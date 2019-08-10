Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

China retaliates

The latest proposed U.S. tariffs on China are threatening to unleash a whole new front in trade hostilities - a currency war. The yuan on Monday tumbled past the psychologically important level of 7 to the dollar for the first time since the financial crisis, a move that can be seen as part of the PBOC's defense to make its exports cheaper. In response, the U.S. Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 - opening the door to new sanctions - while Beijing confirmed its suspension of U.S. agricultural product purchases.

Barneys New York bankruptcy

Barneys, a nearly century-old icon of New York retail, filed for bankruptcy protection and secured a $75M financing package to support a sale process that will see the company close 15 of its 22 locations. It's just one of many department stores that's struggling as shoppers buy online or from brands directly. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is trading nearly $20 a share lower than a $50/share buyout offer it rejected two years ago as too low, Saks-owner Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) is considering going private after its stock fell nearly 50% in the year through June, while shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) are down 34% YTD.

Short-term pain for Disney?

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares dropped as much as 5.8% on Tuesday after heavily missing expectations with fiscal Q3 earnings despite revenues that grew by a third (including Hulu and Fox). Shares then pared some losses during a conference call with CEO Bob Iger. He nodded to the heavy investment going into the Mouse House's nascent direct-to-consumer business, but said that a three-service bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu would come at $12.99/month, notably undercutting Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) pricing.

'Refusing to negotiate'

The Brexit political standoff is deepening less than three months before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union. Michael Gove, the minister in charge of planning for a no-deal departure, is blaming the bloc for "refusing to negotiate and failing to engage on a new agreement." It comes after the EU said British demands to remove the Irish backstop from Theresa May's deal were unacceptable.

Crude news

Saudi Arabia reportedly phoned other oil producers to discuss possible policy responses following crude's 4.7% plunge on Wednesday to seven-month lows. The kingdom, which has already cut production more than required under the OPEC+ agreement, said it won't tolerate a continued slide in prices and is considering all options. Citing "growing evidence of an economic slowdown," the IEA later in the week cut is oil demand growth forecasts to 1.1M barrels per day for 2019 and 1.3M bpd in 2020 (a downward revision of 100K bpd for this year and 50K bpd for next year).

Suspending trade ties

Pakistani stocks dropped for a sixth straight session on Thursday after the government suspended bilateral trade with India in a deepening spat over the disputed Kashmir region. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 2.2% , sliding to a new four-year low. India previously said its central government would scrap Article 370, a constitutional provision that allowed the state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws and granted special rights and privileges to permanent residents.

Gun purchases

Unlike PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ), Visa (NYSE:V) will continue to facilitate gun purchases as long as it is legal for people to buy guns. "We are guided by the federal laws in a country, and our job is to create and to facilitate fair and secure commerce," said CEO Alfred Kelly, the latest corporate leader to address the issue of gun control after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. "We shouldn't tell people they can't purchase a 32-ounce soda. We shouldn’t tell people they can't buy reproductive drugs."

Largest quarterly loss

Following a miss on both top and bottom lines, Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares dropped as much as 12% AH on Thursday, before settling down about 4% . Net losses for the ride-hailing company soared to $5.24B, largely owing to stock-based compensation related to its IPO. "We think that 2019 will be our peak investment year and we think that 2020, 2021, you’ll see losses come down," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "No doubt in my mind that the business will eventually be a break even and profitable business."

Facebook news

Set to launch this fall, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) confirmed that it's working on a news tab to deliver "trustworthy news" to users. It follows a WSJ report that said the social network had approached numerous news outlets like ABC News, Dow Jones, The Washington Post and Bloomberg about paying them as much as $3M annually to license their news articles. The tab would give news high prominence on Facebook, alongside core features like the News Feed (which includes updates from friends), Messenger and Watch (for videos).

Tech war (already) in the making?

Huawei launched its own operating system - the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS - at the Huawei Developer Conference 2019. The system can be used across different devices, from smartphones to smart speakers, and is part of Huawei's play into the so-called Internet of Things. It may also shield the company after being placed on a U.S. blacklist, which essentially restricts some U.S. companies from selling their products - like Google's Android (GOOG, GOOGL) - to the Chinese tech giant.