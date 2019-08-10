Tenable: Valuation Now Low Enough To Be Attractive

Despite beating on almost every metric during Q2, Tenable's (TENB) shares went down nearly 25% since reporting earnings. We saw a similar reaction to the stock last quarter, when shares went down nearly 20% before slowly recovering throughout the remainder of the quarter. However, this quarter feels a little different. Revenue, margins, billings, and earnings all beat expectations, and the only slightly negative to the quarter was management widening its billings range, effectively lowering its guidance at the midpoint.

However, the company remains in growth mode, and with margins continuing to impress investors, this is a must-own name at these levels. With the stock hovering just about its December 2018 lows, I believe investors have been afforded a second opportunity within a year to pick up some shares near the $20 level. With the current vulnerability management industry growing ~15%, TENB’s 34% revenue growth and 27% billings growth are well above average, indicating market share gains.

While the stock is barely above the original $23 IPO price, the stock is down nearly 45% from all-time highs, even though financials continue to exceed investor expectations each quarter. With the company making a change to its sales leadership, this gave it an opportunity to become slightly more conservative with the billing growth expectations, widening the guidance range which slightly lowered the midpoint. However, given the 25% negative reaction to the name post-earnings and with valuation again dipping to a recent low point, I believe this is a great name to own for a company consistently growing revenue 30%+, gross margins remaining above 80%, and operating margins starting to expand.

TENB offers cloud-based vulnerability management services which help protect an enterprise's assets, such as network containers and web applications. Essentially, the company provides solutions for enterprises to manage and measure cybersecurity risk, specifically focusing on vulnerability assessment and management market. The company looks to quantify how much damage would be caused by a security breach - information that is very valuable to enterprises as security breaches continue to make headlines on a weekly basis.

As software applications are added to an enterprise's architecture, this can cause challenges determining where certain security risks are and how vulnerable the overall organization is. TENB’s largest competitor is Qualys (QLYS) which is one of the few companies specializing in vulnerability management. The ability for an enterprise to maintain visibility and control over the security of its assets is now essential. Enterprises are also adapting to newer technologies, such as the Internet of Things, containers, new business models, and more. All of these require increased efficient security and control measures.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

The company reported strong Q2 earnings with almost all major metrics exceeding consensus expectations and management’s original guidance. However, the stock has reacted poorly, dropping nearly 20%, entering an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Q2 revenue grew 34% to $85 million, which came in ahead of consensus expectations for ~$82.5 million and management’s previous guidance of $82-83 million. The company has done a great job over the past few quarters setting a realistic expectation, and then over-achieving and exceeding its guidance.

Subscription revenue grew an impressive 42% and now represents over 81% of total revenue. This revenue is very valuable for valuation purposes because the revenue is recurring in nature and typically generates better margins due to its software offering. The other two revenue streams, Perpetual License/Maintenance and Professional Services revenue, continue to grow at a healthy rate, but will naturally be slower growth revenue.

Billings grew 27% during the quarter to $98 million, which was slightly ahead of consensus expectations for 26% growth and accelerated from 25% growth last quarter. With the billings dollar value being higher than revenue, this is a very positive sign for future revenue growth and investors constantly look at this number in helping determining long-term growth.

In addition, TENB added 44 net new six-figure customers, which brings the total installed base to 538, up 58% compared to the year ago period. It also added 352 new enterprise customers, further demonstrating its ability to sell to larger enterprise clients. These new customer additions are very positive and the 58% growth in six-figure clients demonstrates that clients are willing to increase their spend over time, further demonstrating the strength in TENB’s product.

Gross margins for the quarter remained very strong, at 85%, similar to the year ago period. While these gross margins remain well above other software companies, TENB’s ability to scale and utilize its cloud operations gives it an advantage over others. I do believe gross margins could eventually slowly go down to the more typical ~80% norm, which remains impressive.

While gross margins continue to remain consistent and the company increases its scale, this gives it more flexibility with the operating margins. During the quarter, operating margins improved to -13% compared to -21% in the year ago period. The company continues to invest heavily in S&M and R&D in order to maintain its high revenue growth. As the company matures, there will be less of a need to focus on revenue growth and gaining market share, thus providing it the opportunity to scale back operating expenses and expand margins.

With both revenue and operating margins coming in ahead of expectations, this led to an EPS loss of $0.10, which was better than consensus expectations for a loss of $0.15. I believe we could continue to be surprised to the upside for EPS and the company has a history of beating revenue expectations and we could start to see increased margin expansion.

Management provided guidance for Q3, which includes revenue of $88-89 million and non-GAAP loss from operations of $11-12 million, representing around -13% operating margins. EPS for the quarter is expected to be a loss of $0.11-0.12.

For 2019, management slightly raised its revenue guidance to $346-349 million, up from the previous guidance of $343-347 million. This represents a growth rate of 29-31% from $267.4 million of revenue in 2018. The raise to full-year guidance was only slightly larger than the Q2 beat, which could imply some conservatism and potential for a Q3/Q4 revenue beat. Management guided to an operating loss of $48-50 million, which represents an operating margin loss of ~14% for the year compared to an operating loss of ~18% during 2018.

The one disappointment with guidance came from billings, with management making some changes to its sales leadership and expanding its billings guidance range to $407-417, which is slightly lower at the midpoint compared to the previous guidance of $413-417 million. I believe this change was made only to provide a certain level of comfort and conservatism as the company goes through this transition.

Valuation

TENB’s valuation continues to fluctuate after each quarter, similar to what we saw in Q1. Since the company remains somewhat new to the public domain, investors are still learning how to best position themselves ahead of earnings and identify good entry points. Over the long term, as the company continues to grow revenue above 30% with gross margins above 80%, this name deserves to hold a premium valuation.

Currently, its valuation is driven by a combination of fast revenue growth and software nature. A few other high-growth security names used for valuation are Atlassian (TEAM), Proofpoint (PFPT), Splunk (SPLK) and its main competitor, Qualys.

TENB currently has a market cap of ~$2.2 billion, and with cash/investments of ~$300 million at the end of Q2 with no debt, the current enterprise value is ~$1.9 billion. Using management’s 2019 revenue guidance of $346-349 million, the company currently trades at ~5.6x 2019 revenue.

However, the 2019 guidance appears to be conservative as 2018 revenue grew 42% and guidance assumes only ~30% growth in 2019. While this could be possible, I believe revenue growth will end up closer to ~$355 million.

Assuming revenue growth decelerates again in 2020 to ~25%, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$445 million. Using this assumption, TENB currently trades at only ~4.3x 2020 revenue, which appears to be relatively cheap given current growth rates and market share gains.

Given that QLYS is its biggest competitor, investors should be looking at its revenue multiples for comparison. Whereas QLYS currently trades near 9x forward revenue, TENB is nearly 4 turns lower. Granted QLYS has more revenue and a longer history, TENB is rapidly growing and taking market share. I believe over time, these two multiples will converge and the two will start to trade closer together.

Over the long term, this name has the potential to trade a few multiples higher in terms of valuation given its consistent 30%+ revenue growth and market share gains. Although during the next few quarters there may be some volatility given investors' concerns over accelerating billings growth, this company is poised for long-term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.