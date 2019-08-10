Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 11

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

(CCOI)

8/22

9/9

0.6

0.62

3.33%

4.39%

8

Hennessy Advisors Inc.

(HNNA)

8/19

9/10

0.11

0.1375

25.00%

5.73%

6

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

(SWKS)

8/26

9/17

0.38

0.44

15.79%

2.27%

6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

8/30

0.23

No Change

72.41

1.27%

8

BB&T Corp.

(BBT)

9/3

0.45

Increase

47.35

3.80%

9

Cheesecake Factory Inc.

(CAKE)

8/27

0.36

Increase

40.05

3.60%

8

Home Bancshares Inc.

(HOMB)

9/4

0.13

No Change

18.49

2.81%

9

Mobile Mini Inc.

(MINI)

8/28

0.275

No Change

32.29

3.41%

6

PACCAR Inc.

(PCAR)

9/4

0.32

No Change

65.21

1.96%

9

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

(RMAX)

8/28

0.21

No Change

26.86

3.13%

6

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

(SASR)

8/21

0.3

No Change

34.72

3.46%

9

Superior Group of Companies Inc.

(SGC)

8/28

0.1

No Change

14.17

2.82%

5

Tetra Tech Inc.

(TTEK)

8/30

0.15

No Change

78.97

0.76%

6

Tuesday August 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

(ABR)

9/3

0.29

Increase

12.61

9.20%

8

AGCO Corp.

(AGCO)

9/16

0.16

No Change

73.67

0.87%

7

ALLETE Inc.

(ALE)

9/1

0.5875

No Change

85.58

2.75%

9

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

9/6

1.45

No Change

196.25

2.96%

9

Aramark Services Inc.

(ARMK)

8/29

0.11

No Change

38.1

1.15%

5

Enviva Partners LP

(EVA)

8/29

0.66

Increase

29.23

9.03%

5

Gildan Activewear Inc.

(GIL)

9/9

0.134

No Change

37.39

1.43%

9

International Paper Co.

(IP)

9/16

0.5

No Change

39.85

5.02%

9

KLA Corp.

(KLAC)

9/3

0.75

No Change

136.09

2.20%

9

Eli Lilly & Company

(LLY)

9/10

0.645

No Change

113.77

2.27%

5

Otter Tail Corp.

(OTTR)

9/10

0.35

No Change

52.58

2.66%

6

PBF Logistics LP

(PBFX)

8/30

0.515

Increase

20.39

10.10%

6

Provident Financial Services Inc.

(PFS)

8/30

0.23

No Change

23.72

3.88%

9

Pool Corp.

(POOL)

8/29

0.55

No Change

199.35

1.10%

9

ResMed Inc.

(RMD)

9/19

0.39

Increase

131.4

1.19%

8

Selective Insurance Group Inc.

(SIGI)

9/3

0.2

No Change

80.14

1.00%

5

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

(SMBC)

8/30

0.15

Increase

33.03

1.82%

8

Timberland Bancorp Inc.

(TSBK)

8/29

0.15

No Change

24.64

2.44%

7

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.

(USPH)

9/13

0.3

Increase

131.37

0.91%

9

Unitil Corp.

(UTL)

8/29

0.37

No Change

58.63

2.52%

5

Zions Bancorporation NA

(ZION)

8/22

0.34

Increase

41.85

3.25%

7

Wednesday August 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

8/30

0.39

No Change

50.8

3.07%

9

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

(BSET)

8/30

0.125

No Change

12.66

3.95%

8

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

(BWFG)

8/26

0.13

No Change

25.91

2.01%

5

Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

(CHCT)

8/30

0.4125

Increase

42.78

3.86%

5

First Defiance Financial Corp.

(FDEF)

8/23

0.19

No Change

27.64

2.75%

9

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

9/3

0.305

No Change

32.14

3.80%

9

Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)

9/6

0.82

No Change

166.67

1.97%

8

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

(INN)

8/30

0.18

No Change

11.44

6.29%

5

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

8/30

0.68

Increase

224.05

1.21%

6

Neenah Inc.

(NP)

9/4

0.45

No Change

67.45

2.67%

9

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

9/6

0.55

No Change

98.42

2.24%

9

Thursday August 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Macerich Company

(MAC)

9/6

0.75

No Change

30.5

9.84%

9

Oshkosh Corp.

(OSK)

9/3

0.27

No Change

74.11

1.46%

6

Friday August 16 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Brunswick Corp.

(BC)

9/13

0.21

No Change

47.99

1.75%

6

Hennessy Advisors Inc.

(HNNA)

9/10

0.1375

Increase

9.6

5.73%

6

Manulife Financial Corporation

(MFC)

9/19

0.25

No Change

16.77

5.96%

5

New Media

(NEWM)

8/28

0.38

No Change

8.08

18.81%

5

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

(PROV)

9/10

0.14

No Change

20.02

2.80%

8

Phillips 66

(PSX)

9/3

0.9

No Change

100.44

3.58%

8

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

(SBRA)

8/30

0.45

No Change

21.46

8.39%

8

Woodward Inc.

(WWD)

9/3

0.1625

No Change

108.22

0.60%

5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Apple Inc.

(AAPL)

8/15

0.77

1.53%

AbbVie Inc.

(ABBV)

8/15

1.07

6.53%

Abbott Laboratories

(ABT)

8/15

0.32

1.48%

AES Corp.

(AES)

8/15

0.1365

3.51%

Alexander's Inc.

(ALX)

8/16

4.5

4.99%

Aon plc

(AON)

8/15

0.44

0.93%

Ames National Corp.

(ATLO)

8/15

0.24

3.68%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

(AUB)

8/16

0.25

2.74%

AVX Corp.

(AVX)

8/15

0.115

3.17%

Sierra Bancorp

(BSRR)

8/15

0.19

3.04%

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

(CFG)

8/14

0.36

4.32%

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

(CVLY)

8/13

0.16

2.97%

Delta Air Lines Inc.

(DAL)

8/15

0.4025

2.70%

Delek Logistics Partners LP

(DKL)

8/13

0.85

10.79%

EPR Properties

(EPR)

8/15

0.375

5.84%

EQT Midstream Partners LP

(EQM)

8/13

1.16

13.95%

First Business Financial Services Inc.

(FBIZ)

8/15

0.15

2.56%

First Community Bankshares Inc.

(FCBC)

8/16

0.25

3.02%

Home Bancorp Inc.

(HBCP)

8/16

0.21

2.31%

Hospitality Properties Trust

(HPT)

8/15

0.54

8.88%

Independent Bank Corp. MI

(IBCP)

8/15

0.18

3.61%

Independent Bank Group Inc.

(IBTX)

8/15

0.25

1.95%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

(KALU)

8/15

0.6

2.56%

Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

(LBAI)

8/15

0.125

3.27%

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

(LTXB)

8/19

0.25

2.45%

Main Street Capital Corp.

(MAIN)

8/15

0.205

5.90%

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

8/14

0.6675

9.76%

Morgan Stanley

(MS)

8/15

0.35

3.37%

NextEra Energy Partners LP

(NEP)

8/14

0.5025

4.08%

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

(OCFC)

8/16

0.17

3.02%

PNM Resources Inc.

(PNM)

8/16

0.29

2.30%

Phillips 66 Partners LP

(PSXP)

8/13

0.855

6.67%

Sanderson Farms Inc.

(SAFM)

8/13

0.32

0.93%

Shell Midstream Partners LP

(SHLX)

8/14

0.43

8.58%

South State Corp.

(SSB)

8/16

0.43

2.26%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

8/15

0.1192

4.84%

S&T Bancorp Inc.

(STBA)

8/15

0.27

3.02%

Tallgrass Energy LP

(TGE)

8/14

0.54

12.45%

United Community Financial Corp.

(UCFC)

8/13

0.08

3.25%

USD Partners LP

(USDP)

8/14

0.365

13.58%

Webster Financial Corp.

(WBS)

8/19

0.4

3.33%

Western Midstream Partners LP

(WES)

8/13

0.618

10.16%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.