Photon Control's (POCEF) CEO Nigel Hunton on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nigel Hunton - President, CEO & Director

Daniel Lee - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Kevin Krishnaratne - Paradigm Capital

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Partners

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, operator. I'm Nigel Hunton, Photon Control's Chief Executive Officer, and along with Daniel Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, I would like to welcome and thank everyone for joining us on today's call.

Before the market opened this morning, Photon Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. As you know, we are currently in a cyclical period of soft demand for semiconductor capital equipment, after a strong period of industry growth over the last several years.

For the quarter, our revenue was CAD 7.1 million, gross margin was 54.8% and EBITDA represented 16.9% of revenue. While revenue was slightly above the midpoint of guidance, gross margin and EBITDA were the high end of guidance, and Daniel will provide more details about our financial results and Q3 guidance in a few minutes.

I'd like to take this opportunity to recap the progress we've made this past quarter on our 2019 strategy. Firstly, customer focus. We have kept our focus on our core business as a critical subsystem supplier to the semiconductor industry, which we intend to not only maintain, but to also grow. I've met with many executives from our key customers, as part of the focus on building deeper and more strategic relationships with them.

We also coordinated engineering workshops with our customers to broaden awareness of our capabilities. To ensure we're more responsive, I have reorganized sales and marketing around our key customers. We are already getting positive feedback from our customers that our team communicates effectively and has a very high level of engagement.

In the short term, this will also result in lower spend in sales and marketing, once we assess other markets. We continue to be highly focused on executing on development opportunities with customers to counter any influence from our competitors.

Secondly, new product introduction. Our new product introduction funnel has been a key focus and I've held reviews with all our key customers. I can report that we continued to progress with the design wins for prototype and production this quarter. As previously stated, the majority of our NPIs will deliver new revenue to the company when they are in production.

Many original schedules have been delayed by the customers, but we have deeply entrenched development projects and we are well positioned to maximize on the opportunities to increase our share of fiber optic sensor spend when the market recovers. We have a customer-centric culture and the experienced engineering and R&D team is continuing to build a strong NPI funnel.

Thirdly, streamlining operations. We've made progress in streamlining our operations, which is reflected by maintaining our gross margin performance during this industry downturn. We continue to balance our cost structure in response to projected high levels of future revenues and in consideration of key investments we're making for the future, resulting in increased EBITDA margins at similar revenues and maintaining 100% on-time delivery to customers.

To further reduce costs, we will hold an office shutdown next week to minimize expenses, whilst ensuring we retain talented individuals, as we believe the market will recover in the future. Right now, we are focused on positioning the company to be ready to respond to an upturn and are working on detailed plans to invest in capital expenditures and process improvements to increase automation and scaling up the business, to improve and reduce the cost of quality, both internally and throughout our supply chain, and be prefer to ramp production quickly when our customers' demands rebound.

Fourthly, building our product portfolio and releasing technically differentiated products to the market is key to our strategy. During the quarter, to leverage our new team in Silicon Valley and the key Account Directors is facilitating more meetings with Photon Control's engineers to increase the depth of our customer relationships. The customer meetings have identified new products that can be developed from existing designs, for example, temperature sensors at higher temperature ranges.

Fifthly, investing in disruptive technologies and building our IP portfolio. We have now submitted three patent applications this year and continue to work on additional filings as we build our IP portfolio. Our R&D group are exploring new technologies and we are excited by the customer feedback we've received on this front. In addition, a key part of our future plans is identifying technologies that can complement our current product portfolio and this is an area we are currently investigating.

Using our cash. We're using our cash to invest in research and development, developing our people and preparing for the upturn. As a result, we've expanded our office in San Jose with a new test capability. We've also made progress in creating a high-performing organization and improving our talent pool as we invest in the future.

As we look to the future, we will add business development resources to explore other markets, the many fiber optic sensors with environment similar to our current applications in semiconductor. Photon Control has continued to prioritize investments in innovation and engineering, shifting a higher percentage of our total OpEx to R&D, which was 32% for the first half of 2019.

With respect to cash in the NCIB, in 2019 to-date, we repurchased 5.5 million shares or 5% of shares outstanding, as part of our share buyback program, the maximum that is available.

With respect to our view for 2019, recent industry reports indicate that Wafer Fabrication Equipment or WFE spending in 2019 is even more weighted towards logic and lithography than previously forecasted. The outlook for lithography has strengthened, foundry and logic spending is gaining momentum, but projected memory investments have continued to push to the right.

In a 15% to 20% down-year for WFE overall, the result was a process tool shipments of etch and deposition tools, which benefit more from memory spending and particularly in NAND, down much more than that. And as much as memory spending was already reduced in the first half of 2019, it will be lower again in the second half of 2019.

One of our largest customers reported two weeks ago, a downward revision in memory spending expectations, which are that NAND spending will be down 60% and DRAM down 40% in 2019. Given the recent adjustments in fab spending, those of us in the process tool supply chain will be down significantly more than the overall WFE this year. That being said, we are forecasting a stable revenue environment for the September quarter.

Overall, I am enthusiastic about the future of Photon Control and I'm already leveraging my expertise in the semiconductor industry to ensure the company is positioned to grow. In summary, the near-term environment remains challenging and difficult to predict, but our long-term growth opportunity for both the semiconductor industry and for Photon Control is compelling.

Before I hand things over to Daniel for his financial review, followed by Q&A, I want to thank our customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders for their continued support of Photon Control. Daniel?

Daniel Lee

Thank you, Nigel and good morning, everyone. Total revenue in the second quarter was CAD 7.1 million, down 12% sequentially from Q1 2019 and down 51% on a year-over-year basis compared to Q2 2018. Overall, this level of revenue was in line with our expectations, and it reflects the current slowdown in Wafer Fabrication Equipment spending for memory until the market re-stabilizes.

More importantly, the company has not lost share from its customers, and in fact, we continue generating new product introduction or NPI revenues totaling CAD 600,000 for the quarter, which was consistent with Q1 2019. Total gross margin was 55% for the quarter versus 53% in Q1 2019 and 57% in Q2 2018. Our current period's gross margin improved sequentially over Q1 2019, due to progress made on streamlining operations as Nigel mentioned earlier.

Operating expenses totaled CAD 3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30 2019, representing a 5% sequential increase over Q1 2019 and a 3% decrease over the prior comparable period in 2018. The current quarter included non-recurring charges for onboarding and recruiting of our new CEO and recognition of Canadian R&D tax credits applied against the engineering line item. When normalized for these non-recurring charges, operating expenses approximate to CAD 3.4 million resulting in a decrease over Q1 2019.

The lowered normalized level of OpEx resulted from a detailed review of our cost structure in response to short-term weakness in the market. One area in particular where we realized significant cost reductions this quarter is by reorganizing the sales and marketing function with streamline our cost base and increased our focus around our key customers.

This structure also positions us to bring on additional resources in the near future to explore markets outside of our semiconductor business. We will continue to review our cost base to invest in appropriate areas that are crucial to our growth strategy, which includes maintaining our current spend in engineering.

As an illustration of how our costs have evolved over the past year, engineering spend as a percentage of OpEx for the first half of 2019, is nearly 32% compared to 25% from the same year-ago period in 2018. This trend will continue as we use the current market conditions to invest with our customers and develop new products and applications to win new business.

From a profitability perspective, we reported EBITDA of CAD 1.2 million for the quarter versus CAD 1.5 million in Q1 2019 and CAD 5.1 million in Q2 2018. The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 16.9% for the quarter, which was near the very high end of guidance we provided to the market on May 9.

Now turning our attention to the balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, we had CAD 31.4 million in cash. For the quarter the company utilized CAD 5.8 million of its cash-on-hand. Of this amount, CAD 1.9 million was used towards the full payment of historical taxes owing to a foreign jurisdiction, which was in line with management's expectations, and a further CAD 3.7 million was deployed towards the Normal Course Issuer Bid or NCIB.

In July, we repurchased an additional 800,000 shares, totaling 5.5 million shares bought back in 2019, the maximum available under the currently approved NCIB program. While remaining debt-free, we expect our cash position to increase through the rest of the fiscal year and currently our highest priority is to reinvest capital back to the company that will drive our future growth.

It's critical that we're making the continued investments now in research and development and people and preparing for the upturn as Nigel mentioned. So we will realize the impact of these efforts when the market recovers. Our order backlog, which we define as the unfulfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment in the upcoming 6-month period, decreased to CAD 10.7 million at the end of the quarter from CAD 10.8 million at the end of Q1 2019.

Although there are many reports and opinions on when the memory market will recover, we caution our investors that we have limited visibility, which is why we provide guidance only 1 quarter at a time. How and when the recovery will impact Photon Control is upon receiving purchase orders from customers and ultimately seeing an increase in our order backlog.

Lastly, with respect to our outlook for Q3, we anticipate our revenues to be in the range of CAD 6.5 million to CAD 8.5 million. We expect our gross margin to be in the low-to-mid 50%s and EBITDA margin to be in the range of 17% to 21% of revenues. Our EBITDA margin reflects additional cost reduction measures we put in place. However, we will maintain our engineering spend as part of our growth strategy and keep the momentum of executing on our NPI funnel.

This completes my financial summary. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hi, good morning. The midpoint of your revenue guidance implies CAD 7.5 million versus CAD 7.1 million that you did in Q2, so up sequentially. I'm just wondering what's giving you the confidence in that -- that sort of range? If you look at some of the other subsystem supplier, peers, they're all looking for more of a quarter-over-quarter decline and we're seeing memory trend. I'm just wondering if you maybe can take a part of the revenue guidance and maybe talk about any new product revenue that might be impacting the trend there?

Daniel Lee

Yeah, good morning Kevin. So that's good question. Certainly, the -- our competitors are showing a decline in sequential revenues. And what's giving us confidence on the midpoint being implied at CAD 7.5 million is the fact that we have completed our transition on our Japanese distributor, previously from KLV to Japan Laser Corporation. And so we are benefiting from the transition where GLC are placing significant orders to help fulfill demand from our -- one of our largest Japanese customers. So that's happening.

In addition to that, we are seeing continued fluctuations in demand. Our customers do carry a lot of inventory still, but based on what specific process tools and end users or applications that our products are being used in, you're going to see some fluctuations on a -- quarter-on-quarter.

Nigel Hunton

Just to add to Dan's comments, I think the inventory is still coming out of the system, but overall, the forecast we're receiving from our customers give us confidence in that forecast.

Kevin Krishnaratne

And with regards to, I guess, the forecast from your customers and maybe your discussions that are ongoing with customers, how do you think about -- you get an order and you look -- you look at a quarter today versus a couple of years ago, when you think about the amount of content number of sensors that might be in an order, are you seeing a dynamic where maybe the unit numbers being ordered are flat or maybe even down, but you're able to drive a higher number of sensors into a given unit and so you might see some growth there?

Nigel Hunton

I think if you look at the current process tool orders and look into the next quarter, it's pretty similar levels of sensors to prior quarters. More importantly, if I look to the future to 2020, 2021 and the NPI focus and the design wins we are getting, the number trend, it will be increasing and some of the work we're doing on new technologies is around increasing the number of sensors inside a process tool. So I think for longer term, I think there's an opportunity to see growth through increased use of sensors, but certainly in the next quarter, it's at similar level.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Got it. Thanks for that Nigel. And I've asked this question on previous calls, but last year I haven't asked you this. How do we think about a company like Photon's sales as a -- leading ahead of WFE sales? And so I think -- I mean, it's quite mixed when you look at all of the various industry players, but it's looking like some of the thoughts are more of a back half of 2020 and maybe a Q3 2020 dynamic, where orders might -- may or may not pick up.

But if they do, does Photon -- or how does that look for Photon? Would you see an order ramp in the June quarter or would it come, even earlier than that? Like how do we think about the amount of time between them, your customers, seeing an increase in orders and then you fulfilling that, like how might that shake out?

Nigel Hunton

Yes, if I look to 2020 and an upturn, there's many different views out there and lots of different analysts have different views, lots of different feedback from our customers give us a wide range of the likely timing of the upturn. I think there is a consensus that there could be a low level, so single-digit upturn towards the second half of 2020. But it's very difficult to predict and we are managing this business quarter-to-quarter.

If that came through at the end of 2020, I think you're right. I think the sort of June quarter would be the short time we'd start to see orders coming through. But as I said, it is very difficult to predict. It is a very dynamic challenging market environment where the forecasts are changing every quarter. And we go back to last quarter, the memory demand drop for the foreseeable quarter is now less than we thought it would be.

So it's very difficult and all the analysts got different views. But I think you're probably right, June quarter, potentially we might see some upturn next year.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Great. Thanks for that Nigel. I appreciate your thoughts there. And I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Amr Ezzat

Good morning, thanks for taking my question. Nigel, I'm wondering, how is the competitive landscape evolving, or you guys like seeing more activity from competition and perhaps more aggressive pricing?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. If you take any semiconductor downturn, that always results in additional competitor activity. I think 1 thing we are doing pretty aggressively is maintaining an increase in the level of R&D focus. We're getting much more entrenched with the key OEMs. I think having access to the OEMs, having our engineers working on the key projects is critical, and being aware of what the competitors are doing.

So I think what we're doing is focusing on gaining share through this downturn, having the right technologies and the right programs, and making sure we're developing products that meet the customers' requirements. So yes, the competitors are there, there is a lot more activity. But I think that helps keep us very focused on the engineering discipline and execution on our NPI. And that's going to keep us ahead of the game and when the upturn comes, it will give us additional share and we should gain and grow faster as we come after this.

Amr Ezzat

Then maybe just on pricing, have customers been asking for price concessions? Well, I'm sure they're always asking for price discounts, but has it been more than the usual or nothing too unusual?

Nigel Hunton

In my 30 years' experience of semiconductor, the price is always -- a request from OEMs to look for price down on a continuous basis. So, year-on-year people are looking for price down. That's one of the reasons we launched the MC5, the multi-channel control. The multi-channel controller gives our OEMs a new controller that enables a replacement of five individual controls with one controller, and that gives all the OEMs a significant cost saving and actually driving -- as price does become more of an issue and we will see price pressure, and we'll see some price reductions.

What we have to do is make sure our NPI programs are aware of that, that we have cost reduction initiatives aligned to the price reductions. But more importantly, have products coming through that enable us to maintain our margins as we actually give some price concessions through technology. The MC5 is a great example of that. It will be brought through some great innovation, which enables us to maintain margins, but passes on some cost reduction to the customers as well, so it meets their needs.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Maybe Daniel one for you, you mentioned that and maybe I missed it, that your NPI revenues were CAD 600,000 for Q2, consistent with Q1. If I'm looking to your guidance of CAD 7.5 million in the midpoint for next quarter, how much NPI is embedded in there?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So our NPI revenues for next quarter is very similar to what we're seeing now. Just as a reminder, just on new product introductions or just in the industry in general, it's usually a long sales cycles. There's a lot of prototype development and testing from our customers and also their customers as well. So we are expecting that's going to be pretty consistent with the last couple of quarters, but we are progressing very well on our NPI funnel and our engineers are doing a good job of executing that.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So the uptick sequentially isn't really a function of NPI going up or anything, which is what I would --?

Daniel Lee

No. Primarily, it is on the Asia side of revenue, right.

Amr Ezzat

Yes.

Daniel Lee

Yes.

Amr Ezzat

Then on the last conference call, in the Q&A, we spoke to government funding on some of your R&D activities and you spoke to that as well on this conference call. Are these the same grants you spoke to in the last conference call? Then I'm just wondering if you could give us -- I'm trying to get a sense, I guess, of your gross R&D spend before all the grants and how that's evolving relative to last year. I know you gave us sort of the, as a percentage of revenue on a net basis.

Daniel Lee

Yes, for sure. So yes, Amr. So it is -- these are the same tax benefits on the R&D side, that -- as I previously mentioned on the previous call. Yes, so just in terms of kind of understanding the magnitude of it, if you do exclude out the tax credits, our R&D or engineering spend, would have increased about 5% sequentially over Q1.

Amr Ezzat

All right.

Daniel Lee

But we do -- but one of my objectives is to continue to look for further funding on R&D. We operate in Canada, and we're a highly innovative company and so there's a number of programs that we're currently looking into. But, yes, just in terms of answering your question, it's about a 5% bump quarter-on-quarter.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So like back of the envelope is like it's CAD 250,000 for the quarter, roughly. I'm just wondering going forward, are you going to have like that type of tax benefits or it's just like one quarter event?

Daniel Lee

Yes, good question. So, we will -- we anticipate that we will get the benefit going forward, although it's going to be probably sort of, a little bit less, because Q2 did have -- encompassed the previous fiscal year. But in terms of modeling going forward, our engineering spend will increase over Q2 because there's that kind of CAD 250,000 benefit that you calculated there.

But -- and so, we do have that non-recurring credit, but we are going to be spending -- we are still hiring for more engineers as well, and we are working on a number of different projects. So it is going to -- on a dollar-for-dollar basis, net-net, it is going to increase in the balance -- in Q3 and as also in Q4.

So I mean -- I think in terms of for you to model, I would look at levels similar to Q1 right, which is about CAD 1.3 million.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Okay. That's very helpful Daniel. Then maybe just one last one. You guys completed your NCIB and I'm wondering -- I guess, Nigel, it's been like 3 months, you're on the job. What's -- what your views are on capital allocation and would you guys consider like renewing the NCIB earlier the next year, especially when you consider that you guys will be in free cash flow positive mode over the next couple of quarters as per your press release?

Nigel Hunton

Yeah, I mean if I look at what we're trying to do, as you rightly say, I've been in the role only a couple of months. And for me, the key is to make sure we use the cash effectively. And at this time, I think we need to look at using that cash to invest back in the company. We've got to put some capital expansion, we've got to make sure we actually preserve the cash through the next -- until the upturn does come and optimizing our cash-on-hand.

And that's -- so from my perspective is the best use of cash is to hold the cash at the moment, and I don't know whether Daniel wants to comment on the NCIB, the effectiveness. But I think for me, if we get a look at the opportunities out there, we must continue to look at what's the best use of that cash. And again we're going to do through a strategic view with the Board in September. So at this point, my objective is to hold the cash and not renew the NCIB.

Daniel Lee

Yes. And I think just to kind of further add as well. I mean, just in terms of numbers, Amr, the 5.5 million share buyback that we fulfilled in July, that had approximate cost about CAD 7.1 million all-in and over the last 6 quarters. So starting from 2018 of last year up to the quarter that just ended, our NCIB spend made about 90% of the free cash flow that we had generated over that time period, right. So we have certainly significantly returned cash back to shareholders.

Now at this point in time, we believe that the best use of our cash at this point in time, is to reinvest that back to the company. There's a number of initiatives that Nigel has mentioned and a lot of great opportunities for us to spend our cash on in terms of accelerating the future growth of the company.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Nigel. We noticed that there's -- there were some like senior management turnover over the last quarters. And so, could you comment on whether that was like the reorganizing -- if efforts that you guys made or is it just a regular business [indiscernible 0:33:25]?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. So as we look at the organization, and I -- we touched in the scripts and the explanations earlier, as I look at the sales and marketing organization, for me, the critical thing is to have a very focused sales organization that is close to customers and is working and aligned with those customers. And as part of that, we've moved to a key account structure and brought on board, key account executives for our 3 major OEMs.

So the change in the organization were very much around this whole sales and marketing changes to align the organization with our customers and position us for growth and to ensure that we're getting the real exposure and we are aligned with the right development programs.

And the feedback from the customers has been very positive on those changes. So that was good. So that was a major change and that resulted in 1 or 2 -- 2 of the senior sales and marketing people leaving the organization. The other thing we've talked about is streamlining operations.

As part of streamlining the operations, we've gone through a much more effective operational structure, we've delivered with our operational structure, not just 100% on-time delivery, but a leaner, more focused cost structure. And those changes have enabled us to actually hold the margin and hold the business performance and is a much more effective and fast-moving organization is now in place. So I'm actually very pleased with those changes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And just some follow-up questions. I noticed that there were no anti-compete clause in those -- that [indiscernible] books. So was that industry norm or --?

Nigel Hunton

I think two of the people left are California-based employees. In the California State there is no such thing as -- at bringing in anti-competitive restrictions. So it's a free market in California.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Nigel Hunton

So I'd like to conclude with just thanking everyone again for joining us today. I think even though the near term is challenging. I'm very confident about the long-term growth opportunities and the future of Photon Control. So thanks again for joining today.