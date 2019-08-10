Foresight Energy LP (FELP) CEO Rob Moore on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Harrison - CAO

Rob Moore - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Analyst

John Bridges - JPMorgan

Kenia Mayur - IWD Capital Management

Matt Farwell - Imperial Capital

Neil Weiner - Fox Hill Capital Partners

Arthur Calavritinos - ANC Capital

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Chief Accounting Officer, Jeremy Harrison. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Harrison

Thank you Katie. Welcome to Foresight Energy's earnings call for the second quarter 2019. With me today is Rob Moore, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Today, we will discuss Foresight Energy's operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and update you on the current operations at our coal mines. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

I will now turn the call over to Rob Moore. Rob?

Rob Moore

Thank you Jeremy. I'd like to begin by first expressing my condolences and the condolences of everyone at Foresight Energy to the families of Chris and Kameron Cline. Those of you that knew Chris, he was fiercely loyal to all that knew him and to the coal industry. He was truly a tremendous individual that will be missed, but always remembered and respected.

Turning our attention to Foresight's, financial results, this quarter continued to present several challenges. Overall, coal demand remains soft due to very low natural gas prices, and mild temperatures here domestically. Water levels remained high throughout the river systems and swift currents at the Convent Marine Terminal near the Gulf continued to cause vessel loading restrictions, reduced draft levels, limitation on vessel sizes and limitations on vessel movements.

Illustrating these difficulties, during an attempted loading of a baby cape vessel, eight tugs were required to hold the ship against current, while mooring lines were still snapping. In addition to these logistical challenges, export prices remain depressed throughout the quarter, with API2 levels, dropping into the high 40s for several days.

Challenged with these adversities Foresight sold approximately 5 million tons of thermal coal and generated total revenue of nearly $227 million, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million. Understandably, at these volume and pricing levels, the results for each of these measures are declines over the prior year second quarter results.

Production remains strong during the quarter, with the mines safely and efficiently producing 5.4 million tons. This compares to 6.1 million tons in the most recent quarter ending March 31 and 5.4 million tons in the second quarter of 2018.

Jeremy Harrison

During the quarter, we completed the two longwall moves at our Sugar Camp complex. Both the M Class and Viking mines. The first of these moves was completed in early April, with the second move completed in early May. Following these longwall moves, we have one additional move scheduled in late 2019 at Williamson's Mach Mine. We expect that to be a zero day walk across move.

Our mines continue to maintain their position among the most productive underground mines in the country, as measured on a clean ton per man hour worked basis. Our too longwall complexes, Sugar Camp and Williamson ranked as the first and second most productive large underground mines in the United States, generating 11.1 and 11 tons per man hour worked respectively.

On a combined basis, the Foresight operations produced nearly 9.9 tons per man hour worked during the second quarter. This compares to the national averages for underground mines of 4.8 tons per man hour worked. These high levels of productivity allowed us to maintain a low cost of $24.64 per ton sold with approximately $0.75 per ton related to the development of the longwall panel at Hillsboro's Deer Run Mine.

During the second quarter 2019, we exported nearly 1.7 million tons or over 33% of our total sales volumes. As mentioned previously, Foresight's export system was challenged by high and swift water conditions on the Mississippi River and the continuation of loading restrictions at Convent Marine Terminal. This resulted in the over 600,000 tons of coal inventory that we have in storage at that facility today.

The most recent river conditions forecasts should allow for some modest improvement and vessel loading for the second half of the year. However, API2 prices remain depressed due to strong renewable power generation, depressed LNG and natural gas prices in Europe and globally, and significant exports of Russian coal into Europe.

We have seen some uptick in API2 in recent weeks, due to better temperatures in Europe, improved gas and power prices and anticipated cutbacks from producers in Russia. However, we're not certain that this represents a significant upward trend in the near-term. Domestic coal markets remain subdued, as a result of lack of generation demand, due to mild temperatures and low natural gas prices.

Updating you on the efforts at our Hillsboro Complex. We continue to develop the longwall gate entries to allow for potential resumption of longwall mining at the Deer Run Mine. We are currently operating the continuous miner unit four days per week, at.

Rob Moore

Additionally, we have now obtained all necessary approvals from MSHA to recommence longwall mining operations. Indeed, we've been testing the Hillsboro product in a number of the domestic coal-fired units with success. With respect to our Hillsboro insurance recoveries, we continue to pursue all remedies available under our insurance policies related to the combustion event, due to the ongoing litigation with the insurers that will be the extent of any public comments related to Hillsboro insurance matters at this time.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Jeremy for a further discussion of our second quarter financial results.

Jeremy Harrison

During the second quarter, we recognized coal sales revenue of $224.5 million on sales revenue of 5 million tons, which generated adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million. This compares to nearly $270 million of coal sales revenue on 5 million 5.9 million tons sold, which generated adjusted EBITDA of $104.1 million than the prior year second quarter.

The decrease in coal sales revenue was driven by the decrease in volumes sold, combined with a 2.5% decrease on a realized price per ton. The decrease is in coal sales volumes and realizations were the result of reduced exports, due to the challenging logistical conditions and overall lower export pricing.

Consequently, adjusted EBITDA was impacted by these lower volumes and realizations. You'll also recall in the prior year, second quarter adjusted EBITDA included $44.1 million of insurance proceeds related to the combustion event at Hillsboro.

Our operating mines do continue to be among the most productive underground mines in the country, with 5.4 million tons produced during the quarter and our cash costs remaining in the low $20. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, transportation cost during the second quarter of 2019 decreased by approximately $9.2 million.

This decrease is driven by overall volumes, of tons sold during the quarter, combined with a higher proportion of sales volumes shipped into the export market during the prior year period. These decreases were slightly offset by increased costs, owing to higher river levels at the Convent Marine Terminal.

Finally, from a cash flow perspective, during the second quarter of 2019, we used $8.3 million of cash in operations owing to the challenges we faced. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of nearly $3 million and total available capacity on our revolver up $44.7 million. Capital expenditures totaled $26.9 million and we paid down nearly $32 million on our long term debt and capital lease obligations, which included a $19.6 million payment related to our excess cash flow suite provisions and $9.3 million to pay off our Sugar Camp longwall financing arrangement.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rob for additional comments, before we take your questions.

Rob Moore

As a result of our operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and current and expected market conditions, we are updating our guidance for sales volumes, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. Based on our current contracted position and outlook for the domestic and export coal markets, we expect 2019 sales volumes to total between 21 million tons and 22 million tons, with at least 6 million tons being sold to the export market.

At these volumes, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA ranging between $240 million to $270 million, and based on our current operating plans and recent capital spending, we expect 2019 annual capital expenditures to total between $75 million and $85 million, including projected spending at Hillsboro.

That concludes our prepared remarks. And with that, I will turn the call back over to our operator Katie, and we'll take questions. Katie?

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Analyst

Matthew Fields

Hey, everyone. It seems like year to date, your deliveries to plants in the Illinois basin and adjacent kind of states are doing OK, but your Southeastern plants are taking significantly less. Can you just talk about maybe a couple of your important plants like Chris across -- in South Carolina and sort of the developments that they're doing on maybe shutting down a boiler or doing more natural gas switching?

Rob Moore

Yes. In terms of first half deliveries, Matt, I mean, reality, our deliveries to customers in that region are down maybe 300,000 tons, 400,000 tons total. And that's a result of some planned maintenance that certain of our customers had planned for over that period, we expect them to make those volumes up over the back half of the year. And in fact, certain of those customers have already added the equipment and to increase shipments over the back half of the year. We have heard that certain of our customers are looking to move in that region. One in particular to gas at the end of 2020 time frame. But, I don't see that as having a significant effect on the volumes and that's not a huge account for us.

So, I'm not looking at that as a material development. First half of the year, we're expected it to be in terms of our domestic customers and where we're short expect them to make it up, and we're seeing that happening right now.

Matthew Fields

Okay, great. Thank you. And then did I hear that right, you got the permit to operate the longwall mine at the longwall unit in Hillsboro is

Rob Moore

You did hear that.

Matthew Fields

So, is the longwall equipment that's still down there, presumably in OK shape and how easily is it can you get that longwall up and running?

Jeremy J. Harrison Chief Accounting Officer

Now, you'll recall that, that longwall was sealed in and that is the basis of our claim with our insurance. So, that long equipment is not available and that's something that we have to resolve.

Matthew Fields

So, is the idea to keep using continuous mining for the foreseeable future?

Rob Moore

No, no. We are working toward a plan that would allow us to potentially resume longwall mining operations at Hillsboro. Although we're going to be as I've said before, strategic about how we do that and when we do that.

Matthew Fields

Okay. The guidance that you updated implies, based on your first half $130 million to $160 million of EBITDA in the second half compared to $110 million in the first. Given, where we know API2 prices are, how are you sort of reconciling the market improvement you're calling for in the second half?

Rob Moore

Well, we do have a pretty significant domestic book. As I've said, I think during our last call and here again today, we expect to do about 6 million tons into the export. We're already at 4 million tons of export. So, we don't have a lot of exposure on the export this time. However, I do believe that we could see some uptick on the API2, in that fourth quarter timeframe. I don't think it's going to be a situation, where we see prices really take off. I think it's going to be a gradual increase. We're basing our guidance on the current forwards, but I do believe there are some upside to those forwards. As it relates to the real impact on EBITDA, it's really the cost side of our business, where we have been a little higher cost, first half of the year with the two longwall moves. We had some difficult conditions in M Class that we battled through. That affected us for probably a two to three week period. Those conditions have improved and we don't see anything that's going to impact us. Those conditions were associated with really the start-up of that longwall panel that we moved into there in the May timeframe. With that behind us, these mines are poised to run at a really low cost for the rest of this year.

Matthew Fields

I know you're anticipating lower transportation costs in that guidance, number too?

Rob Moore

There'll be lower transportation costs, just based on the sales mix and what's going to the export and what's going over to the river. Once we surpass a certain level of exports, then we do see a nice reduction in the throughput rates that's associated with our logistics chain going to the export market.

Matthew Fields

Okay, great. And then just a couple on the balance sheet. Based on the credit agreement, it's our understanding you don't have a whole lot of peak capacity to buy back bonds. Can you please confirm, what your ability is to buyback your second liens?

Rob Moore

We have around 25 million of our peak capacity that's available. There are few builder baskets in there that give us a little more juice. But, it's around 25 million.

Matthew Fields

Great. And then, thank you very much. And then lastly from me the revolver covenant is 3.5 times net first lien. Given your guidance, you're going to get pretty close, do you have a plan on how to maybe address that, get that relaxed or how do you plan on dealing with that covenant?

Rob Moore

Well, I don't think we're going to be in a situation where we trip that covenant through the end of the calendar year, and we're going to continue to monitor and manage our way through that issue.

Matthew Fields

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks and good luck.

Rob Moore

Thanks Matt.

Next question comes from the line of John Bridges with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Next question comes from the line of John Bridges with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

John Bridges

Hi, everybody. I was just curious Hillsboro has had fires in the past. And I understand and I just wondered, if you were putting in any new policy strategies, whatever to reduce the risk going forward or manage any further combustion events. Just curious.

Rob Moore

The plan that we have put in place is a bleederless entry system. There are engineering controls that will help identify any issues that we have. I don't know that you can ever prevent something like that, but we are definitely taking the steps that we believe are needed to ensure safe operations at Hillsboro and reduces the possibility of a reoccurrence.

John Bridges

Interesting. Okay, well, good luck, guys. Thank you.

And our next question comes from line of Kenia Mayur with IWD Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Kenia Mayur

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. I had a couple of, one was do you have a rough estimate of what the unrestricted sub Hillsboro's effect was on EBITDA?

Rob Moore

It's about $0.75 per ton on roughly 5 million tons.

Kenia Mayur

Okay. And then in terms of Hillsboro, if you guys did end up bringing Hillsboro back on line would you shift production from other high cost mines due to the sub $20 cost or would they just be incremental?

Rob Moore

So, that's a question that we got last time. And I think if people study the cost structure Sugar Camp complex is capable of operating at that same level, as Hillsboro and we're seeing that. Williamson is capable of operating at that level and we're seeing that. So, I look at Hillsboro as incremental to what we have.

Kenia Mayur

Okay. That makes sense. And then, I know you guys have answered this question in the past, but just reask it again. How much incremental capital would be required to kind of get the longwall started at Hillsboro, I assume including shields and is financing currently available to you guys, if you wanted to restart?

Rob Moore

For a system that is identical to what we lost, we're looking at somewhere around $100 million plus for that system. So, there are ways to finance that that's what we're looking at.

Kenia Mayur

Okay. And then shifting gears to the sort of export market in terms of logistics. Is there any sort of sharing of cost with the take or pay contracts due to the inability to ship export tons at the port facility?

Rob Moore

The contract does provide for some sharing. For example, when draft levels are not at the optimal levels which are 47 feet. There is some sharing there, there's also some sharing of the pilot tug cost, etc.

Kenia Mayur

Okay, that's helpful. And then sort of a more broader question. Do you guys think, in terms of the Illinois Basin, would the Illinois Basin benefit from any additional consolidation?

Rob Moore

Yes, I believe that every basin would.

Kenia Mayur

Okay. And then, I guess my last question is, could you guys give us an updated balance on where like the arrears are on the common units currently?

Rob Moore

The arrears on the commons through the second quarter are right about 360 million.

Kenia Mayur

360? Okay, great. Thanks for the answers.

Rob Moore

Okay.

And our next question comes from the line of Matt Farwell with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Farwell

Hi. Good afternoon. Could you just comment on your 2020 contract book and whether or not, you believe you can sell 22 million tons next year, based on how you see things today?

Rob Moore

Yeah, right now, Matt, I've got about half of the book signed up, and I don't see any reason why we can't get to those levels.

Matt Farwell

In terms of the net backs that you're seeing, I think you mentioned in the last call sort of low-30s, high-20s, is that what you're seeing now, and are you looking at sending coal into Asia or are you still focused on API2 markets?

Rob Moore

We are shipping coal everywhere that we can find a home for it Matt. We're moving coal into South America, we're moving coal into Asia, we're still moving coal into Europe. The net backs on the export side are not at those levels today, that they were when we last spoke. Those net backs are less and that's why you're seeing us only push out another 2 million tons over the rest of this year with more than call it half of that already being hedged. So, that's what we're seeing right now. The net backs are not at that level.

Matt Farwell

If the international market is not strong next year, and you think you can place the same amount of volumes, I guess, that implies that you plan to take share in the US or in domestic markets or with domestic customers or with other plants you haven't sold to before, can you elaborate on what might happen domestically?

Rob Moore

Well, we are being we're pretty successful right now in terms of taking RFPs that are out there. And we continue to push our product into markets that we haven't been in historically, and we are seeing success there. So, as I've told people with these assets that we have, we can compete against every other basin out there. And with where we're able to produce, that gives us a benefit in terms of getting our coal into the plants if these export markets aren't there, then, we're poised to take domestic share and that's what we're going to do.

Matt Farwell

Great. Now, your existing customers I mean, generation was lower in the quarter. How is their inventory position looking?

Rob Moore

Could you repeat that Matt?

Matt Farwell

I'm sorry. How is there your existing customers, you continue to ship coal and but their generation consumption was obviously lower in the quarter. Are there are you seeing your customer inventories reaching more normal levels or do you see them in a deficient state?

Rob Moore

No. They're at normal levels, and I think if you just look at how they have gone about their procurement, this is kind of what they've planned for. And, we're still able to sell the 20 million tons, 22 million tons, albeit there's 6 million going export.

But, based on what we're seeing, we're able to develop new markets for next year with inventories at normal levels. So, I'm not seeing where anyone's being deficient, in terms of where they're at inventory wise. I think everyone would agree that coal generators are all pressured right now, just given more nat gas has been and we've not had great weather, it was hot for a couple of weeks, but it's not been consistent over the country and with gas where it's at, it's going to be challenging. The capacity rates on these plants are going to be something that people watch.

Matt Farwell

Right. In terms of the third quarter, were you affected? I know the river levels were high in July. Are you going to be affected by that in the third quarter as well?

Rob Moore

Yes. The river levels continue to be high. Our draft levels, just this past weekend were moved from 44 feet to 45 feet that's still two feet below where we want to be. That affects the amount of volume we can put into vessels. There are still restrictions at the Southwest Pass where vessels cannot move, other than during daylight hours. So, we hope that those are going to be lifted soon. But yeah, we're going to be impacted in Q3.

Matt Farwell

With your your fairly sizable revolver draw in the quarter, your liquidity is tighter. What are there other sources of liquidity that we're not thinking of that we should be aware of?

Rob Moore

No. I think that, people know where we can gain liquidity and that's what we have available to us. I think we have some good partners that we work with, and there may be ways to improve liquidity by working with our partners, and we'll obviously we're going to be evaluating any opportunity we can.

Matt Farwell

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. That's all I have.

Rob Moore

Okay Matt.

We'll go to the next line of Neil Weiner with Fox Hill Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Neil Weiner

Hi. Good afternoon. Can you just give a little more granularity on your guidance in the second half? How you get to the 130, 160 in the second half? If you said, you can't predict where API2 is going to be or let me ask it a different way, what level of API2 does that implicitly price in?

Rob Moore

I don't think, I said, I couldn't predict. I said, based on our guidance, I was using current forwards for API2, but I expected to see improvement over that. And I also indicated that, we expected to see significant cost improvement at the operations, given that we've got the two longwall moves out of the way, we're not dealing with the conditions, and M Class that we had been in May during the start-up of that longwall. So, you should see a pretty significant drop in the cost over the second half of the year, the operations and the forwards on the API2 are what we're using today for the guidance.

Neil Weiner

So, using what forward curve is currently for guidance?

Rob Moore

That is correct.

Neil Weiner

Okay. Thank you.

Rob Moore

You're welcome.

Q - Neil Weiner

Next question comes from the line of Arthur Calavritinos with ANC Capital. Please go ahead.

Arthur Calavritinos

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. Just a question earlier on consolidation, you said to the question, you're looking at everything that makes sense or I forget what you said. And when I look at Peabody do their deal with Arch, it wasn't like a consolidation in the classic sense where one company buys another, it was like a joint venture. Any thoughts you have any type of structure like that in the basin that you're in? If you could talk to that, that would be just to get your thoughts. Thank you.

Rob Moore

Sure. Sure. I think that as I said earlier, I think all basins could benefit from strategic combinations, whether it be through merger in the traditional form or through JV opportunities. And I think there are more entities that are evaluating and considering, those types of transactions. I think people recognize that there is benefit to those types of combinations. So, we're not actively engaged in any discussions, but it's something that, I think, as an industry people are looking at more frequently than they have in the past, and we'll see what transpires over the next three months to 12 months. But, I would expect to see some additional consolidation in the space.

Arthur Calavritinos

Okay. And then just to finish, I'll follow up on an earlier question, the amount of bonds you could buy was 25 million that's $25 million, not par, right, just so I understand...

Rob Moore

That's $25 million total, whatever that cash trading. Yes, that's right.

Arthur Calavritinos

Okay, good. Thank you very much. That's all I had. Thank you.

Rob Moore

Okay. You're welcome.

Rob Moore

Okay. We'd like to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon, and look forward to speaking with you in next quarter. Thank you.

