Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 11

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 8/22 9/9 0.6 0.62 3.33% 4.39% 8 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 8/19 9/10 0.11 0.1375 25.00% 5.73% 6 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 8/26 9/17 0.38 0.44 15.79% 2.27% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 12 (Ex-Div 8/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 8/30 0.23 No Change 72.41 1.27% 8 BB&T Corp. (BBT) 9/3 0.45 Increase 47.35 3.80% 9 Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 8/27 0.36 Increase 40.05 3.60% 8 Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 9/4 0.13 No Change 18.49 2.81% 9 Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 8/28 0.275 No Change 32.29 3.41% 6 PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 9/4 0.32 No Change 65.21 1.96% 9 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 8/28 0.21 No Change 26.86 3.13% 6 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 8/21 0.3 No Change 34.72 3.46% 9 Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 8/28 0.1 No Change 14.17 2.82% 5 Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 8/30 0.15 No Change 78.97 0.76% 6

Tuesday August 13 (Ex-Div 8/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 9/3 0.29 Increase 12.61 9.20% 8 AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 9/16 0.16 No Change 73.67 0.87% 7 ALLETE Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.5875 No Change 85.58 2.75% 9 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/6 1.45 No Change 196.25 2.96% 9 Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 8/29 0.11 No Change 38.1 1.15% 5 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 8/29 0.66 Increase 29.23 9.03% 5 Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) 9/9 0.134 No Change 37.39 1.43% 9 International Paper Co. (IP) 9/16 0.5 No Change 39.85 5.02% 9 KLA Corp. (KLAC) 9/3 0.75 No Change 136.09 2.20% 9 Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 9/10 0.645 No Change 113.77 2.27% 5 Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 9/10 0.35 No Change 52.58 2.66% 6 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 8/30 0.515 Increase 20.39 10.10% 6 Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 8/30 0.23 No Change 23.72 3.88% 9 Pool Corp. (POOL) 8/29 0.55 No Change 199.35 1.10% 9 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/19 0.39 Increase 131.4 1.19% 8 Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 9/3 0.2 No Change 80.14 1.00% 5 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 8/30 0.15 Increase 33.03 1.82% 8 Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 8/29 0.15 No Change 24.64 2.44% 7 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 9/13 0.3 Increase 131.37 0.91% 9 Unitil Corp. (UTL) 8/29 0.37 No Change 58.63 2.52% 5 Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 8/22 0.34 Increase 41.85 3.25% 7

Wednesday August 14 (Ex-Div 8/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 8/30 0.39 No Change 50.8 3.07% 9 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 8/30 0.125 No Change 12.66 3.95% 8 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 8/26 0.13 No Change 25.91 2.01% 5 Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 8/30 0.4125 Increase 42.78 3.86% 5 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 8/23 0.19 No Change 27.64 2.75% 9 HNI Corp. (HNI) 9/3 0.305 No Change 32.14 3.80% 9 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/6 0.82 No Change 166.67 1.97% 8 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) 8/30 0.18 No Change 11.44 6.29% 5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/30 0.68 Increase 224.05 1.21% 6 Neenah Inc. (NP) 9/4 0.45 No Change 67.45 2.67% 9 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9/6 0.55 No Change 98.42 2.24% 9

Thursday August 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Macerich Company (MAC) 9/6 0.75 No Change 30.5 9.84% 9 Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 9/3 0.27 No Change 74.11 1.46% 6

Friday August 16 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Brunswick Corp. (BC) 9/13 0.21 No Change 47.99 1.75% 6 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 9/10 0.1375 Increase 9.6 5.73% 6 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.25 No Change 16.77 5.96% 5 New Media (NEWM) 8/28 0.38 No Change 8.08 18.81% 5 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) 9/10 0.14 No Change 20.02 2.80% 8 Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/3 0.9 No Change 100.44 3.58% 8 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) 8/30 0.45 No Change 21.46 8.39% 8 Woodward Inc. (WWD) 9/3 0.1625 No Change 108.22 0.60% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/15 0.77 1.53% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/15 1.07 6.53% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/15 0.32 1.48% AES Corp. (AES) 8/15 0.1365 3.51% Alexander's Inc. (ALX) 8/16 4.5 4.99% Aon plc (AON) 8/15 0.44 0.93% Ames National Corp. (ATLO) 8/15 0.24 3.68% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 8/16 0.25 2.74% AVX Corp. (AVX) 8/15 0.115 3.17% Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/15 0.19 3.04% Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 8/14 0.36 4.32% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) 8/13 0.16 2.97% Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) 8/15 0.4025 2.70% Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 8/13 0.85 10.79% EPR Properties (EPR) 8/15 0.375 5.84% EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) 8/13 1.16 13.95% First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) 8/15 0.15 2.56% First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 8/16 0.25 3.02% Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 8/16 0.21 2.31% Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) 8/15 0.54 8.88% Independent Bank Corp. MI (IBCP) 8/15 0.18 3.61% Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 8/15 0.25 1.95% Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 8/15 0.6 2.56% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) 8/15 0.125 3.27% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (LTXB) 8/19 0.25 2.45% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 8/15 0.205 5.90% MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/14 0.6675 9.76% Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.35 3.37% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 8/14 0.5025 4.08% OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 8/16 0.17 3.02% PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 8/16 0.29 2.30% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 8/13 0.855 6.67% Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) 8/13 0.32 0.93% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 8/14 0.43 8.58% South State Corp. (SSB) 8/16 0.43 2.26% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 8/15 0.1192 4.84% S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 8/15 0.27 3.02% Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) 8/14 0.54 12.45% United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) 8/13 0.08 3.25% USD Partners LP (USDP) 8/14 0.365 13.58% Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 8/19 0.4 3.33% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) 8/13 0.618 10.16%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

