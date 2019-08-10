Acadia: Making Hay While The Sun Shines

Acadia's heavy reliance on pimavanserin is a factor to be considered by its investors as is the potential for upcoming dilution.

Finances are strong, yet ACAD will need additional liquidity to maximize shareholder value.

Acadia (ACAD) is successfully navigating the dangerous trek from FDA approval to commercial success. It still has a way to go. At this stage it has established a track record of success in marketing its Nuplazid (pimavanserin) therapy for its approved indication.

Acadia's existing FDA approval gives investors confidence that it will have the wherewithal to run out its remaining clinical trials. The real fizz in Acadia's soda is its potential to corral a second FDA approval. This article will explore Acadia's current financial position and its near-to-mid term prospects.

Acadia's failed schizophrenia inadequate response study had only the briefest apparent impact on Acadia's shares

Acadia has long shown two pimavanserin schizophrenia trials in its pipeline. In a recent article, "Acadia: Cascading Catalysts", these are set out including a phase two for schizophrenia negative symptoms expected to deliver top-line data by year-end 2019, and a phase three for schizophrenia inadequate response then expected to deliver data from its ENHANCE study in mid-2019.

Recently, right on schedule on July 22, 2019, Acadia reported that its phase 3 ENHANCE study for schizophrenia inadequate response failed to show statistically significant differentiation with placebo. It did report encouraging returns for its upcoming negative symptoms trial data release as follows:

...pimavanserin showed significant improvements on two pre-specified measures of negative symptoms: the secondary endpoint PANSS negative symptoms scale sub-score (unadjusted p=0.0474) and the exploratory endpoint PANSS Marder negative factor score (unadjusted p=0.0362).

Nuplazid's initial FDA approval came in April 2016. In a difficult market for companies like Acadia that are launching solo FDA approved products, any setback tends to rile the stock of such companies. This has been the case for Acadia whose stock has also reacted to periodic setbacks, as for example the sensationalizing CNN articles.

Over a longer term, Acadia has proven more resilient than many of its brethren as it has quickly recovered from its occasional challenges. In so doing it has continued advancing its launch of Nuplazid to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its July 22, 2019, announcement of its ENHANCE study disappointment jolted Acadia's share price but only for a bit more than week, barely noticeable on its stock chart during the Nuplazid post approval era.

Its July 31, 2019, Q2 2019 earnings report restored the stock back to its previous positive price and trajectory, per the stock price chart below:

Data by YCharts

Acadia's pipeline of late-stage candidates remains strong

Notwithstanding failure of its schizophrenia inadequate response trial, Acadia's pipeline (Q2 2019 slide 9 below) still features three more late-stage pimavanserin trials, two phase 3 trials, and the third, a phase 2. It also has its trial of Trofinetide to treat Rett Syndrome which it expects to begin its phase 3 trial in Q3 2019.

Trofinetide has captured orphan and fast track designations from the FDA. On the other end of the spectrum, the three pimavanserin studies, dementia-related psychosis, major depressive disorder and schizophrenia negative symptoms all address large disease classes.

Of the three, dementia related psychosis is the next to read out, and it has tremendous unmet need per slide 10 below from Acadia's Q2 2019 earnings slides.

Major depressive disorder and schizophrenia negative symptoms each have unmet medical need in excess of one million patients (Q2 2019 earnings slides 12 and 15).

Acadia's Q2 2019 performance reflects a rare example of a danger zone therapy launch which is beating expectations

On July 31, 2019, Acadia announced its Q2 2019 earnings. Its ongoing launch of its only FDA approved therapy, Nuplazid, in treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis has been a triumph. Its Q2 2019 revenue report was a thing of beauty. It beat expectations by wide margins. The following excerpt from its earnings slide 5 tells a marvelous story:

At this mature stage of its launch, now in its fourth year, Acadia has sharpened its protocols and has developed its campaigns to great effect. One modification that seems to have worked particularly well is its revised dose format.

Although Nuplazid's FDA approved dosing has always been 34 milligrams, when Acadia started its launch Nuplazid was available as a 17 milligram tablet, two tablets to be taken once a day. Acadia learned that practitioners were starting patients with a single tablet before titrating upwards. Acadia was concerned that this was undermining the effectiveness of treatment.

In June 2018, it secured FDA approval to offer Nuplazid in the form of a single 34 milligram capsule. The 17 milligram tablets are no longer available. CCO Yang also cited Acadia's direct to consumer advertising as a significant factor in Nuplazid's positive revenue trajectory.

Acadia's DTC campaign has resulted in both patients and caregivers initiating discussions with physicians which have been productive in terms of new patient starts and keeping patients on therapy.

Acadia's Nuplazid is important for two groups of patients, those in a residential setting and those in a long-term care facility. The latter setting requires accommodation of institutional practices such as treatment algorithms and electronic health records. CCO Yang described Acadia's approach to these as including:

...different tools to meet education, patient screening, et cetera that help[] the facilities and healthcare practitioners and the staff fit into their existing treatment algorithms and care pathways. That helps them identify appropriate patients and more importantly, helps them facilitate the documentation necessary in a heavily regulated environment.

In short, Acadia's Nuplazid success has not been preordained. Its significant revenue gains have come from its recognition of a need and its savvy strategies for satisfying this need.

Acadia's finances are strong, yet it will need additional liquidity to maximize shareholder value

With pharmas in the danger zone, the key question for investors is not necessarily the potential of their newly FDA approved product, rather it is the company's ability to maintain its financial bearings while it launches the product.

Companies get tripped up when sales lag and they must resort to repeat dilutions and risky loan schemes. Nuplazid has been reliably productive from a sales growth standpoint generating $17.3 million in 2016, $125 million in 2017, $223.8 million for 2018. Now for 2019 it is guiding for net sales from $320 million to $330 million.

These revenues do not come cheaply. Acadia has developed a hefty expense profile as shown below by its latest financial guidance slide for Q2 2019:

At this point, Acadia is guiding Nuplazid sales to reach a level where it earns its cash SG&A expenses with a little bit left over to apply towards its R&D expenses. At a midpoint of $85 million, its built-in dilution for non-cash stock-based compensation assures an ongoing share inflation even without periodic secondaries.

Acadia had cash on hand of $381.9 million at quarter's end (slide 21). It burned through ~$100 million in operating activities over the six-month period closing 6/30/19 (p. 4). Accordingly, Acadia should not have to pursue additional financing for at least a year, however, it may elect to do so as discussed below.

Its Q2 2019 milestones slide (slide 19) for upcoming trial results shows that it's important HARMONY trial for dementia related psychosis will be reporting interim results in the second half of 2019, with final results scheduled for the second half of 2020.

Acadia has a strong financial profile, nonetheless management must maintain vigilance for its long-term best interests. With its stock currently trading near its 52-week high, it may decide to bolster its liquidity before its interim HARMONY readout, which is to say at any time.

Acadia's heavy reliance on pimavanserin is a factor to be considered by its investors, as is the potential for upcoming dilution.

As I see matters, Acadia has two particular risks which draw my attention beyond the normal run of risks that always imperil development-stage biotechs as set out in the risk sections of its 10-Ks and -Qs. The first will likely draw a yawn from those who have done any serious homework prior to their acquisition.

It has to do with Acadia's heavy reliance on pimavanserin as its one FDA approved product and 3/4 of its pipeline. This is something which I address in several Acadia articles, particularly in "Acadia: Poised To Turn". It has already caused a share price disruption back in April 2018 when a pair of CNN articles led to an FDA investigation.

To my relief as a shareholder, the FDA resolved its concerns and published a report to explain its findings. Effectively that resolves the issue for the time being. Nonetheless, it may always return to haunt shareholders under a new or revamped wrapper.

One focal point for such disruption could develop from the consolidated class actions (p. 23) generated by the unfavorable Nuplazid publicity. These have been rattling through the courts during the interim. A hearing has been set for early September 2019 on Acadia's motion to dismiss.

The second risk facing Acadia has to do with potential dilution. Acadia's finances as discussed place it at less immediate risk than many from this arena.

There is one wildcard that I have considered but do not fully understand. Acadia describes this at some length in its Q2 2019 10-Q (p. 11). Back in January 2016, Baker Brothers entities ("Baker Brothers") bought 10.3 million shares of Acadia. In connection with the deal, the company agreed to a registration rights agreement obligating it to register any shares of the Baker Brothers, whenever acquired, for resale upon request.

On May 3, 2019, Acadia filed a shelf offering registering Baker Brothers' shares for sale pursuant to its 2016 agreement. At the time the Baker Brothers owned 28% of the company. The registration knocked the stock back 3.5%, but has had no discernible impact on its subsequent trajectory.

Later in its Q2 2019 10-Q Acadia notes:

A significant number of shares of our common stock are held by a small number of stockholders. Sales of a significant number of shares of our common stock, or the expectation that such sales may occur, could significantly reduce the market price of our common stock.

As I understand it, the shelf registration permits the Baker Brothers to dispose of its interest whenever it chooses. Should it start selling significant amounts on the open market, this could cause a huge dilution, without any corresponding gain to the company.

Conclusion

Acadia has been enjoying a nice run from its ~$16 on January 2, 2019, to its ~$30 on 8/9/19. It has done so on the back of its healthy growing Nuplazid revenues. With potential peak sales of $1 billion for its current approved indication, Nuplazid sales could keep ramping for a while without additional approvals. However, Acadia will be unlikely to prosper if it is unable to corral an additional approval.

This puts a major spotlight on its upcoming pimavanserin data readouts in dementia related psychosis. It will be interesting to watch how the Baker Brothers and Acadia handle this over the next 16 months. Acadia's stock is at a high point coming off its Q2 2019 earnings.

Looking at the situation exclusively from Acadia's standpoint, I favor it initiating a significant secondary while its shares are at a high, notwithstanding its recent schizophrenia trial failure. It does not need the liquidity at the moment, but if it doesn't make hay while the sun shines, it will be at risk of a serious letdown if its trial data on dementia-related psychosis disappoints.

The dynamic here with Acadia's largest private shareholder possibly interested in cashing out of some portion of its ownership and the company itself seeking a share issuance assures an interesting period.

