HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (HCTHY) CEO C. Vijayakumar on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sanjay Mendiratta

Good evening, and good morning, everyone. A very warm welcome to Q1 FY '20 earnings call discussion of HCL Technologies. We have today with us Mr. C. Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Prateek Aggarwal, our Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Apparao, our Global HR Head and other business leaders. I now hand over the conference call to Mr. C. Vijayakumar for talking points.

C. Vijayakumar

Good evening and good morning to all of you. First of all, apologies for the delayed start. So we have a small presentation that we will walk you through. Followed by that, we will take question and answers.

So to start with, I want to give you a very quick performance summary for the quarter. We've had a fantastic start to the year. We delivered $2.36 billion in revenue, which is about a 15% Y-o-Y growth in reported currency and 3.8% quarter-on-quarter growth. On constant currency basis, 4.2% growth and 17% Y-o-Y growth. This is 17% Y-o-Y growth is the highest growth in the last 7.5 years so it's really been a stellar performance. And I'll talk about what contributed in one of the particular slides. Our EBIT margins was supplied on a Y-o-Y business.

On a quarter-on-quarter, they dropped by about 6.3%, it's about 180 basis point drop. The margins are largely in line with what we had expected for various reasons in this quarter. The year-on-year drop is a little more steeper, 260 basis points. We will explain some of this in the subsequent slides. We had a very good momentum in our Mode 2 and Mode 3, a 20-point-increase in the mix is now 29.7%. This is again a 300 basis points growth from the previous quarter last year.

Our revenue momentum continues, and we've been talking about very strong deals, large deals, which is what we talked about in 3 of the 4 quarters in the previous year. And all of this has been contributing nicely to our growth momentum. Last 6 quarters, we have had continuing acceleration in growth. A big part of this is organic growth. You can look at the last 2, 3 quarters, every quarter, we've had a reasonable run rate, which is coming from all our businesses, but the big uptick is really contributed by the large deals and starting with Nokia in the middle of last year, followed by the Broadcom Professional Services agreement and the last deal that we announced which was one the largest deals that we've acquired in our history which happened in March of last year. And, that also contributed significantly to the growth.

So each of these quarters, one of the large deals is really contributing as in terms of growth. And what is very notable is of the 17%, which pretty much contributes to the 4.2% contributes about $95 million of incremental revenue. Of that, only $11 million of revenues from inorganic growth, which is through the integration in a strong regeneration of the digital transformation consultancy company that we acquired last quarter and it is really kicked in from April 1st.

A significant part of this is from one of the large deals that we won in the last quarter, which transitioned a little faster than what we expected. There was revaluing opportunity to drive some acceleration in how the execution needed to happen. So HCLites all over the world have been very, very busy executing some of the wins that we have achieved in the last few quarters and more sharply the wins that we had in the previous quarter. So overall, it is a very strong momentum, in terms of overall growth in terms of organic growth, which gives us tremendous confidence to get to an industry-leading organic growth in this fiscal.

Moving on, if you look at our revenue by geography and vertical, America has grown 21.3% year-on-year, Europe grew 11.3% and Rest of the World was more or less flat. If you look at U.S., the large deals that we won was the key contributor to the big uptick, though there is a grown across a few other segments, which has also contributed to the growth in the U.S.. Europe was soft. They degrew 8% quarter-on-quarter, but if you look at the year-on-year growth 11.3%, obviously when we had the large deal there was lot of implementation and transformation, some of that ramps down and the deal gets into study state and that is what is reflected in these numbers.

ROW has some contribution from India, but overall ROW performance has been soft, but we expect it to pickup in the coming quarters. Across verticals you can see that Manufacturing, contributed by the large deals and Telecom and Media are two segments which has grown over 28% year-on-year. Most of the other verticals have grown good double digit, Retail, CPG grown 22.1%, life science is 16%, energy utility about 18%.

Financial Services, while the growth it is broad-based, which is getting offset by one of the client situations, which is continuing to evolve, and it has a downward impact on the financial services. We traditionally talked about, in the last two, three quarters we’ve talked about two clients in Financial Services. I am happy to note that one of the clients have stabilized and we are going to see some growth there and the overall win momentum in Financial Services is also strong so I do believe in the second half or the last quarter of this year we should see some good growth coming in financial services.

One of the big highlights of this quarter is we launched an HCL Software. This is the new business unit for software products, which is really stacking up of all the IBM IP partnerships and the acquisition, which got consummated on July 1. This is really to provide modernized software products to businesses and our value proposition and vision for this business is to become the most client centric software product business in the world. This is a philosophy which is guided as the innovation, client centricity and empowerment and really focusing on adoption of this product. It is a very important team. And our teams have -- in the last 2, 3 years, have built a lot of conviction on how product adoption and can help create the stickiness and long-term delivered for the software product business. And that's what we are -- we've got started and the deal consummated and we will see the revenue momentum picking up from July. We want to grow through transformational deals. As I said earlier, Financial Services was a good year we have Manufacturing in retail other segments to in terms of contribution to this transformational business.

We continue to have a strong local presence and participation in different geographies. We celebrated 20 years in Australia and New Zealand. We have a 1,600-person workforce at 8 locations, and we continue to increase our focus in these geographies where our presence is significantly smaller as compared to what the market opportunity is and we are investing in this geography to create the growth that we need.

We're also very proud to announce that as a digital transformation partner for Cricket Australia. Again, this is the growth of fine engagement, something that we've done fabulously well in Manchester United. This is a theme that we want to repeat in Cricket Australia. We also increased our focus and footprint on the cybersecurity business by launching a Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Frisco, which is already off to some -- a very good start with clients including government clients in the state of Texas.

To give us a more dimension to these new wins. We won a very large deal to the European-only major, which is largely an infrastructure deal and application management combined with as a part of the deal. We won a very large deal with a multinational based in Europe for digital workplace services, being one of the traditional providers. Here, again, it's not a traditional workplace but it will be a digital workplace where DRYiCE Lucy as a cognitive agent and there is significant amount of user interactions, which are enabled through the cognitive virtual assistant. We also had a couple of wins, as I said, a large American investment company and a leading financial services group in Europe where we expanded the relationship. This is largely a digital engagement, which is continuing to scale very, very impressively. Really becoming a flagship client for us for our 2 transformational business lines.

We've also now -- as we discussed in the last call, we have now created new business segments in line with how we see the business progress, also the infrastructure, BPO and the applications business, which is early classified under the software services is now classified as IT and business services, of which have infrastructure application and digital process operations as well as the initiative components. A lot of these which are integrated, a lot of cloud migration deals and a lot of digital transformation deals and all these big components, so that's why it makes sense to kind of combine this under one vertical segment. And we've also reorganized the same channel, which happened last year to have a vertical go-to-market strategy by looking at selling IT and business services. We are one integrated sales channel, and we have predicated on the vision of driving this.

Our engineering R&D services, which has been a flagship service for us, we used to report the revenue contribution, but we now have a separate segment, which is around engineering, R&D services and the focus on the target audience, and the dynamics of the business are very different from the overall IT and business services. And that's why we predicated this as one segment.

And the last is Products and Platforms. Earlier, it was classified under our software services. Now Products and Platforms will have all the stand-alone product businesses so that will pass to specifically call out HCL Software will be a part of Products and Platforms.

The Actian acquisition that we did, that will also roll out under Products and Platforms segment. And the IT partnership that we did with DHC, which is also coming with Products and Platform. These are the 3 stand-alone product businesses, where we have made significant investments, and we wanted to provide you a visibility on how the team is performing, and that's why we called it out. There are some product businesses within the IT and Business Services as well as engineering services, which are largely embedded within those business services. Even though they have a dedicated group, but it is, overall, under an integrated leadership, so they continue to be classified under IT and business services or engineering services as we move them.

Their organic IP products which we have built, and that's what continue to incubate within these business clients. So overall, the most real consists of Products and Platforms, plus the organic products in IT and business services and engineering and R&D services we do this contribute the Products and Platforms, mostly reduce. Just a little more double-click into the HCL Software. The deal closed, as all of you would know, end of June, it's $1.8 billion, 7 software products in some specific areas of security, marketing, commerce and digital solutions with the growth of some of the products around the unique around Domino and Connections. So that's for the part of the distribution. So there's a tremendous amount of work that happened in the last 3, 4 months.

In fact, the last 6 months. We signed the deal in December, we've been setting up this entire business unit, which includes onboarding a lot of partners, getting all the approvals of the government while continuing to focus on creating product or margin for the users. The huge differentiator that we envision for the business is in the software products business, I think there is a unique need for a very, very customer-centric company. And this strategy does extremely well in some of our core services where the services that we offer were very similar to what other providers had, but we came in with a very refreshing approach of really providing a very friendly contractual construct and a very customer-centric approach where we have not just focused on selling a product but we have evangelist, product evangelist, customer evangelist who are focused on adoption of the product and the value realization as a very important success metrics, which we believe will be the right long-term success criteria. That long-term success will be driven by some of these attributes.

With that commentary, I will hand it over to Prateek to provide you some more details.

Prateek Aggarwal

Good evening, good morning, whichever part of the world you are. I will start of my commentary with the biggest news that we have in this quarter is stupendous growth, huge beat on revenue in Q1 17% year-on-year in constant currency and what I am also very pleased to share is that comprises about 14% is organic in nature. I also want to point out that we are keeping the guidance the same exactly what we communicated three months back both on the top-line, as well as on the bottom-line.

In terms of numbers, they are on the screen mostly been commented up on. The EBIT if you can see is lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis by about 180 basis points. That is partly contributed by four real factors. Some of the factors common to the industry are our ForEx headwind of about 15 basis points, typical visa costs that come in this quarter of about 15 to 20 basis points and as we had pointed out in the last call there is a 50 basis points impact in the SG&A, which is largely investment that we had already made in the previous quarter in anticipation and in readiness for the HCL Software revenues to start flowing and taking charge of the front end of the market in that business.

There is an additional 110-odd basis points in the ERS business, part of that was about one-third of that or actually more than one-third of that was driven by some one-timers in the previous quarter in that particular business and balance part of that was driven by some investments made in the ERS business as well as some onsite centric growth that we experienced this quarter and also some costs where we need to take some action going forward. So that is the EBIT walk for the quarter.

I also want to talk about the ETR, the effective tax rate, which you would have noticed has gone up this fiscal to a number of 24%, which is largely driven by the consummation of the seven software products acquired from IBM and its related accounting. While I'll go into the accounting in the next few slides, just on the ETR, the impact is largely coming from the goodwill that is recorded in the financial books, which is tax deductible netted accelerated rate of 25% on value under the Income Tax Act. However, in the financial bookings law, goodwill is not amortized, and this leads to a permanent difference between the profit as per the financial book and profit as per the Income Tax Act. So the impact of this is about 2.2% of profit before tax, PBT. So were is not for this one factor our ETR would have been something like 21.8% or thereabouts. This is a GAAP dictated noncash charge, which basically, on the other side, we are similar deferred tax liability created. It's a liability which is not payable to anybody at any point in time and is, therefore, completely noncash, like I said. So that's the factor that is pushing up ETR, and I just wanted to explain that to you in some detail.

Moving on to the next page. These are the graphs, which basically show a longer-term 3-year CAGR picture in every which way. There was close to 12% revenue growth over a 3-year period resulting in close to $9 billion in the last 12 months, July to June. Both EBIT and EBITDA have also shown good traction, 9%, 9.3% on EBIT and EBITDA, which is more representative in a business that is investing heavily into the business. EBITDA, which is the cash metric, tracks cash very closely, it's growing at 13.1% ahead of 11.9% in revenue terms.

Net income is at 7.1%. But that is, as I said earlier, impacted by the noncash factors like the amortization as well as the effective tax rate in this quarter that I already spoke about. And therefore, at the bottom right-hand corner, you see the 2 key metrics from an earnings per share perspective. And the cash EPS is the number that we like to track because it is cash. It excludes the factors like amortization and the ETR factor on -- that we spoke about, and that is at a healthy INR 86.2 per share, and that cash EPS has been growing at a 14.6% CAGR.

I'm giving you some color on both the segmental margins as well as the Mode 1-2-3 margins and the revenue mix. So if you look at the top half of the page, the growth of 4.2% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency was driven largely by Products & Platforms 7%, also engineered ERS, engineering and R&D services, grew 5.6%; and IT and business services on that large base also grew at 3.6%, which is pretty much, in dollar terms, is the biggest contributor to the close to $100 million growth during the quarter.

In terms of Mode 1-2-3, again, all the 3 contributed significantly in very meaningful numbers across, as you can see on the right-hand bottom side. With that, I'll move on to the next page and give you some more details about how the IBM deal closure, which closed on 30th of June has been accounted in the book. To be very clear upfront, there is not a cent of revenue or EBITDA in the June quarter from this deal because the deal was closed at the very end of the quarter. The number on revenue EBITDA starts going from the next quarter, which is July 1.

However, in the balance sheet, we really see the biggest impact of the deal having been closed. And also on the EPS, which we spoke earlier. Moving to Slide 18. So out of the total value, which we had announced, $1.775 billion or $1.8 billion to round it off, the contribution which is kind of fixed contribution is $1.625 billion, and half of that has already been paid out on actually a couple of days before the 30th, the Friday was 28th. And the balance $812 million out of that fixed contribution will be paid on the 30th of June next year. The second component here is the $150 million, which is earn outs which are payable in 3 installments. And each one of these 3 has been present value.

Of course, the first one is value. And the present valued. Of course the first one is at the same value. And the present value of the second payment of $812 million is $794 million and the estimated payout and present value of the balance, $150 million is at $129 million, which completes the total of $1,736 million as you see on the bottom of that page. The right-hand side just shows reminds you of the 7 products that we are talking about. 5 out of 7 were already existing products under the IP partnership that includes BigFix, AppScan, Digital Experience, Domino + Notes and Unica/Marketing Software. The new products that we have bought for the first time are Connections and Commerce. Moving to the next page, the story in the consideration of the $1,736 million which I called out on the previous slide. Because of the 5 products which we already have as IP partnerships, there is an unamortized present value of the licensed IPR which is of the order of $427 million. And once you add the $1,736 million and $427 million, this is not a purchase consideration, which has been allocated across the various assets, which we'll get to in a second. So the total value is $2.163 billion or to just round it off, $2.2 billion, which is broken into 4 primary parts.

The largest asset that has been quantified is the customer relationship, which is $903 million. That is going to be amortized over 10 years in the proportion of the estimated revenues. So, we have forecasts across the period of 10 years based on which this will be charged to the P&L.

The second largest asset quantified is the technology or the IP intellectual property, which is of the order of $352 million and the basis of amortization of that is over a period of seven years to 10 years. It differs for each of the seven products. Some of them are at seven years, some of them are at 10 years. On a weighted average basis, it is about 7.5 years to 8 years, kind of a number. And this will be amortized over that period of time for each of those products based on the simple straight-line method.

There is a third net liability, which is nothing but the deferred revenue. And deferred revenue is a significant part of any software business. And so, it is here. The gross deferred revenue is of the order of about $402 million. That's the liability that we are carrying in our books, which will service over a period of time. And against that as per our negotiation with IBM, we have close to $400 million sort of as a receivable from IBM, again, over a period of time, which on a present value basis is quantified at $391 million.

So, you can see basically kind of offsetting each other, the net value is a net deferred revenue of about $11 million, which will flow into the P&L over a period of more than a year actually. The balance then is the goodwill, which is amount of $919 million. This as we discussed earlier in the context, in another context, is not going to be amortized. And that is what is going to be in the books and it will be tested for impairment if and when there is a trigger that requires us to do that.

Moving to the next page. This is the chart, which gives the amortizations based on the principles I enumerated on the previous page, over the next five years and the balance thereafter. So, for the balance three quarters of this fiscal year FY '20, the amount is $196 million, and then for the balance four years after that is given in the table on Page 21. And in total, this is $2,023 million. By the must clarify, this includes not only the seven products that we are talking about, but also all the previous non-products acquisitions that we had in the services business, as well as the IP partnerships where leaving aside these five products, which have become owned now.

So, with that, just to reemphasize, we are sticking with the guidance of 14% to 16% in constant currency at a total level. As you know, and as we discussed last quarter, this in our estimate had included about 7% inorganic and organic growth was supposed to be 7 to 9, but of course, given the 1-month delay in the deal that we talked about, that 7% has gone pretty much near the 6% mark. And the difference of whatever that point, 7% or whatever it is, is kind of being made up in the organic part. That's it from my side. Yes. I mean margin continues to be at 18.5% to 19.5%. And given that we are at 17.1% in the first quarter, it is -- it is a number that we are retaining and we expect to achieve based on all the cost factor actions that are already taking place as well as the IBM deal that we talked about, which will contribute healthily for the margins starting July 1.

With that, operator, we can go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Ankur Rudra, CLSA.

Ankur Rudra

Could you elaborate in the last quarter, you had said that organic growth would probably be bigger in the first half and pickup in the second half. Given that it's been so strong. I think you said 14%, has that view changed? And what drove that.

C. Vijayakumar

When we started the year and when we did the planning, there were certain dynamics, which were there. And to kind of break that into a little bit more detail, we had headwinds from 3 clients, 2 in Financial Services and 1 in Manufacturing, where based on the situation at that point of planning, they were to ramp down significantly. That was one. Of course, we had the large deal ramp-up, which was there. The planned deal that we signed in March and announced in March where there was some uncertainty about how the repricing will go and how much time it will take, all of that. I think some of that went absolutely flawless, and we could maximize the revenue from the new deal that we signed. And the headwinds that we expected, one of the financial services clients, actually, things turned around. We could gain some market share in one of the accounts. And the second account is not run down as much as we anticipated, and same was true for the manufacturing client as well. So collectively, things stand out much better than what we anticipated. And of course that's what shows up in the revenue.

Ankur Rudra

And going forward, do you think this will be the first quarter was significantly stronger than the trend, and we see organic has actually now paid out a bit. [indiscernible].

C. Vijayakumar

I mean I think the evidence in some client-specific situations, at least 1 in Financial Services and 1 in Manufacturing, the challenges there, and we see some softness based on those 2 large clients in this quarter and maybe even in the next couple of quarters. But we are also constantly booking new deals. And as overall, I would hesitate to make a comment on how Q2, Q3, Q4 will go, but overall, we remain in the guided range. And as Prateek already highlighted, our organic growth has already contributed some 60 million more which will offset the 1-month delay in IBM. So overall organic growth will be better than what we had anticipated earlier.

So there may be higher contribution from organic and lower contribution from inorganic. But given the momentum and the consistency with which we are able to win the strength of our overall proposition, the integrated offerings, our ability to combine services and also understand the client situation in a very, very pragmatic manner and create win-win solutions. I think that gives us a lot of optimism on a large deal pipeline. They may not be driven by RFPs, but we are able to create some strong propositions and kind of convert large transactions. So that gives me confidence, though it may not happen every quarter, but there is enough optimism on the booking and what it will translate. The only reason we have not increased the guidance is, given the macros that are playing out and the trade situation.

I mean, obviously, there can be always some surprises, and this will be not the right time to kind of increase the guidance. So we remain cautiously optimistic, but overall momentum is good, and we are positive about what we can deliver. And I'm pretty confident that we will deliver an industry-leading organic growth in fiscal '20.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Sandip Agarwal from Edelweiss.

Sandip Agarwal

Congratulations on a very good set of numbers on the revenue side. So I have 2 questions. One, on the demand side, will you please clarify that you don't want to risk your guidance is uncertain macros? But I just wanted to dig a little deeper. Are you seeing any kind of signs, which makes this conservative assumption, one? Are you seeing some different signs of stress in some of the segments like high-tech or some of the product innovation side or even on the financial side? That is question 1.

Question 2 is more about bookkeeping from Prateek. And he has very well explained the whole amortization. Just one question, which I wanted to understand. In short, was that, is it right to assume that out of this total IP deal consideration which we are paying, we will be broadly writing it off around $200 million every year for the next 10 years on an average, and balance $1 billion or $900 million we'll do. But we are still not with it from those arrangements impairment as I'm sure? So is it my understanding is correct?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. So maybe let me answer the first question, and then Prateek will respond on the second one. So Sandip, overall, the demand environment, if I look at it, first is to look at it really quantitatively. The pipeline that we had at the end of last quarter and the pipeline that we have at the end of this quarter, it's more or less the same. Now in terms of verticals, I think there are some verticals where there is some slowness in some decision-making, but they are more projects type of work, where there could be some kind of delays that we have seen.

However, I think the traditional Mode 1 business, there is enough opportunities, which will continue to be happening in the market. And I think on that front, we also feel extremely confident of our differentiated positioning, especially on the infrastructure business, the number of good quality players who have viability, whom the customers consider as a viable a provider, that's going down quite a bit. And then we are in a pretty unique situation to really capitalize on the deals, renewals and rebid market.

So, I think that's very strong, and I do believe some of the macro things may only accelerate some of those things. In terms of some verticals, there is delay in decision-making, though I wouldn't really attribute it to macros. It could be based on the deal dynamics. So I would say it's a mixed trend, that's why we are a little bit cautious and this whole trade and some of these challenges, it hits our customers' bottom line significantly, especially for the clients who have a significant exposure to some of the markets, which are, kind of impacted due to this trade tensions. So, they are, when they come under cost pressure, of course, they will have a little more expectations from some of the providers. So, all these things are just playing in our mind. So, we are being cautiously optimistic Sandip.

Prateek Aggarwal

To answer your question on amortization, I mean you asked me a specific number, which I don't think is the right way to answer. It is an, in the first year, it is a number close to that number, but you can just do the math. I mean we publish this information on a year-on-year basis every quarter, so you just have to take the March quarter disclosures and see this quarter and you can see the difference.

The other deal that we closed is Strong-Bridge Envision, which is much smaller in size as you know. So, there will be a bit of that, but really just compare the two quarter-on-quarter amortization schedules published

Operator

The next question is from the line Sandeep Shah, CGS-CIMB.

Sandeep Shah

Thanks for the opportunity and congrats on good execution on revenue. Just the question in terms of the guidance. So, if I look at the second quarter, you will have an incremental revenue contribution of almost $140 million, $150 million, which may be coming to IBM deal. That itself may give you a 6% QoQ growth. So at the midpoint of the guidance, which is close to around 14.4%, you are actually guiding almost a flat growth in the next three quarters on a QoQ. So, is it more a conservatism or is it some other client-specific issue, which you may be foreseeing going forward because of macro?

C. Vijayakumar

Sandeep, I know your maths are absolutely accurate. So the contribution from IBM deal may not be $140 million, which people planned for. But overall, on a 12-month basis, we feel confident about the $625 million that we talked about when we announced the deal. So it may be a little smaller to start with, and then it will pick up. Some of the transitions, which are ongoing, especially these larger kind of deals, the revenue could come down when you go into the next 2 quarters, but some of that could get filled as well through other pipelines. And the client-specific situations I've already called out, 1 Financial Services client and 1 Manufacturing client, there are some specific challenges.

So there is some uncertainty and that's why we kind of gave the guidance the way it is. And we will look at it next quarter and depending on how we feel and also the whole IBM deal also may have while annual revenue looks intact, but the ramp-up could be a little bit slower in the July, August, September quarter. And it may peak end of year and little bit moderate in April. So there are many, many variables. And overall, 14 to 16 was a healthy guidance, and we wanted to remind them of that. And we will update you in case we feel there is an uptick, possibly.

Sandeep Shah

And just a follow-up, sir. In terms of margins just -- because we called out that first quarter, we would be lower than the lower end of the guidance, largely because of the product side ramp up. So that should be Mode 3. When I look into the margin Q-on-Q, the Mode 3, Mode 2 margins have actually slightly improved, and the Model 1 margins have gone down. So there is some amount of confusion versus what we foresee and what has come or if you can help us in terms of reconciling? And Prateek, what should we model for the tax rate for FY '20 and going forward beyond FY '20?

C. Vijayakumar

So Sandeep, let me answer your first question first, which is, see, EMPA were a product business and that applies to any product business anywhere in the world. You should not see it on a Q-on-Q basis, because that's great to see for a services business but product companies, we have to see Y-on-Y. And that's because the seasonality that is there in terms of licensing which is, in turn, determined by when do those clients come up for renewal and things like that. So if you see -- and that data is given in their accounts where you see the Q-on-Q, I mean, that the margins in the previous year quarter was about 30, 31 percentage points. So compared to that, 24% is lower because it was 31.4%, and that is down to 24%, which is a 7.4% drop. So that is the drop which is really the investment, which we made in anticipation and readiness for marketing to start from 1st of June. And that didn't happen, and that was -- we had kind of baked that into the guidance we gave 3 months back, but then the deal closure got delayed by another month. So that is the difference. That is really the investment that has gone in. On your question was on the tax rate -- sorry.

Prateek Aggarwal

If you just look at the AMJ, I think, to AMJ '19 for the Products and Platforms segment, you will see a substantial increase in costs. So that should give you some indication of this.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. Going to your second question on the tax rate for FY '20, it was determined at 24%, as I explained earlier. And while it's kind of difficult to guide you for the next year, FY '21 at this point of time, it would tend to be slightly higher. Maybe 24% to 26% is a good range to work with, but these things are determined on a fiscal-to-fiscal basis so this 24% is for this entire fiscal.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. Okay. Just last question, if I can. Continues in downturn in the product growth on Q-on-Q services client. What we understand is seasonally, this is a slightly softer quarter where there could be a Q-on-Q decline. So what has led like good growth versus the seasonality, which was expected in the production platform business?

C. Vijayakumar

I wouldn't agree that this end June quarter is seasonally weak. I mean, typically, the strongest quarter, of course, is the December quarter. The June quarter is actually second out of the 4 quarters. The weaker quarters are actually the March quarter and September quarter.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Viju George from JP Morgan.

Viju George

Just have a question on Mode 2 margins. I think it's low teens. And I guess the Mode 2 probably more comparable than what we all call digital in terms of the kind of offerings. I mean, not expertise of revenues. I generally feel it's thought about as normally a higher-margin business. So can you give any reason why margins in this quarter are much lower than what you would expect it to be on your commentary.

C. Vijayakumar

I think as we've discussed this before and our gross margins are definitely higher in this business. But obviously, we track those overheads to what we have invested into all these 4 areas. It's kind of results to gross margin that we want is growing. And I mean, as the business scales up, I think they should improve. If you look at the overall opportunity, there are a lot of areas where we need to do to proof-of-concepts and especially some platform-led deals, there is some ground growth that we need to do to kind of help to get the right outcomes.

So I think we are continue to look at that as the right investments that we need to make in the long-term to kind of scale this business. And today, the whole practice investment has helped the sales. Today, it's a very, very strongly differentiated service, and we are able to win against some of the strong established players, and the conviction of our own ongoing sales team is to really go after large-scale digital deals has tremendously increased. And I really attribute it to these strong practice investments that we've made. And we will continue that for some time. I think, still, the business is in a very early stages, and we can really do some significant scale up in the coming years. So that's why the margins are low. Quarter-on-quarter, there may be some marginal improvements, but fundamentally, the margins are going to grow in the foreseeable few quarters.

Viju George

But CVK you are saying on the gross margin side, they are tracking quite well above company average, okay?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, there are two elements there Viju. One is, of course, there are large clients where you have a certain rate card and sometimes we end up not necessarily differentiating this, because they are large relationships where the whole change in rate card and things like that is taking some time. So, but in any new deal, if we were to bid and win, we are very, very conscious of the rates and the level of gross margin that we need, so that in the long term it is kind of driving the right profitability profile here.

Viju George

Sure thanks. The other observation was on return on invested capital when I look at over five year basis and sometimes margin in terms of capture this the declining trend, your ROIC has declined by 15% points as per our math from where they stood at 2013-2014, a part of it may be due to the acquisition led strategy as well. How do you see this going forward because I mean it is also not just about the income statement but also the balance sheet and the acquisitions, so how do you manage for this going forward and what might be a desirable level for you, you have stayed on the margin side that anything on the ROIC side as well?

C. Vijayakumar

I think I referred to that in the commentary at the beginning. First of all there are, as investors we need to look at cash metrics more than accounting metrics because IRR is really the metric that we should be tracking as internally when we make our business cases for all these investments that is how we measure it and that is how I continue to sort of look at the overall metrics. The second thing I also want to point out is we are looking at return on invested capital as a percentage, my percentages are great. We also need to look at who is investing how much. You can take an investment of 1 billion and return let us say whatever 100% on that that is the return of 1 billion, but if you take investment of 5 billion on the other hand and even if you return 20% on that that still 1 billion in hot cash, I think as investors I tend to look at the actual 1 billion that is coming in and what is it expected to deliver year after year after year puts it in ESF, calculation and that gives me what it means to me in net present value terms. That is the way I look at it. Obviously you have to look at your minds, we may exchange a few mails on this as well.

Viju George

Last question from my side, I think CVK you did mention this, better than expected organic growth is that coming because of upfronting of revenues in accelerated manner or better revenue traction from other clients as well, so what I am trying to say is that does this sort of mean that because of upfronting we are expected to sort of scale off a little bit towards the end or the second of the year?

C. Vijayakumar

So maybe a little bit, I would not say that too much has been upfronted, at least for two of the large deals that we won, I think it has already reached the stable state as it is reflected in the numbers in this quarter. For one of the deals, of course, because there is going to be some reduction. That reduction, I don't see it significant in the next 2 quarters. There will be some reduction, but nothing that should substantially change the dynamics. Of course, when you go to the next year, that would be somewhat measured on this. But I think that's where we are now looking at our business as there is a run rate business of momentum that we have. And then on top of it, we need to look at proactively constructing large mega transactions quarter-after-quarter, and that success is what will really drive a truly differentiated industry-leading organic growth in a consistent manner. I think that's the base in the formula that we believe we are getting it right consistently in the last few quarters. And we want to see how that affected us and I ensure we have at least one mega deal every quarter so that it really gives you the differentiated growth organically that we wanted to achieve.

Operator

The next question is from the line Ashish Chopra from Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Ashish Chopra

I had a question on the overall margins. So while you start the year at 17, I think you articulated the headwinds that pulled it down. But how should we expect the trajectory from here on for you to be delivering upon the full year guided bands? So do we expect it to get back in the range immediately with the implementation of the IBM market purchases? Or should it be more gradual and stay focused on quarters for the period to be increasing some of these around?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, so obviously, the math works out to meet the guidance. We will have to be in the guided range from next quarter onwards. However, I see a slight peaking in new R&D and a little moderation in April and an uptick from AMJ and total JAS. Exactly where it will land, I don't know. But our expectation is we have enough for main months to make the right metric. So overall year is where we will be between 18.5 to 19.5.

Ashish Chopra

Got it. And Prateek had also mentioned about the on-site heavy nature of the deal that canceled in the quarter. So were you referring to just the one deal that did contribute a fair share of this quarter's growth or that would be probably the -- a different dynamic of some of the other deals that already you've been winning substantially last cycle, please?

Prateek Aggarwal

I don't want to get very deal-specific, but yes, there was that one large deal, which we announced at the end of March, which really ramped up and contributed significantly to this quarter.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Parag Gupta, Morgan Stanley.

Parag Gupta

Just had 2 questions. So you have first stopped giving any sense on infrastructure management in your metrics. But could you give us just a qualitative sense of what is happening in that area. What kind of deals are you seeing? And what's the outlook out there on the infrastructure management side? And the second question was on transformation deals, I think, while you continue to win several of these deals, there has been a little bit of a downtick in this quarter was, let's say, what you've been doing on average for the last couple of quarters. So is there anything that we should read into what is happening in the macro environment? Or is it just a slight downtick, which doesn't really mean much from a dollar perspective?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. For us, let me start with the infrastructure management because we're not going to call out the specific numbers, but I'm very, very happy to provide a qualitative commentary on IMS. This quarter, again, we had some good wins. Couple of them I called out. The EBIT cadence continues to be very strong. A couple of large players are continuing to weaken, and the customers are concerned. So there are lots of opportunities in the infrastructure business, but we are still being selective because we, obviously, need to maintain a certain margin profile compared to some of the other players who have an operating model, which allows them to operate at almost half the margins what we anticipate.

So actually, there is enough opportunities. We are picking and choosing the right opportunities so that it helps us to scale the infrastructure business in a profitable manner. That's as far as the new deals are concerned. If you look at the existing deals, obviously, there is some year-on-year reductions, which are structured as a part of the deal.

Obviously, we take over, we optimize, we bring in significant amount of automation, DryICE, all of that. So that would mean that the subsequent annual reductions will happen. And the third element, I mean even if I think either doing renewals or even being a deal in a large client relationships, sometimes customers do ask for some reductions.

So we find make it a win-win proposition on how we can gain other businesses and support the customer ask. So these are 3 dynamics, which have taken. And the whole cloud adoption journey, I think I said this 3.5 years back that 30% will go to public cloud. There were many analysts who've written report 30%, 40%, 70%, but everybody seems to be tending to come back to the 30% that I quoted about 4 years back.

So I think conviction on how much more the public cloud is very high. The percentage is very high. Some of the traditional enterprise workloads, hybrid cloud is the right operating model. A lot of new workloads around some of the new things like advanced analytics and IoT, autonomous driving some of those workloads could be in public onshore. The core enterprise IT landscapes will continue outside the cloud and our capability there and is going to continue to differentiate us to win these transformation programs.

On the deal momentum, I mean last year of the 4 quarters, 3 quarters, we had increasing peaks. And this quarter, of course, it's moderated, we didn't have a megadeal like what we would have had in the other 3 quarters. But if we look at the pipeline, there are opportunities, which are large, but I don't know when they will convert. But we are constantly looking at how this creates these larger opportunities. So it's a matter of 1 or 2 quarters, we should get another peak in the booking. So nothing to get concerned. I don't think the lower bookings this quarter was anything to do with the macros but it could also, I mean, some of it would be due to us being a little bit more selective in some of the opportunities but nothing on the macro which kind of eroded some deal bookings this quarter.

Parag Gupta

CVK just to clarify when you say, you are being more selective, is that largely from a margin perspective or are there other considerations as well?

C. Vijayakumar

Not only margins, yes, of course that is a consideration. I mean, of course, we obviously look at ,we have a client profiling and all of that, but in a great customer, if you are not able to see the right margins with all the levers that we have then obviously we are being selective there.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ashwin Mehta from IDFC.

Ashwin Mehta

I had two questions; one was on margins, so Prateek just wanted to check what was the nature of one off in ERS costs in this quarter? And secondly, you had indicated earlier there will be a $30 million investment on the IP deals this year. So, has it significantly come through in this quarter or there will be a flow through in the subsequent quarters?

Prateek Aggarwal

We have G.H. Rao who is the President of our Engineering Business; I think he can provide

a little more details on the dynamics on the ERS business?

G.H. Rao

We have two active clients and the margins if you see in the immediate quarter one is one off as you pointed out that is beyond a large deal. There is write off in this quarter. We had one similar program and over a period we expect the NIM to transit to offshore. To see some of the programs start with onsite and new offshore, but if you take some of the higher technology areas, we must service the customer sand operate continuous period of time in onsite.

And also you see, we have our own portfolio products within the ERS. And the yield has been lower in this quarter compared to the earlier quarters. So that also has been computed to lesser margins and we are also investing for future growth in areas 5G or Industry 4.0.

C. Vijayakumar

Prateek?

Prateek Aggarwal

The second question, you had Ashwini was on the hedging cost which I had mentioned in the previous call, that is already flowing in as we speak. This quarter was about $6 million to $7 million odd, and I am just speaking from memory and that will play out like I had, we cannot give you an exact sort of guidance for next quarter and quarter-on-quarter for a simple reason it depends on how the exchange rates will play out.

Ashwin Mehta

And my second question was in terms of the IBM IP V, now that we've signed it and have more clarity, what's the kind of EBIT margins that we would get from that deal? Earlier, you indicated that it will be a little lower in the first year and then it will be better second year. But now that we have more clarity in terms of how modernization will work, what is the kind of EBIT margin associated on that?

Prateek Aggarwal

Well, like I mentioned earlier, the EBITDA is going to be 15%-plus, and the amortization is of the order of about 20%, which changes on a year-on-year basis. So in net terms, it could be something, which is around 30% of the incremental revenue that we took.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Nitin Padmanabhan from Investec.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Just wanted your thoughts on the Actian product, primarily because I think in the Hadoop ecosystem, we have been seeing a lot of markdowns and breakdowns across the ecosystem. So just wanted your thoughts on how that's doing at this point.

C. Vijayakumar

KK, you are on the call? Can you take your question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. So I think the Actian typically does not operate on the Hadoop ecosystem. They are a high-speed in line analytics and basically have 3 products. They have a super fast, really fast in line analytics engine, which can handle megabyte processing. So they use Hadoop as the file system to feed off so they [go to their own program, on-prem bundle they could run their own file system or they could run off any cloud-based enterprise storage. That's the relevant product to us. And they have a data integration platform, which works from the hybrid landscape, both on cloud and on-prem. And then third, they have Edge-embedded analytics and the rotated business ANSIC as well as now SQL. So they are pretty much immune from the Hadoop ecosystem perspective. So it doesn't have any material impact on what they are currently trying to do.

Nitin Padmanabhan

And just one last one was, with respect to the -- you had this sort of margins of [the team saw] this quarter, how much of that do you think can be recouped in a quarter or so? Or do you think that will be spread over the remainder of the year?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. I think we start seeing some [weakness last] quarter [itself]. However, I think if you take [a why you tell us -- to weakness] most of it [has not come]. And are some [areas of us, headwinds here], which are probably we have a smaller [non-comp -- some cash. But I think we are trying to organic [indiscernible] so [when I tell you that I see improvement in the gross margins].

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. Just to kind of add a little bit more. I think the cost from the deal customer pertains to getting some higher end skills onshore, which is very unique skills from our engineering portfolio, especially around QASI and some of the new ones that we are doing. And there are some cost increases, and we have a structured plan on total adjustments. But it's not an immediate solution. It is going to take some time. So there would be some improvement in margins in the next quarter and subsequent quarters, but it will not come back to this average margins from the business for a few quarters. So there is some we are already listing to be done to get it to the historic margin growth.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ravi Menon from Elara Securities.

Ravi Menon

Vijay, [indiscernible] guidance below 7% or 8% [indiscernible]. So what really impacted the margin [indiscernible] I know there is a large deal [indiscernible] share program that we signed in March. But [indiscernible] really dragged this out so much, right? So [indiscernible] also gets classified under Mode 1?

C. Vijayakumar

I think a lot of the other business also gets classified as Mode 1. And as Diaz just highlighted, the drop in margins in the AS would also reflect in Mode 1. Of course, we have a large deal, but I don't think it is, I mean, a real threat in any meaningful manner the last year, maybe marginally. But definitely, for the size of the deal, I think it was like, isn't really create a big impact on Mode 1. It's largely around ERS. I think if you're building up, you have the other segment of profitability and the other business segment profitability, you should be able to see how those numbers come down.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this was the last question for today. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C. Vijayakumar, President and CEO of HCL Technologies Limited for closing comments. Over to you, sir.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you, everyone, for joining this call. In closing, I mean, we remain very positive about what we can accomplish. I want to close this call with 2 forward-looking comments. One is we are very committed to deliver an industry-leading organic growth. And as we said in the last quarter, we're all excited in generating a $10 billion target, and the team at HCL is really going after the aspiration of getting $10 billion, and the margins will be in guided range.

So thank you for joining us, and look forward to meeting you during meetings in between or during the next quarterly results. Thank you, and have a good day, and good evening.

