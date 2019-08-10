Visit Weingarten For A Recession-Resistant ~6% Yield

I believe the company's tenant and contract structure makes for an appealing mix for the worse times that I believe will be coming.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a company that holds retail properties focused on somewhat recession-resistant tenants. The company yields ~5.8% at current share prices.

I don't often write about American REITs - frankly, there's a lot of extremely talented people with more insight doing just that, and leaving the expertise to them seems like the logical thing to do. The exception to this rule is when I find a company I really like and that also suffers from a bit of undercoverage on SA. I believe this is the case with Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI).

I recently bought stock in the company now that things are falling, and I believe that you should consider doing the same. The company's risk-reward ratio is very appealing, and I believe the company represents a good way to lock money away at an appealing yield with excellent potential for capital appreciation.

Let me show you why.

Weingarten Realty - Shopping and Groceries

Weingarten Realty has very old roots - going back to the 1880s when a polish immigrant named Harris Weingarten opened a grocery business in Houston, TX. The company went public in 1985 and focused strictly on its current business model since 2012 when it sold all of the previously-owned industrial assets.

The company today is fairly straightforward.

Weingarten operates properties primarily with grocery (over 75% grocery-anchored) tenants, and as we can see above, has an impressive value of $5.6B.

Geographically speaking, the company's market is the entire "Sunbelt", with major markets in Houston, L.A, Orlando, Miami and S.F.

Because its target markets represent over 90% of net operating income, one can mostly disregard, or at least consider secondary, the non-target states when looking at the company, especially since it seems to be in the process of divesting properties in these markets. The company focuses on areas experiencing or expecting strong population growth going forward.

In addition to the geographical focus, the company attempts to focus on areas or locations with appealing 3-mile-radius-population numbers. This has the result that despite having many hundreds of properties on various locations, over 25% of the portfolio is actually the top 12 company centers/locations.

Top locations include The Palms in Miami, Westminster Center, Colonial Plaza, the Sunset Strip and River Oaks Shopping Center, with tenants like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Marshalls, etc. and other major population hubs with appealing tenants including Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Trader Joe's, fitness operators, staples and others. The population within 3 miles for these locations often number between 100 000 and 200 000 people.

The company's focus is on quality.

WRI is actively selling off cash-flow-volatile properties and reducing exposure to tenants that are susceptible to e-commerce softness. Geographically, the company is leaving less appealing locations and states, such as Shawnee Village in Kansas (Divesting non-core market locations, smaller properties, and higher risks as well as properties/locations with insufficient growth prospects).

The company's acquisitions meanwhile are focused on large, high-moat areas with strong growth and a supermarket/grocery anchor, providing resistance and driving efficiencies due to scale.

Its approach to this is comprehensive. In 1Q19 we can see an example of this.

WRI sports a sector-leading diversification in terms of tenants, where the top 10 tenants make up barely 17% of company ABR.

Viewed in terms of competition, this is good. In addition, WRI doesn't exactly have a whole lot of businesses necessarily suffering from the e-commerce headwinds, which other operators tend to have more of. While some of its tenants are suffering short-term headwinds, the overall picture presented in the top 25 tenants is very appealing.

So is the diversification. Top 25 tenants make up barely 27.1% of ABR. In addition, as mentioned earlier, over 75% of company properties are grocery-anchored, several of them with national chains such as Whole Foods or Kroger, but regional ones such as Trader Joe's, Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM), Publix (OTC:PUSH) and Wegmans as well.

All in all, almost 80% of the company ABR comes from shopping centers with a grocer component - which once again provides some recession resistance. The company presents the tenant base, or rather 79% of it, as "internet resistant". Explanation of this found below.

While I would personally characterize apparel, beauty supplies, and pet stores as extremely vulnerable to the internet revolution, this contributor does share the company's view on its Low Internet vulnerability-tenants, with the possible exception of "Home Furnishings".

This still finds the company at a ~75% tenant base with an internet resistance, which seen from a sector-based comparison is very high. The company is also active in what it sees as "Small Shop Leasing" to diversify the tenant base further. Examples below.

The company also has near-zero exposure to at-risk tenants which are currently facing true trouble. Sears/Kmart has two stores, an exposure of 0.19% of ABR. Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA), the largest comes in at 17, at a 0.54% of ABR. At worst, and in total, we're talking about a 1.3% ABR exposure to at risk-tenants, which I consider to be very low from a peer-based comparison.

So, what we have on the block is a REIT with very old roots, focusing on quality before quantity (and actively exiting still-working properties in favor of better ones) with low exposure to at-risk sectors due to the internet revolution.

What about Finances?

Looking at the company operating metrics, these are looking strong indeed. WRI consistently outperforms the peer average - and by peers, they include companies such as BRX, KIM, RPAI, SITC, and FRT.

In terms of this peer group, let's look at some basics.

While WRI has most certainly not been spared the occupancy/tenant lease drop seen in the sector, the company has nonetheless managed to maintain a better rate than the peer group, albeit barely during 2018.

Similar trends of slight outperformance can be found in the company's rent growth, albeit not in the same property NOI (which excludes redevelopment). Much like other operators, such as Simon Property Group (SPG), WRI now focuses both on new development and redevelopment on existing properties. A total of $82M estimated costs are in the pipeline going forward, adding grocery anchors, reposition supermarkets, adding properties and adding shop space.

The company is upping its redevelopment spend going forward, which naturally can be characterized as somewhat of a risk.

WRI is upping development in Washington D.C. as well, with properties in Centro Arlington and West Alex, both served by transit connections to the Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Metro stations. It's also well in proximity to the new Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) headquarters in Crystal City. Projects such as these serve to bring up the development spending to the levels we see above.

In terms of company debt, WRI has a 5.3X net debt (+ pref) to EBITDA. This may be favorable next to its peers, and it may be not all that much considering its quality tenants; however, going into an economic downturn which may be coming up, I still consider the company's indebtedness to be one of the primary risks to the stocks.

The company nonetheless sports acceptable, investment-grade credit ratings, coming in at a BBB-S&P rating and Baa1 from Moody's, both with a stable outlook. While the company has many developments and redevelopments in the pipeline, none of these should stress finances too far, and WRI states it could invest another $400M while maintaining a <6.26X net debt to EBITDARe ratio.

Debt maturities are well-balanced and spread out, with nothing significant incoming for at least three years.

While a 4.0% weighted average interest isn't as good as some of the Swedish companies I review in the real estate sector, none of these offer a 6% yield or are active in this business either.

Financial guidance is for a core FFO in the range of $2.09-2.17 for the year, with $1.77-1.89/share attributable to shareholders.

Risks

No company comes without its risks, and while WRI does have some, I believe them to be more limited than those of similar companies. WRI's grocery anchor does much to lower the overall risk and susceptibility to recession-related downturns - operators are consumer staples and people need to eat regardless of what happens. In addition, the company's geographical focus ensures that even if a downturn does come, its target locations are in areas that won't be affected as much - and even if they are, it is likely that people will move to L.A., San Francisco and other areas. In short, the overall risk profile for this company is comparatively low when put next to similar corporations in the sector.

The one thing I do see is the indebtedness, which is a downturn, and a different rate environment could provide some risk and headwinds and margin compression due to higher interest costs. In addition, the company impresses on rent increases - such increases would suffer during a recession as well.

Beyond this, while I believe that many of the company's customers inherently are recession resistant, there is of course no guarantee that some these tenants won't suffer. A sector-specific advantage only goes so far.

Valuation

Time for the most interesting part of the equation. The market agrees with the company's own assessment that it is indeed one of the best in class. This is reflected in its valuation when looking at P/AFFO.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company typically trades at a market premium of about 18.5 P/AFFO. As we can see, there have been dips where it has hovered close to what could be considered a "fair value", but it never truly (as of yet) reaches these levels looking from this historical perspective.

Similar tendencies can be seen more clearly in similar recession-resistant REITs, such as AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Some of these companies simply rarely trade at the valuations we'd like. So it's up to us to decide what valuation we'd like in order to justify investing our hard-earned money in the company.

When forecasting this company, I believe we need to use valuations more close to the market premium assigned over time, given the stock's tendency to track this as opposed to fair value. This means that we'll want a higher-than-normal margin of safety when investing.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Should the company over the long-term trade at valuations of closer to 12-13 P/AFFO, you'd still not be losing money investing at this stage, due to the company's generous dividend, secured from its cadre of recession-resistant tenants. Seeing a return to the "normal" premium around 18 P/AFFO, annual rates of return could approach levels of 11-13% annually.

While this is in no way impressive, market-beating levels of return, what we may be looking for when investing in volatile times is stocks and companies providing fairly recession-resistant and safe rates of return that won't be impacted all too heavily by a downturn.

I believe this qualifies - and this forms the basis of my WRI thesis.

Thesis

The company wants to focus on the following perception of its operations:

A high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping center operator with >90% of company NOI from appealing target markets.

A strong, well-leveraged and well-laddered balance sheet with a 5.3X net debt to EBITDAre ratio.

An experienced management team focused on future opportunities while operating a best-in-class platform.

I believe this picture of Weingarten Realty Investors to, while polished by management, not to be inaccurate. While it would be foolish to assume that because of a specific tenant profile, a company cannot get into trouble during an economic downturn, the fact remains that Weingarten has several advantages over peers and other types of REITs that will serve it well when things inevitably do turn sour for a longer time.

This is something I look for - and that's why as of a few days ago, I initiated a position in Weingarten Realty Investors.

My ambition is to grow this position to a strong, 1% allocation in my portfolio - or potentially more if valuations allow an undervalued buy-in.

Today, I say the company is below typical value, approaching fair value, which for Weingarten, this economy and situation, warrants a "BUY" recommendation. I recommend that you check the company out and consider buying stock yourself, and I will be keeping a close eye on Weingarten going forward.

I appreciate your comments, thoughts, and questions. Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of the time of this article, I believe Weingarten Realty Investors at ~$27/share to constitute a "BUY". I believe this represents a good time to initiate a position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRI, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.