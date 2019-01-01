Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 11

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
  • Companies which declared increased dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

9/12

10/3

0.485

0.54

11.34%

1.72%

13

International Flavors & Fragrances

(IFF)

9/20

10/4

0.73

0.75

2.74%

2.45%

17

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

8/20

9/4

0.3655

0.366

0.14%

1.67%

18

STERIS plc

(STE)

9/9

9/26

0.34

0.37

8.82%

0.96%

15

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

American States Water

(AWR)

9/3

0.305

Increase

84.04

1.45%

65

Consolidated Edison

(ED)

9/16

0.74

No Change

87.26

3.39%

45

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

9/1

0.59

No Change

89.87

2.63%

16

Tuesday August 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

8/30

0.31

No Change

55.34

2.24%

10

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

9/3

0.2275

No Change

76.69

1.19%

23

CenterPoint Energy

(CNP)

9/12

0.2875

No Change

27.62

4.16%

14

Columbia Sportswear Co.

(COLM)

8/29

0.24

No Change

99.9

0.96%

13

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

9/1

0.738 CAD

No Change

33.81

6.55%

23

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

9/10

0.135

No Change

31.25

1.73%

46

Invesco Limited

(IVZ)

9/3

0.31

No Change

16.37

7.57%

10

Kroger Company

(KR)

9/1

0.16

Increase

23.32

2.74%

14

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

9/3

0.24

No Change

59.6

1.61%

46

Microsoft Corp.

(MSFT)

9/12

0.46

No Change

137.71

1.34%

17

Standard Motor Products Inc.

(SMP)

9/3

0.23

No Change

44.42

2.07%

10

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

(SWX)

9/3

0.545

No Change

89.05

2.45%

13

TJX Companies Inc.

(TJX)

9/5

0.23

No Change

52.96

1.74%

23

Wednesday August 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK)

9/16

0.945

Increase

89.75

4.21%

15

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

(EBMT)

9/6

0.095

Increase

17.2

2.21%

20

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

9/10

0.49

No Change

59.48

3.30%

62

Hawkins Inc.

(HWKN)

8/30

0.23

No Change

44.1

2.09%

15

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

8/30

0.31

No Change

89.79

1.38%

16

3M Company

(MMM)

9/12

1.44

No Change

163.47

3.52%

61

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

8/30

0.25

Increase

32.69

3.06%

17

Sherwin-Williams Co.

(SHW)

9/6

1.13

No Change

519.76

0.87%

41

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

9/3

0.88

Increase

111.84

3.15%

22

Simon Property Group Inc.

(SPG)

8/30

2.1

Increase

154.95

5.42%

10

United Technologies

(UTX)

9/10

0.735

No Change

131.24

2.24%

25

Visa Inc.

(V)

9/3

0.25

No Change

179.05

0.56%

11

Aqua America Inc.

(WTR)

9/1

0.2343

Increase

43.04

2.18%

27

Thursday August 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

9/1

0.505

No Change

76.4

2.64%

48

Chevron Corp.

(CVX)

9/10

1.19

No Change

122.42

3.89%

32

Ryder System

(R)

9/20

0.56

Increase

48.59

4.61%

15

Southern Company

(SO)

9/6

0.62

No Change

58.33

4.25%

19

Friday August 16 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Bunge Limited

(BG)

9/3

0.5

No Change

57.22

3.50%

18

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

9/3

0.5

Increase

140.91

1.42%

43

Moody's Corp.

(MCO)

9/10

0.5

No Change

214.13

0.93%

10

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

9/10

0.42

No Change

102.97

1.63%

48

Prudential Financial Inc.

(PRU)

9/12

1

No Change

84.82

4.72%

11

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

(WBA)

9/12

0.4575

Increase

52.79

3.47%

44

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

(AMP)

8/16

0.97

2.94%

A.O. Smith Corp.

(AOS)

8/15

0.22

1.93%

AmeriGas Partners LP

(APU)

8/19

0.95

12.08%

Brown & Brown Inc.

(BRO)

8/14

0.08

0.87%

Casey's General Stores Inc.

(CASY)

8/15

0.32

0.77%

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

8/15

0.51

2.78%

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

(CL)

8/15

0.43

2.40%

Clorox Company

(CLX)

8/16

1.06

2.68%

Donegal Group Inc. A

(DGICA)

8/15

0.145

3.96%

Donegal Group Inc. B

(DGICB)

8/15

0.1275

3.85%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

(EPD)

8/13

0.44

6.19%

Energy Transfer LP

(ET)

8/19

0.305

8.78%

Eaton Corp. plc

(ETN)

8/16

0.71

3.59%

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

8/15

0.35

3.39%

Franklin Electric Co.

(FELE)

8/15

0.145

1.27%

H.B. Fuller Company

(FUL)

8/13

0.16

1.43%

Hasbro Inc.

(HAS)

8/15

0.68

2.37%

Holly Energy Partners LP

(HEP)

8/13

0.6725

9.81%

Hormel Foods Corp.

(HRL)

8/15

0.21

2.01%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

(JBHT)

8/16

0.26

1.05%

Lazard Limited

(LAZ)

8/16

0.47

5.56%

Alliant Energy Corp.

(LNT)

8/15

0.355

2.76%

Matthews International

(MATW)

8/19

0.2

2.54%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

(MMP)

8/14

1.0125

6.25%

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

8/15

0.515

3.75%

Northwest Bancshares Inc.

(NWBI)

8/15

0.18

4.33%

Northwest Natural Holding Co.

(NWN)

8/15

0.475

2.71%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

8/15

0.2265

3.74%

Omega Healthcare Investors

(OHI)

8/15

0.66

6.83%

ONEOK Inc.

(OKE)

8/14

0.89

5.16%

People's United Financial

(PBCT)

8/15

0.1775

4.66%

Procter & Gamble Co.

(PG)

8/15

0.7459

2.55%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(SKT)

8/15

0.355

9.04%

1st Source Corp.

(SRCE)

8/15

0.27

2.40%

Tompkins Financial Corp.

(TMP)

8/15

0.5

2.58%

Unum Group

(UNM)

8/16

0.285

4.03%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

8/16

0.41

2.65%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

