WTI Weekly: Price Discovery Lower Early Week To 50.52s Where Reversal Developed To 54.92s At Key Resistance

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase from 60.94s. This expectation played out as balance continued early week within last week's demand cluster before selling interest emerged, 53.60s, driving price lower to 50.52s into Wednesday's trade where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence as a buy-side relief rally developed to 54.92s ahead of Friday's auction, settling at 54.29s.

This week's auction saw selling interest in Monday's auction driving price modestly lower to 53.72s following Monday's NY close. Structural buy excess developed, driving price modestly higher into Tuesday's trade to 55.42s. Selling interest emerged, 55.02s/54.93s, driving price lower to 53.29s into Tuesday's NY close where selling interest emerged, 53.60s. Selling interest emerged, 53.60s, ahead of Tuesday's close. Tuesday's late sellers held the auction as a sell-side breakdown developed in Wednesday's auction.

Price discovery lower developed in Wednesday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 50.52s, at Sharedata's 1st standard deviation low target into the EIA release (+2.4mil v -2.8mil expected). Buying interest trapped amidst structural buy excess, signaling a halting of the sell-side sequence (despite the "bearish" fundamental data point, market structure indicated the opposite). Price discovery higher developed through Wednesday's NY close, achieving a stopping point, 52.84s, into Thursday's trade. Two-sided trade developed, 52.84s-51.94s, through Thursday's auction before price discovery higher developed to 54.92s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 54.29s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path played out as sell-side continuation developed to 50.52s at Sharedata's weekly 1st standard deviation (at/near intermediate point-of control). This week's rotation (509 ticks) traded just shy of the weekly 1st standard deviation range expectancy (519 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's sell-side breakdown area, 56s-55.33s, will be key. It is likely the market is now developing the third wave of a three-wave correction. The question remains did this week's buy excess complete the corrective phase? Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key resistance will target key demand clusters below, 53s-52s/51.50s-50.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance will target key supply overhead, 58s-58.85s/60s-60.94s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the buy-side phase (June-July 2019) completed at 60.94s or will continue. Near-term bias shifts buy-side, barring failure of 51.94s as support.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report reflects negligible change in MM short posture (81k contracts) as the short posture trend higher pauses. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. The current posture remains below that, warranting caution for further price discovery lower.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the April highs. While media punditry banged the drum about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to June's low, 1.66s, before rallying back toward $2 into July in tandem with WTI. MM net long posture within the complex reflects a similar tendency to WTI implying caution for further price discovery lower.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

