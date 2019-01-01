Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 9/12 10/3 0.485 0.54 11.34% 1.72% 13 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 9/20 10/4 0.73 0.75 2.74% 2.45% 17 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 8/20 9/4 0.3655 0.366 0.14% 1.67% 18 STERIS plc (STE) 9/9 9/26 0.34 0.37 8.82% 0.96% 15

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American States Water (AWR) 9/3 0.305 Increase 84.04 1.45% 65 Consolidated Edison (ED) 9/16 0.74 No Change 87.26 3.39% 45 WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.59 No Change 89.87 2.63% 16

Tuesday August 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 8/30 0.31 No Change 55.34 2.24% 10 Church & Dwight (CHD) 9/3 0.2275 No Change 76.69 1.19% 23 CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 9/12 0.2875 No Change 27.62 4.16% 14 Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 8/29 0.24 No Change 99.9 0.96% 13 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 9/1 0.738 CAD No Change 33.81 6.55% 23 Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/10 0.135 No Change 31.25 1.73% 46 Invesco Limited (IVZ) 9/3 0.31 No Change 16.37 7.57% 10 Kroger Company (KR) 9/1 0.16 Increase 23.32 2.74% 14 Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 9/3 0.24 No Change 59.6 1.61% 46 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 9/12 0.46 No Change 137.71 1.34% 17 Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 9/3 0.23 No Change 44.42 2.07% 10 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) 9/3 0.545 No Change 89.05 2.45% 13 TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) 9/5 0.23 No Change 52.96 1.74% 23

Wednesday August 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 9/16 0.945 Increase 89.75 4.21% 15 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 9/6 0.095 Increase 17.2 2.21% 20 Emerson Electric (EMR) 9/10 0.49 No Change 59.48 3.30% 62 Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 8/30 0.23 No Change 44.1 2.09% 15 Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 8/30 0.31 No Change 89.79 1.38% 16 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.44 No Change 163.47 3.52% 61 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 8/30 0.25 Increase 32.69 3.06% 17 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 9/6 1.13 No Change 519.76 0.87% 41 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 9/3 0.88 Increase 111.84 3.15% 22 Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 8/30 2.1 Increase 154.95 5.42% 10 United Technologies (UTX) 9/10 0.735 No Change 131.24 2.24% 25 Visa Inc. (V) 9/3 0.25 No Change 179.05 0.56% 11 Aqua America Inc. (WTR) 9/1 0.2343 Increase 43.04 2.18% 27

Thursday August 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 9/1 0.505 No Change 76.4 2.64% 48 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 9/10 1.19 No Change 122.42 3.89% 32 Ryder System (R) 9/20 0.56 Increase 48.59 4.61% 15 Southern Company (SO) 9/6 0.62 No Change 58.33 4.25% 19

Friday August 16 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bunge Limited (BG) 9/3 0.5 No Change 57.22 3.50% 18 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 9/3 0.5 Increase 140.91 1.42% 43 Moody's Corp. (MCO) 9/10 0.5 No Change 214.13 0.93% 10 MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 9/10 0.42 No Change 102.97 1.63% 48 Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 9/12 1 No Change 84.82 4.72% 11 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 9/12 0.4575 Increase 52.79 3.47% 44

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 8/16 0.97 2.94% A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) 8/15 0.22 1.93% AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) 8/19 0.95 12.08% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 8/14 0.08 0.87% Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.32 0.77% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/15 0.51 2.78% Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 8/15 0.43 2.40% Clorox Company (CLX) 8/16 1.06 2.68% Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.145 3.96% Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.1275 3.85% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 8/13 0.44 6.19% Energy Transfer LP (ET) 8/19 0.305 8.78% Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 8/16 0.71 3.59% Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 8/15 0.35 3.39% Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 8/15 0.145 1.27% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 8/13 0.16 1.43% Hasbro Inc. (HAS) 8/15 0.68 2.37% Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) 8/13 0.6725 9.81% Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 8/15 0.21 2.01% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 8/16 0.26 1.05% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 8/16 0.47 5.56% Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 8/15 0.355 2.76% Matthews International (MATW) 8/19 0.2 2.54% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 8/14 1.0125 6.25% National Retail Properties (NNN) 8/15 0.515 3.75% Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 8/15 0.18 4.33% Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) 8/15 0.475 2.71% Realty Income Corp. (O) 8/15 0.2265 3.74% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 8/15 0.66 6.83% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 8/14 0.89 5.16% People's United Financial (PBCT) 8/15 0.1775 4.66% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 8/15 0.7459 2.55% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 8/15 0.355 9.04% 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) 8/15 0.27 2.40% Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) 8/15 0.5 2.58% Unum Group (UNM) 8/16 0.285 4.03% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/16 0.41 2.65%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.