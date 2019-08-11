Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) CEO Christopher Baker on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Quintana Energy Services conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2019 results. With me today are Keefer Lehner, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President; and QES' new President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Baker. Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the second quarter and outlook before opening the call to Q&A.

And now I would like to turn the call over to QES' EVP and CFO, Keefer Lehner. Keefer?

Thank you, Ken, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for QES' Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call.

As you may have seen last night, we announced an executive change whereby Chris Baker, our current COO, will be succeeding Rogers Herndon as President and CEO of QES. Mr. Herndon has resigned as part of an internal reorganization eliminating the COO position, which allows us to right size our corporate cost structure in response to the current market environment.

I would first like to thank Rogers for his leadership of and contributions to QES over the past 5 years. We wish Rogers the best in all future endeavors.

Secondly, I would like to congratulate Chris on being named CEO of QES. Chris has led our operations at QES since 2014 and has a deep background in oil service, operations, finance and management. And we are excited to have him at the helm of QES going forward. His extensive leadership experience and thorough understanding of our businesses and the needs of our customers will serve the company well.

With that said, I will run you all through our customary remarks on the market and performance, before turning it over to Chris to say a few words in conclusion, before opening things up for Q&A.

Yesterday, we reported consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $125.6 million and $5.9 million, respectively, compared to $141.7 million and $7.6 million in Q1 of 2019. We continue to operate in a challenging drilling and completions market and remain focused on maximizing profitable activity, high grading customers, capital spending prudence and preservation of our industry-leading balance sheet.

With that said, I will now take a closer look at our segment performance. For the second quarter of 2019, Directional Drilling revenues of $54.4 million decreased 12% sequentially, but rose 25% from the second quarter of 2018. Compared to Q1 of 2019, we decreased utilization by 9%, while the day rate was down 3%.

Rig days decreased 8% sequentially and increased 18% compared to the same period in 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, we had a total of 4,854 rig days and a monthly average of 71 rigs on revenue, of which 65 were follow-me rigs. During the second quarter, we successfully drilled 403 wells for 39 different customers on 89 discrete rigs across 29 different target formations.

Our sequential utilization and market share contraction was driven by both a broad decrease in market activity as we saw horizontal rig count fall 4% from the end of Q1 to the end of Q2, and more transitory issues as we saw increased standby and rig moves in a concentrated time period. Active job days decreased by 8% sequentially in the second quarter. And the number of follow-me rigs decreased by 6% as QES market share declined to approximately 7.6% for Q2. As we ended the second quarter, our number of rigs on revenue was 67 for the month of June.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $5.9 million, which was down 38% from the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margins for our directional business compressed by 4.5 percentage points sequentially as cost cuts could not keep up with the decline in utilization, but are still in the double-digit range at 10.8%. As I've stated before, our Directional Drilling segment has a reputation for operational excellence and consistent high-level performance due to the quality of our personnel, our equipment and our maintenance processes, and this has enabled us to leverage our business among leading operators. We continue to navigate a difficult market by providing differentiated service.

We have recently introduced a few add-on offerings to our MWD package, including azi gamma, rotating Inc, Inc on the fly and PWD Services. We believe our continued focus on partnering with customers to deliver the highest level of performance is a key differentiator for QES.

Looking forward, the U.S. rig count has continued its extended decline thus far through the third quarter. In the near term, we will continue to actively minimize the impacts of rig declines as well as the effects from large-scale consolidation among operators by optimizing our cost structure and maintaining market share via our best-in-class service offering. Thus far, early third quarter activity has rebounded a bit from June exit levels, but we expect Q3 to be largely in line with Q2. And it's too early to comment on Q4, but we are not forecasting a material rebound in drilling activity in Q4.

Now turning to our completions-oriented segments where we are seeing greater pricing pressure being driven by lower overall market utilization levels. Although heightened competition increased volatility has put pressure on our businesses, we have and will continue to address our cost structure and high-grade customers in an effort to shore up calendars and improve margins. Additionally, we remain disciplined in evaluating potential opportunities. We are trimming growth spending, and we will continue to focus on rationalizing unutilized assets and high-grading our fleet to create value for shareholders.

Starting with our Pressure Pumping segment. The Pressure Pumping segment generated total revenues for the quarter of $24 million, reflecting a 16% sequential decline and a 58% decline from last year's second quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, Pressure Pumping fracked a total of 810 stages compared to 853 stages in Q1 of 2019 and 950 stages in Q2 of 2018. The slight decrease in stages compared to Q1 was driven by fewer spreads operating. Our quarterly stages per spread actually increased from 284 in Q1 to 405 in Q2.

From a pricing perspective, the market remains volatile, and it doesn't seem we found bottom. We saw our average revenue per stage decrease 13% sequentially due to increased competition and a declining commodity price environment.

While the pressure pumping market remains highly competitive and margins are challenged, we have been able to generate healthy utilization from our 2 active spreads in Q2. You will recall that during the first quarter, we elected to warm stack 2 of our 4 high-pressure fleets due to weak pricing and soft demand, bringing our active fleet count down to 2 fleets. In addition to this, we also reduced headcount and undertook other initiatives to consolidate Mid-Con locations and centralize our operations out of Union City. In doing so, we've reduced our cost base and overhead presence in the region to more appropriate levels while maintaining our ability to serve customers throughout the Mid-Con market.

Beyond cost reductions, we've also actively pursued opportunities in adjacent geographic markets in an effort to attain better pricing, utilization and margins. This strategy paid off for us in Q2 as we completed jobs in both the Permian and Mid-Con in the quarter, generating much higher levels of utilization. With the aforementioned improvement in Pressure Pumping utilization during Q2, adjusted EBITDA returned to profitability, coming in at $800,000 versus a loss of $3.5 million in Q1, which was burdened by excess costs as we reduced our spread count, responding to market demand.

Overall, we anticipate a volatile market to persist through year-end 2019, making it difficult to keep calendars full as customers are faced with the deteriorating commodity price environment and the possibility of budget exhaustion. We will continue to evaluate opportunities in the Permian, Mid-Con as well as our base in Rockies to keep our 2 spreads highly utilized at the most attractive rates possible.

Additionally, while current returns do not warrant the reactivation of additional spreads, we have the option of doing so should fundamentals and demand improve enough to warrant the costs. We do not expect meaningful improvement in pricing or utilization in the second half of 2019, but are optimistic that Q3 results can be flat with Q2 levels.

Moving on to Pressure Control. Our Pressure Control segment generated total revenues of $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, which was down 4% sequentially and down 14% year-over-year. Coil tubing activity accounts for over 70% of segment revenue. As you may recall, we mentioned during our first quarter call that we expected to see some price and utilization softening in the large diameter coil tubing market. Additionally, we experienced OEM equipment issues resulting in excess of $1 million of foregone revenue and 11 days of downtime and associated costs. These factors combined to drive a sequential decrease in segment results.

Offsetting the decline in coil tubing pricing and utilization, we experienced an increase in snubbing utilization at a 164% sequential increase and well control quarterly activity. Recall, we are one of the few independent providers of well control services. And we've made great strides over the last year, earning the trust of more and more customers when they need a reliable service provider the most.

Pressure Control adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $1.6 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin fell from 11.3% in Q1 to 5.7% in Q2 2019. The margin decrease was driven mostly by coil tubing pricing pressure and decrementals associated with the aforementioned downtime.

Lastly, turning to our Wireline business before we discuss consolidated results. Here again despite the dramatic performance turnaround we saw in the prior quarter, the challenges of a difficult market resulted in segment results pulling back sequentially. Wireline revenue for the second quarter was $19.6 million, which was down 12% sequentially and down 4% from the second quarter of 2018.

From Q1 of 2019 to Q2 of 2019, we experienced an 18% decrease in revenue days and an 8% decrease in unconventional day rate. Both unconventional pricing and utilization were hampered by a less favorable work mix as well as greater levels of competition in the marketplace. More specifically, we saw our unconventional activity shift away from multi-well pads and towards working on more single-well pads, which tend to be less profitable. Furthermore, we are seeing notably less pricing discipline in the marketplace due to a highly fragmented marketplace and fewer customer opportunities available as we work through 2019.

To help address these issues, we are continuing our streamlining effort for the Wireline segment, which began late last year. As you know, we have already focused our sales efforts on high-utilization opportunities in core basins, made adjustments to our staffing and modified incentives under a new compensation plan. However, we are now also evaluating additional cost structure modifications, including partnering with select vendors on specific technology to help improve our cost structure. We believe these efforts will ultimately benefit the Wireline segment and help us manage through a challenging market and the eventual recovery.

Now I'll turn to our consolidated results. For the second quarter of 2019, revenues were $125.6 million, representing an 11.3% sequential decline and down 18% from last year's second quarter.

Consolidated G&A expenses were $14.1 million, which was down 10% from the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily the result of a reduced 2019 bonus accrual and lower stock-based compensation expense.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. This was down from $7.6 million in Q1 of 2019 and down 68% from Q2 of 2018. Q2 adjustments were $3.2 million, comprised of $2.7 million of stock-based compensation expense and $300,000 of professional fees associated with incomplete M&A initiatives.

Second quarter interest expense was $853,000, which was up from the first quarter's interest expense of $671,000 and also up from $433,000 in the same period of 2018.

We are actively evaluating our cost structure at all segments in light of the broader macro headwinds and are implementing changes throughout the organization to reduce costs and centralize support functions in order to become more efficient and improve margins at the prevailing depressed activity levels. The provision for income taxes in the second quarter of 2019 was a negligible amount and related primarily to state margin taxes.

Now I'd like to briefly discuss our cash flow statement, balance sheet and liquidity position. During the second quarter, operating activities provided cash of $6.1 million, while investing activities used cash of $6.1 million.

CapEx totaled $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $28.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. We monetized $2.7 million of assets in Q2, rendering a net CapEx total of $6.5 million. Approximately 2/3 of capital spending during Q2 was used for maintenance spending, while the balance was for growth projects in both the Directional and Pressure Control segments.

One of the noteworthy items in our growth spending during the quarter was our purchase of a robotic cell and additional machining capability to enhance our workflows, throughput and cost structure at our Directional Drilling segment. This new technology improves our machine capabilities and safety and enables a more efficient use of our time and resources. It also represents a small part of our overall effort to both reduce costs and invest in quick payback projects. We will look to do more of these types of improvements going forward, particularly on the directional side.

For 2019, we have cut our CapEx forecast to $30 million to $35 million from the prior forecast of $40 million to $50 million of total CapEx for the full year, with roughly 1/3 of that allocated towards growth spending. The decrease in capital spending is primarily related to adjusting our maintenance CapEx spending to account for current activity level and cutting and deferring growth projects. As always, we plan to be highly disciplined in evaluating our growth spending in this highly volatile macro backdrop, and we'll only pursue those that offer the most favorable economics.

Other cash flow items of note in the second quarter include the repayment of $2 million on our revolving credit facility as well as $500,000 in share repurchases, totaling 152,000 shares, bringing our total year-to-date share repurchase to 255,000 shares.

We continue to have a strong balance sheet and ended the quarter with total debt balance of only $35 million, with $16.6 million of cash on hand, yielding a net debt balance of $18.4 million. We ended the quarter with $42 million of net availability under our revolving credit facility and a total liquidity position of $59 million.

This sums up my prepared remarks, and I'm out of breath. So I'll turn the call now over to Chris, who will provide some commentary on the state of the market and our approach going forward. Chris?

Thanks, Keefer. I am honored and excited to be taking over as President and CEO of QES. I've worked with the entire QES team closely since we formed the company in 2014 and worked with our predecessor entity as far back as 2008.

We're faced with a challenging market today, but QES is well positioned with core strong businesses and an industry-leading balance sheet. We acknowledge that investor interest in our space is challenged, but that does not deter us from executing our strategy of delivering safe, high-quality services to our customers. And we're energized behind the opportunities in front of us. We will continue to focus on maximizing EBITDA and free cash flow, generating returns for shareholders, being prudent stewards of capital and preserving the strength of our balance sheet, while also pursuing value-enhancing public and private consolidation opportunities.

Although we remain hopeful that market conditions will improve at some point in the second half of 2019 with rig counts trending lower and completion activity beset by budget uncertainty and excess capacity, the window for a meaningful recovery is becoming increasingly small, and an uptick in 2020 becomes a more likely scenario. As such, we will continue to seek improvements in our efficiency and cost structure in an effort to build on and improve our margins and returns, and we believe we're seeing the impact of those adjustments now.

We are clearly well positioned to benefit in a rising market. But we also want to ensure that should market difficulties and challenges persist, we are fully prepared to weather an extended period of adversity. Bearing this in mind, we will continue our efforts to improve returns, streamline our businesses to operate as efficiently as possible and maintain market share where economic, all while maintaining our overarching focus of safety and operational excellence in the field.

Although the quarter was a difficult one, the fact that all 4 of our business segments were profitable, something which has not happened since a year ago, suggest that we're making very solid progress despite a weak market. And our strong balance sheet and substantial liquidity provide us a good degree of security in the event of an extended market downturn as well as some additional flexibility in positioning ourselves for the future.

Regarding our corporate development efforts, we remain vigilant in seeking solutions, both organically and inorganically, to strengthen our portfolio of assets and our competitive position in the industry. We view the recently announced merger between Keane and C&J Energy to be a favorable development for the long-term health of our industry, but it is merely a first step towards the rationalization and restructuring needed to bring the oilfield services market further into balance.

From our perspective, we are examining all available avenues, including strategic consolidation to enhance our scale, our service offering, efficiency and our financial position. By doing so, we can strengthen our business and maximize shareholder value, even in a challenging market, such as this.

Finally, I would again like to thank all of my coworkers across QES for their continued efforts and personal commitment to the highest levels of integrity and customer service. To our customers, we remain steadfast in our stated goal of being the safest, most reliable, best-performing oilfield services company in our respective business lines. To our employees, I'm excited to lead the QES team going forward, and I'm very optimistic about our future.

With that, we'll now open the line for Q&A. Operator?

Our first question comes from George O'Leary with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please proceed with your question.

GeorgeO'Leary

Good morning, Chris. Good morning Keefer. You've been focused a lot on streamlining the business and taking costs out of the system as you well noted in your prepared remarks. Just curious if some of the cost cuts that you effected and the recent management change and consolidation of the CEO and COO position has been effected by the end of the first quarter? What would that have done to EBITDA or profitability in Q2? How that has impacted that EBITDA line?

ChristopherBaker

Yes, I appreciate it, George. Look, it's a tough market, as we all know. And as stated in our prepared remarks, we're clearly operating in a tough environment. Commodity prices seem more volatile each and every day.

So we focused on a number of different levers that we can control. Unfortunately, commodity price and E&P capital budgets are not in our control, but cost structure and efficiency clearly is. So we continue to evaluate every marginal camp, every job, and every crew as well as corp throughout the organization.

And so I'll let Keefer jump in and kind of talk about the numbers. I think it's probably a good time. We'll talk about it more holistically than just the cost cuts that you addressed, so we can kind of hit all of them at once, if that works for you.

KeeferLehner

So we clearly pretty aggressively attacked our cost structure over the course of the second quarter at each of the segments as well as at the corporate group. There are additional cost-cutting measures planned for Q3. I've mentioned that the bulk of our Q2 cost-cutting activity took place in the latter half of the quarter. So we really believe we're going to begin to see the full impact of the cuts that have been implemented as we progress into the third quarter.

I'll kind of run you through some of the levers that we did pull during Q2. Firstly, on the personnel side, we reduced headcount by about 10% or over 130 people from March to the end of July. That would exclude the stacking of the 2 frac spreads that we completed in the first quarter.

In terms of locations Chris mentioned, we did shutter 3 unprofitable locations over the course of the last quarter. And we worked to centralize our Mid-Con Pressure Pumping operations out of our Union City facility at the end of Q1.

We mentioned in the prepared remarks that we're working to leverage vendor relationships to reduce cost structure. We're continuing to centralize support functions to streamline our processes and procedures and reduce our cost structure.

We've dedicated capital spending towards these quick-payback projects, like I mentioned on the directional side that are going to improve our operating efficiency and lower the cost structure on a go-forward basis, specifically, the robotics and machining initiatives that we did implement it at DD.

And then lastly and probably most directly related to the question you asked, if we had implemented the announced corporate cost cut and that was consummated as of March 31, there would have been a material impact to Q2 results. So we would have generated an incremental $300,000 in cash EBITDA or about a 5% improvement over our actual results. If you add back in stock-based compensation expense, it would have equated to over $700,000 of incremental G&A savings to the business.

So going forward, we're going to continue to refine the cost structure. We're working to improve margins, improve efficiencies. We expect more minor changes going forward in Q3 relative to what we implemented in the second quarter. But with that said, that is under the guise of activity levels holding with kind of where they are today. So as always, we'll remain nimble, continue to be responsive as the market evolves.

GeorgeO'Leary

That's very helpful. And then just piggybacking on to that question, some of these cost cuts were implemented during the second quarter. And your -- those cost-cut efforts are still ongoing, even if smaller. If you think about the impact to profitability, how much costs you've taken out of this system by the third quarter, if you just stopped point in time at the end of the second? Just trying to think through if that number is larger versus the $300,000 and the $700,000 in the third quarter.

ChristopherBaker

It would be clearly larger. I don't think we want to forecast, George, exactly what those cost cuts are. The problem is you're catching a falling knife and the market's trending down, and you're getting those crews across different payroll time frames, et cetera.

To Keefer's points, I would say a fairly substantial number of those cost cuts really hit about middle of June and then carried forward into July. And in fact, we -- Keefer mentioned that we closed 3 locations since the end of Q1. The reality is we actually just closed 2 of those locations in about the last 2 weeks.

And so we'll continue to see the benefit of some of those. Those locations were kind of marginal locations and negative EBITDA. So you're going to have that add back as well as the headcount and the other reductions, salary, et cetera, that are kind of percolating through the system that occurred towards the late end of Q2.

KeeferLehner

The only other thing I'd add is I mentioned a 10% decline in headcount. That 10% would actually apply to both at a field level and G&A level personnel for what we've implemented thus far. So we are attacking the cost structure on those fronts.

GeorgeO'Leary

Great. That's very helpful color. And then Chris, just strategically as you step into this role and given your tenure with Quintana and its predecessor, just curious what your strategic vision is and maybe what the top priorities for you are heading into the back half of 2019 apart from just cost cuts, but what else are you acutely focused on?

ChristopherBaker

Yes, sure. Appreciate it, George. Recall, Keefer and I have worked gather since 2010 and were instrumental in the formative, inorganic growth at the underlying QES platform as well as all the associated acquisitions. So we've got a long history with growing the company and driving the results that really got us to where we are today.

As I said in the prepared remarks, we're going to continue to focus on maximizing EBITDA and generating free cash flow to generate the best returns we can to the shareholders. So we're going to be prudent stewards of capital. We're going to preserve our balance sheet at all costs. We've got ample liquidity today, we think, to weather any downturn or any storm.

And so I take your question, okay, what's the vision to get through the second half? Well, the vision's get through the second half with the lack of visibility that we have today on where the market is heading is managing cost, managing free cash flow and managing the balance sheet, while we're looking for strategic opportunities.

Longer term, I think the vision stays the same as what Rogers has articulated previously, and what our view at the Board is, which is to continue to grow size and scale. We've got a great DD platform. We really want to position ourselves as a leading drilling and completions company. How are we doing that on the DD side, internally developed technology, performance in the field? Keefer mentioned earlier, rotating Inc, Inc on the fly; all of those technologies have been developed in-house. We think there are some technologies we can bring to bear on the completions side. We're having discussions with preferred vendor relationships on the completions side. All of those, we think, will make us a stronger, better executing company.

On the M&A front, we still value consolidation. We believe there's value creation potential there via combinations like C&J and Keane. We continue to pursue all avenues of shareholder value creation, but it's a difficult environment to consummate M&A in. Share price volatility is at record levels. There's very little investor appetite in all services space. So we continue to look at those opportunities.

At the end of the day, we think the uplift created by the synergy value -- if you think about synergy value for most of the deals, we look at relative to the size of the market cap, it's very material. And so those deals are very intriguing. We just have to find the right opportunity.

Our next question comes from Tommy Moll with Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

TommyMoll

Good morning and thanks fort taking for my question. I wanted to start on Pressure Pumping. You mentioned that it sounds like we haven't yet found the bottom on price. And I wonder if you could comment on the competitive dynamics. We've heard this earnings season from some of the larger players who appear to be parking equipment and maybe finding some stability on pricing. It sounds a little bit different than the tone from you guys this morning. And I wonder is that maybe just a function of the basins where you are or the nature of the spot work that you're doing? And just bigger picture, anything you could give us on how the competitive dynamics might evolve through the end of the year would be helpful.

ChristopherBaker

Yes, sure. I mean I guess I can give pricing as a whole. But what I would say on Pressure Pumping specifically is it almost seems -- it's very volatile. It's almost to where if you ask us any given month, we maybe have a different view on it. At the end of the day, we started to see that pricing stabilize in June and July. And as we enter into August, we're seeing a little more volatility. At the end of the day, we've got effectively 1 spread working in the Permian, 1 spread working in the Mid-Con. And don't lose sight; we also have a fairly sizable presence in the Rockies with our cementing and other pressure pumping activities. And we see the Rockies actually strengthening from an activity standpoint. And we think that's going to help with our third quarter results ultimately.

But it's just -- I think you're right. I think at the end of the day, the spot market opportunities that we see have a lot of volatility in price. And I think a lot of that volatility is driven as people end up with white space in their calendar, they get more aggressive to backfill that white space. So it's not necessarily a consistent view on price. It's a moment in time; view on price around what you're seeing at the [NIFI bid] is filling the calendar every day in the spot market.

TommyMoll

That's all helpful. And as a follow-up, Keefer, you laid out the third quarter outlook for Directional Drilling and Pressure Pumping. Forgive me if I missed this on Pressure Control and Wireline, but would it be fair to assume the revenue trends there are likely down in Q3 versus Q2 just in line with the overall market? Or would you steer us in a different direction?

KeeferLehner

Yes, I think it will be a bit of a mixed answer to your question. So on the Pressure Control side; I think from an activity level perspective, we would think that activity likely holds flat with Q2. We have implemented the cost cuts that we discussed. We continue to implement cost cuts. So we're optimistic that margins can hold, if not improve, quarter-over-quarter.

On the Wireline side, it has been a more challenging market. So I'd expect actually some revenue degradation sequentially on the Wireline side. And with that, likely margins would degrade as well. We are reviewing the tax and cost structure on the Wireline side as well. And we believe, ultimately, that the benefit of those cost-cutting measures and reorganizational efforts will begin to bear fruit.

TommyMoll

If I could ask one more on Wireline, there's been a lot of commentary in recent weeks from some of the service companies that you compete with as well as some of the equipment manufacturers in the industry on what are being referred to as preassembled perforating guns. Is that something that you guys have used at all or heard your customers talk about? Some of the larger players in the market really emphasized it, and it's become a common theme this quarter. And I just wonder if it's something that you guys have seen or experimented with.

ChristopherBaker

Yes, Tommy, absolutely. I wouldn't even say we've experimented with them. I would say we're using them on a daily basis. It just kind of depends on the basin and operator-specific recipe for what they want to pump down hole. But we've used, I would venture to guess, every one of the preassembled guns that are available in the market from the major manufacturers. There are other upstarts coming out that have their own tweak to the gun system. And we're evaluating a number of those opportunities to kind of streamline our product offering, so that it is a consistent product offering for the customer. So it's consistent with in regards to how we are either assembling or maintaining the connections to those guns. And we think we can drive some efficiencies and reliability results out of kind of choosing a specific partner and 1 or 2 options there. So we're definitely seeing that as a development in the market.

Our next question comes from Harris Pollans with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

HarrisPollans

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. For the new lower CapEx for 2019, is there any growth CapEx built into that? And is that level of spending kind of a good base case for modeling 2020?

KeeferLehner

Yes, good question. So we've revised our full year forecast down to a range of $30 million to $35 million. I think what we communicated in the prepared remarks was about 1/3 of that or so will be growth-oriented. So total growth capital spending for the year is probably somewhere in the range of $11 million to $13 million in that ballpark. So there is growth capital in that number, a decent amount of which has already been spent in the front half of the year to fund the growth projects that I outlined in the remarks.

ChristopherBaker

I guess what I would add is the remaining growth capital to be spent this year, Harry, we will continue to evaluate. And we will defer it as needed to the extent that the market is not there. So we're being very prudent in that regard, and we're going to evaluate it real time.

HarrisPollans

Got it. So looking at 2020, was it just -- seen flat CapEx year-over-year for U.S. onshore. Is it fair to assume cut out the growth CapEx in like $20 million to $25 million would be the model forward?

KeeferLehner

I mean it's all going to come down to your rig count forecast and your estimate of revenue and activity level. I think in terms of our business, we like to look at maintenance CapEx as a percentage of revenue for a proxy. I think the rate we're running at right now is a rate that you could assume going forward.

HarrisPollans

Got it. That's helpful, revenue for proxy. And then one more question on pumping, are you guys sacrificing price from here to maintain utilization on those 2 fleets? What is kind of your strategy there at current levels? Like how much more prices you're going to sacrifice to keep those 2 working?

ChristopherBaker

Well, what I would say is similar to my response to Tommy. At the end of the day, look, we see bids out there any given week where we believe people are bidding below EBITDA positive or gross margin positive in the field. Every now and then, we think the market is a little more rational than that and people are not trying to completely cannibalize equipment. We absolutely will bid to keep our schedule full, but we're not willing to bid to lose money and take the risk that we inherit in the field on that work. And so we stack 2 spreads. And if we have to stack another one, we will. We don't think that will have to occur. If we stand up another one, we're very fortunate, to Keefer's point in the prepared remarks, when we elected to warm stack those. They are ready to go back to work at pretty much a moment's notice with very little capital spend required to get them back to the field. So that kind of ties out as well to your CapEx question for 2020. There's not a large spend needed if and when the market develops that we decide to redeploy those.

End of Q&A

Christopher Baker

Yes. Thank you. Thanks, once again, for joining us on the call and your interest in QES. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

