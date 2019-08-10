The Intrinsic Value Of Tesla

There are upside and downside risks. The risks look skewed to the downside, but further progress in mobility might ease risks and respectively increase the intrinsic value.

The question about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) valuation is whether it should be a multiple of a technology company or an automaker. Professor Damodaran mentioned this in his recent article about Tesla's valuation:

This is a pricing, not a valuation...An intrinsic valuation requires forecasting cash flows over time, after taxes and reinvestment, and then discounting those cash flows back at a rate that reflects the risk in the investment. A pricing usually involves picking a metric (revenues, earnings, EBITDA), picking a forecast year for the metric and applying a multiple based upon what other companies in the peer group trade at.

Automotive segment

EV production is the core segment of this company. In the past, Tesla succeeded in EV engineering and design solutions. However, in 2019, there are quite a few decent competitive models from producers like Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) and Audi. Increasing competition has negatively affected sales of highly marginal models S and X. Tesla could not introduce any significant upgrades for these models because of a tight financial situation after the SolarCity acquisition and Tesla 3's development. Sales of S and X were 43% lower in 1H19 than in the same period a year ago. Auto giants stand out with high-quality standards for manufacturing and aftermarket service - valuable characteristics for premium-class cars.

The company's market share used in the valuation is 13%. In the local US market, its share could be much higher, about 20-25%.

Tesla's pickups and semis are not included in the valuation. Model Y does not differ much from model 3. Hence, it is just model 3 for simplicity.

With an increasing share of model 3 in overall sales, the ASP will drift lower. The reasonably looking level in the long run supported by a self-driving option is likely about $41,000 per car. The gross margin in the automotive segment will be at the 18% level, which is close to the average level for auto manufacturers. However, in the short-term, the gross margin will be at a lower level of 13-14%. The company will be facing difficulties to stay profitable in the automotive segment in the next two years. Investors should be ready for this.

The earnings report for 2Q19 came roughly in line with the forecasted numbers. Tesla's operating loss at $167m was slightly better than the number in the model (-$181m). The selling price for model 3 was at the $50k level compared to the model's $49.3k. It increased confidence in my assessment of Tesla's business. The market likely overreacted on 2Q19 results, which were rather neutral. It would be too optimistic to expect Tesla to make a profit this year or even in the next two years. The company keeps relying on external sources of capital.

The surprise was in CapEx number, which got to an even lower level than the quarter before. Given such low investments, the company managed to achieve significant free cash flow. It looks like an unstable situation, though, because there is an urge for service and logistics improvement. There should be a more reasonable level for CapEx going forward. Meanwhile, Tesla is trying to convince investors that even with such low investments, the company is making progress. Shanghai Gigafactory's pictures in the quarter's update look impressive.

Source: Tesla second-quarter 2019 update

In the base-case scenario, I value the automotive segment at $141 per share after discounting the forecasted cash flows given WACC is equal to 13% and the terminal growth rate is equal to zero. In the base-case scenario, EV sales will get above 13m per year in 2030 and 37.5m in 2040. However, there are opinions that are more positive. For the best case, the forecast is almost 19m EVs in 2030 and 52m in 2040.

The discount rate (WACC) is relatively high (13%) because of many company risks: 1) management's execution; 2) lawsuits; 3) strange upper management exodus from the company; 4) unpredictable CEO behavior; 5) M&A; 6) operating risks; 7) regulations; 8) trade wars; and 9) finally, access to capital markets. However, I am still not comfortable with Tesla's current strategy to cut prices to support higher volumes sales. Without any significant cost reduction, it will rely on capital markets for the next several years. After a successful raise in May, Tesla showed its ability to attract capital, but it would be different in case of a depressed economic situation. Hence, Damodaran's probability of failure used in his calculation for Tesla's valuation looks appropriate for my assessment. The last time, he took a 20% probability of failure (bankruptcy). I assume a 10% probability. If Tesla shows progress in its self-driving capabilities, investors will keep investing in it. Recent IPOs of Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) were success stories because of very high interest in the ride-hailing market. Tesla has the potential to become a player here.

The final assessment of the automotive segment's value comes at $134 per share in the base-case and $192 per share in the best-case scenario.

Service, Energy, Superchargers

At the moment, these are the loss-making segments. The best chances to turn into tiny profits are in the energy segment (excluding SolarCity). This sector provided just $33m of losses in 1Q19. With expected growth in energy's revenue in the nearest future, operating income might become positive. It is a highly competitive market and its profitability will hardly be significant. The selling price is steadily following the improvement in production costs.

Service will probably have gotten from negative gross margins only by the end of 2020. It will be merely a zero margin. The management has tried unsuccessfully to transfer all the sales online in 1Q19. The operating losses from service activity were $193m in 1Q19.

Supercharger capacity has grown to roughly 1,600 charging locations worldwide in 2Q19. Here is the problem, Tesla is not an exclusive provider. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) will launch 500 locations in the US this year according to its plan. For instance, Tesla had to cut supercharger prices back down by 10% globally at the beginning of 2019 due to less competitive rates comparing to some third-party charging stations, according to this Electrek article. It seems there is no pricing power for Tesla.

Together, these, related to EV sales, segments are valued at $23.6 per share.

SolarCity

Acquired in 2016, the CEO's family-related business was seemingly a rescue operation. SolarCity cannot compete with the effective local players. Apparently, its strategy was based on claiming a 30% state tax credit. Tesla has lost more than $1.25bn since the acquisition because of the negative free cash flow in SolarCity. The gross margin risks falling into negative territory in 2020. It cannot be valued as a going-concern entity. However, it has substantial liquidation value (excluding related debt on Tesla's balance sheet), which was assessed roughly at $16 per share.

Mobility

It is the most attractive segment in the company, and it does not even exist now. The potential addressable market and strong profitability make investors highly interested and highly attracted to the story.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, Tesla launched Autopilot 2.0 and months later a slightly improved 2.5 hardware version. Tesla's new sensing suite consisted and still consists today of 8 surround cameras, 1 forward-facing radar, and 12 upgraded ultrasonic sensors. The front-radar provides a 250m long-range detection. In 2018 Tesla announced that it would shift to an internally developed chip ("hardware 3") during the first-half 2019.

Below are the full quotes from the "Tesla Case Study" in Citi's comprehensive research "Car of the Future" that was very important for this analysis:

Ahead of the hardware 3 upgrade, in the fall of 2018 Tesla rolled out its next generation Autopilot software stack (V9) on the 2.0/2.5 sensing suites. The V9 update opened all 8 cameras and expanded the neural net detection to apparently include vehicles at various angles, some degree of pedestrian detection, some degree of free space and, importantly, blind spot detection thanks to the expanded camera coverage. From a sensing and human-machine interface (HMI) perspective, V9 was a step-function improvement versus the prior software stack, but still lacked a functioning DMS system, detections for traffic lights and traffic signs (road barriers possibly too), as well as HD mapping to augment on board sensors. Some of these detections are expected to be introduced in 2019 under Tesla's new Hardware 3 compute platform. Assuming Tesla can achieve this, its sensing capabilities should be able to match or even exceed competing systems. However, the lack of sensor redundancy will remain an issue - while Tesla could possibly upgrade its existing sensors, adding surround radars and/or LiDAR could prove more difficult as a retrofit. So once Tesla launches its Hardware 3 compute in 2019, it will be interesting to see whether Tesla decides to upgrade Autopilot 2.0/2.5 sensors or introduce an entirely new Autopilot 3.0 sensing suite perhaps with greater sensing redundancy. It will also be interesting to see whether Hardware 3 allows Tesla to unlock the apparent DMS system located in the rearview mirror. We regard Autopilot in its current form as still a level-2+ highway autonomous feature. For highway driving, driving policy is less complex than an urban environment with right/left turns and pedestrians crossing. Clearly, Tesla's focus on vehicle and lane detection over traffic light/sign detection is partly a function of the intended use case being highways mainly. Tesla's sensing suite is known as the one who didn't pick LiDAR. We do not believe Tesla is aiming to launch urban RoboTaxis, which partly explains why LiDAR wasn't chosen. Rather, we think Tesla's AV aspirations are more aligned with our AV Sub concept, so from that perspective Tesla's sensing suite can be viewed as a competitive choice aimed at establishing the lowest cost AV system with the highest amounts of usable data (OTA) and with an early mover advantage with a popular EV. For Tesla this is a capability versus cost equation. The AP2.0/2.5 hardware clearly has a cost advantage over more redundant systems, but the question is whether the presumed domain limitations will come at a significant cost to Tesla in the AV race. In other words, is AP 2.0/2.5 even good enough to achieve a stage-1 AV Sub model? The answer isn't clear at the moment but right now we'd say probably not. This is particularly true as we continue to see sensing improvements in both radar and LiDAR. Now, Tesla can of course upgrade its sensing-suite with hardware 3.0, but the company might then have to contend with customer/legal pushback on having sold many vehicles with the promise of full autonomy on Autopilot 2.0/2.5 hardware. This will be a very interesting storyline to follow in 2019 as Tesla looks to upgrade to its internally-developed Hardware 3 chip.

At the beginning of July, there was an announcement that old cars, having sold with the FSD option, would be recalled and upgraded with a new Tesla chip. It is a very important step for the company to move to the next level of self-driving technologies. Tesla has been selling full self-driving promises for years with the hardware whose capabilities are apparently limited by level 2+ maximum. This pursuit of quick money looks like a barrier on the way to further ambitions given the risks of mass lawsuits from FSD buyers.

To build an AV subscription system, Tesla just needs a working enhanced summoning option with a wide radius and a 99% success rate (or as Mr. Musk likes to say "99.999%"). In the beginning, the system might not be even working properly. The company seems to have an extensive fan-base that would subscribe to the prime Tesla club even in a beta-test regime. Tesla has already been focusing on developing the summoning feature. The newer enhanced Summon feature will "come find you anywhere in a parking lot", according to the company.

In the ride-hailing market, Tesla could hold roughly a 5% share.

It is hard to expect from the company to make progress in the nearest future though. Tesla is in a complicated financial situation, while it keeps on trying to achieve sustainable profitability with its core segment. The recalling and upgrading of so many cars looks like a costly business. Regulation issues should be considered as well, and management's execution could be bumpy with some mistakes on the road ahead.

Given all the assumptions for a monthly subscription fee and the company's costs (insurance, repairs and even a whole battery change in the middle of EV's life), the gross margins might be above 40% and lowering to 30% in the long run.

Given a high level of uncertainty at this moment, it looks prudent to correct the segment's valuation for a probability of success (60% in my opinion). The final segment's value came at $79 per share in the base-case scenario and $97 per share in the scenario with a substantially higher subscription fee. The discount and growth rates are the same as for the automotive segment valuation.

Bottom Line

There is an attractiveness in the mobility segment. With more progress in this direction and lower uncertainty, the value for the whole company would be much higher. At the current stage, the company's focus is on gaining scale in its core automotive segment to achieve stable profitability. In the nearest future, Tesla keeps on relying on external sources of capital, which might be needed as soon as the next year with a normalized level of capital expenditures.

The sum-of-the-parts value for the base-case scenario (including net debt = $68 per share) is $185 per share. The market is apparently pricing the best-case ($265 per share) scenario and can keep doing that. As a result, I honestly could not find strong reasons to be long or short this stock now. On the one hand, there are so many risks around this company that their description will take another article. The calculated intrinsic value is significantly lower than the current price. On the other hand, even Damodaran's valuations for this company have been below the market's price for the last 2-3 years. The market has been pricing the best-case scenario for Tesla for a while it seems.

Risks are skewed to the downside for Tesla's shares.

