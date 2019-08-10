Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Robert Cauley - Chairman & CEO

Gary Ribe - Accretive Wealth

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. It's been a very interesting last four plus months. The latter half of the second quarter was when it all started. The first event in the first of many was related to international trade tensions. According to a tweet issued over the weekend and early May by President Trump, negotiations between the U.S. and China had broken down. It appears a deal was near at the time but an agreement was not reached. At the G20 meeting in late June an effort was made to resurrect the talks but there was no meaningful progress. Later in May, tensions erupted between the U.S. and Mexico. In this case, President Trump announced 5% tax would go in place on all goods imported from Mexico beginning June 10 unless there was meaningful progress on the immigration issue at the country's border. The tariffs would increase to 25% unless Mexico agreed to do more to help with the situation. Fortunately the two sides reached an agreement quickly and tariffs never went into effect. However, damage was done. Risk premiums in the markets increased due to the new uncertainty surrounding previously settled trade agreements introduced by the announcement.

Federal Reserve reduced the fed funds target range at the July meeting as the market expected. The Fed has changed their policy outlook completely since their last hike in December of 2018. The Fed started [indiscernible] as of last December and quickly transition to easing a little over six months, quite quick by historical standards. The next development was President Trump's tweet on August 1 that an additional 10% tariff would go into effect September 1 on another $300 billion of goods imported from China. The Chinese government quickly retaliated by announcing the suspension of Chinese imports of U.S. agricultural goods and the one broke through the psychologically important $7 level. Markets were rattled, interest rates in the U.S. and elsewhere declined and other central banks across the globe lowered their policy rate over the next few days. Pricing in the futures market in the U.S. now imply substantial more eases by the Federal Reserve and the yield curve of the U.S. Treasury Securities has flattened. Market fear that the trade war if it gets out of control and slowed global growth is high. As of today, markets are quite volatile in the risk standard [ph] was meaningfully worsening.

Bimini has got a balanced business through this chartered period and several meaningful developments occurred. On July 1 Bimini closed on a modified Dutch auction for 1.1 million shares at a purchase price of $2. This decreased our offsetting share account by approximately 8.7%. Note, under our previously authorized share purchase program, we have a little under 430,000 shares of the original 500,000 shares authorized remaining. This program is effect as of November 15 of this year and it can be extended. In order to fund the shares repurchased under the tender offer, Royal Palms MBS portfolio was increased by approximately $44 million. The sales occurred in July, we helped to use free cash flow over the times to replenish the assets sold. I'll have more to say about the results of the MBS portfolio for the quarter in a moment.

A second development affecting Bimini was the secondary offering of common equity executed by Orchid Island which closed on August 2. The added capital should increase management fee revenues to Bimini Advisors going forward coupled with the reported shares issued by Orchid's ATM programs in July. Orchid has increased it's capital base by approximately $79 million or approximately 23% year-to-date, plus or minus any unreported changes in it's capital base caused by market development since the end of the second quarter.

Turing to the results for the quarter; the most meaningful driver of our performance was the underperformance of Royal Palms Agency MBS portfolio versus our hedged positions. Agency MBS securities usually underperform in periods of high interest rate volatility and this is what occurred during the second quarter, especially June. For the second quarter mark to market gains on MBS assets were approximately $2.3 million but mark to market losses on our associated hedged positions were approximately $3.2 million resulting in a $0.9 million underperformance, a negative $0.5 million or 0.5% return for the passive portfolio inclusive of net interest income of $0.8 million. The structured securities portfolio also generated negative returns, in this case 2.9%, as low levels of prevailing interest rates and prepayment fears were reflected in mark to market losses on our interest-owned securities. Combining the MBS portfolio Royal Palms generated return of negative 0.8% for the quarter.

Speaking of pre-pays, Royal Palms portfolio; their experience and increase in speed for the quarter from 6.8 CPR in aggregate for the first quarter of 2019 to 10.5 CPR for the second. While this is a meaningful increase for the period, we continue to insulate the portfolio from excessive prepayment speeds towards security selection and the speeds we experienced are well below the experience of MBS market as a whole. This was the case again this week when sprints [ph] for July were released Tuesday night. The size of Royal Palms MBS portfolio was essentially unchanged for the quarter declining in market value by approximately $0.5 million. For the quarter purchases of new MBS and mark to market gains, essentially equaled principal paydowns. We added two low loan balance sheet fixed rate securities as we continue to insulate the portfolio from elevated levels prepayment activity caused by recent market developments. As mentioned previously, the MBS portfolio was reduced by approximately $44 million in July to fund the shares repurchased towards modified docks [ph] option enclosed on July 1. We anticipate starting to rebuild the portfolio shortly when do so even more overtime through the deployment of free cash flow from our advisory services segment in the portfolio itself.

Revenues for the Advisory Services segment increased slightly during the second quarter by 3% which should continue to increase as Orchid Island's capital has increased it's capital. Today Orchid's capital base has increased by approximately 23% as previously mentioned. Finally, for the first six months of the year Bimini has generated approximately $1.5 million of pretax income and utilized approximately $0.4 million of our combined deferred tax assets. Going forward the interest rate outlook is quite uncertain, trade tensions as mentioned are escalating and the spillover effects to economic activity is growing. The negative effect on market sentiment is even more pronounced. Central Banks across the globe are uniformly increasing the combination and currency wars appear to be escalating as well as international trade is always impacted by relative currency values. Whether the Federal Reserve eases it's monetary policy more remains to be seen but market pricing certainly implies they will.

For Bimini, the Royal Palms portfolio benefits from the increases in the spread between our asset yields and our funding curves cost; so we certainly would benefit from more accommodation from the Fed. For our Advisory Services segment, Orchid Island's ability to raise it's capital base is key and since Orchid's ability to raise it's capital base is dependent on the performance of it's own portfolio and stock price, Orchid too will benefit from additional steeping of the yield curve. So steeper curve is good for Bimini from either perspective.

That concludes my prepared remarks, and I believe we can now open the call upto questions.

Good morning. First, I just want to say I appreciated you guys executing on a tender; that was good to see. Were you guys surprised by the level of participation?

I would say, yes. Yes, I would say definitely yes. It was -- we actually had pulled in the office. I was definitely -- I did not win, I was on the low side but yes, it was a very good turnout.

Excellent. Is that something that maybe you would entertain doing again as long as it doesn't affect your NOL; whenever that timeline expires for -- sort of…

The NOLs for Royal Palm have about 10 more years running and we could but we had about $210 million portfolio before we did that and we had to reduce it by almost a quarter. Now we don't have unlimited amounts of capital granted, we can try to build it overtime with retention of earnings but it takes a big chunk out of the portfolio. So we may certainly not in the near-term given how much we had to reduce the size of the portfolio; so we'll see how things play out overtime and if at some point it seems like an opportune chance to do something that's accretive to earnings. We will but we have to balance that against the desire and goal of utilizing these NOLs which rely on capital. Our tangible capitals just not that large, you know, most of the capital is really tied up in that deferred tax asset.

Understood. Well, I appreciate that. And good job on everything, keep up the good work.

Thank you.

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone. Thank you for your time, we appreciate you listening. If you don't have any questions at this moment but something comes up, feel free to call us in the office or if you listen to the replay, we're always here and available to take your calls. Our number is 772-231-1400; look forward to speaking with you, and if not soon, then at the next call. Have a good weekend. Thank you.

