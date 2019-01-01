The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
9/12
|
10/3
|
0.485
|
0.54
|
11.34%
|
1.72%
|
13
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
9/20
|
10/4
|
0.73
|
0.75
|
2.74%
|
2.45%
|
17
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
(MCHP)
|
8/20
|
9/4
|
0.3655
|
0.366
|
0.14%
|
1.67%
|
18
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/9
|
9/26
|
0.34
|
0.37
|
8.82%
|
0.96%
|
15
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
9/3
|
0.305
|
Increase
|
84.04
|
1.45%
|
65
|
Consolidated Edison
|
(ED)
|
9/16
|
0.74
|
No Change
|
87.26
|
3.39%
|
45
|
WEC Energy Group Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.59
|
No Change
|
89.87
|
2.63%
|
16
Tuesday August 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/30
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
55.34
|
2.24%
|
10
|
Church & Dwight
|
(CHD)
|
9/3
|
0.2275
|
No Change
|
76.69
|
1.19%
|
23
|
CenterPoint Energy
|
(CNP)
|
9/12
|
0.2875
|
No Change
|
27.62
|
4.16%
|
14
|
Columbia Sportswear Co.
|
(COLM)
|
8/29
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
99.9
|
0.96%
|
13
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
9/1
|
0.738 CAD
|
No Change
|
33.81
|
6.55%
|
23
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
9/10
|
0.135
|
No Change
|
31.25
|
1.73%
|
46
|
Invesco Limited
|
(IVZ)
|
9/3
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
16.37
|
7.57%
|
10
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.16
|
Increase
|
23.32
|
2.74%
|
14
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
(MSEX)
|
9/3
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
59.6
|
1.61%
|
46
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
9/12
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
137.71
|
1.34%
|
17
|
Standard Motor Products Inc.
|
(SMP)
|
9/3
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
44.42
|
2.07%
|
10
|
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
9/3
|
0.545
|
No Change
|
89.05
|
2.45%
|
13
|
TJX Companies Inc.
|
(TJX)
|
9/5
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
52.96
|
1.74%
|
23
Wednesday August 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
9/16
|
0.945
|
Increase
|
89.75
|
4.21%
|
15
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
9/6
|
0.095
|
Increase
|
17.2
|
2.21%
|
20
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
9/10
|
0.49
|
No Change
|
59.48
|
3.30%
|
62
|
Hawkins Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
44.1
|
2.09%
|
15
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
8/30
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
89.79
|
1.38%
|
16
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
9/12
|
1.44
|
No Change
|
163.47
|
3.52%
|
61
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/30
|
0.25
|
Increase
|
32.69
|
3.06%
|
17
|
Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
(SHW)
|
9/6
|
1.13
|
No Change
|
519.76
|
0.87%
|
41
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
9/3
|
0.88
|
Increase
|
111.84
|
3.15%
|
22
|
Simon Property Group Inc.
|
(SPG)
|
8/30
|
2.1
|
Increase
|
154.95
|
5.42%
|
10
|
United Technologies
|
(UTX)
|
9/10
|
0.735
|
No Change
|
131.24
|
2.24%
|
25
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
179.05
|
0.56%
|
11
|
Aqua America Inc.
|
(WTR)
|
9/1
|
0.2343
|
Increase
|
43.04
|
2.18%
|
27
Thursday August 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.505
|
No Change
|
76.4
|
2.64%
|
48
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
9/10
|
1.19
|
No Change
|
122.42
|
3.89%
|
32
|
Ryder System
|
(R)
|
9/20
|
0.56
|
Increase
|
48.59
|
4.61%
|
15
|
Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
9/6
|
0.62
|
No Change
|
58.33
|
4.25%
|
19
Friday August 16 (Ex-Div 8/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bunge Limited
|
(BG)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
57.22
|
3.50%
|
18
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
Increase
|
140.91
|
1.42%
|
43
|
Moody's Corp.
|
(MCO)
|
9/10
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
214.13
|
0.93%
|
10
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
9/10
|
0.42
|
No Change
|
102.97
|
1.63%
|
48
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
9/12
|
1
|
No Change
|
84.82
|
4.72%
|
11
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
9/12
|
0.4575
|
Increase
|
52.79
|
3.47%
|
44
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/16
|
0.97
|
2.94%
|
A.O. Smith Corp.
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.22
|
1.93%
|
AmeriGas Partners LP
|
(APU)
|
8/19
|
0.95
|
12.08%
|
Brown & Brown Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/14
|
0.08
|
0.87%
|
Casey's General Stores Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.32
|
0.77%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/15
|
0.51
|
2.78%
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
(CL)
|
8/15
|
0.43
|
2.40%
|
Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/16
|
1.06
|
2.68%
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.145
|
3.96%
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.1275
|
3.85%
|
Enterprise Products Partners LP
|
(EPD)
|
8/13
|
0.44
|
6.19%
|
Energy Transfer LP
|
(ET)
|
8/19
|
0.305
|
8.78%
|
Eaton Corp. plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/16
|
0.71
|
3.59%
|
Eaton Vance Corp.
|
(EV)
|
8/15
|
0.35
|
3.39%
|
Franklin Electric Co.
|
(FELE)
|
8/15
|
0.145
|
1.27%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
8/13
|
0.16
|
1.43%
|
Hasbro Inc.
|
(HAS)
|
8/15
|
0.68
|
2.37%
|
Holly Energy Partners LP
|
(HEP)
|
8/13
|
0.6725
|
9.81%
|
Hormel Foods Corp.
|
(HRL)
|
8/15
|
0.21
|
2.01%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/16
|
0.26
|
1.05%
|
Lazard Limited
|
(LAZ)
|
8/16
|
0.47
|
5.56%
|
Alliant Energy Corp.
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.355
|
2.76%
|
Matthews International
|
(MATW)
|
8/19
|
0.2
|
2.54%
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
(MMP)
|
8/14
|
1.0125
|
6.25%
|
National Retail Properties
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.515
|
3.75%
|
Northwest Bancshares Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
8/15
|
0.18
|
4.33%
|
Northwest Natural Holding Co.
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.475
|
2.71%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.2265
|
3.74%
|
Omega Healthcare Investors
|
(OHI)
|
8/15
|
0.66
|
6.83%
|
ONEOK Inc.
|
(OKE)
|
8/14
|
0.89
|
5.16%
|
People's United Financial
|
(PBCT)
|
8/15
|
0.1775
|
4.66%
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
(PG)
|
8/15
|
0.7459
|
2.55%
|
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|
(SKT)
|
8/15
|
0.355
|
9.04%
|
1st Source Corp.
|
(SRCE)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
2.40%
|
Tompkins Financial Corp.
|
(TMP)
|
8/15
|
0.5
|
2.58%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/16
|
0.285
|
4.03%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/16
|
0.41
|
2.65%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (14)