XLE Weekly: Corrective Phase Continued To 57.16s

This week’s auction saw sell-side continuation through last week’s support to 57.16s where the sell-side sequence was halted.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase from 64.60s. This week’s primary expectation did play out as sell-side continuation developed through last week’s key support, driving price lower to 57.16s. Sellers trapped there, halting the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 59.92s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 59.10s.

05-09 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest early in Monday’s auction as a gap lower open developed through last week’s key support, 59.79s. Selling interest emerged, 59.28s/59.19s, driving price lower to 58.18s. Minor structural buy excess developed there as buying interest emerged, 58.60s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as structural sell excess developed early in Tuesday’s trade, driving price modestly lower to 57.90s. Narrow balance then ensued, 57.90s-58.56s, through Tuesday’s auction as buying interest emerged, 58.50s, again into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed into Wednesday’s auction, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 57.16s. Sellers trapped, 57.71s-57.46s, before price discovery higher ensued to 58.37s as buying interest emerged, 58.09s/58.17s, into Wednesday’s close. Buy-side continuation developed through Thursday’s auction as a retracement rally drove price to 59.92s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 59.10s.

This week’s auction saw a sell-side breakdown at key support early week before selling interest drove price lower to 57.16s before the sell-side sequence was halted. Within the larger context, this week’s sell-side phase developed within a larger corrective phase from 64.66s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s potential stopping point low/key demand, 57.16s-57.60s. Buy-side failure to drive price through this key supply will target key demand clusters below, 56.50s-55.50s/54.50s-53.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to defend this area will target key supply clusters overhead, 61.60s-62.50s/64s-64.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week is sell-side within the context of a likely incomplete corrective sequence from 64.68s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index has declined below the prior low made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also seeing declining bullish sentiment. At present, sentiment is bearish in both the broad market and energy sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias as structure and sentiment conflict.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

