Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

[Starts Abruptly] [Interpreted] And I would like now to introduce those who are in attendance at today’s calls. Presentations and various comments on our financial performance will be heard from the member and Management Board, Deputy Director for Economics and Finance Alexei Yankevich. The Upstream activities today will be covered by Igor Shkirov who is the Head of the Planning, Efficiency Management and Upstream Data Management Department; and followed by Nikita Anichkin, who is the Head of the Economics and Investment Department in the logistics, marketing and sales, and we’ll hear from you about results during the first-half of the year.

I would like remind us that this presentation and all the comments made as well as all of the statements that are going to be made in the course of this conference call may contain and will contain various statements about the future and various assumptions about our financial and business operations. And all other statements, except of the actual facts, should be considered as the prognostic assumptions. So such assumptions are expectations of future events based on the current situation and various assumptions by the management, taking into account various risks and uncertainties which eventually may lead that the actual results or indicators or outcomes would differ from the ones that have been voiced during today's conference. So thank you very much for your attention. Let me pass the floor now to Alexei Yankevich.

Alexei Yankevich

[Interpreted] Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. I would like to present to you Gazprom Neft’s results during the first-half year. We’re quite satisfied with it. The revenue growth about 7%, operational income about 11%, net profit grew almost by 13% year-on-year and that has become possible primarily thanks to growing output from our flagship fields like Novoporto and Messoyakha. But apart from it, the impact from the external environment has been positive as well.

Speaking about the volumes in terms of the hydrocarbon production grew by 5.6%, in refining it grew down, but that has to do with the maintenance work at out PanAevo and Yaroslavl refineries. As opposed to the previous quarter, we have been able to demonstrate positive dynamics the operational income grew by 7%. The basic driver was production growth which was 4.1%.

So with that let me pass the floor over to my colleagues. The first one will be the head of Upstream Economics, Igor Shkirov.

Igor Shkirov

[Interpreted] Yes, good afternoon, dear colleagues. So effectively production growth primarily was based upon the subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft, which was 11.4 million tonnes compared to the second quarter 2017, and Alexei Yankevichin currently has stated due to the continuation of the active development of the Novoport field as well as the additional interventions and gas compression station at Orenburg field.

In terms of the joint venture, the production quarter-on-quarter also grew by about 2 million tonnes, which is in effect from Messoyakha and next level drilling and new technologies being applied something that we’ll hear about in greater detail later.

So application of new technologies, in many ways, was conducive to the production of the extraction at Yamal specifically. We have completed developing a unique logistical system of the year around shipments, and so we have received the second icebreaker. And so we also started the unique system, which is the first system of the Arctic-logistic management.

And so this particular system gave us such an information and data in real-time actually in terms of the location of the vessels, as well as the accumulation of oil in the depot as well as monitors the way the shipments are being prepared and sent in the global way analyses the efficiency of the fleet utilization as well as making it possible to reduce that downtime and optimize any transportation costs.

At Messoyakhaneftegas, we have successfully completed the construction of a new technology, horizontal fishbone well with eight side-tracks and that is one of the biggest kind of a technology complexities in the industry and that makes it possible to bring into the production all the various plays within the information, continually improving the recovery rate.

In terms of the efficiency, it’s very important that despite the drilling rate, which is 7.2 kilometers, the drilling took less than 25 days. So we have been able to introduce in Iraq our third production well at Sarqala field. The potential of this new well is being assessed as a higher than previously expected up to 12 million barrels a day.

Drilling was taking place under some very stressful conditions. They were anomaly high pressure. And so the drilling was being done by an international team made up of representatives from 20 countries. And so this was done by Gazprom Neft Middle East with the support of the Gazprom Neft technology center.

Slide #8, the average operational costs which have been growing by about 3.8%, primarily that comes in the mature fields. The key drivers there are two of them inflation basically and the price of power. The second driver was the low base factor in 2018 because of the OPEC+ restrictions where the high water cut stock was being slowed down. And so within this particular term, you can see that we’re now following the statistics of 2018, but it is climbing up in terms of the reduction of the operational cost by growing output.

Slide #9, by growing activities in the development of unconventional resources and entering into new exploration zones, the company in terms of the risk assessment is being very active in bringing in partners. A very important part of the partnership is not only sharing the financial burden and the sharing the risk capital, but also bringing in new competencies, I mean, in terms of the advanced technologies.

And so amongst such partners, we see such companies as Shell, Repsol, Zarubezhneft. With Shell we are establishing a joint venture specifically in order to develop the Yamalo-Nenets fields, like Severo-Samburgsky and Zapadno-Yubeleini. And with the subsurface reserves of more than one billion tonnes of oil with Repsol and Shell, we are combining efforts in order to develop a major cluster in the Gydan inlet in the delta Yenisei. These are new exploration targets and there is a greater risk, but also very unique opportunities in terms of growing our resource base.

With Zarubezhneft which has a lot of the carbon and reserve oil development expertise, we are entering into developing the Salymsky-3 and Salymsky-5 acreages, which are primarily going down with the Bazhenov suite.

Slide #10, a very brief review of the results of our new assets in Yamburg. We started drilling horizontal wells, where there will be a multi-stage frac being done in order to understand the possibilities, future production from them. And Yenisei, I mentioned this is the new exploration target. So this is the first very important stage and the structure is to establish a logistical system and build logistical strategy in it. We have identified the location for the berthing and for where the equipment is going to be being delivered. And so the first well is going to be drilled by 2020.

In terms of the Severo-Samburgskoye, we have put together the hydrodynamic modeling. In as far as the [indiscernible] are concerned we have launched the mobile well mobile well development facilities and we started to drilling – and we started delivering oil from Pestsovoye by finishing drilling two horizontal wells.

In terms of the agenda, we have started the oil treatment facility and this year we are going to commission into operation so as to connect it to the Gazprom system. We are also drilling high-tech wells that were very extensive horizontal sections. And before end of year, we will finish the first stage of construction project.

As far as the Zima project is concerned, this is the key project in order to maintain our production enhancement in Khanty-Mansi. We are continuing the exploration and therefore in the amount of 540 square kilometers and have successfully undertaken the winterization of wells, so we have been able to come up with more than we expected. So we are laying a lot of hopes upon this particular region and our expectation 2019 is going to be 238,000 tonnes a day already. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Nikita Anichkin

[Interpreted] Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. I would like to introduce to you the review of the operations of downstream in the first-half of 2019. This is Slide #12. The tradition I will tell you about the environment within which we had the operation, because in the first-half of the year, we have various Brent fluctuations, which brought to a considerable growth of pricing.

The efficiency and refining in the second quarter have reached about $4 per barrel tonne of refining margins. As far as the overall amount of oil, there haven’t been any tangible deviation.

In terms of the oil distribution, there are the following changes compared to a similar period last year. First of all, this is a big amount of growth of Arctic oil sales about 5.4 million tonnes, which is above the results of the first-half year in 2018 by 12%. Similarly, there has been growth in the exportable amounts of the sold oil by 7.2% [ph] towards the premium destinations.

Next slide please. The refining dynamics overall have been brought about by various maintenance works that have been at different refineries. At the same time, work done makes it possible to optimize the scheduling of this subsequent maintenance, which will positively affect the refining sales during the year, high – big demand season in the future periods.

In the second quarter of 2019, there occurred several important events for our industry, amongst which I would like to note the following one. First of all, this is the completion of the construction of the automated shipping terminal at the Moscow refinery, which will make it possible to reduce the load by about 4 times, but at the same time maintain a very high level of efficiency and precision.

At the Omsk refining, we finished the upgrading on the filtration of the new units of the catalytic cracking, which applies to the modern treatment where water is being passed through the filter and can be recycled back into the active operation. It is a closed circle and so it doesn’t create an impact upon the environment. So we’re consistently performing on our environmental program this way.

Thirdly, we have commissioned to operation the modern Gladkoye terminal with the capacity of 1 million tonnes of refined products a year. It is important to note here that this is the only such terminal which has all the censoring and monitoring units which makes it possible to monitor it continuously in terms of the systems and shipments by water vessels. It is expected that by 2025, all of the terminals of the company are going to be upgraded following this particular model of the Gladkoye terminal, which would enable us to raise the handling for our own network by more than 20%.

The next slide is where you can see the development of our marketing within the stream operations and here it is impossible to note the seven-fold growth through the mobile application in the volume equivalent. This is about 1.5 million liters a month. But at the same time, I would like to mention the introduction of the new product in the – our approach in retail management, which is the automatic self-serve gas stations.

The advantage is that the reduction of costs related to the operation of such models and very considerable reduction of timing required to install it. So 350 units of different vehicles can be filled by a day.

This slide shows the results of the premium business segment. It is important to note that in between all of the segments during first-half of the year, we are noting very positive developments. Bunkering, we entered into an agreement to organize LNG bunkering at the Ust-Luga in the Baltic rail. As well as the production of lubricants and oil is concerned, we started producing the new oils for the drilling months by Gazprom Neft.

Bitumen, we started our sales to organize it through the Saint-Petersburg Commodity Exchange electronic platform. And in as far as the jet fuel is was concerned in the first-half year, we noted the growth of the number of the airports were we are present and starting to operate the new fueling system.

About petrochemicals, let me say a few words, because we have grown our participation in the Poliom from 25% to 50%. In the second quarter, the joint venture between SIBUR and Gazprom Neft. Sibrazpolymer signed to the placement of the 50% share of all Poliom into the Titan Group of companies, which would enable us to improve the efficiency of the inputs being used with high added value and growing our share in Gazprom’s. I mean, Neft is part of our long term strategy. And one of the focuses which is the development of our petrochemical business.

Thank you very much for your attention. This is it with me.

Alexei Yankevich

[Interpreted] Yes, dear, ladies and gentlemen let’s go back to the financials. And as far as the dynamics of our financials is concerned, principally I have commented on it in the very beginning. So possibly I should also note the particulars in as far as the profit growth is concerned that comes from different exchange rate difference, because the exchange rate difference has most considerably affected over the half year results.

So if you can take a look at the quarter, then this result was quite varying. And that is the result because of the fact that the profit level remained at the profit level of the previous quarter, because the exchange rate differences were kind of going different ways in terms of their effect.

Then on as usual, I shall comment with a great detail about the changes in our operational income. In the current half year, as I have already noted, the external environment impact overall was positive one. If we put together the pricing factors, taxation, changes in terms of exchange rate differences then the positive effect came up to about RUB29 billion and it is – specifically apart from these RUB29 billion about RUB11 billion are the internal effects, which comes from the production growth from the Greenfield project.

As far as Downstream is concerned, the fact and our attempts aimed at improving the efficiency and broadening the assortment of our offering in many ways have been able to compensate for that negative result over the maintenance. But because it was quite important, two refineries were going through the maintenance the effect came out to be quite zero with a bit of a black in it. So this negative effect has been compensated almost fully.

And as far as the quarterly dynamics is concerned here, the picture looks differently, because we don’t have external impact here. It was quite low. The greater weight is attached to the internal factors such as the efficiencies which were positive in both segments.

For example, in Upstream, it came from the production growth from the Greenfields. In Downstream, that was the optimization of our product offering, as well as our growth of sales in the premium channels which accounted for about 12% quarter-on-quarter, very effective procurement and trading operation, optimization of product offering. All put together made it possible to compensate for the negative outcome.

From the maintenance downtime and work and the downstream’s contribution under the comparable conditions was RUB2 billion better than in the previous quarter. As well as improving the overall Upstream segment, we’ll see the operational income has demonstrated growth quarter-on-quarter.

Now cash flow, very brief comment about it. We have earned a very good free cash flow, which is about RUB125 billion, which made it possible for us to pay a considerable amount of dividends. We paid an interim dividend for nine months of 2017 in the amount of RUB104 billion, respectively. This is not the last payment of dividends. We also expect the final dividend payment to take place as well. So generally speaking, the free cash flow amounted to RUB29 billion.

Investments over the first-half of 2019 amounted to RUB178 billion, not taking into account the acquisitions and asset divestiture. So overall, investment growth was 9%, and the basic reason to it was an active refining modernization program.

And I shall conclude my presentation with a traditional statement on liquidity. Here, as they say no comments, because liquidity has improved itself quite considerably as well as financial stability has become better. Our net debt went down and our financial leverage as well. As of the end of the second quarter net debt-to-EBITDA is about 4.54. And that really gives us a real opportunity to borrow further and that enables us to feel quite comfortably in terms of our financial standing.

Let me finish my presentation with that. In conclusion, I wanted to say that, overall, in terms of all of our main projects we’re moving on the schedule, and we do plan to maintain these positive dynamics until the end of the year. This is it with me. Thank you very much. We now can begin the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We do have a question from Ekaterina Smyk at Merrill Lynch.

Ekaterina Smyk

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] So the first question is made up of three questions. And so the first one is about the dampening ratio and specifically, it sounds as this. There have been negotiations about reducing the benchmarking price for gasoline and diesel that was during the spring. Has this negotiation ended up in something as the benchmark price level been reduced, what is the current status of such negotiations?

The second question about the oil production. By summer, it has considerably went up in your case. Are you planning to keep this production level at the current level until the end of the year, or we will see a certain reduction of that level further on?

And the third question about the statistics. If we take a look at the excise in the second quarter, can you possibly itemize it in between what it is made up of – I mean, the excise itself, the dampening ratio and the negative excise for refining. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Yes, thank you very much for your three questions. The first one was about the dampening ratio. I can simply tell you that on the 1st of July the dampening ratio calculation was adjusted, but we will be planning to send you this information separately, because it is more proper for the government officials to offer such a comment. I can simply confirm that the formula has been adjusted and we are already living it. But again, for your reference, we will send you this new formula, so that you can have it.

The second question was about the production level. As far as production is concerned, overall, before the end of the year, we expect to see a stable dynamic give or take without any variation. So towards the end of the year, we will also expect the production to grow.

The third question was about the itemization of the excise. We would also send it to you. You’re quite right. The dampening ratio and the reverse excise on the refining input are in the excise line item, in our case, reducing it. So principally speaking, you can approximately calculate it yourself by comparing it to the previous year. But we will definitely send you a more precise formula in terms of how much we have in every part of it.

And besides, I would like to make an announcement to everyone, because I do expect that many of you would like to ask questions about taxation. That it’s correct, there are quite a few changes. They’re not easy. So calling the tradition of last year, we are going to organize a separate taxation meeting.

We will convene you and we’ll offer you a detailed story about all of the directions about all of these stories so as to dedicate to it sufficient time, because if we dive into it right now, we will consume all of the time of this conference call to taxation. Thank you very much for understanding. We will forward you the invitation to all of you might be interested to listen to taxes as a subject. Thank you. Next question.

Operator

We’ll go next to Alexander Donskoy at VTB Capital.

Alexander Donskoy

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for the presentation. Congratulations. Excellent results. I have questions about what you are doing on your Greenfields? Could you please tell me how many wells are you going to drill in 2019, in 2020, and how much oil, according to your plans, are going to be produced in 2020 separately for Yamburgskaya, Severo-Samburgskiy and Tazovsky field and at the remote place?

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for the question. I would like to be very precise about number of wells that we do, so I would prepare it separately and send it to you, but – because this is more of a technical thing.

And as far as the Greenfield production is concerned, I can tell you off the cuff that in as far as the fields are concerned, there’s going to be quite a significant output about 1 million tonnes plus or minus, somewhere about 700,00 for Tazovsky and Severo-Samburgskiy approximately.

And as far as Yamburgskaya is concerned, I will send you the data about it a bit later, so that’s how it is for now. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go next to Anna Kotelnikova with Sberbank.

Anna Kotelnikova

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for the presentation. I got one question. You received very good dividends from Arcticgas in the first-half of the year. Could you possibly comment what are the additional dividends do you expect from Arcticgas in the second-half of the year? And separately from the Messoyakha project this year as well? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for your question. As far as Arcticgas is concerned, let me put it this way. I mean, that the most material part from the general dividend this year is something, which we have already received from Arcticgas and you will be able to see it in our free cash flow report.

I mean, the dividends which have been received from the joint ventures, I mean, the bigger part comes from Arcticgas. Exactly for the second-half year, we have put a few plans together. But that is going to be a lesser amount. I’m not in the position to quote to you precisely. We will receive certain dividends before the end of the year, but that is not going to be as considerable as the one that you could see based on the results of the first-half year.

As far as Messoyakha is concerned, we do have other instruments of cash redistribution, taking into account the fact that Messoyakha is more of an operational unit. But that is why not necessarily, there will be dividends announced, so that you can understand the whole of the free cash flow from Messoyakha, we as the shareholders do receive. Thank you.

Operator

Next we’ll got to Alexander Donskoy at VTB Capital.

Alexander Donskoy

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Another question that is, what kind of the effect you expect at the level of the operational income from your Poliom participation this year and during the next year? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Thank you very much for your question. However, I regret to say that I don’t have the exact data right at my fingertips. If I find it before the end of the conference call, I will get back to you. If not, then I will send it to you by e-mail. Thank you very much. Next question, please.

Anna Sidorkina

[Foreign Language] [Interpreted] Dear, ladies and gentlemen this is Anna Sidorkina speaking, the Investor Relations. Thank you very much for your participation in our conference call. Thanks to our management for good preparation and their help in preparing this presentation and for the Q&A session.

Once again I would like to remind us all that earlier today we forwarded to you preliminary information about the forthcoming tax conference. The exact date and timing as to when we are going to hold it, we will definitely share with you slightly later. And all the questions that we missed out on in answering to you, we will get back to you and we will send you everything that we’ve promised. Thank you very much, and have an enjoyable evening.

