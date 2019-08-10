Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 11

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
8/22
|
9/9
|
0.6
|
0.62
|
3.33%
|
4.39%
|
8
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
8/19
|
9/10
|
0.11
|
0.1375
|
25.00%
|
5.73%
|
6
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
8/26
|
9/17
|
0.38
|
0.44
|
15.79%
|
2.27%
|
6
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
|
(BAH)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
72.41
|
1.27%
|
8
|
BB&T Corp.
|
(BBT)
|
9/3
|
0.45
|
Increase
|
47.35
|
3.80%
|
9
|
Cheesecake Factory Inc.
|
(CAKE)
|
8/27
|
0.36
|
Increase
|
40.05
|
3.60%
|
8
|
Home Bancshares Inc.
|
(HOMB)
|
9/4
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
18.49
|
2.81%
|
9
|
Mobile Mini Inc.
|
(MINI)
|
8/28
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
32.29
|
3.41%
|
6
|
PACCAR Inc.
|
(PCAR)
|
9/4
|
0.32
|
No Change
|
65.21
|
1.96%
|
9
|
RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
8/28
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
26.86
|
3.13%
|
6
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
8/21
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
34.72
|
3.46%
|
9
|
Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|
(SGC)
|
8/28
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
14.17
|
2.82%
|
5
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
8/30
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
78.97
|
0.76%
|
6
Tuesday August 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
9/3
|
0.29
|
Increase
|
12.61
|
9.20%
|
8
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
9/16
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
73.67
|
0.87%
|
7
|
ALLETE Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.5875
|
No Change
|
85.58
|
2.75%
|
9
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
9/6
|
1.45
|
No Change
|
196.25
|
2.96%
|
9
|
Aramark Services Inc.
|
(ARMK)
|
8/29
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
38.1
|
1.15%
|
5
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
8/29
|
0.66
|
Increase
|
29.23
|
9.03%
|
5
|
Gildan Activewear Inc.
|
(GIL)
|
9/9
|
0.134
|
No Change
|
37.39
|
1.43%
|
9
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
9/16
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
39.85
|
5.02%
|
9
|
KLA Corp.
|
(KLAC)
|
9/3
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
136.09
|
2.20%
|
9
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
9/10
|
0.645
|
No Change
|
113.77
|
2.27%
|
5
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
9/10
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
52.58
|
2.66%
|
6
|
PBF Logistics LP
|
(PBFX)
|
8/30
|
0.515
|
Increase
|
20.39
|
10.10%
|
6
|
Provident Financial Services Inc.
|
(PFS)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
23.72
|
3.88%
|
9
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
8/29
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
199.35
|
1.10%
|
9
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
9/19
|
0.39
|
Increase
|
131.4
|
1.19%
|
8
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/3
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
80.14
|
1.00%
|
5
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/30
|
0.15
|
Increase
|
33.03
|
1.82%
|
8
|
Timberland Bancorp Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
8/29
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
24.64
|
2.44%
|
7
|
U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.
|
(USPH)
|
9/13
|
0.3
|
Increase
|
131.37
|
0.91%
|
9
|
Unitil Corp.
|
(UTL)
|
8/29
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
58.63
|
2.52%
|
5
|
Zions Bancorporation NA
|
(ZION)
|
8/22
|
0.34
|
Increase
|
41.85
|
3.25%
|
7
Wednesday August 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apartment Investment & Management Co.
|
(AIV)
|
8/30
|
0.39
|
No Change
|
50.8
|
3.07%
|
9
|
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
|
(BSET)
|
8/30
|
0.125
|
No Change
|
12.66
|
3.95%
|
8
|
Bankwell Financial Group Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
8/26
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
25.91
|
2.01%
|
5
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
8/30
|
0.4125
|
Increase
|
42.78
|
3.86%
|
5
|
First Defiance Financial Corp.
|
(FDEF)
|
8/23
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
27.64
|
2.75%
|
9
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
9/3
|
0.305
|
No Change
|
32.14
|
3.80%
|
9
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
9/6
|
0.82
|
No Change
|
166.67
|
1.97%
|
8
|
Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|
(INN)
|
8/30
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
11.44
|
6.29%
|
5
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/30
|
0.68
|
Increase
|
224.05
|
1.21%
|
6
|
Neenah Inc.
|
(NP)
|
9/4
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
67.45
|
2.67%
|
9
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
9/6
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
98.42
|
2.24%
|
9
Thursday August 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Macerich Company
|
(MAC)
|
9/6
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
30.5
|
9.84%
|
9
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
9/3
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
74.11
|
1.46%
|
6
Friday August 16 (Ex-Div 8/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brunswick Corp.
|
(BC)
|
9/13
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
47.99
|
1.75%
|
6
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
9/10
|
0.1375
|
Increase
|
9.6
|
5.73%
|
6
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
9/19
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
16.77
|
5.96%
|
5
|
New Media
|
(NEWM)
|
8/28
|
0.38
|
No Change
|
8.08
|
18.81%
|
5
|
Provident Financial Holdings Inc.
|
(PROV)
|
9/10
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
20.02
|
2.80%
|
8
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/3
|
0.9
|
No Change
|
100.44
|
3.58%
|
8
|
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.
|
(SBRA)
|
8/30
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
21.46
|
8.39%
|
8
|
Woodward Inc.
|
(WWD)
|
9/3
|
0.1625
|
No Change
|
108.22
|
0.60%
|
5
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
8/15
|
0.77
|
1.53%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
8/15
|
1.07
|
6.53%
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
8/15
|
0.32
|
1.48%
|
AES Corp.
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.1365
|
3.51%
|
Alexander's Inc.
|
(ALX)
|
8/16
|
4.5
|
4.99%
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/15
|
0.44
|
0.93%
|
Ames National Corp.
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.24
|
3.68%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
|
(AUB)
|
8/16
|
0.25
|
2.74%
|
AVX Corp.
|
(AVX)
|
8/15
|
0.115
|
3.17%
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
8/15
|
0.19
|
3.04%
|
Citizens Financial Group Inc.
|
(CFG)
|
8/14
|
0.36
|
4.32%
|
Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.
|
(CVLY)
|
8/13
|
0.16
|
2.97%
|
Delta Air Lines Inc.
|
(DAL)
|
8/15
|
0.4025
|
2.70%
|
Delek Logistics Partners LP
|
(DKL)
|
8/13
|
0.85
|
10.79%
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
8/15
|
0.375
|
5.84%
|
EQT Midstream Partners LP
|
(EQM)
|
8/13
|
1.16
|
13.95%
|
First Business Financial Services Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
8/15
|
0.15
|
2.56%
|
First Community Bankshares Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/16
|
0.25
|
3.02%
|
Home Bancorp Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/16
|
0.21
|
2.31%
|
Hospitality Properties Trust
|
(HPT)
|
8/15
|
0.54
|
8.88%
|
Independent Bank Corp. MI
|
(IBCP)
|
8/15
|
0.18
|
3.61%
|
Independent Bank Group Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
8/15
|
0.25
|
1.95%
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
|
(KALU)
|
8/15
|
0.6
|
2.56%
|
Lakeland Bancorp Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
8/15
|
0.125
|
3.27%
|
LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.
|
(LTXB)
|
8/19
|
0.25
|
2.45%
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
8/15
|
0.205
|
5.90%
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
8/14
|
0.6675
|
9.76%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.35
|
3.37%
|
NextEra Energy Partners LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/14
|
0.5025
|
4.08%
|
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|
(OCFC)
|
8/16
|
0.17
|
3.02%
|
PNM Resources Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
8/16
|
0.29
|
2.30%
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
(PSXP)
|
8/13
|
0.855
|
6.67%
|
Sanderson Farms Inc.
|
(SAFM)
|
8/13
|
0.32
|
0.93%
|
Shell Midstream Partners LP
|
(SHLX)
|
8/14
|
0.43
|
8.58%
|
South State Corp.
|
(SSB)
|
8/16
|
0.43
|
2.26%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/15
|
0.1192
|
4.84%
|
S&T Bancorp Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
3.02%
|
Tallgrass Energy LP
|
(TGE)
|
8/14
|
0.54
|
12.45%
|
United Community Financial Corp.
|
(UCFC)
|
8/13
|
0.08
|
3.25%
|
USD Partners LP
|
(USDP)
|
8/14
|
0.365
|
13.58%
|
Webster Financial Corp.
|
(WBS)
|
8/19
|
0.4
|
3.33%
|
Western Midstream Partners LP
|
(WES)
|
8/13
|
0.618
|
10.16%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.