American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHOTF) CEO John O'Neill on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2019

Jamie Kokoska - Director of IR

John O'Neill - CEO

Bruce Pittet - COO

Azim Lalani - CFO

Lorne Kalmar - TD Securities

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Brad Sturges - IA Securities

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Jamie Kokoska, Director of Investor Relations.

Jamie Kokoska

Thank you, Sheryl. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2019 results conference call. Discussing AHIP's performance today are John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer; Bruce Pittet, Chief Operating Officer; and Azim Lalani, Chief Financial Officer.

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements as required by securities regulators in Canada. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including projections of future earnings, revenue, income, FFO, FFO payout ratios and AFFO payout ratios are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements and are detailed in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and our other Canadian securities filings available on SEDAR and our website at ahipreit.com.

AHIP does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of risk factors on AHIP's Annual Information Form, dated March 22, 2019, and is filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Our second quarter results were made available earlier this afternoon after market closed. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A and financial statements, which are available on our website as well as SEDAR.

On this call, we will discuss certain nonIFRS financial measures including FFO and AFFO. For the identification of these nonIFRS financial measures, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure and a reconciliation between the 2, please see our MD&A. All figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, August 8, 2019. A replay of this call will be available on our website.

John will begin today's call with an overview and update regarding our portfolio, strategy and performance. Bruce will provide a brief update on hotel renovations and operations; and Azim will provide a summary of our financial results.

I'll now turn the call over to John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer.

John O'Neill

Thank you, Jamie, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.

Our second quarter results were in line with expectations with strong contributions and growth from hotels that were recently renovated, somewhat offset by hotels that were under renovations during the quarter. FFO for the second quarter was $0.23 per unit, in line with last year's performance. Without the impact of renovations, we estimate FFO would have been $0.014 higher.

As a reminder, we had 7 hotels under renovation during the second quarter. Excluding these 7 hotels, RevPAR of our total portfolio grew 2%, revenue grew 2.1% and net operating income grew 1.2%.

Perhaps more importantly, given the future of our business, excluding the 7 hotels under renovation, our Premium Branded portfolio saw RevPAR growth of 1%, a 3% increase in revenue and a 2.7% increase in net operating income compared to the same quarter last year, positive organic growth.

I'm pleased to say that 4 of the 7 hotels under renovation during the second quarter have since been completed. Hotel operations and the overall guest experience have already returned to normal at these properties with modernized rooms and facilities.

As we announced last week, as part of our previously discussed capital recycling strategy, we have reached an agreement to sell our 45 Economy Lodging hotels and expect that transaction will complete no later than the end of September.

These hotels contributed another solid quarter performance during the second quarter and will continue to be part of our business during our third quarter. However, given our long-term performance and growth potential will be based on our Premium Branded hotels. That is where we will focus our remarks for today.

Average daily rates in our Premium Branded portfolio declined 0.8% to $116.09 due mostly to hotels under renovation during the quarter. Total revenues for the Premium Branded portfolio increased by 0.4% due in part to growth of food and beverage revenues from recently renovated and expanded restaurants and bars at some of our largest hotels, as well as increased parking revenues due to initiatives we've implemented at several of our properties.

Occupancy rates across this portfolio were relatively in line with last year at 81.4%. We are pleased with that figure given 20,000 room nights were effectively out of order during the quarter due to guest room remodeling.

Overall, RevPAR within the Premium Branded segment was $94.50, a 1% decline from Q2 last year. The strongest RevPAR growth within our Premium Branded portfolio was experienced at hotels in Texas, Kentucky and North Carolina, which saw RevPAR gains of 10.9%, 8.2% and 5.6% respectively.

We were also pleased to see our Pittsburgh properties turn a corner with RevPAR growth of 2% achieved in that market. Conversely, the 7 hotels under renovation saw an average RevPAR decline of 13.9% due to the temporary impact of construction.

This ultimately led to NOI for the Premium Branded portfolio declining 1.8%. However, excluding the hotels under renovation, the performance of our Premium Branded hotels continued to provide solid results and growth with a 2.7% increase in NOI.

And as noted in our news release today, we are pleased with the performance of the 4 hotels that were under renovation in the same quarter last year as those hotel improvements helps to drive 11.7% growth in RevPAR and 20.9% growth in net operating income at those properties.

Given the enhanced performance of our recently renovated hotels, we continue to be optimistic about the organic growth potential of our Premium Branded hotels for the second half of 2019. This will become even more important once we sell our Economy Lodging portfolio and focus exclusively on driving organic and acquisitive growth of our Premium Branded hotel portfolio.

With that high-level discussion of our second quarter performance, I'll turn the call over to Bruce to provide an update on hotel operations and the completion of renovation so far. Bruce?

Bruce Pittet

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone.

Renovation activity at 7 hotels occurred during the second quarter. These hotels include the Fairfield Inn & Suites Jacksonville, the Residence Inn Chattanooga, the Homewood Suites Allentown, Homewood Suites Bethlehem, Homewood Suites Dover, the Embassy Suites Phoenix Tempe, and the Embassy Suites Independence Cleveland. I'm happy to report that work on four of these hotels has already been completed and we anticipate two additional renovation projects, Chattanooga and Dover, to be completed by the end of August.

Combined $4.1 million was invested into upgrades of the 108-room Homewood Suites Allentown and the 113-room Homewood Suites Bethlehem in Pennsylvania. These renovations included a complete transformation of lobbies, the large breakfast area, front desks, lobby stores, and outdoor social spaces. In addition, all guestrooms and suites at the hotels were remodeled with new beds, entertainment centers, wall coverings, while kitchens and bathrooms were updated.

Approximately $900,000 was invested in upgrades at our 89-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Jacksonville West, [indiscernible] in Florida. Here updates were made to all guest rooms, corridors and public areas, as well as the lobby and front desk area. And most recently, $4.2 million of upgrades were completed at our 224-room Embassy Suites Phoenix Tempe property, where all guest suites were completely remodeled.

This property now offers brand new guest suites with the latest in guest comforts. We're very pleased with the end results of this project, not only with the quality of the work but also that the renovation was completed below budget and two months ahead of schedule.

Renovations are well underway at the Residence Inn in Chattanooga where procurement for the renovation caused a later-than-expected start. Renovation work also continues at the Homewood Suites Dover New Jersey and the Embassy Suites Independence Cleveland in Ohio. In early July, renovations began in earnest at two larger Holiday Inn Express properties located in Fort Myers in Sarasota, Florida.

Overall, we're pleased with the progress we are seeing with our renovation program this year. Work is being completed to a high-level of quality, on time and on budget. Our third quarter will include renovations at 8 hotels, though these renovations will be more staggered than what we experienced in Q2.

Turning to hotel operations. As John mentioned, revenue growth for our Premium Branded hotels, excluding the hotels under renovation, grew 3% in the second quarter over the prior year. We achieved higher food and beverage revenues, thanks largely to enhanced restaurant and bar offerings at two of our recently renovated Embassy Suites hotels.

Our properties in Covington, Kentucky and Dublin, Ohio, along with our Hilton Garden Inn in White Marsh, Maryland, achieved F&B revenue growth of $480,000 over Q2 2018. It should be noted that while we're always pleased to see new incremental revenue, food and beverage revenue has a lower margin profile than room revenue.

So that contributed to the decrease in our year-over-year margins. We also recently initiated a broad-based pay parking initiative at 28 of our hotels to further drive incremental revenues. We are pleased with the results we have seen to date with this initiative.

On the expense side, we're actively driving expense controls through our hotel manager, with some savings related to our second quarter last year, captured through increased housekeeping efficiency, more robust procurement programs, insurance savings and utility contracting.

These savings are helping to partially offset increases we're seeing in labor expense, due mainly to minimum wage increases in several states in 2019 as well as higher e-commerce related expenses related to OTAs and online marketing campaigns, repairs and maintenance costs, and linen expense.

Overall, our Premium Branded portfolio is performing above its designated peer group. The STR RevPAR Index, which compares the performance of AHIP owned hotels to their competitive set in each region, indicated AHIP's Premium Branded hotels have an average index rating of 121.9, with 100 representing a fair share of the market.

As John mentioned earlier, we are seeing very strong RevPAR growth in Texas, Kentucky and North Carolina. We're also pleased that Pittsburgh has delivered RevPAR growth in the second quarter, as supply issues in some submarkets are beginning to abate.

New supply continues to impact Oklahoma, Maryland, and some secondary markets we operate in. And we continue to work with our hotel manager to defensively maintain our market share at these hotels until the new supply has cycled through.

And lastly, our preliminary revenue numbers for July are better than our June performance and reflect improved performance from our recently renovated properties.

And with that update on our renovation program and hotel performance, I will now turn the call to Azim to discuss financial and capital metrics. Azim?

Azim Lalani

Thank you, Bruce. Good afternoon, everyone.

Second quarter revenues increased 0.2% to $90 million as a result of higher food and beverage revenues and new parking revenues, which helped to offset renovation related revenue declines and new supply impacts at certain properties.

NOI for the second quarter declined by 2.3% to $32.4 million compared to last year. As with revenue, this line was mostly impacted by hotels under renovation. Excluding the 7 hotels under renovation, net operating income for the remaining portfolio actually grew by 1.2%.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at $27.7 million, in line with last year. And EBITDA margin dropped by 10 basis points to 30.7%. Net income for the second quarter was $5.8 million, down from last year, as a result of higher depreciation expense and an unrealized loss on the fair value of interest rate swap contracts arising from changes in interest rates between periods.

This was offset by lower corporate and administrative costs during the quarter as we incurred lower professional fees and lower stock-based compensation charges arising from the expiration of unit grants.

Funds from operations or FFO was $18.1 million or $0.23 per diluted unit, unchanged from last year. Adjusted funds from operations or AFFO decreased 2.4% to $16.6 million as a result of higher actual maintenance capital expenditures. On a per-unit basis, AFFO was unchanged at $0.21 per diluted unit.

As our portfolio of Premium Branded hotels was unchanged from last year, no same property metrics have been presented this quarter for this segment. Within the Economy Lodging segment, three smaller hotels totaling 185 guest rooms were sold during 2018. These hotels had no meaningful impact on our total NOI.

As a result of excluding these hotels, same property RevPAR in the Economy Lodging segment grew 1.2% with ADR increasing 4.7%, and occupancy decreasing by 2.5 percentage points. Revenue grew by 0.2% to $18.4 million, while NOI declined by $324,000 due mostly to higher labor costs and supplies expense.

Our business is seasonal in nature, and we are now in our seasonally stronger second and third quarters. As we pay a consistent monthly cash distribution, we view our payout ratios on a trailing 12 months or rolling 4 quarter basis.

For the second quarter of 2019, our trailing 12-month FFO payout ratio was 90.8% and our trailing 12-month AFFO payout ratio was 99.5%. These are elevated compared to the prior year mainly due to the weak performance we saw during the third and fourth quarters of 2018 as we had a number of larger properties under renovations.

As discussed on last week's conference call regarding the sale of our Economy Lodging portfolio, we expect to invest the capital from the sale of that portfolio into new income generating assets by the end of the year.

We see debt markets wide open for hotel acquisitions, with attractive long-term debt being offered on an interest-only basis with fixed interest rates around 4%. In comparison, the debt on our Economy Lodging portfolio was more expensive and had an aggressive amortization period. As a result, we expect our new acquisitions to generate more free cash flow.

Between the time, the sale transaction closes in September and the acquisition of new hotels, we expect there will be a temporary dilution to our FFO of approximately $0.014 per month. As a result, we expect our Q4 payout ratio to be elevated.

We have included this in our 2019 forecasts and expect to maintain our U.S. dollar denominated monthly distribution of $0.054, which is equivalent to $0.648 per unit on an annual basis, a level that we've maintained since early 2016. Based on today's Canadian dollar unit price, this provides a yield in excess of 12%.

Turning to capital metrics, as at June 30, 2019, we had an unrestricted cash balance of $11.8 million, a restricted cash balance of $32.6 million, including $13.8 million for upcoming property improvement plans.

At the end of June, we had a weighted average remaining term on our debt of 5.9 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.64%. Approximately 97% of AHIP's term loans have fixed interest rates and we do not have any significant debt maturities until June 2022.

With that financial discussion, I'll turn the call back to John for some closing remarks. John?

John O'Neill

Thank you, Azim.

We're very excited about the future of AHIP and the transformation the business is about to go through with the sale of our 45 Economy Lodging hotels and the redeployment of that capital towards new, higher quality properties. We are continuing to review several compelling packages of hotels that we believe would be a great complimentary fit with our existing Premium Branded portfolio.

And since our capital recycling announcement last week, we have also received an overwhelming number of new opportunities presented to us. We are confident there are great opportunities to enhance the quality of our cash flows by reinvesting our capital into assets we think can drive higher, more sustainable returns with properties that also improve our growth prospects. I look forward to updating you on our capital recycling initiatives and acquisition pipeline as they evolve.

We're also very pleased to have this quarter in the Economy Lodging sale announcement behind us as this takes AHIP insiders out of trading blackout for the first time since January. While I continue to receive all of my compensation in the form of units, I look forward to growing my investment in AHIP even further over the next few weeks.

With that overview of our second quarter performance, I'll now open the call to questions from analysts. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Lorne Kalmar of TD Securities.

Lorne Kalmar

So on the PIP improvement program, is the target sort of have it all wrapped up by the end of 2019 or at least the vast majority?

Bruce Pittet

Certainly the bigger hotels we will have renovated by the end of 2019. We will see some continued renovation into 2020 and 2021. I believe it will be less disruptive than having our bigger assets under renovation.

Lorne Kalmar

And just kind of sticking on that topic, dilution was about $0.014, I believe you said. What are you guys expecting for Q3 and Q4?

Azim Lalani

Well, in Q3, we don't expect any dilution mainly because we expect the sale of the portfolio to happen towards the end of September. Basically, we expect the dilution to start in Q4 and just depending on when we can close on a potential acquisition.

Lorne Kalmar

So was the $0.014 not related to dilution from the renovations?

Bruce Pittet

No, it's not. The $0.014 was, yes, dilution from the sale of the Economy Lodging portfolio prior to us reinvesting into new assets. So that dilution will only start in October.

Lorne Kalmar

And then just on the Premium Branded portfolio, on a stabilized basis, what kind of RevPAR growth do you guys think you can achieve?

Bruce Pittet

Stabilized meaning post renovations?

Lorne Kalmar

Yes.

Bruce Pittet

Well, I guess this quarter was the one of the first indications of a growth. And as we achieved north of 2% for the third quarter - sorry, for the second quarter which was nicely ahead of sort of the U.S. averages, which were just above zero, quite frankly. So we do have some more hotels in renovations for the balance of the year.

But in terms of what we can expect from a RevPAR growth, difficult to give you some absolute forward guidance, Lorne, but certainly in line with U.S. hotel industry and I would say slightly stronger given that we're coming out of renovations, right. So I think the second quarter was a good indication of the kind of RevPAR's we can achieve on our hotels that are not under renovations.

Lorne Kalmar

And then just lastly, look like taxes and insurance were down quite a bit this quarter year-over-year. Was there anything onetime in there?

Azim Lalani

No, I think some of it is just timing of claims from an insurance perspective. And then from a property tax perspective, we've just been quite aggressive in appealing in those jurisdictions where we've seen a downturn in operating results, but nothing unusual.

Your next question comes from Matt Logan of RBC Capital Markets.

Matt Logan

As you refocus your business on the Premium Branded segment, can you talk a little bit about how you're thinking about maximizing operating efficiencies for some of the nonroom part of your portfolio, whether that's F&B or conference space?

John O'Neill

Sure, I think Bruce can chat a little bit about that. Those are great opportunities for us. And we're doing well in those areas already.

Bruce Pittet

Yes. As I mentioned and John mentioned as well, we rolled out an initiative as it relates to parking at 28 of our hotels so far this year. And we're seeing some strong revenue generation from that initiative. We expect that to continue going forward.

And as we add hotels into the Premium Branded portfolio, we would endeavor to put those hotels into a parking program as well. We continue to focus on incremental revenues outside of room revenue as a way to grow overall revenues. And I think our F&B results in Q2 are a good example of that focus.

Matt Logan

And I guess maybe within the operating part of the portfolio, what are you seeing in terms of your labor costs and supplies in terms of how they're trending?

Bruce Pittet

Yes, so labor costs are trending up certainly. Working with our manager though, we do have an aggressive housekeeping program that is working on generating efficiencies within that program. So reducing housekeeping minutes per room or the time we're actually spending in the room on an ongoing basis, so we're becoming more efficient without giving up quality.

Also light touch cleaning within especially our extended-stay product, about 24% of our rooms are extended-stay. And where we can, we're offering our guests kind of a light touch service as opposed to a full clean every day. So we are seeing benefits from this focus on efficiency. And we believe we'll continue to see some of those efficiency benefits in the future as well.

Matt Logan

And on the topic of your Economy Lodging sale, as you look to redeploy some of those proceeds, can you talk a little bit about your underwriting criteria for new acquisitions and the type of features that you're looking for?

John O'Neill

Yes, I think we're happy to deal with that. I think we touched on it a little bit in our call last week. But we've got cap rate criteria, which we want in sort of the 8% to 8.5% range of cap rate. We want younger hotels than we currently have that we're selling in the Economy Lodging and even our current average of our existing Premium Branded hotels, so younger, newer. And therefore those kind of hotels require less or in some cases no PIPs, which then drives effectively no displacement from those renovations and PIPs.

So it allows us to have an income generating asset right out of the gate without any disruption. And we continue to look for geographical diversity from where we are now in our existing locations. Although there's always opportunities to synergize if we have a few hotels in the same market. And we continue to focus on secondary markets.

So I guess, essentially, to be - not to be confused with primary markets or tertiary markets, so the kind of size of markets that primarily we're in now. So 8% to 8.5% cap rates, younger hotels, buying below replacement cost, secondary markets, and limited renovations required, good in place income.

Matt Logan

I appreciate the color. And maybe just in terms of your new supply, how does - how do barriers to entry factor into your thinking for new acquisitions?

John O'Neill

I think, generally, the larger the market, the bigger barriers to entry, just given the land costs. So we're not buying in Manhattan or San Francisco. But we're definitely moving out of what we'd call the tertiary markets, where land costs are the least expensive.

So there - in the secondary markets that we're looking at and we're located in, there are some barriers to entry. But primarily it's not so much the land cost, it's really the supply right now of - the pipeline of new supply. It is coming down. And that's something we look at very closely in our underwriting for our new acquisitions, is what is the new supply expected in those markets?

And then finally, I think I can safely say that we also look for our new hotels close to multiple demand generators. So again, we've talked a lot over the last couple of weeks about the growth capabilities of our Premium Branded portfolio and the new hotels we're looking to acquire. And to be able to get that, it needs to be close to universities or military bases or universities and hospitals, some multiple demand generators.

So maybe I took that question a little far from new supply, but I'm also pleased to report that essentially the new supply coming into the U.S. market, especially the markets we're looking at, is slowing down. So land cost just being one of the factors of barriers to entry.

Matt Logan

Certainly good news on the supply front. So I guess it's safe to say there's nothing in the pipeline over the next 12 months for the existing portfolio that could impact results?

Bruce Pittet

We still have some markets where new supply is cycling through.

John O'Neill

It started a year ago.

Bruce Pittet

It's already constructed - either under construction, about to finish or maybe it's been open for half a year. So we'll still feel the effects of that sort of new product. But I think, in general, in many locations, that pipeline is starting to slow. So we see that as a positive for certain.

Your next question comes from Brad Sturges of IA Securities.

Brad Sturges

Just on the - just to go back to the commentary on the renovation activity, I wanted to clarify the disruption. I think in the press release you said, $0.014 was the impact in the quarter. Is that correct?

Bruce Pittet

In the quarter, yes.

Azim Lalani

Yes, it is. It basically reflects the year-over-year performance of those properties that were under renovation.

Brad Sturges

So that would imply, call it $1.1 million. What would - for the first two quarters then, what would be the total disruption from renovation activity?

Bruce Pittet

It would be less for year-to-date. Probably about $0.02. But we can get back to you with a specific amount.

Brad Sturges

So I guess, just trying to figure out what the impact could be for the next two quarters or the second half of the year in terms of what your expectations would be for disruption. Is it still the $2 million that you're guiding towards at the start of the year?

John O'Neill

It maybe a touch higher, Brad. But clearly, second quarter is and we expect it to be the largest disruption quarter of the year. We still have a few projects on the docket for the balance of the year. And the largest one, Cleveland, we're now mid project. That should be finishing in Q3 - early Q4.

Bruce Pittet

Yes, and so Brad, we do see ourselves working out of the renovation effort through Q3 and Q4. Really, the peak, we believe was in Q2. As we exit Q3, I think we believe we'll have only three hotels actually under renovation at that time, compared to what we came into the quarter with. And we're only starting one project in Q4 of this year, at TownePlace in Chattanooga. So things should lighten up as we continue on through the rest of the year.

John O'Neill

And Brad, looking back to first quarter, those hotels that were under renovation, sometimes it's not an exact science to know what exactly the displacement was or the disruption was due to the renovations. We had a government shutdown that hit Q1 kind of hard on the whole industry. And that may have contributed to some of the disruption in Q1.

So we can't tell exactly how much was renovation versus government shut down back in Q1. So anyway, hope that color helps a little bit more. But as we look ahead, clearly Q2, the largest of the disruption quarters and decreasing now for the balance of year.

Brad Sturges

And were there been any impact from any delays in getting work completed or without the [indiscernible].

Bruce Pittet

No. There's one project that was a little slow starting. That was the Residence Inn in Chattanooga. But it just started a little bit later. But otherwise, we're actually finding the projects are finishing on time and on budget. So we've been quite pleased with that this year.

John O'Neill

Maybe on time and a little under budget.

Brad Sturges

Just curious on the thought process of doing renovations in some of the busier months, Q2-Q3. Obviously, there's a couple hotels in there that are in offseason. But there's also hotels, I would imagine, in the summer are a little bit busier season. So just curious to get the thought process of why doing renovations at this point in time?

Bruce Pittet

Yes, no, and it can feel a little counterintuitive, and I understand that. But in some of our markets, we use Cleveland as a good example with the Embassy Suites. If we were to undertake, say, that project in Q1 and into Q2, when there's less demand in the market, the hotel would probably generate less revenue over the course of those months.

In peak season, in Cleveland, which is more typically Q2, Q3, and maybe early Q4, there's sufficient demand in the marketplace looking for rooms. So we're able to continue to sell rooms as we're renovating the hotel and ultimately drive more revenue and profit. But I understand, it feels counterintuitive. But especially in larger markets, there can be some real logic to doing it that way.

John O'Neill

I think it's safe to say we actually schedule it looking at exactly those kinds of business impact specifically. In case of Cleveland, the fourth quarter is a big food and beverage and group business, which is very profitable and business on the books. And we want to get it finished in time for that.

Bruce Pittet

So in the summer we can replace group business with transient business in that market, and still have relatively strong demand.

John O'Neill

Yes. So we look at timing of everyone with that exactly in mind.

Brad Sturges

And in terms of - excluding the hotel management fees, but just corporate overhead costs, it seemed like that was down sequentially quarter-over-quarter. Just trying to get a sense of what the run rate should be or was that unusual in terms of timing of certain expenses from a corporate overhead perspective?

Azim Lalani

Yes, it is unusually low. And I think it's just more of a timing issue in terms of some of the unit grants. With a couple of people leaving, some of their unit grants expired. And so that was just more timing than anything else.

Bruce Pittet

On a run rate basis, we're still expecting lower than last year though.

Brad Sturges

What would be the - what are you expecting for the full year then?

Azim Lalani

So it's probably lite by about $300,000 a quarter. So I think probably on a run rate basis, probably closer to $1.8 million is probably a better number.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

John O'Neill

Great. Thank you again, everyone, for joining us on our call today. And I look forward to speaking with you in November when we report our third quarter results. Thank you.

