XPO Logistics Still Cheap After EPS Stunner

The stock is up about 30% since my last article, but I still believe the company is undervalued and retain my very bullish stance.

Overview

As we review the numbers, I want to highlight an important theme. We're managing costs and capital with discipline, while continuing to invest in strategic technology. This is improving margins, improving free cash flow, and gaining us share in key lines of business. - XPO Chief Strategy Officer Matt Fassler (Q2 Earnings Call)

This quote from the latest earnings call sums up the XPO Logistics' (XPO) story. XPO advanced over 10% following the latest earnings report. The stock has retreated a bit since then due to the broader market sell-off. The stock is now up 30% since I penned XPO Logistics Is A Cash-Generating Machine. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 blew past Wall Street's expectation of $1.05. Despite a slight decline in revenue and net income year over year, the company posted a massive beat on EPS. The year-over-year decline does not detract from a great quarter; XPO faced tough year-over-year comps. Following an exceptional Q2 of 2018, the stock went from $100 per share to an all-time high of $116.27. After all of the negative sentiment, we sit at $68 per share with the long-term vision unchanged.

XPO has had a challenging year, but management has diligently worked towards the company's long-term vision. Management humbly admitted a miss last quarter after short-term struggles, but has improved on what is within its sphere of control.

The exceptional EPS number can be attributed to XPO's crafty buyback program that eliminated almost a quarter of the shares outstanding. As we dive into the company's latest results, we'll see how the market is beginning to take notice to the company's incredible cash-generating ability despite headwinds.

Operating Improvements

The biggest takeaway from XPO's latest report is the operational improvements. The company posted $258 million in operating income, a 6% operating margin, the best since at least 2015. The company's strategic initiatives to cut costs are beginning to bear fruit as margins meaningfully improve.

As the company points out in its latest investor presentation, most of the profit growth potential comes from cost initiatives.

...we think the transportation world over time is going to be fully automated and we're engaged in automating almost every touchpoint of the transaction, from the time a customer seeks capacity to the selection of that capacity and the various steps that take the freight from origin to destination. And we're doing it across multiple modes. - XPO Chief Strategy Officer Matt Fassler (Q2 Earnings Call)

One idea that initially drew me to investigating XPO Logistics is the company's focus on cutting-edge technology. Transportation and logistics are dependent on a large number of people and resources to move goods throughout supply chains. With a goal fixed on automating and driving efficiency throughout the network, XPO will be able to stay ahead of the competition and drive margin improvement. The improvement in margins this quarter is tech-driven.

Our tech initiatives had a hand in every significant gain we realized in the second quarter. This includes our record LTL operating ratio and our substantial improvement in both LTL yield and brokerage net revenue margin. - XPO CEO Brad Jacobs (Q2 Earnings Call)

Transportation and logistics is already an industry with high barriers to entry. XPO's tech initiatives are aiding the company in digging a deeper moat. Along with disciplined capital allocation, XPO is setting itself up for a strong future. The transportation industry has yet to have been meaningfully disrupted. I expect this will change in the future with technologies such as autonomous driving and warehouse robotics. XPO is working on several initiatives that encompass these emerging technologies.

While XPO is certainly bound to the challenges that face transportation and logistics firms, it is working on establishing the next wave of transportation. XPO's assertion that it is also a technology company, just as it is a transportation and logistics firm, has been lost amongst the noise. While XPO's loss of business from its biggest customer, and a customer bankruptcy have impacts on the business in the short term, the overarching story is the same. The company has been hit by several news-driven sell-offs in conjunction with broader market volatility. The transformation of the industry is not going to happen overnight. We are still years away from having fully autonomous vehicles that would eliminate some of the high costs of transportation. Yet, with an already established moat, and a forward-thinking management team, XPO is poised to be a long-term winner.

Buybacks

XPO's share buyback program was the primary EPS tailwind. It was mentioned on the call that buybacks were an $0.18 benefit to EPS this quarter. The company would have still exceeded expectations in spite of buybacks, but it provided solid EPS gains.

The company swallowed up just over a quarter of the shares outstanding since the stock cratered to 52-week lows in December. While some were concerned about the debt to finance the buybacks, it was clearly a great move. By repurchasing shares at $53, the company has made the remaining shares outstanding more valuable. Management took quick action when the stock plummeted. In a matter of three days, the decisive action to begin the program was made. On December 12th, 2018, the company lowered its profit forecast and the stock fell 9.6%. The very next day, as broader market sentiment eroded, XPO was hit by a short-seller report. The stock fell 26.2%. The day after that, the buyback program was announced.

Management exuded what author Ernest Hemingway would call "grace under pressure." Transportation and logistics is a difficult, low-margin business. But it is clear over the lifetime of the company that XPO always has shareholders' interest in mind no matter what challenges arise.

The company is subject to various individual risks and macroeconomic challenges. XPO investors have gotten a taste of potential drawdowns to the business over the past year. Customers will come and go, economic conditions change, but XPO has durable competitive advantages that position it well for the future. Investors must always have a strategy for gradually entering positions to avoid being caught out should the company face another customer loss or a changing macro environment. As always, shareholders should gradually gain exposure to an individual stock, especially with a stock like XPO that is subject to potential challenges out of management's control.

XPO does have a significant debt burden following the share buybacks.

The company is able to generate ample cash, thus the debt burden isn't really a threat. It does however hamper the company's ability to grow through M&A. This spooked Wall Street, but the company is still cheap regardless. Down the road, XPO will again be able to reconsider this strategy.

Cash Flows

XPO has revised its free cash flow guidance upwards to $575-675 million. This confirms the story that I brought up in my previous article. The company is very good at generating cash. At these levels, the stock trades for just 10.5x projected free cash flow. As mentioned in my previous article, the company expects, should an economic downturn hit, free cash flow will actually rise. Most of the capital expenditures are related to growing the business.

The M&A strategy fueled Wall Street's excitement, but cash is king. XPO's track record of leveraging M&A to grow cash flows is incredible. But just because the company has taken a pause does not mean the intrinsic value has declined. M&A is what has expanded the company to what it is today, but the present value is what shareholders' focus should be. When the company does return to M&A, shareholders should then evaluate the benefits to the business. For now, current buyers are getting a significant discount on any future M&A for as cheap as the shares trade.

My valuation has stayed relatively the same since my previous article. I used $644 million in cash flow over the next five years and a terminal multiple of 15x earnings, the market average. I derived the number by annualizing first-quarter cash flows after the company's Q1 report. Then, even discounting for significant risk at 10%, the cash flows are worth $91 per share. I think XPO has the ability to rally to this level after another few good quarters. But due to the company's focus on driving the future of transportation, I think owning the stock with a long-term horizon is a quality idea.

Despite investor panic over the last year, shares are worth significantly more even with risks baked in. Should the company reignite growth and continue to improve margins, shares should be worth significantly more than that target. XPO is still a strong buy for value and GARP investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.