Greif: Insider Buying And A 5% Yield

Add in 25-year lows in old corrugated container prices and Greif hasn't been able to get off the mat in 2019.

Industrial packaging concern Greif, Inc. is down ~35% since November 2018 as investors are concerned that it paid too much and got into too much debt for its recent acquisition.

"Whatever is produced in haste goes hastily to waste." - Saadi

Today, we look at a firm in what is currently a challenged industry. The company should be primed to advance as the environment in the sector hopefully brightens. The firm has a big dividend yield, strong cash flows, and some recent insider buying as well. An in-depth analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Greif, Inc. (GEF) is a Delaware, Ohio-based producer of industrial packaging and services with operations in 43 countries. Originally founded as a barrel maker in 1877, the company went public in 1926 and grew by ~35% with its February 2019 acquisition of vertically-integrated North American paperboard manufacturer Caraustar. In addition to its primary operations, Greif owns ~251,000 acres of timberland in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The company employs over 16,000 and commands a market cap of ~$1.8 billion. Greif operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending October 31st.

The company has two types of common stock. Dividends are distributed $0.01 per share for Class A common stock to $0.015 per share for Class B common stock for a 40/60 split. The calculation for earnings is a bit complex, but they are allocated first to Class A and Class B shares to the extent that dividends are actually paid while the remainder is allocated assuming all earnings for the period have been distributed in the form of dividends. The ~22.0 million Class B shares confer voting rights whereas the ~25.9 million Class A shares do not. The Class B shares are very tightly held and thus thinly traded. Unless otherwise stated, for purposes of this report all per share references will be Class A (GEF).

Reporting Segments

Before the Caraustar acquisition, Greif's revenues were fairly evenly distributed between the U.S. and the rest of the world. As a result of the addition of Caraustar, ~60% of revenues are generated in the U.S., with ~30% coming from Europe, Mideast, and Africa, and the balance coming from Asia and the other Americas. Greif has four reporting segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services (RIPS); Paper Packaging & Services (PPS); Flexible Products & Services (FPS); and Land Management (LM).

Greif's RIPS segment is the worldwide leader in its category, manufacturing steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; water bottles; and recycled industrial containers. Services consist of filling, logistics, and warehousing. RIPS was responsible for revenue of $2.6 billion in FY18, or approximately two-thirds of Greif's total.

With the addition of Caraustar, RIPS will share the stage with PPS as the primary revenue generator. PPS involves the production of containerboard as well as corrugated sheets and containers for customers in North America. With Caraustar, it is now the top producer of uncoated recycled paperboard as well as tube and core products in North America, as well as a large supplier of coated recycled paperboard. In FY18, before any contribution from Caraustar, PPS accounted for 23% of the company's total revenue ($899 million). With Caraustar, PPS will comprise ~45% of the company's top line.

The FPS division produces flexible intermediate bulk containers, which are constructed from polypropylene-based woven fabric. FPS generated FY18 revenue of $324 million, or 8% of Greif's total.

LM involves the management and sale of timber and special use properties in the southeastern U.S. Although LM only contributes 1% to the company's top-line, the acreage accounts for ~10% of the company's total assets.

Before Caraustar, Greif had been divesting of non-core and underperforming assets since 2015. A total of 51 plants or other assets responsible for revenue of ~$400 million have been shed since FY15. Factor in ~$400 million of currency headwinds over the same period and it is easy to see why Greif's top line has only experienced a ~2% CAGR since FY15. This has led some to postulate that the company's return of cash to shareholders - besides its dividend - is to buy back shares.

Caraustar Acquisition

Instead, for $1.8 billion, Greif received net sales of $1.4 billion (TTM ending September 30, 2018), Adj. EBITDA of $220 million (16% margin) and free cash flow of $177 million, complementing Greif's FY18 net sales of $3.9 billion, Adj. EBITDA of $503 million (13% margin) and free cash flow of $178 million. The combination was immediately accretive to earnings and was initially expected to generate annual cost synergies of $45 million by early 2022, but that number has since been revised upward to $60 million, cadenced ~$25 million in each of the first two years and ~$10 million in the third year post-acquisition. It will cost ~$77 million to realize these savings.

Owing largely to Caraustar, management expects to generate Adj. EBITDA of ~$860 million and free cash flow of ~$430 million in FY2022. However, the purchase increased the company's exposure to old corrugated container (OCC) prices, which, despite being an input cost, reflect demand for the company's end products and thus are better when higher. They recently hit a 25-year low, down 64% to $25/ton since the beginning of 2019.

Financing for the all-cash deal came via a series of term loans and revolving credit facilities from commercial banks and the issuance of senior notes due 2027. The capital raised was not only employed in the purchase of Caraustar, but also used to retire other debt. The net effect was to raise debt levels by ~$2 billion while lowering its weighted average interest rate from ~6% to slightly below 5%.

Industrial Packaging Marketplace

Caraustar was the 12th $1 billion plus transaction in the industrial packaging space this decade. The global market was ~$57.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to $72 billion by 20203. It is a large industry characterized by many large players including International Paper (IP), Ball Corporation (BLL), Amcor (AMCR), Avery Dennison (AVY), Crown Holdings (CCK), Packaging Corp of America (PKG), Berry Global (BERY), and WestRock (WRK) - all of which have market caps four or more times greater than Greif.

Source: Company Presentation

2QFY19 Results and Outlook

On June 5th, 2019, the company reported 2QFY19 non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.2 billion, beating Street estimates by $0.02 per share on earnings and missing on revenues by $30 million. The quarter included approximately two and a half months of contribution from Caraustar, which contributed $293 million to the Greif's top line. Removing Caraustar, revenue fell 5% versus 2QFY18 as currency headwinds, lower volumes in legacy PPS, and softness in RIPS more than offset price increases and a favorable product mix. 2QFY19 Adj. EBITDA increased $38.7 million over the prior year quarter to $162.0 million; $34.9 million of the increase was attributable to Caraustar.

Owing to additional expected synergies from Caraustar, management increased its guidance for FY19 Adj. EPS from $3.80 to $3.85 and upped its free cash flow estimate from $230 million to $240 million, based on range midpoints.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The company held $89.8 million of cash and equivalents and ~$2.9 billion of debt on its balance sheet at April 30, 2019. The leverage ratio stood at ~3.5x's, but management expressed confidence that with its future free cash flow generation, it will be able to cut leverage to a range of 2.0 to 2.5 by early 2022, all while maintaining its quarterly dividend of $0.44 a share for an industry-leading current yield of 5.3%. The board has authorized the repurchase of Class A or Class B Common Stock or any combination thereof up to ~4.7 million shares, but no meaningful purchases have been made since under this program since 2014.

Wall Street analysts are unanimously negative regarding Greif's prospects with two sell, one underperform, and two hold ratings comprising their opinions.

In stark contrast to the sell-side prognosticators, insiders purchased Greif during early July. The CEO, CFO, and a board member invested nearly $650,000 in additional stock at prices all below $34 per share early last month.

Verdict

The dichotomy of opinions revolves around the Caraustar acquisition. A $50 stock in November, shares of GEF dropped ~18% in December 2018 on global macroeconomic concerns and then plunged another 18% the day the Caraustar deal was announced (December 20th). The knee-jerk reaction spotlighted investor concerns that increasing the firm's leverage profile into a slowing global economy was not a good use of cash flow. Additionally, at the time of the deal's announcement, the Caraustar purchase price of 8.2x's TTM EBITDA was at a sharp premium to Greif's 5.6x's FY19 Adj. EBITDA. After arbitrage-related selling ended in February, the stock rebounded to the $40 level, but sold off back to the low 30s after its 2QFY19 earnings report. With OCC prices at 25-year lows, it has been hard for Greif to get off the mat.

That leaves the potential investor with a company that trades at 8.6x's FY19E Adj. EPS versus the industry average of ~12x's; and a free cash flow yield of ~12% versus the industry average of ~8% - all the while yielding an industry high 5.1%.

Analysts and investors are negative on Greif's grow-through-debt approach, preferring to see it grow through share buybacks. With projected FY19 free cash flow of $240 million, Greif should have plenty to cover its dividends (~$100 million) and work down its debt, making its claim of deleveraging to a range of 2.0 to 2.5 by early 2022 very plausible. Thanks to this negativity, Greif is trading at very attractive absolute and relative valuations. OCC headwinds are priced into the stock. While you wait for a turnaround, you are getting paid more than 5%.

"Asking a working writer what he thinks about critics is like asking a lamp-post what it feels about dogs." - John Osborne

I appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found this on Greif helpful. Please click the "Follow" next to my name to receive future pieces like this on small and midcap stocks insiders are buying.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.