure on crops, which led to the USDA forecast being the smallest crop -- corn crop in four years.

While these uncertainties impacted the whole ag market, they had more of an impact on the start-up of our direct-to-farmer business, due to our focused launch into the U.S. market. Having said that, we remain optimistic on the opportunity and the progress we've made across all of our channels.

Staying with the -- our direct business, being able to use an e-commerce channel to open up a large and yet untapped market among smaller farmers using older equipment, allows us to leverage the tools of digital marketing, to introduce our brand to more farmers more efficiently.

These marketing tools have been performing quite well, as we've increased our brand reach across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. While strengthening our presence on these platforms, we are diligently monitoring important KPIs, including number of impressions click throughs, conversion rates and consumer acquisition cost to continually evaluate performance and look for areas to improve.

While it is still early in our product launch to declare success or provide specific data metrics, we are excited about what we have learned with these efforts, including that farmers are willing to purchase steering through an e-commerce store. Farmers utilize smartphones and tablets on a daily basis and are excited to be able to use them in place of costly displays. And most importantly that farmers are very aggressive in an easy-to-use autosteering solution that they can install on their own.

As an example of our strengthening presence, in the second quarter we teamed up with YouTuber Ryan Kuster to introduce our Wheelman autosteering system through his How Farms Work channel, receiving over 300,000 views of Ryan using Wheelman to till his field, while stating how easy he found it to install and deliver results.

Through the other social media programs that I previously mentioned, we also leveraged video ads of farmers using Wheelman in the field to drive thousands of visitors to our handsfreefarm.com website. These digital marketing approaches complement traditional marketing message -- methods, to amplify the positive reception Wheelman is receiving by farmers, evidenced by customer reviews on, AgTalk a popular ag message board.

In the first quarter, we introduced Whirl, one of the first mobile apps for smart steering and set the expectation that Wheelman customers should see continuous enhancements downloaded through their mobile phones. In the second quarter, we leveraged our agile engineering process to respond real-time feedback from farmers, as we delivered updates to the Whirl mobile app that expanded support to more equipment and to more farming activities.

This provided farmers additional confidence that they can get support for Wheelman without a dealer. With these recent Whirl updates Wheelman now automatically steers over 700 different tractor mark – makes and models including articulated tractors allowing less experienced operators to assist with spring and fall tilling.

The Wheelman products have an impressive reach with sales in 27 states already a larger geographical presence than our former Outback business. We continued to expand our footprint in the second quarter by selling autosteering solutions beyond the traditional ag domain to ranchers who value Wheelman's ease of use, and price point as a solution for pasture management and cattle feeding.

With the introduction of autosteering into ranching, we opened up the market to another 640,000 operations, who self-identify as either cattle ranchers or livestock farmers according to the USDA census. We believe the adoption of Wheelman products through our direct channel will continue to increase as farmers view autosteering as a necessity not a luxury in their operations and experience the true value of autosteering products.

On that note, let's move to our primary business strategy our indirect business. A worldwide trend of utilizing autosteering as a necessary core capability for agriculture equipment drove progress in our long-term indirect strategy among global original equipment manufacturers and value-added resellers. We have already begun to see OEMs and VARs adopt precision technology faster and more broadly as their needs shift to have adaptable components that they can pick and choose based upon their business requirements rather than the high-priced more complex goal solutions.

We continue to see success with our strategy in the second quarter as a result of steady progress being made on deployment milestones with several OEMs and VARs. These milestones include partnering with one of the largest manufacturers in Eastern Europe to work with them on their first full year production integration demands for early 2021. We completed the next stage of onboarding process for a new European OEM partner and preparation for a launch also in 2021 and we shipped nearly 100 systems as part of an onboarding process to an OEM partner based in the APAC region.

We also announced a relationship with Swift Navigation in the second quarter and that relationship has already been instrumental in getting us into the development cycle of another large OEM partner in the APAC region, which should see results in late 2021 early 2022. This channel remains primarily focused – remains the primary focus of our overall business strategy, and we're encouraged by the growing pipeline of potential new businesses in this segment. As we continue to prove our value proposition through innovative solutions that keep our partners competitive, we remain confident in our ability to continue winning new businesses.

Moving on to our IP portfolio, one of the most valuable assets that we bring our OEM and VAR partners is the continued expansion of our intellectual property portfolio that underlines our components and protects our partners' products. Since 2016, we have added 72 patent matters, with 13 new patents issued. As an example in the second quarter AgJunction received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trade Office for a patent titled Integrated Multi-Sensor Control System and Method.

This patent improves guidance and control for autonomous vehicles in agriculture by fusing data from multiple sensors to create a consistent and detailed understanding of the environment and the operations being conducted. This past week we also announced the follow-on European brand to a U.S. patent that we received earlier in the year. The K-Turn's Path Controller patent technology is a significant upgrade from our eTurns technology that we debuted in 2011, with improved performance and tighter turning ratios that supports more effective configurations.

Headland turns have always been a challenge that require substantial room to perform a traditional eTurn. This K-Turn pattern significantly reduces the area needed to complete the turn along with providing a safer turning option for farmers with smaller headland spaces available or land that borders canals, creeks, or other challenging terrain. With these allowances, AgJunction owns or exclusively licensed approximately 20 -- sorry 200 precision agriculture patents and pending patents worldwide, giving us the most comprehensive, intellectual property portfolio, in precision agriculture and vehicle control.

It is our plan to continue to build, the strength of our portfolio while protecting our new products. Providing a quick update, on the consolidation efforts, during the second quarter, we made further progress on improving operational efficiencies, as we continued to move company resources, into the Scottsdale facility.

We currently remain on track, to accomplish our goal of consolidation, into one single facility, by year-end. Before I turn the call over to Peter, to go over the financials, I wanted to take a moment to remind everyone, the primary strategies we are focused on, and how we got here.

When the integration of a business takes place after a merger, many companies go through a shrink, fix and grow process. In the ag industry, this process can take several years to complete. Farmers choose to do business with companies, who stand behind their products and their commitments.

If you wish to continue in this industry, it is critical how you manage the redirection of product offerings, and the overall strategy of your company. It has been nearly four years since Agjunction, merged with Novariant.

During this time, we have rebuilt this company to capitalize on the shift of OEMs adopting, technology and building components into the machines, directly on the factory floors, along with selling easy-to-use, autosteering equipment direct-to-farmers, for a reasonable cost.

In order to accomplish this transformation, during the first three years after the merger, we needed to divest our noncore businesses to ensure our company was focused on, a single mission. Although, some of our existing products required investments, in them before we could sell the businesses.

We eventually sold these products and product families, in 2018. These transitions cut our top line revenue around 60%, while, reducing our employee base, to half its size of four years ago. With these products and people departing over the past few years, we have been reducing our footprint, from five facilities around the world, to a single location in Scottsdale Arizona.

The cost savings from this consolidation has been prudently managed in the cash resources. And leverage for our product development. We have been working hard, during this shrink phase to fix, in parallel. We began fixing things, by taking apart our product offering.

And turning them into the stand-alone components to adopt to the way the machine builders adopt technology, given they only buy what they need and not what you want to sell them.

We've been innovating in this area, easier-to-use interactive models, smart setup and configuration protocols, expanding our APIs, to allow easier adoption and speed of deployment and connectivity, which is now a key ingredient, in all our components and products going forward, since we are operating in a connected world.

During this fixed phase, we have also been focused on growth. We took several of these components, to create our Wheelman product line. And launched that into a large untapped market of smaller farms, that had been left, out of the precision ag movement, due to high price and complexity.

Through this process, we're proving that, if designed with simplicity in mind, you can sell autosteering solutions direct to a farmer. And they can install it, themselves in a couple of hours. Reflecting on the progress we've made, on our indirect strategy, we started with only two OEM partners after the merger.

And now we are in the development process. And more than 10 partners to deliver state-of-the-art autosteering components, for farming equipment. These machines will begin coming to market, starting in the early 2021, through 2022. And yes, that is a long time.

But this adoption cycle, has been typically much longer. We have been shortening it, by focusing, on easy-to-integrate capabilities. And reduced cost alternatives. This allows the machine builders to consider technology adoption, much later in their development cycle, which means, they can consider adopting our technology in the machines that they have been on the drawing board, for several years.

We remain confident, that our current position in this market, as we have excellent relationships with our partners. And continue to develop the advanced autosteering components they want.

Going forward, it will become increasingly difficult, to sell farming machines, without autosteering capability. There are only a few companies in the world, who provide the technology to control a sophisticated machine, where there aren't any roads. And we're proud to be one of those companies.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to our Interim CFO, Peter Newton to discuss our financial results in more detail. Peter joined our company three months ago, as a strategic consultant for the company, since early May 2019 and has stepped into the CFO role, while we continue to search for a permanent executive. With that Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Newton

Thank you Dave and good morning everyone. Jumping into our results. Total revenue in the second quarter was $13.3 million compared with -- to $13.8 million in year ago quarter.

This decline was primarily driven by the sale of the Outback and Satloc businesses in 2018, partially offset by the fulfillment of shipments related to the bulk purchase order. As stated last quarter, the remainder of the bulk purchase order will now conclude early in the third quarter.

Breaking sales down by geographic region, sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region increased 50% to $10.3 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period due to demand created by the bulk purchase order.

Sales in the Americas were $3 million compared to $6.8 million in the year ago quarter, primarily driven by the divestiture of the Outback and Satloc businesses. Asia-Pacific region sales were $17,000 compared to $178,000 in the second quarter of 2018 due to declining sales in Australia and related to the divestiture of Outback along with decreased volume in China and Australia.

As we mentioned in our last call, the APAC market is continuing to evolve for us and we expect volumes to pick up in the coming months with the addition of several new OEM and VAR opportunities in China.

Gross margin in the second quarter was 34.8% compared to 39.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The decline was primarily due to an increase in the cost of the product mix sold. Total operating expenses were reduced to $5.4 million compared to $7.7 million one year ago.

This was primarily driven by development costs that were capitalized and a decrease in employee compensation costs related to the divestiture of the Outback and Satloc businesses.

As a percentage of sales, operating expenses were reduced to 40.4% compared to 56.3% in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss in the second quarter improved to $682,000 or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.02 per share in the year ago quarter.

The improvement was primarily driven by the aforementioned decrease in total operating expenses. EBITDA in the second quarter improved to negative $78,000 compared to negative $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Addressing our balance sheet cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter totaled $18.9 million compared to $21.4 million at the end of 2018. We also remain debt free and have a full access to our $3 million line of credit.

Now for a few comments about our outlook for the remainder of the year, as Dave said we remain committed to our -- selling our affordable Wheelman lineup directly to farmers through our e-commerce channel.

We also remain in a strong position with our OEM and VAR partners in developing innovative and advanced autosteering components for the next generation of Ag equipment. We are fully focused on growing both aspects of our business and remain confident in our team's ability to execute our long-term business strategy profitably.

With that I'd now like to turn the call back over to our operator for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Scott Billeadeau with Walrus Partners. Your line is now open.

Scott Billeadeau

Hi guys. I just have kind of a broad question here relating to -- as you're developing especially products for the Eastern European and you talked about a couple of Asia-Pac, can you kind of talk about are there similarities on how those processes work? And is it a full product?

Maybe if you could dig in and give us a little more on kind of what -- ultimately in 2021 what do those things mean kind of per tractor revenue, if that's something that you have any kind of puts and bounds around?

Dave Vaughn

Yes. This is Dave. Let me take a crack at that. I think the positive signs that we're seeing are that in almost every OEM that we visited, they have built into their long-term strategy the adoption of the ability for a machine to steer itself. Some of them are pretty far away still being new to the concept and trying to figure out how to get electronics into a mechanical machine inside their development cycle. It's a traumatic experience.

Automobiles went through it 15 years or so ago and it used to take like, if you touched something mechanical it took like five years kind of the planning horizon was that. If you touched something on the electrical side it was seven years, and that's because of the processes qualification, certification things you have to do when you deliver machines to the marketplace.

So the ag industry is going through the same thing, trying to find ways to move that quicker and faster. And so that was my comments about components. Making it easier for these machine development programs to adopt and use these components in their development cycle sooner than waiting a normal development cycle to do it. So while 2020, 2021, 2022 seems long for those of us in the aftermarket or who have been in the aftermarket these are really shortening the cycle a lot. And it's pretty exciting to see these guys jump on machines that have been in the development cycle for a couple years. And already say, well, we can still get that on this machine going out. So you see that is the first thing that I would call the excitement out of this.

The second thing is that, they're looking at -- for the most part these guys are looking at them no longer as options. So the way machines adopt as they pick a model in the coming year and decide to put it on that model, the decision then is to whether you offer there's as an option, a check box when the guy buys it or it just comes with it.

And we're seeing big movement on both of those fronts that you mentioned both European, Eastern European actually Mainland, Europe also. But the APAC guys are doing the same thing. They're picking the model and it's going to be coming in the market as the standard. And so from our standpoint, it's great adoption moves it to reasonable volume much faster than if it was to stay as an option.

Scott Billeadeau

Great. Thanks. And then in terms of resources required to kind of get there, are you comfortable with what you have? What -- is much of the technology developed or it's just more some customization as they come or kind of where are you and what kind of resources you need to get these to the finish line?

Dave Vaughn

Well, I think as an industry we're in the still an early stage of adoption of the ability to control the machine. We – look, I think the world is starting to realize the value of -- in the longer-term for these machines to be autonomous. That's a longer journey. But obviously, if you're going to have an autonomous vehicle that can run by itself, there's a whole bunch of other sensors and technologies that need to be integrated.

That's why we pointed out that it's a patent that we received it was a phase we've been working on for years of integrating other sensor signals to allow machines not just to know where they have to go, but to be able to see what's around them adding to the safety of movement. So, I think -- but for right now, we have the core technology. We've -- there's only a few of us that have been in this business that long. We've developed it over the years. And right now, it's in its early adoption phase into the machines, but it will migrate. It will become smarter and smarter machines that can do more and more things by themselves without people interacting with it.

Scott Billeadeau

Great. Thanks much.

Dave Vaughn

Sure.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Bill Nicklin with Circle N Advisors. Your line is now open.

Bill Nicklin

Thank you. Good morning.

Dave Vaughn

Hi, Bill

Bill Nicklin

Hi. Couple of questions surrounding the patent. Number one, it appears that the patents have kind of come through at a convenient time, I wonder if you could comment on that? And secondly, do the capabilities that are described in the patents are they reproducible in a product today that you can offer out there either on a trial to your OEMs and VARs or international product?

Dave Vaughn

Yeah, convenient time. Yeah. It's -- that model sorts on its own clock. And we've got -- done a lot of applications in there and they come out when they come out.

So we don't get a chance to control that very much. And we're happy when we do get granted patents like this. And -- so the -- commenting on the use of it, the signal integration -- the sensor integration, we've been working on for a long time. GPS is a tremendous technology, but it has its weaknesses. You need to see the sky. And when you can't see the sky, it doesn't work so well.

So we've been -- the industry has been integrating sensors. We integrated IMUs, gyros, things like that for a period of time to help improve the availability of control. We've also been integrating cameras visions. We demonstrated that with several of our customers. It's still in its early stage. But it was something that could be demonstrated some time ago, but it was extremely expensive to integrate it. And luckily we got a high-volume platform called the KAR [ph] that's starting to really drive the quality up and the costs down of these sensors, LiDAR, radar, sonar with cameras, all the technology is being driven really in the right direction for agriculture to adopt them. So we are demonstrating that as we can.

On the turn at the end of the line the K-Turn is very unique. And it's -- you can imagine that as tractor comes to the end of the line it takes a pretty big circle to turn it. And you've got to really slow down. And so the challenge in the industry was always to do these eTurns automatically, so the farmer doesn't have to take control again at the end of the headwinds.

And -- so we automated that back in 2011. And we've demonstrated that in the marketplace with our partners already. Several of them have shown that technology. The K-Turns it's something that is newer. And it allows especially for the smaller farmers that have less headlands with less area that they want to plant a crop right up to the end of the line that they can and still manage a reasonable speed in turning the K-Turns it's a really great example and we've been doing that in the field already with several customers too. So it's -- both of those are really meaningful patents I think.

Bill Nicklin

Thanks. I appreciate that. So I guess the big thing is that you've been working on this all long and now you're going to get this -- helps you protect your exclusivity with -- which is what a patent's supposed to do. So am I correct in that?

Dave Vaughn

Yeah that's correct. As you know when we first did the merger, one of the reasons for the merger was to combine the two companies', intellectual property portfolios making it really one of the largest around -- especially in the steering area. We were pretty vocal about the real benefit of our portfolio and that is -- so -- but the last thing -- the guy who's building a $300,000, $400,000 machine wants to ever deal with is the inability to sell that machine because they've got a $1,000 good technology that they build into it that somebody wants to sue them over a violation of use.

So to me the opening meetings in my life with OEMs and big machine guys have always begun with more lawyers in the room than engineers. They want to really make sure that their engineers aren't going crazy and doing something that puts them in a libelous situation. So that first meeting is really a scrub you down and saying come on and show me the intellectual property that's going to protect me if I put that brick into my machine.

It's one thing lifts the bolts on, because I can just unbolt it. But, boy, once you decide to embed it and it's down deep inside the structure of the machine, you don't get to just take that out. And so they're very cautious group. And like I said that's really the first meeting. They want to look in the face and say can you protect me? And we get to check that box pretty easy. So that's our strategy. And obviously there's people who will try to infringe those patents. In the last year and 1.5 years we've been more aggressive in going after that also on them.

Bill Nicklin

Great. That's helpful. I have one another question. I checked around a bunch of websites briefly and you're hiring a lot of people. I think I saw 16 different applications. There are indications interest in hiring people, all of which sounded expensive such as experience at actuated systems, sensory systems, robotic operating systems, machine learning concepts, autonomous vehicle, software development processes and standards, and software control engineers. I feel all of that. Number one, can you -- are you able to find these people? And number two, they all sound very expensive. So that -- how does that fit into your plans?

Dave Vaughn

Well, that's good nosing around that you've been doing, Bill. The -- so there's a couple of things driving that. Consolidation always drives that, especially when the facilities are in distant places. There's people who just don't want to uproot their families and leave. And so we're -- we still have good-sized organization in both the Fremont area, which is the bay area and most of that is operations now. So you'll see a lot of open reps in Scottsdale for replacement of operations. And we still have pretty good tranche of engineers in Brisbane, who won't be coming through the U.S. to work and need to be replaced. So that itself drives part of the demand.

The other part of the demand is driven by really the revolution that's taking place in ag. It's really an exciting time. The technology is being embedded everywhere. I mentioned our investment in connectivity. It's just great to see all the things that you dreamed one day might be possible. And suddenly the internet's brought them to you, the web's brought them to you. Those are different bodies than ag companies used to ever think about, having on their payroll or access to.

Our decision to centralize the company in Scottsdale was to address that. There's two things that Arizona brings really great: they have a great pool of technology people; they're also less expensive than several areas we've been operating in. So we can improve the cost by bringing on more and more people here. We've also focused on a team that can deal with subcontracts better. We've outsourced almost a third of our engineering to -- have them remain more flexible as these technologies really do change the landscape. We need to act quick. And one way to do it is to have resources you can move to very quickly and back and forth.

But again, if you look at the titles of things that they're actually managing, there are things that haven't been in the same sentence as agriculture ever. And -- but, it's required now. So we're out recruiting those guys. We got a great base team here in Arizona and it's fun. If you can see those job descriptions, you really like to see the number of people that are applying for those jobs, because there's a lot of people out there excited about bringing technology to people who grow food. So it's a great time.

Bill Nicklin

Speaking of job openings and job positions, I was in France a couple of years ago and Brad McCool came over from Honeywell and looked at this curriculum vitae and saw he ran the Orion project and so forth. And he came over, and I was wondering when I was going to see his name next. But I see that it looks like he's going from a science guy to a -- last thing I saw on him he was the Chief Operating Officer. Number one, am I correct? And number two kind of what does that spell out?

Dave Vaughn

Well, without getting into bunch of details, I can tell you that there's a handful of companies in the world that provide great toilet training. And I was fortunate enough to grow up and one of those was HP, and there's IBM, and there's Honeywell. And getting Brad out of Honeywell was really a great move on our part. He brings tremendous insight. He's a rocket scientist. He's a PhD control theory guy. So he's really smart. But he also has the discipline of project management on a worldwide basis.

As you probably know the Orion project is a huge NASA evolve operation with people all over the world requiring them to work together. And since Brad's been here, like I said we have over a third of our engineering organization that is outsourced. And it was -- it's being outsourced on the areas that are new to us and new to ag, and Brad those interactions and experiences with him when they pay him the ability to have Eastern Europe development engineers and source web builders and a number of new technologies that are important to us to get access to we can afford to grow them and spend the money to grow them ourselves.

There's companies out there that have already done that in other arenas like consumer electronics and stuff there available. And you just need somebody to sharpen up and to be able to manage those resources effectively. And so, we've been shifting organization in that direction since Brad joined us.

Bill Nicklin

Great. And I don't want to haggle the conversation here, but you mentioned Swift Navigation. I saw the other day where they rolled out Skylark. And I understand how their Duro GNS receiver works with what you're doing on the steering side of the business. Could you briefly describe Skylark if in fact that has any impact on us?

Dave Vaughn

Well indirectly, it does Bill. It's one of the critical ingredients of seeing a great GPS company is the ability to scale accuracy and availability especially when you're doing control. If you're just doing positioning, it's not so important. But if you're trying to control the machine going 40 miles an hour, availability of the signal and the accuracy of the signal becomes more and more important and so all of the GPS companies that are at the high end of precision have developed strategies around correction services. And those correction services were kind of owned and dominated by a single company.

And then the last couple of years, there's been a couple more show up. And as the automobile is starting to play more, there's a couple of newer ones showing up because again if you're using GPS in positioning the vehicles, accuracy is the big dip. And no matter how much you have of it you want more and correction services are one of the ways to get to it. And so the announcement from Swift was really important to them of course. But it plays a big role in us because our -- all of our customers want a spread of accuracy. There's a lot of task in Ag that can live with four to six-inch accuracy and there's activity that would like to have two-inch accuracy. And that's what the correction services do for people and these new wave of guys coming out are actually attacking aggressively into the price.

And the way you can adopt the correction services used the Ag to buy firm fixed contracts for long periods of time kind of like cell phones. And then somebody came up with an idea of you -- pay per use and that kind of changes the world. And then some of these newer guys are really driving hard on the ability to have accuracy for any time you want it. So, we're really excited about it. It certainly would be something that we'll be able to offer our partners that choose the Swift product line.

Bill Nicklin

Great. Great. One more a little different subject. As I listened to everything, it seems to me that you guys are loaded with potential and ability to capture that potential and turn it into profit at some point down the road. Do you have any concerns about your stock price where it is that someone else could come in and interrupt what you're trying to do because the company is vulnerable because the stock is so cheap?

Dave Vaughn

Yes. Well you know, there's the same that you have when you're public and then you're basically always available to be sold because there's a process that people who would like to acquire companies can follow that takes it out of the hands of the employees and the management and puts the decision in the hands of shareholders. And so keeping the shareholders happy and showing them the future and the growth is important, so that they can see that it is necessarily always about low price. And so that's my challenge. That's how I deal with a low stock market price. There's 100 reasons why it goes low. There's the tariffs we deal with. There is political unrest there's all kinds of things that drive overall market share. So, what I try to do is focus on things I can control which is to show shareholders the value that we're building and go from there, so...

Bill Nicklin

All right. So kind of what you're saying is, we have to trust you to deliver and you have to trust us not to fall out?

Dave Vaughn

Yes.

Bill Nicklin

All right. I am good. I appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charles Elliott with IPI. Your line is now open.

Charles Elliott

Hi. I've got three questions. First is what's the -- was the contribution of the bulk purchase order in Q2? I was guessing about between $10 million and $13 million? And I've got two other questions afterwards.

Peter Newton

So it's Peter, thank you for your question. What -- we're really not in a position to divulge that information. We do so -- it was, again it's not safe.

Charles Elliott

Okay. Should I take the total value and divide by four and that gives me a very rough figure?

Peter Newton

Well, that was the original announcement and it was the plan. We -- it was to deliver over a 12-month period ending in June of this year. We had a small issue that cropped up that caused us to stop the lines for a couple of weeks and that pushed some of the delivery over into the third quarter. So, yes.

Charles Elliott

Got you. All right. On the gross margin decline last quarter, can you tell us bit more how did the sales mix change to push down the margin?

Peter Newton

The biggest impact was the bulk purchase order.

Charles Elliott

All right. And are tariffs or other -- what are the other factors tariffs?

Peter Newton

It's more a mix of the product line and we really don't divulge the mix publicly.

Charles Elliott

Okay. Third, selling direct and indirect how do you manage conflict?

Dave Vaughn

Well so the direct is direct to farmer and it's through the eChannel -- eStore. And so it's -- that's not a competition with any of our customers today. Our -- rest of the world pretty much goes to market through dealers. And that's the way the market's grown up for 15 years.

And so competition in their mind comes from having competing dealer networks, which both of the companies prior to the merger had dealer networks. We were pretty much like the other players in the marketplace. We grew up building dealer networks. And we turned our dealer networks over to our partners and customers so that we wouldn't compete with them.

Charles Elliott

Right. Can you just take me through this then? Imagine I'm a dealer and I felt that I was selling your product and then I see that you're online selling direct to the farmer. Is it such a different price point and such a different functionality that I don't see a conflict?

Dave Vaughn

Yes, certainly. I mean there's other issues. But basically there's a reason why there is a dealer network. The products are complex and require handholding installation, calibration. And the dealer networks, if you take a look at the for example open employee reps and a dealer and you look at the pedigree of what they recruit, it's an incredibly complex person with tons of experience in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanics all kinds of technology stuff because that's what it really takes. And so they -- if anything they would look at a product that doesn't require any of those services as completely a different business.

Charles Elliott

Perfect. Okay. Well, thanks and good luck. And I am here will Bill – one of the people you trust to hang on.

Dave Vaughn

Thanks, Charles.

Charles Elliott

Right.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answers session for today. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Vaughn for closing remarks.

Dave Vaughn

Well, thank you, Sarah. Thanks everyone for spending the time with us this morning. I look forward to addressing you again when we report our third quarter in November. Thank you again for joining us.

