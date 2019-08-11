Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc (OTC:CNGO) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Hansen - CEO

Bob Munro - CFO

Richard Veith - SVP & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

David Farber - Credit Suisse

Nick Dempsey - Barclays Capital

Good morning, and welcome to the Cengage Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Investor Update. Participating on the call will be Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Veith, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

Richard Veith

Good morning, and welcome to Cengage's Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Investor Update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the Company's website at cengage.com/investor.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events, and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2019 annual report for the year ended March 31st, 2019, the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report and the risk factors section of our fiscal 2020 first quarter report for the three months ended June 30, 2019 which will be publicly posted to Cengage's website later today.

This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures on a three-month basis of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub, free cash flow and levered cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis.

Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today's slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales, which represent gross sales less actual returns of digital stand-alone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now, we can turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business; followed by Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of our financial results before we open the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Good morning everyone and thank you, Richard. I will briefly recap our priorities for the year, provide an overview of the Q1 business performance and share an update on the merger with McGraw-Hill.

After this, Bob will take you through the financials in some more detail. As you know, fiscal 2019 represented a critical and pivotal year for Cengage, most notably in higher education with the launch and first full-year of Cengage Unlimited, our groundbreaking subscription offering. Having successfully completed 2019 and finishing with strong momentum in the fourth quarter, our focus turns to fiscal 2020. This year, our key objective is to build on that success and drive continued momentum both in higher education and our other business unit. We are equally focused on delivering strong growth in adjusted cash EBITDA measures in fiscal year 2020.

We have eliminated onetime investments for the launch of Unlimited and are driving structural cost savings by transitioning to a simpler operating model in higher ed. Let me share some more detail on each of our businesses. In higher education, as we advance through the second full academic year with Unlimited in market, we’re making educated refinements to our go-to-market approach based on our experience last year. These initiatives aim to accelerate takeaways, increase digital conversion and drives the powerful network effect by increasing awareness of Unlimited.

In parallel, we’re also focused on expanding the value of Unlimited through extended partnerships such as Dashlane which we recently signed. Dashlane is a password management and personal information security company that helps students manage and protect their digital identity. A key area of opportunity is optimizing digital conversion, once an adoption has been secured.

At this point in the season, we’re working closely with both new adoption customers we secured in the last five months and those from prior year to drive the migration to digital. We have continued to improve our comprehensive faculty support covering set-up and configuration of digital courses to their specific requirements, training to ensure tools and materials are fully understood and supporting student and classroom implementation. This is a tightly orchestrated process. And we are significantly more advanced than at the same time last year. We expect these initiatives to accelerate the momentum we had with Unlimited coming into the year and as a result outperform the industry and return to higher education nonprofit business to revenue growth on an underlying cash adjusted basis despite continued significant headwinds for the industry overall.

Our expectations and priorities in Higher Ed reflect our overarching focus on student affordability, choice and delivering high quality solutions to meet their needs and improve outcomes. The momentum we see with Unlimited is expected to continue to significantly lower the cost of course materials for students. In fiscal year 2019 alone, we estimate that Unlimited saves students over $60 million of the cost of course material. For fiscal 2020, we expect those annual savings to increase to around $100 million which will take total savings to $160 million over the two years since the launch of Unlimited.

In international, we see good continued growth in English language teaching and we’re investing in product and go-to-market capabilities to sustain this momentum. This includes introducing new products into the English as a medium instruction segment where students take courses in English language rather than their native language. We’ve had early success with this program. In international higher education, we’ve faced headwinds in many markets. And we are focused on stabilizing the business whilst pursuing digital and commercial model innovation.

In school, we are focused on capturing the growth opportunities presented by a cyclically better adoption year and further driving our Advanced Placement and skills career training offerings into high school. At Gale, in the U.S. our library customers face ongoing budgetary pressures and our focus is to sustain our customer base through service innovation and content expansion while driving growth in international markets where we see more opportunities evidenced by a strong sales pipeline.

We recently released an updated platform which incorporates all of our flagship databases into a significantly enhanced user interface which has been well-received by our customer.

Turning now to the first quarter performance. In summary, Cengage has started the year well, the year-to-date financial performance, strong takeaways through the fall adoption season and progress on other key initiatives are consistent with our expectations which is reflected in our guidance for the full-year. Adjusted cash revenues were $237 million for the first quarter, 2% behind the prior period. Adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was a loss of $25 million, a $7 million improvement over the prior year. With Q1 revenues marginally down year-on-year, the improvement in adjusted cash ELPP is driven by the delivery of cost savings we promised coming into the year.

As you will be aware, the normal cyclicality of the business renders the first quarter, a small quarter representing a little over 15% of annual adjusted cash revenues. This cyclicality is becoming more pronounced in higher education as the increasing penetration of Unlimited standalone digital products inclusive access and print rentals shift sales from Q1 to Q2 and Q3 to Q4 as we have illustrated previously. This reflects the purchase shifting -- the purchase shifting to the student, our institution at course commencement rather than pre-stocking of physical product by bookstores and channel partners. This trend has continued in Q1 and together with a drag from timing of returns drives the decline in learning adjusted cash revenues compared to the prior year.

The school business has got off to a solid start with adjusted cash revenues marginally ahead of the prior year. The business has done well in the California Social Studies adoption securing the Los Angeles Unified School District a significant way. School is around 50% through the adoption season, close business to-date and the remaining sales pipeline underpin our outlook for a solid year. The performance of the international business was buoyed by a large repeat order in the Australia school business related to the Texas State reading adoption which follows on from the initial order which fell in the final quarter of last year.

Excluding this phasing benefit, the business is flat year-on-year with growth in ELT offsetting pressures in higher education. Gale adjusted cash revenue were broadly flat against the prior period. The U.S. domestic business grew in the first quarter with strong renewals offsetting library budget pressures which impacted transactional sales. The international business had a slower start but is expected to recover on the back of strong demand and a solid scale pipeline. To recap, we’re off to a good start. As mentioned Q1 is a small quarter financially but the key quarter for the fall adoption fee which in turn is critical to full-year performance for the higher education business.

So let me give you an update on the upcoming fall season and trends in digital to illustrate the strong momentum in the business.

Turning to Slide 6, we’re now over 90% through the fall adoption fee. We have built significantly upon last year's success and are on track to deliver strong double-digit growth in digital unit takeaways on top of the strong fall adoption season last year. The momentum of Unlimited and digital product is reflected in the continuing strong progression in courseware activation and the proportion of the higher education business represented by recurring unit. Against the rebates Q1 2019 comparative, recurring unit comprising rental, core digital and e-books were up four percentage points to 83% of the total in Q1 compared to 79% in the same period last year. Courseware activations were up 28% which reflects the roll-out of Unlimited in fiscal year 2019 together with strong sales of Unlimited to support summer courses.

Having given an overview of the Q1 financial performance and key fall adoption season in Higher Ed, let's turn to our guidance for fiscal year 2020 on Slide 7. On the back of a good start in Q1, strong adoption takeaways in higher education and overall good start of the year which is very much in line with our expectations, our full-year guidance remains unchanged from when we announced the fiscal year 2019 results two months ago.

To recap the key point, against the backdrop of largely unchanged adverse market conditions, we expect another year of broadly stable adjusted cash revenue underpinned by another year of underlying market outperformance in higher education and solid performances in the other businesses. We expect a strong recovery in our adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub as we significantly reduce our cost base through the elimination of one-time investments and through operational efficiencies and savings as we have restructured our business.

Our performance in Q1 notably the strong progress in higher education through the fall adoption season and the reduction in our cost and run rate for the quarter further underpinned this outlook. In terms of liquidity, we expect positive and improved levered free cash flow and a leverage ratio of around six times by March 31, 2020 both before taking account of merger related costs. Finally it’s worth restating that whilst we are progressing the merger work streams at pace, we continue to operate as an independent company competing vigorously with McGraw-Hill and we are committed and focused on delivering these operational and financial plans in fiscal year 2020.

With that said, let me conclude with an update on our progress with the merger which is on Slide 8. The merger remains on track across all key work streams. Our views of timelines are unchanged and we’re continuing to work towards an anticipated closing in early 2020. We continue to monitor market reaction and listen closely to students and the full breadth of our customers including professors, institutions and channel partners. We remain of the view that the case for the merger is very strong. We fundamentally believe the merger and its core objectives to drive affordability, broaden choice and provide high quality products and services align our interests strongly with all customers, especially students and will bring significant benefit to these key stakeholders.

In parallel with the regulatory process and within the regulatory framework, we have continued to develop our post merger integration plan which are being driven by a combined dedicated team supported by experienced professional advisor. The integration plans address all businesses and functions. We are developing our plans with a few simple guiding principles, the combined company will enhance the customer and student experience. We will do so partly by creating efficiencies through synergies which we estimate to be in the $285 million to $370 million range. Our work-to-date supports this range. On the financing amendment as you will be aware, Cengage and McGraw-Hill decided to postpone the amend and extend process for the first lien credit agreement based on debt holder feedback to align this more closely with the transaction flow.

We do not expect the financing amendment to affect the timing of the merger closing. Let me now hand over to Bob to take you through the first quarter financial performance in more detail including covering the cash flow performance and liquidity position of the business.

Bob Munro

Thank you, Michael and good morning everyone. If we turn to Slide 10 which sets out the adjusted cash revenue and adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub or ELPP by business division. Slide 11 which follows provides a summary commentary on performance, we will reference. To reference Michael fiscal year 2020 is off to a good start. The business is tracking to our expectations and this underpins our unchanged guidance for the full-year. Adjusted cash revenues for the quarter reached $237 million, $4 million lower than the prior period, Q1 operating costs excluding CapEx had been reduced by $8 million to $197 million through the elimination of onetime costs and restructuring initiatives.

It is this rebasing of costs that drives a $7 million improvement in the adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub and results in a Q1 loss of $25 million. This also puts the business on a trajectory to deliver the targeted full-year cost savings. The lower adjusted cash revenue is driven by learning which in turn reflects the structural shift in purchasing patterns and the timing of returns in higher education.

I will come on to learning and higher education performance on the next slide. But turning first let's discuss to Gale and international. Gale’s adjusted cash revenue was broadly flat against the prior period. In the U.S. domestic market which accounted for around 80% of revenues in fiscal 2019, the business grew 2%. This reflects higher subscription renewals which outweigh the impact of lower transactional sales. Transactional demand purchases tend to be funded from discretionary budget and with U.S. library budgets under continuing pressure, we expect growth opportunities in the domestic market to be constrained. In the International Gale business, Gale slippage resulted in a Q1 decline which offset the U.S growth. This timing difference related to archive sales in the U.K. moving from Q1 to Q2 and a number of these deals have successfully closed in July.

In contrast to the U.S. business, the sales pipeline in international is over 20% higher than at the same stage last year and we anticipate another good year for Gale internationally. In international business, adjusted cash revenues was $59 million in the first quarter up $5 million or 9% on the prior period. The overall growth of international is driven by the Australia school business with growth in English Language Teaching offsetting the start in higher education. The Australia school business benefits from a $5 million follow-on order in relation to the Texas English language adoption. This drives overall growth as the original and larger order was in Q4 of fiscal 2019. The English Language Teaching business is off to a strong start of 5% year-to-date driven by continuing momentum in Asia and Latin America.

The ELT business generated almost $100 million of revenues in fiscal 2019 and has a strong track record of mid single digit growth. In higher education, a small year-to-date revenue decline reflects the combination of continuing headwinds in certain market, in the EMEA region and temporary adverse timing of orders in Australia and Asia which are expected to reverse as we progress through the year. The adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub by division reflects the relative revenue development and spread of saving initiative. The impact of savings is most pronounced in learning with the elimination of Cengage Unlimited launch costs and benefits from the related operating model restructuring more than offsetting the lower sales in Q1.

If we turn to the next slide, the adjusted cash revenue growth. The bridge shows that the overall reduction in learning revenues reflects the combination of a $1 million growth impact in school partly offsetting a $9 million reduction in the higher education and skills business. In school, the business has started the year well getting great traction in the California social studies adoption and as Michael mentioned, winning the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Orders from the California social studies adoption amounted to around $5 million in Q1 and are expected to more than double in the full-year. We’re generally seeing good momentum in the K-8 sector. This reflects the success in the social studies adoption where we expect our adoption share to be over 10%, strong growth in our Maths program in which we partner with Big Ideas Learning and good progress in open territory. The growth in K-8 in Q1 is being moderated by a strong comparative which included a large reading order in Alaska in Q1 2019 and the performance of Advanced Placement and Career Skills training programs which remain under pressure and is down compared to the prior period.

The revenue performance in higher education and skills was driven principally by the changing patterns in the higher education nonprofit business which Michael commented on earlier. In the appendix to the presentation, we included an analysis of gross sales and net sales to the learning segment.

This shows that Q1 gross sales of print and core digital product which excludes school declined by around 5% or $6 million. This was driven by the non-profit business. Bookstores and channel partners have been progressively adapting to the increasing penetration of Unlimited and other digital products and the resulting changes in purchasing patterns by reducing their orders and adjusting stock holdings early in the cycle. Aside from these clearly established trends and our own analysis, this is also very much borne out by our interactions with the channel partners.

In addition to this pronounced shift in purchasing patterns, Q1 adjusted cash revenues were impacted by the decision of a customer to exit the wholesale distribution market. This resulted in around $2 million of returns depressing Q1 revenues. We expect to make this up through the remainder of the year across other channels and customers. It is worth reiterating before we leave higher education with the fall adoption season now over 90% complete, we’re on track to deliver strong double-digit growth in digital unit takeaways and further improve on the performance through the fall adoption season compared to last year.

With Q1 revenues, adoptions and sales pipelines trending in line with our full-year guidance, I will now turn to progress in reducing our cost base which drives the $7 million improvement in adjusted cash ELPP and the anticipated strong margin expansion for the full-year.

Turning to Slide 13. This sets out the drivers of the $7 million improvement in adjusted cash ELPP, the $4 million decline in adjusted cash revenues in the quarter had a $2 million gross margin impact which was outweighed by $9 million of net cost reductions in the quarter.

The cost reductions reflect the elimination of $5 million of onetime costs incurred in 2019, these largely related to the launch of Cengage Unlimited ahead of the first four seasons following its introduction. In addition, $4 million of run rate savings were generated in quarter from restructuring initiatives and transition to a simplified operating model in higher education. These actions and ongoing cost management have resulted in a step change in the cost trajectory of the business which underpins our EBITDA growth expectation.

Slide 14 sets out the quarterly trajectory of these costs. This covers fiscal year 2018 and 2019 together with the trajectory for 2020. To recap the increase in annual costs from $812 million in fiscal 2018 to $828 million in fiscal 2019 was effectively driven by onetime investments of $15 million launch Cengage Unlimited and fund other key initiatives. The elimination of these onetime investments combined with other cost saving initiatives are expected to lower the total cost around $800 million in fiscal 2020, a net reduction of $28 million. This reduction is after taking account of inflationary pressures and certain cost increases notably in relation to our labor force which is a major source of competitive advantage and our largest cost component.

As illustrated on the previous slide, in Q1 we reduced our costs on a net basis by $8 million over the first quarter. With our cost rate and the tight management, we are firmly on track to deliver the projected full-year cost savings. In addition, we expect to generate further savings in CapEx excluding the Boston office and through a wide range of direct cost initiatives which we expect to drive gross margin improvement.

Turning to Slide 15, now talk about the cash flows of the business. As we covered earlier, the business is highly seasonal driven principally by higher education with the first quarter of the fiscal year representing a little over 15% of annual adjusted cash revenue. This revenue cyclicality is mirrored in the quarterly cash cycle of the business with the end of the first quarter representing a low point in the annual cash cycle.

This is consistent with patterns in prior year. This reflects both the revenue cycle and the payments of sales commissions and annual bonus payments relating to the prior fiscal year. These performance related payments are paid out in the first quarter following the finalization of the prior year fiscal results. The business saw a levered free cash outflow of $158 million in the first quarter which translated into a total cash outflow of $166 million after $7 million of debt repayment and dividend. As we will see on the next slide, the business remains in a position of strong liquidity which will be further bolstered by the strong cash inflows we expect over the current quarter.

Levered free cash outflow was $35 million higher than the first quarter last year. This reflects three factors, firstly higher capital expenditures which were $12 million higher at $26 million wholly related to the fit out of the new Boston office. The Boston office move was completed in June as expected and will add one-time additions to CapEx of $20 million in the current fiscal year. Secondly, spending on restructuring and merger related expenditures drove a $14 million increase in other operating costs and the third factor was adverse working capital movement which was principally driven by the incentive compensation payment I referred to earlier.

We expect the levered free cash flow before merger related costs to progressively recover from the Q1 low point over the coming quarters and to improve year-over-year for the full-year. This expectation is underpinned by working capital initiatives and the shift to digital and subscription model. Before we leave cash flows, a couple of other comments. With regard to taxation, payments made relate to non-U.S. businesses and are expected to remain low going forward.

The U.S. business is not a tax payer and has significant accumulated federal and state tax losses to shield future profits. The debt repayment of $4.275 million is the first of four quarterly payments totaling $17 million for the year which are required under our debt arrangement.

Turning to Slide 16 and our strong liquidity position. In addition to total liquidity net debt, we also set out here the net leverage ratio of the business as of June 30 and the end of the prior fiscal year.

As a result of the normal annual cash cycle and first quarter cash outflows, the total liquidity reduced to $264 million at the quarter-end with net debt standing at approximately $2.08 billion. The liquidity position remains strong and is expected to further strengthen progressively from this point. The business has not drawn on the revolving credit facility in fiscal 2019 or prior years and does not anticipate requiring to do so in fiscal year 2020.

Net leverage at June 30 increased to 7.1 times from 6.7 times at March 31 driven by the seasonal increase in net debt. Michael mentioned in reconfirming our existing guidance for 2020 that we expect the net leverage at March 31, 2020 to be around six times before taking account of merger related costs. We would expect our share of merger costs up to the point of closing to increase leverage by 0.1 to 0.2 turns.

The anticipated deleveraging from 6.7 times at the end of fiscal 2019 will principally be driven by the strong growth in adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub over 2020 on the broadly stable revenue outlook which as we have discussed is underpinned by the cost reductions which we are very much on track to deliver. Let me hand back briefly to Michael for concluding remarks before we turn to questions.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Bob. The strong start to the beginning of the year has further increased our confidence in delivering the anticipated results for fiscal year 2020. In addition, we remain optimistic that we can close the merger with McGraw-Hill in the timeframe that we have indicated. With that, let me turn over the call to questions.

Mary Gilbert

Yes, good morning. Based on 90% of the adoptions being complete, what do you anticipate subscriptions to be in fiscal 2020 given that fiscal 2019, it was over 1 million. How should we think about that and then with regard to savings for course materials climbing to $100 million in fiscal 2020, I'm not sure but did you say that inferred something like $180 million in revenues associated with in fiscal 2020, I wasn't sure if those were correlated. And then finally with regard to the FTC process is there any more granularity you can provide us in terms of timing, any likelihood of selling titles? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Hey Mary, it’s Michael. Let me take the last question first and then I'll hand it over to Bob for the other two questions. So with regard to the process, first of all it's not the FTC who is reviewing at the DOJ. And in terms of further granularity on the process, what we can share is that we are in very active and very constructive discussions with the DOJ but and it is going according to plan as we had expected. But it is too early to and we are not at the stage yet that we're talking about specific remedies that the DOJ would require to approve the transaction. So it’s probably a couple of months too early for that to answer that question. But overall we’re very encouraged by the progress that we have made and the collaborative nature of our discussions with the DOJ. Bob on the subscription?

Bob Munro

On subscriptions, I mean just the levels that first of all Mary, as you said last year we generated over a million subscriptions.

We delivered savings on course materials of over $60 million and you may recall, when we talked about the full-year results, we disclosed that we had around $130 million of subscription revenue in fiscal year 2019 on an adjusted cash basis from Cengage Unlimited.

So with that baseline and a caveat that whilst we've done very, very well in adoptions and we expect to drive conversion, we are midstream and very busy making sure we optimize the business and there is still some uncertainty, how the activations play out. But with that said, I think you can take the estimation of $100 million of savings in this fiscal year and use that as a guide to correlate how we're thinking about subscription generation in fiscal year 2020 based upon that baseline data for fiscal year 2019.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of David Farber with Credit Suisse.

David Farber

Good morning guys. How are you?

Michael Hansen

Good, how are you, David?

David Farber

Very good. I just wanted to touch upon just I guess three quick things. The quarter, the Unlimited and then the merger. So just on the quarter, can you guys talk about how you see the cadence perhaps for the upcoming year and cash EBITDA there given I guess what’s underpinning your six times leverage guide. And then I had just two quick follow-ups. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

I think just going back to the cyclicality of the business. So the key point which has been reformist being this year is very much a shift in higher education from Q1 to Q2, so Q2 is an even more important quarter financially than it has been in previous years. And I think as you saw in Q3, Q4 last year we also anticipate revenues moving between those two quarters at the same sort of rate. So that’s where we are seeing those shift that renders Q2 very significant quarter, Q4 a very significant quarter as well.

We will see from a cash standpoint cash come back very, very strongly in Q2 that follows normal patterns with the shift to direct-to-consumer and sales to our e-commerce channels that benefit further cash flow, so we expect those sort of bumps as we go. In terms of the cost base, the other key consideration is you think about this year that we generated $8 million of savings in Q1. We expect to see the onetime costs sort of come out sort of progressively over the remaining quarters and out here, we have reduced our run rate. So we would expect the cost benefits to come through reasonably evenly over the remaining quarters of the year which builds to that overall expectation of strong margin expansion and growth.

David Farber

Okay, very good. And then perhaps just any incremental color you can share with us on Cengage Unlimited. You touched upon it briefly but I'm curious given the seasonally slow first quarter, if there's any anything else you could share with us on how that's progressing. And then to the extent, you can on the merger maybe anything in particular that's giving you confidence since the last we caught up with you on maintaining the first quarter close both of those things would be helpful and that's it from me. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Sorry, can you just repeat the last question, I was not quite sure I got that on the merger in the first quarter.

David Farber

So on the merger, is there anything incremental or anything in particular that's giving you confidence in the first quarter close from the last time, we all caught up. And then the other question was just on Cengage Unlimited?

Michael Hansen

Got it. Okay, let me take those both in order. So first of all on Unlimited, what we’re seeing is continued momentum in the adoption business. As you all know over the last five months or so, we have been out in the field actively talking to faculty about our product, the quality of our product but also about the Unlimited offering and how much that can help their students save money. And we’re seeing that the awareness of Unlimited after the first year of introduction is increasing steadily and it is increasing importantly because of word of mouth between faculty amongst each other and faculty and students as well.

So it's sort of a growing network effect that we described there. And that is resulting in a second year in a row where we are seeing double-digit growth in takeaways. In other words significant market share gain in the market based on this offering which at this point has not been matched by anyone of the competitor. So we feel very confident about the continued momentum that we're seeing. At the same time as we alluded to, we’re focusing very strongly on the digital conversion of faculty.

In other words that the faculty doesn’t only use Cengage Unlimited as a way to save students costs by allowing them to essentially access our full library of digital books but also actively using the platform features which improves the learning experience of the students and at the same time improves for us as a business to sell-through in any given fashion. So that was the major learning form from our initial introduction and we’re making good progress. We have continued momentum on the adoption and we feel confident about the conversion of these adoptions into truly digital adoptions in the fall as we have illustrated before.

And then the last question on the DOJ, it is as I said too early in the process to be definitive on a lot of those elements. But our confidence and our increased confidence really comes from the fact that we have been actively engaged with the DOJ and with the staff on the ground around aligning on the view of the market, aligning on what we think the facts are around competition and market shares in this market. And we found our discussions with them very constructive and that gives us increased confidence but we’re still at best in the middle of the process and we’ll continue to engage with them in a similar constructive way over the next few months.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question today comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays. Please proceed with your questions.

Nick Dempsey

Hi, good morning guys. First of all you referred to the fact that you're on track for strong double-digit growth in digital unit takeaways fall adoptions, going back to your full-year results, you were pointing towards an estimated more than 1% overall adoption share gain this year. Can we assume from the solid different choice of words here that you’ve not taken share in overall adoptions across print and digital in the 90-ish percent of adoptions so far. Understand another one to sneak in, you referred to customer exiting the wholesale distribution market and at the one-off negative impact. Given the changes in this market from yourselves and others on digital, isn't it likely that we'll see other similar impact from people exiting that market over the next few years, that that kind of behavior might be less exception?

Michael Hansen

Yes, let me answer the first question first, Nick. No, you should not aim for anything from the choice of work there. I think we're just trying to daffy it a little but the fundamental numbers are very much the same. In other words, we saw double-digit takeaway unit growth last year, we saw the market share gain that you have referred to. And without being able to be that precise at this stage of the year, we expect something broadly similar in terms of market share gain for this year. So that would be, it would be erroneous read anything else into the choice with that. And I think on your second point, Nick but yet again I think with the same pattern, we expect that demand to be taken up elsewhere, it is as a result of the progress that's being made with engaging them with digital generally. And so while that may result in some lumpiness quarter-to-quarter, one we're not anticipating further effects like that this year and secondly, we expect to be able to manage that.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Curtis (inaudible). Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Michael, there's just one thing I wanted to clarify and that is you said in the Slide on May 31, you filed Hart-Scott-Rodino with the DOJ and the FTC. It's now being reviewed by the DOJ which suggests you've gotten a second request at some point. Can you say when you got the second request, it must have been a while back?

Michael Hansen

Yes, we got a second request notice on July 1.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Michael Hansen

Okay, everybody pretty much as we expected. Just to add to that.

Michael Hansen

All right.

Michael Hansen

No, I was just saying I think we have no more questions in the queue. So I just wanted to thank everybody for participating in the call for your questions and we're looking forward to updating you on our Q2 results in the fall.

