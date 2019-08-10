DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) CEO Mark Brugger on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
August 6, 2019 09:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Briony Quinn - Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Mark Brugger - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jay Johnson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Healy - Executive Vice President-Asset Management and Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Richard Hightower - Evercore ISI
Cameron Hughes - Citigroup Inc.
Thomas Allen - Morgan Stanley
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank AG
Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors LLC
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 DiamondRock Hospitality Company Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in