Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) CEO Dave Domzalski on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Wood - LifeSci Advisors

Dave Domzalski - Chief Executive Officer

Ilan Hadar - Chief Financial Officer & Country Manager

Matt Wiley - Chief Commercial Officer

Sudan Loganathan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Chi Fong - Bank of America

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Valentyna Chebanova - LifeSci Capital

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Michael Wood

Yesterday, Foamix issued a press release with earning results and a corporate update for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The press release is available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at foamix.com. This call is being recorded and webcast and a replay will be available on the Company's website for the next two weeks.

Before we begin formal remarks, let me remind you that some of the information in the news release and on this conference call contained forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words that express and reflect optimism satisfaction with current progress, prospects or projections, as well as words such as a believe, intend, expect, plan, anticipate, and similar variations identified forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in Foamix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today's press release and conference call and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating on today are Dave Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix; Ilan Hader, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Wiley, Chief Commercial Officer.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave. Please go ahead.

Dave Domzalski

Thank you, Michael, and thanks to everyone for joining our call this morning. For the second quarter, Foamix continue to execute successfully across all of our strategic objectives with respect to our clinical development programs and commercial plants. We just announced the filing earlier this week of our second NDA for FMX103 in Rosacea, and we have a very important milestone coming up in the second half of the year, with PDUFA date of October 20th for FMX101 anatomy.

We're also making progress in building our commercial brand, as well as our sales and marketing infrastructure. And also, very importantly, we completed a successful financing, securing funds up to $64 million in a combination of debt and equity, which strengthens our position considerably as we prepare to potentially launch two products and transition to a fully integrated pharmaceutical company.

Starting with the most recent news, we announced on Monday that we have submitted an NDA to the U.S. FDA seeking approval for FMX103 for the treatment of moderate to severe popular papulopustular rosacea and patients 18 years of age and older. The FMX103 filing is supported by strong Phase 3 data. The data package includes the results from two Phase 3 trials file trial FX2016-11-12. Both of which achieved a co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant improvements in inflammatory lead accounts and investigated global assessment treatment success in patients treated with FMX103.

We also announced positive results from our long-term open-label safety study FX2016-13 in February of this year, demonstrating that treatment with FMX103 appears to be well-tolerated with an acceptable overall safety profile for up to one year of treatment. Rosacea is a common chronic relapsing inflammatory skin condition, which can seriously affect quality of life. We estimate there are approximately 16 million rosacea patients in the United States alone, a large percentage of whom multiple comorbidities and experience sensitivity to current treatment options.

FMX103 is the second NDA to be filed by one of our products in the last eight months, without an NDA for FMX101 seeking approval for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-modular moderate C-reactive vulgaris and patients nine years of age and older in December of last year. The FDA has set October 20th of this year as the PDUFA action date for FMX101. FMX101 is also supported by strong clinical package and includes results from our third Phase 3 study FX2017-22. The results of this study which enrolled just under 1500 patients were published in June this year in the prestigious Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

The American Academy of Dermatology is the largest and most influential dermatology group in the United States. So, JAAD as the periodical is known with the ideal platform to show the results from our study with the broader clinical dermatology community. A copy of the article can be found on the journal's website jaad.org. Our commercial efforts for FMX101 launch readiness continue to make strong progress. Final launch tactics for healthcare providers and consumers have been finalized and execution of those tactics is on or ahead of schedule.

We also completed our sales force alignment and deployment mapping and have begun to recruit an interview for our regional management team. The sales force will cover approximately 6,000 healthcare providers that encompass two-thirds of all diagnosed active patients and roughly three quarters of the active prescription volume. We apply the same level of data analysis to our potential rosacea market to identify provisional healthcare provider targets, and based on the initial findings, we believe that there will be at least greater than a 50% overlap between our targeted areas of coverage for both acne and rosacea.

As we prepare the onboard our sales organization, we are pleased with the advancement we have made with our sales training plan. The acne training curriculum content development is on schedule and we expect to have our representatives trained and field-ready by mid December followed by a live launch meeting scheduled for the first full week in January. Our market access approach is also taking shape.

We conducted a mock pharmacy and therapeutic committee meeting in July, which reaffirmed the market research that was first presented earlier this year and that's the planned expectation remaining in the range of $200 and $400 and favorable formula positioning is indeed feasible. We continue to believe that was responsible pricing or fair contracting managing patient out-of-pocket exposure, we can secure broad access to those patients who will need FMX101.

Turning to our earlier stage pipeline, the most advanced product is FCD105, which is our combination foam product of minocycline and adapalene for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Adapalene is one of the most widely used retinoids for comedonal acne and is an active ingredient in the leading acne brands. The scientific concept here is to combine the bacterial static and anti-inflammatory properties of minocycline with the retinoid which acts to regulate differentiation of follicular epithelial cells.

We believe combining these mechanisms could present another significant advancement in topical therapy for acne patients. Plans are now at an advanced stage to initiate a Phase 2 study in the United States. The clinical investigator training meeting has been recently completed. Clinical trial supplies are being prepared for distribution to investigator sites and we hope to have an announcement shortly regarding the enrolment of the first patient in the study. This would be a randomized study expected to enrol approximately 400 patients across 36 sites in the United States with top line data anticipated mid next year.

Our cash and cash equivalence as of the end of the second quarter of this year were $70 million. We announced on July 30 that we have secured up to an additional $64 million in capital from two of our investors, Perceptive Advisors and OrbiMed. The financing consistent term loans of up to $50 million under a credit agreement in which we received $15 million immediately at the closing of the transaction and we may receive an additional $20 million upon the achievement of certain of regulatory milestones and a further $15 million upon the achievement of the certain revenue milestones. Additionally, we secured $14 million in gross proceeds Perceptive Advisors through a direct register offering of ordinary shares.

We, obviously, were very pleased to complete this financing. This is an important time for Foamix, with two products now under review at the FDA and the potential for two commercial launches next year, assuming at the approval is received. It is important that we have the appropriate funding in place and the transaction we announced last week with Perceptive and OrbiMed means that we are able to make the necessary investments to support these launches. Proceeds from the transaction are also being used to fund our NDA for FMX103 as well as for working capital and general course purposes.

At this point now, I’d like to turn the call over to Ilan Hadar for a review of the financial results. Ilan.

Ilan Hadar

Thank you, Dave, and good morning everyone. We reported no revenue for the corporate group 2019 compared to $1 million in the quarter ended June 30,2019, we have an agreement with LEO Pharma whereby they market Finacea Foam which will developed using our technology and Foamix is impacted to run these or sales made by LEO. LEO's API contract manufacturer of Finacea has not met the required specifications for the finish product, which has resulted in the ability of LEO to manufacture the Finaceo product for sale.

This in terms means that we have not received any royalty payment. LEO has informed us that they are working diligently to address the issue in order to be able to produce supply of the finish products to meet the demand for Finacea in the market. It should be noted that we have not viewed the royalty payments from the Finaceo Foam product has been material to our business or our balance sheet.

Additionally, I want to stress the supply chain issue of Finacea is not related to the manufacturing production or supply of any power products including FMX101 and FMX103. Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $12.6 million compared to $16.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease of clinical trial expenses due to the completion of FMX101 and FMX103 clinical trials offset by an increase in payroll and payroll-related expenses and an increase in consulting expenses.

Research and Development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 also include materials in the amount of $1.2 million purchase for manufacturing of commercial and sample products. If we obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates, this type of course will be capitalized as inventory. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, where $6.8 million compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in selling general administrative expenses resulted primarily priority for an increase in expenses mostly relating to pre-commercialization activities and market research.

Our net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 19 million or $0.35 per diluted sales compared to net loss of 18.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $17 million compared to cash and cash equivalents of $99.4 million at December 30, 2018.

As Dave mentioned, we completed financing on July 30 that secured up to $64 million in cash with 39 million of this added to our balance sheets upon closing of the protection based on our current plans, if all goes well and assuming we successfully meet all conditions milestones, and revenue targets set out in the credit agreement. We believe our existing cash and investments will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital requirements through 2020.

These planned expenses include pre-commercialization and launch preparation for FMX101 and FMX103, assuming we receive regulatory approval, certain pipeline development activities and other general corporate expenses. For final details on our financials including the results for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, please refer to the Form 10-Q in the financial statements filed with the SEC yesterday.

I will now hand the call back to Dave for final remarks.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Ilan. This again is very exciting period for Foamix. We believe that the progress we are making on the clinical, regulatory and commercial fronts will position the Company to become a leader in dermatology. We're in a very fortunate situation of having 2 NDA submitted to the FDA, and we are actively preparing for the exciting opportunities ahead for us. We look forward to sharing further achievements with you as we continue to execute our developments and growth strategies and build value for our stakeholders.

With that now, we will open the call up for questions. So, I'll turn it over to the operator. Thanks.

The first question is from Louise Chen of Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Q - Sudan Loganathan

Yes, thank you. This is Sudan Loganathan in for Louise. I've got few questions here. So, first, I wanted to ask in terms of the go-to-market strategy for FMX101. Will there be a direct-to-consumer campaign or anything planned? And will be announced after the PDUFA date and what other activity will happen prior to the PDUFA date?

Secondly, in regards to the sales force, how many individuals are you targeting to hire to sell up the sales force? And then, how do we account this in the SG&A for the upcoming quarter as the hiring already completed or not? And then in terms of the launch for seasonality or affects to insurance reimbursement, does that what make an early 2020 launch advantageous? Or is there any other effect to launching in early 2020? And will there be a free sample period or something that will initiate at the launch?

And then in regards to the 15 million patients in the U.S. for papulopustular rosacea, how many are currently treated and or patients that are not responding to current treatment? Thanks.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Sudan. This question I think will be great for Matt to address. So, Matt, go ahead.

Matt Wiley

Sure. So, as it relates to direct-to-consumer campaign for us in FMX101, we have previously communicated that, we believe that there is a strong digital strategy for this market. We're looking at generation Z as our primary target audience and their social media consumption habit and digital media consumption habits have been analyzed. And so, that is how we intend to market directly to consumers potentially for FMX101. We don't anticipate any television type of DTC campaigns or anything of that nature.

As it relates to the sales force sizing, we've identified that we will launch for six reasons and that's going to comprise 51 sales representatives. The rationale for launch in early 2020 is predicated on the fact that we want to de-risk the hiring of our sales representatives. So, we will make our offers to sales representatives contingent on FDA approval. We want to provide them the opportunity to disengage from their current employers, so that's going to take couple of weeks and then we have to train them.

So, we will do some soft launch activities in December, but we intent to have our full launch meeting in early January and then deploy them for a full year in 2020. As it relates to the rosacea market opportunities, so 16 million is the prevalence, the number of actively treated patients under the care of a physician in United States is around 650,000 annually. That number is pliable. We actually believe that the market does have some ability to move, and so there have been activities in the past that we have observed that has had an impact on the market, and we look at that as a potential opportunity down the line.

The next question is from Jason Gerberry of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Chi Fong

This is Chi on for Joseph. Thanks for taking my question. Two for me, first on R&D. Do you think the current run rate is a pretty good proxy for the remainder of the year? Just wondering, how we should balance the puts and takes given that you're winding down on registration of events FMX101 and FMX103 then you also have new studies to initiate?

My second question is on 101, have you had any additional dialogue with the agency with the FDA on the inspectional observation that the agency made in April? Just curious has the Company responded to those observations? And did the FDA have any additional feedback since the last update? Thanks.

Dave Domzalski

Sure, I’ll judge both of these. First of all regarding the update on progress of our NDA review, we feel quite good about how things have progress, we’ve had ongoing fluid exchanges with the agency, we’ve responded to their request and we believe the responses that we’ve provided have been satisfactory. So, again things continue to progress as expected. We are through the mid cycle review period, we’re right in the middle of what we consider the late cycle review assuming that continues without any issue. We would hope and anticipate that we would begin to move towards product labelling negotiation, sometime next month, as we get closer to the PDUFA action date of October 20. So, hopefully, Chi, that addresses your question on the exchanges with the FDA.

Coming back to your question regarding the R&D spend rate, you’re obviously we’re pretty much obviously concluded the spend on 101 and 103, for the most part in terms of R&D, we have one particular clinical program which is FCD105, which I mentioned that we’re preparing to initiate the Phase 2 study that’s relatively low cost program certainly considerably less than any Phase 3 work that we’ve done with 101 and 103 in the past. And that’s spread out obviously as cost are move through the end of this year then obviously through the first quarter or two next year. I think overall when we look at our cash and our burn, obviously our R&D cost continues to decrease and then obviously as we move toward the back end of this year that will be begin to ramp up for a commercialization.

I think that goes to some of the comments that Matt had mentioned earlier we’ve gated various expenses in so approval most notably as Matt outlined the on boarding of our sales force. So this idea of hiring our sales colleague on a continued basis, we believe this is a smart approach, managing our cash is way allows to deploy our medical communication strategic marketing and market assets initiatives, while having the operations of sales force team ready for us to pull the trigger as soon as 101 is approved. So, we think this is a smart put away to manage our cash. So hopefully that gives you spend on how our hailing that both from our R&D perspective as well as free commercialization activities.

The next question is from Raghuram Selvaraju of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Thanks very much for taking my questions. Just a couple of on the competitive landscape, you mentioned the specifically with regard to the follow on combination product including adapalene that this is well known, retinoid based agents, and I was wondering if you could just comment on. What the current mostly, most prevalent, most widely used combination product are that are currently in the market that utilizes adapalene as a component? Also if you could maybe make some general comments regarding the formulation advantages using your technology platform that 101 and 103 would be able to avail themselves as and when entering the market specifically with respect to characteristic of the Foam relative to the formulation that are currently utilize? And lastly, I was wondering specific with regard to 103, if you could comment on what potential impact on the market outlook, the introduction of a generic ivermectin product might have?

Dave Domzalski

I'll address the first question, Raj, which is the most widely used, most common used, combination product with adapalene is the Epiduo franchise, which is the combination of a adapalene plus benzoyl peroxide. So there is Epiduo and Epiduo Forte. And then, the adapalene product as a standalone, non-combination product is the brand will be different. So, this is a franchise that has been widely used for several years. And really, the adapalene franchise has, if you take a look at prescription, our revenue numbers has been historically the largest topical brand for the treatment of acne.

So as outlined earlier, we believe that the benefits of minocycline, which we believe are widely known, and we believe we've demonstrated that in our clinical trials combine that with the mechanism of action from a retinoid plus adapalene. We believe combining those two products could provide significant benefits and address further unmet needs for patients that have acne. So we're bullish about the potential of this product, assuming it gets through the clinic and ultimately is available for registration.

I'll turn the next couple of questions over to Matt, on the formulation advantages for our products, which where we, again are, obviously, quite proud of. And then, the potential impact on a generic ivermectin into the marketplace. So Matt?

Matt Wiley

So thanks, Dave. So as it relates to the combination advantage, first of all, minocycline has been around for 47 plus years and has not been available on a topical formulation. So, I think there's the most obvious in our molecule stabilizing technology platform is to get this drug into a topical formulation, which will reduce the systemic exposure to the drug, which we know has some issues in the oral. And then also, based on the clinical profile, we understand that the cutaneous side effects can be relatively low considering that this is not an aqueous based product.

As it relates to ivermectin going generic on one of the three, so we recently conducted a demand study that evaluated our product profiles, target product profile in relation to all of the products on the market. And we do believe that we are disruptive in the one of those three -- in the rosacea space as we were in the acne space with FMX101 and so much that we are displacing products across the board.

And so as a generic enters the market, obviously, we think about our markets in the branded space. But also has as we carve out additional market share in the generic space, the branded space still represents about 30% of the total RX volume and the majority of the revenue in rosacea. So those things were all part of the consideration as we entered the market, but because it is disruptive, we expected to take share from many different competitors in markets including generic.

Dave Domzalski

This is Dave. I will follow up a few additional thoughts on the advantages of our marekt stabilizing technology for our top foam formulations for FMX101 and FMX103. As Matt alluded to, if you take through the treatment options that are out there for both acne and rosacea, you have your oral therapies primarily or antibiotics, minocycline and doxycycline, which is associated with various systemic side effects, primarily GI upset as well as -- and more CNS vestibular type side effects, which would include doziness, vertigo.

And obviously, there is photosensitivity which you see in taking these products through an oral route of administration, we have not seen this in our studies at least to date in applying our products topically. So, that's obviously an issue that we believe our products can help to address. Conversely, when you take a look at some of the leading topical therapies that are out there in these categories, especially products that have retinoids and/or benzoyl peroxide in combination with them, you get -- it can get rather cumbersome and difficult to deal with topical side effects or dermal side effects of the skin and these include redness, dryness, itching and scaling of the facial area, the skin area in general

And ultimately, this can lead to challenges with compliance, and especially, when you look at patients that also may be taking multiple therapies, they may take an oral antibiotic or some type of systemic therapy, any topical, now you're dealing with the side effects associated with both. Again, with the products like ours, we believe that we provide the advantages of some of these systemic there and oral antibiotics such as, minocycline has been widely used. It's well recognized as being an effective means to treat acne and rosacea because of its anti-inflammatory qualities and its antibodies.

But again, we have not seen certainly because of its delivered topically. We have not seen the systemic side effects, because our product does not have retinoids in it. It does not have benzoyl peroxide. More importantly, it is not have the surfactants that are often associated skin irritation. The dermal side effect profile that we've seen with our products has been quite positive.

I'll take you back to some of the data that we previously announced in our long-term studies for both 101 and 103. We measure obviously severity of dermal side effects, basically none, mild, moderate, severe, and what we've seen in both our long-term studies for 101 and 103 is that over 95% of the patients that have taken our products that their dermal side effects has been registered is neither or none or mild, so, very, very small number of patients have registered dermal side effects that were more significant than none at all or mild.

So, we're actually quite proud of those results. We believe that our products seem to be quite well-tolerated and I think when you add all this into the mix, we believe in terms of our value proposition that's, if our products are proven introduce in markets, weather for acne and rosacea that, you potentially get the benefits you seek from an oral therapy with a side effect profile that you would want from an ideal topical therapy, with made the current popular therapies don't provide. So, I hope I provided some additional color for it.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Yes. That's very, very helpful. Just two other very quick one. You mentioned the concept of reasonable pricing being able to facilitate appropriate and attractive formulary position. I was wondering if you could just talk a little bit more about kind of the pricing paradigm that you think would enable favorable formulary positioning from the get-go, and also if you could just comment on whether or not you folks envisage returning to active development of doxycycline containing product candidate that you expect? Thank you.

Dave Domzalski

Sure. I'll talk absolutely those. First of all, in terms of doxycycline as you know, historically, in the past we've worked on doxycycline foam-based product. Sometime ago, we did some initial proof-of-concept studies with the doxycycline foam-based product. The short answer is, yes, we’ve actually communicated in our R&D and Investor Day earlier this year that we are working on the government of a doxycycline based computable product. And we’re working on for a variety of potential indications. Obviously nothing further to announce now moving into a clinical program, but in short that is a program we’ve worked on, and we believe that can provide potentially values to address unmet to certain conditions that we're exploring. So, the short answer is, yes, so stay tune for more information on that, the other question that you asked, one more time please.

Matt Wiley

About pricing, right....

Dave Domzalski

So, as Matt outline on the price piece, our research continues to suggest that want to have our product or the payers who are looking for our product to be somewhere in a $200 to $400 range and that’s the plan. We have not obviously determined what our final unit price will be, we’ll continue to do research, and we’ll now sat final price as we get just before launch. I think the key takeaways when you look at some of the other therapies that are out there specially the oral therapy.

The oral minocycline or doxycycline, these are products that are significantly more expenses upwards of a $1,000 is the wholesale acquisition cost per month of therapy. Our objective when it all set and done as we want to make sure that our product is accessible to patient in the care givers and do whatever we can to minimize push back to challenges at the pharmacy level. We believe our research continues to be positive that getting broad access is deep feasible and we’ll continue to work on all the leverage that we want to make sure that happens at launch.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. Can you just clarify though in your sampling market research this $300 to $400 pricing range corresponds to what type of tier positioning?

Matt Wiley

So, this is Matt. The types of tier positioning that we’ve look at the $200 to $400 that was in our research let me where between possible Tier 2 but most likely Tier 3, and obviously the higher you go increases the types of controls that the plan we use. So they will use either step edits or prior authorization. We believe anything up over $400 net plan is going to yield much more restrictive access using tools like exclusion lift et cetera.

So, the idea is to A as Dave mentioned responsibility. One other dimension to pricing to consider is that we’ve said previously we want to price FMX101 and FMX103 a period, the important consideration there is that the range of prices for competitive brand products in acne is very different than that in rosacea. There are fewer branded players in rosacea today and the ranges of those drugs are anywhere between $340 whack to about $750 whack. So, we’re considering all of those things as we land on our final price for FMX101.

Valentyna Chebanova

Good morning. I think that was an essence for LifeSci Capital. Hi, this is Valentyna on for Patrick. Just on from us, can you provide any additional color on the requirements for the settlement there, charges of the credit agreement? Which refers to the regulatory milestones please?

Dave Domzalski

Sure, so regarding the regulatory milestones and the credit agreements, we have the potential to get access to up to $20 million upon approval or about the FMX101 and completion of the supply agreement with our contract manufacturing organization, which we are finalizing, literally as we speak. That is for the second said tranche, and then the third tranche is based on revenue milestones, so the actual sales number has not been disclosed. We have, however, disclosed our 8-K the minimum revenue covenants throughout the term of the loan.

We are highly confident in our ability to achieve both the minimum revenue covenants and the revenue milestone next year to have access to the third tranche to $15 million. I think in the end, so the way that this credit restructured it really underscores the collaborative and supportive approach to the credit agreements from both receptive and overhead which again are our two largest shareholder so you know, we believe that again, these milestones are obviously very doable or highly confident both.

Dave Domzalski

Okay, thank you operator. And again, I want to thank everyone who has taken time out of their busy schedules. I know we're -- everybody on this call, we're in the thick of earnings season, so thanks for making time for this call.

Enjoy the rest of your week and weekend, and we look forward to providing you with further updates as the business progresses. Thank you very much.

