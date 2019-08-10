Kraft Heinz: Do Not Buy The Dip

The stock is too risky to invest in given the dysfunction of the business. Investors buying the dip are more gambling than identifying value in a quality asset.

Kraft Heinz is hitting new lows after another quarter of ugly numbers, write-downs, and the company's inability to file its 10-Q on time.

There is an old saying that goes "when there is blood in the streets..." which typically means (when applied to investing) that overwhelming negative sentiment towards a stock or market can sometimes end up being a strong buying opportunity. The logic is that people tend to overreact, and buying when everyone is panicking tends to offer an attractive entry point. However, there are exceptions to this, and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) falls into this category. The company released its latest earnings results Thursday, and while the numbers were poor on their own merit, there continues to be evidence of deep fundamental issues within the company. With these issues present, the stock just isn't damaged - the core of the business itself smells rotten. Without any evidence of a fundamental turnaround in sight, Kraft Heinz has become too speculative to judge on a metric and fundamental basis. In other words: don't throw good money after bad businesses.

The struggles that Kraft Heinz has worked through in recent years are well documented. We will circle back to those in a second, but first we want to look at Kraft's operating results at face value.

The first six months of 2019 have been absolutely brutal on a year-over-year basis. Net sales are down 4.8%, operating income is down a whopping 54.6%, and EBITDA is down 19.3% on an adjusted basis.

The adjusted EBITDA is especially stunning. When you strip out currency, the resulting 16.0% drop in adjusted EBITDA was caused by a myriad of issues including lower organic sales, higher supply chain costs, and spending on "strategic imperatives".

The company's organic sales struggles trace back to a brand portfolio that has gotten stale with more health conscious consumers. The Kraft Heinz portfolio is filled with brands that produce highly processed foods including Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Velveeta, and Oscar Mayer. Higher supply chain costs are a sector wide headache for many food companies as commodity prices and freight costs are difficult to control. Unfortunately for Kraft Heinz, it's difficult to look at these numbers and identify an immediate solution.

The most obvious way to relieve pressure would be to increase sales, but as we just noted, much of Kraft's products currently cut against the grain of consumer preferences. It makes matters worse that Kraft Heinz is already on shaky ground financially. We previously dove into the company's balance sheet, cash flow, and concluded that the dividend may be cut in the future because of a high payout ratio and debt loaded balance sheet. Operating results like this don't do anything to calm the fears of investors. In fact, it's even more troubling to see these results knowing that Kraft Heinz isn't positioned financially to absorb this type of downturn in the business for very long.

When you consider all of this data and consider these circumstances, it makes sense that the stock is trading at an all-time low of $27 per share.

However, as we stated in our first paragraph, blood in the streets isn't always an indicator of a buying opportunity. That's because the most troubling observation on Kraft Heinz to us is that the company continues to show extreme dysfunction at an organizational level. After a massive $15 billion write-off related to failed acquisitions in February, the company disclosed another write-off Thursday for another $1.2 billion charge related to lost value in its international and US refrigeration segments. Even more troubling is that management indicated that more write-downs could still follow. Finally, the company disclosed plans to file its 10-Q late to the SEC.

It's difficult to get a read on a company's value and potential when the fundamental core of the business is so sketchy. Earnings estimates cannot be relied on, and the company could continue to write down the value of its assets moving forward. This is not a situation where a good business is facing a near-term hurdle (see Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) working through talcum law suit), Kraft Heinz is currently flawed at a fundamental business level. Until some sign of stabilization happens, the stock is purely speculative and more akin to gambling than prudent value investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.