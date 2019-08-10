NG Weekly: Probe Lower Early Week To 2.03s Before Relief Rally To 2.15s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of a continuing corrective phase. This probability path did play out, albeit modestly, as an early week sell-side breakdown attempt to 2.03s was met with the trapping of sellers amidst structural buy excess. Price discovery higher then ensued through mid-week to 2.15s where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.12s.

NinjaTrader

04-09 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest early in Monday’s auction driving price lower from last week’s settlement as a sell-side breakdown through last week’s support, 2.07s, developed. Price discovery lower ensued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.03s, into Monday’s NY open. Sellers trapped, 2.03s-2.05s, amidst structural buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Short covering inventory adjustment developed to 2.10s before buying interest emerged, 2.05s-2.06s, on the pullback into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction in Tuesday’s trade, driving price higher to 2.13s, as price traded above the sell-side breakdown area.

Modest price discovery higher developed in Wednesday’s auction to 2.14s where minor sell excess drove price lower to 2.07s into Wednesday’s NY close where buying interest emerged, 2.07s-2.08s. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price higher into Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.15s, into the EIA release (+55 bcf v +59 bcf expected). Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence as price discovery lower then ensued into Friday’s trade as balance continuation developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.12s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did unfold, albeit modestly, as a false sell-side breakdown developed to 2.03s before buy excess developed halting the sell-side sequence. This week’s auction occurs within the context of a corrective phase following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Looking ahead, this week’s failed sell-side breakdown is of note as it implies development of a potential stopping point low within major long-term demand (2.20s-1.50s). Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s stopping point low and key demand, 2.07s-2.03s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.29s-2.32s/2.38s-2.44s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key area will target key demand clusters below, 1.77s-1.61s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is buy-side within the context of potentially completed corrective phase from 2.50s. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market has finally revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 56% decline from the November 2018 high, only in recent weeks has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted weeks ago continues (-221k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows, most notably four-year demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.