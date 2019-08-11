Two of the hardest hit sectors in Q2 were the Communication Services and Information Technology sectors.

Although Financials, Industrials, Utilities, and Consumer Discretionary outperformed the Broad China equity benchmark, the MSCI China Index, only Consumer Staples provided positive returns in the quarter.

The Global X Q2 China Sector Report can be viewed here. The report provides macro-level and sector-specific insights across the 11 major economic sectors in China's equity markets.

Summary

Although Financials, Industrials, Utilities, and Consumer Discretionary outperformed the Broad China equity benchmark, the MSCI China Index, only Consumer Staples provided positive returns in the quarter. Despite largely negative returns over the quarter, 10 out of 11 sectors turned in positive June performances, showing a broad rebound as trade tensions eased.

The Consumer Discretionary sector had the sharpest rebound in June, outperforming all other sectors during the month. The sector was supported by accelerating retail sales in June, which beat expectations as the auto industry saw passenger car sales increase for the first time in over a year. Confronted with the challenges in ride-hailing apps and slower GDP growth, auto retailers began offering discounts, while government policies focused on easing licensing schemes and stimulating credit.

Despite the more recent rebound in the Consumer Discretionary sector, China's Consumer Staples sector was the top performing sector for the duration of Q2, driven partially by African swine flu supporting higher pork prices.

While Financials contributed nearly as much as Consumer Staples to the MSCI China's overall performance, the sector only narrowly outperformed the benchmark after news broke that national authorities had seized a large regional bank because of ongoing regionally-focused credit concerns.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Securities focusing on a single country and narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. The Global X China Sector Funds are non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the funds’ full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI nor does MSCI make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with MSCI.

