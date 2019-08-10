AOD: Good Diversification But Lackluster Performance

The Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) is a closed-end fund that according to its fund factsheet seeks to "[combine] four research-driven investment strategies - growth, value, special dividends and dividend capture rotation - to maximize the amount of distributed dividend income and to identify companies globally with the potential for dividend increases and capital appreciation".

Before we get into the main part of the article, we want to address three important issues that we have seen come up in reader comments to our articles on CEFs.

First, we will be using almost exclusively NAV when looking at performance. Closed-end funds can trade at discounts (or premiums) to the fund's underlying investments. Since this article is meant for a wide audience and we don't know when someone may have invested in the fund or when they may be reading the article, the most applicable performance measure is one using the fund's NAV. If you are an investor in the fund, your personal performance may be different (even vastly so) depending on when you invested and what the fund's discount or premium was then. Finally, NAV is the fairest way to judge the performance of the fund managers since it shows how well their chosen investment performed.

Second, many CEFs pay out distributions in excess of dividends and interest income earned and in some cases even in excess of investment returns (meaning the fund is slowly liquidating). While "income" returns may seem high, they do not necessarily mean the fund's investments are actually generating those returns. Don't just take it from us, even AOD's website offers the same warning to investors. "A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'."

Third, we generally do not discuss a fund's discount or premium in an article since many (but not all!) CEFs trade at a permanent discount. In addition, our articles are generally geared toward longer-term investors, not traders looking to bet on fund discounts/premiums.

So, with that out of the way, let's look at the investment merits of AOD.

Fund Overview

AOD is a global fund with approximately 54% of its net assets invested in the US. The international portion of the fund is mainly composed of developed European market stocks with some exposure to emerging markets. Leverage is minimal at 6% (according to Morningstar). The fund actually appears to invest in dividend stocks, staying true to its mission. According to the fund's latest annual report, income from dividend was $82,779,830, gross of any foreign withholding taxes. Over that time, the fund's average assets were $1,032,404,067, giving an approximate dividend yield of 8%.

The fund is also fairly diversified by sector, which can be a rarity for dividend funds.

(Graphic source: Fund Annual Report, edited for formatting by author)

As usual for dividend funds, you see relatively heavy exposure to financial and industrial stocks. Surprisingly, healthcare stocks are underweight if compared to a US benchmark. However, given the political risks the healthcare sector is currently facing, this may not be a bad thing. It's also nice to see the technology sector is rather large. Too often, we see dividend funds with minimal exposure to this sector. Utilities are also minimal which again can be rare in the world of dividend funds. When looking at the fund on a sector exposure basis, things look good. Investors are getting a well diversified fund that isn't heavily overweight any one area of the market.

What's concerning is that performance isn't as good as one may have expected. Given the fund's sector diversification, you'd expect a return somewhere in the ballpark of a global index. From 2009 until 7/31/2019, the total return on an NAV basis for the fund is 109.49%. However, the return for the global stock market, represented by the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), has been 191.11%. The fund also doesn't appear any less volatile. The fund's annual drawdowns in negative years have either matched the market or have been substantially worse (2011).

The current sector weightings don't seem to explain why the fund has underperformed the global market by so much. As we said earlier, we usually see dividend funds substantially underweight the technology sector and overweight slower growing sectors like consumer staples and energy, but nothing seems too "off" with AOD.

Looking at the fund's holdings, several underperforming stocks jumped out at us. AOD has substantial holdings in Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) which has been beset by legal issues regarding Roundup. The fund also has some holdings in Japanese financial firms which have gone nowhere for a long time. Other stocks like Whirlpool (WHR), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Allergan (AGN) have also been poor performers. However, this might not give investors much insight considering the fund's turnover ratio has ranged from 77% to 127% over the past years (dynamic indeed!).

Really, the only reason for investors to withhold judgment on AOD is the fact that the fund has undergone a management change in 2018. Hopefully, for investors, new management will be able to generate returns (or a risk profile) that justify the fund's 1.14% expense ratio.

Summary

Right now, the fund just looks like another high-expense, high-turnover, tax-inefficient dividend fund. While the fund is certainly better diversified than many dividend funds we've come across, nothing else suggests it's a worthwhile investment over an equivalent global index fund.

