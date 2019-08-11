CIBC: Canada's Cheapest Bank Is Ripe For A Multiple Expansion

Investment Thesis

Down 18% from its 52-week high, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is the cheapest of the large Canadian banks. It is currently trading at a discount to its peers as well its own historical valuation multiple. CIBC has made good progress on geographically diversifying its revenue; its concentration to the Canadian market has historically earned it a lower valuation than its better diversified peers. Boasting of record of consistent dividend payments for the last 151 years, CIBC currently has the richest yield of the "Big 5" Canadian banks; at 5.5%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce offers investors good value, a safe dividend and the potential for a multiple expansion as the bank executes on its plans to derive a greater share of its earnings from the U.S. market.

Company Description

CIBC is the result of the 1961 merger of Canadian Imperial Bank with the Canadian Bank of Commerce. This merger remains the largest merger of chartered banks in Canadian history and combined two well established firms dating back to 1875 and 1867 respectively. With a market capitalization of CAD ~$50B, CIBC trades on both the TSX and the NYSE as “CM”. As the smallest of the “Big 5” Canadian Banks, CIBC has 10M clients and approximately CAD $600B in assets. The bank operates in four major business segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

Canadian Banking Sector

CIBC has long been considered a pure play on Canadian economy, with personal banking, commercial banking and wealth management in Canada accounting for approximately 70% of net income. This concentration within the well regulated and high margin Canadian banking market has resulted in decades of earnings growth and a growing dividend, making CIBC an easy pick for a "sleep well at night" dividend income stock.

CIBC, along with Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO),The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF), is one of the six banks that account for 90% of market share in the Canadian banking sector. As National Bank is much smaller in size than the other five, I will focus this discussion on the other five as the "Big 5" Canadian Banks. The domestic market structure and regulatory framework in Canada ensure that continued profitability can be reasonably expected among the large Canadian banks. The high barriers to entry and implicit government subsidies provided through deposit and mortgage insurance offer Canadian banks advantages that banks in other jurisdictions don’t benefit from. To read more about the inherent advantages of the Canadian banking sector, please read the primer on the Canadian banking sector in one of these previous articles covering RY, TD or BNS.

Operational Performance

In the last few quarters, CIBC has been characterized by slow growth. Elevated Canadian consumer debt levels have reduced the pace of mortgage originations and borrowing. While deposits have been increasing, loans and acceptances have been flat. Following a period of 12% average annual net income growth from 2015-2018, earnings growth in 2019 will likely be more modest due to gloomier macro economic conditions.

Historically, CIBC has been a less efficient operator than its peers, resulting in a lower than average ROE. The bank aims to improve its efficiency ratio to below 55% by 2020 and 52.0% by 2022. Investments in digital banking and a focus on cost control should help the bank to achieve its efficiency targets. Over the last year, CIBC has reduced its physical presence by 4.9%, closing select branches while investing in digital. CIBC has made great progress in advancing its digital strategy. Following investments into the firm's digital platform, active mobile users have surpassed 2.7M; up 29.2% from Q2 2018.

U.S. Expansion and Diversification

With the excess returns earned in the domestic Canadian banking segments, the “Big 5” Canadian banks have differentiated themselves through their international expansion strategies. TD, RY and BMO have invested in U.S. expansion, whereas BNS has expanded into Latin America. CIBC, is the most Canadian-centric of the large Canadian financial institutions, has been late to the game in diversifying from its Canadian base.

Economic growth in Canada for 2019 is forecast to lag behind that of the U.S. GDP growth in Canada is expected to grow 1.5% compared with 2.6% in the U.S. As of May 2019, the unemployment rate in Canada is 5.4% compared to 3.6% in the U.S. With greater near term growth opportunities in the U.S., it is no surprise that CIBC is focusing its growth in the United States. For its Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking Segment, CIBC is targeting 5-7% CAGR in earnings over the next 3 years. In its U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment, CIBC forecasts 10-12% CAGR over the next 3 years with deposit growth averaging 13-15% to 2020. Expectations for loan and deposit growth in the US Commercial Banking and Wealth Management are 4% stronger than CIBC's Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment.

In 2011 CIBC re-entered the U.S. market with the purchase of a stake in American Century Investments for CAD $848M. In 2013 CIBC followed this deal up with the CAD $210M acquisition of Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management. These two deals were smaller forays back into the U.S. market following some costly missteps in the previous years. CIBC was badly burned in the subprime crisis and took a painful CAD $2.4B loss on a legal settlement related to its involvement with the defunct energy trader Enron. These set backs delayed CIBC’s diversification away from its Canadian core revenue base and left it more dependent on its Canadian earnings than its peers.

In 2016, CIBC derived 96% of its earnings from the domestic Canadian market. YTD for 2019, CIBC had expanded its portion of earnings derived from outside of Canada to 18%. This expansion includes more than tripling U.S. earnings since 2016. CIBC’s earnings transformation is largely attributable to the 2017 acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBank for USD $5B. With PrivateBank rebranded to CIBC Bank USA, the bank’s revenues increased 33.5%, from CAD $13.4B in 2014 to CAD $17.8 B in 2018. Over this same period EPS increased 36.6%, from $CAD 8.94 to CAD $12.21, a clear demonstration of the transformative nature of this successful expansion into the U.S. banking market.

In July, 2019 CIBC announced the purchase of the Milwaukee-based boutique investment bank Cleary Gull. This firm focuses on mid-sized mergers and acquisitions and adds further to CIBC’s deal making reach in the U.S. This latest transaction adds to the firm’s capital market presence in New York, Chicago and Houston. By focusing on markets in the Midwest and Texas, CIBC has been able to develop a U.S. footprint that includes growing urban populations centres. With Chicago as its U.S. headquarters and key market, CIBC competes directly with Canadian rival BMO to wrest market share from the other 200 lenders in the city.

A February, 2019 article in Advisor’s Edge suggested that with the increasing rate of consolidation in the U.S. banking sector, the large Canadian banks are likely to take part in the upcoming M&A activity. With the success CIBC has seen with its U.S. division, it is likely to keep picking up assets south of the border that will be accretive to deposits and earnings. The diversification of CIBC’s earnings away from the mortgage heavy Canadian Personal Banking segment is welcomed by investors as fears of an overheated Canadian housing market linger in Vancouver and Toronto. The concern over these hot real estate markets has been compounded by new federal mortgage rules that have been added new barriers to mortgage originations.

In a September 2018 interview with BNN Bloomberg, CEO Victor Dodig talked about the bank’s goal of doubling the U.S. wealth management business over the next 4-5 years. While a few years ago, this segment was non-existent, today CIBC has $50B in assets under management in its U.S. wealth division. Dodig went on to talk about the CIBC’s strategy for continued U.S. expansion, focusing on driving organic growth and adding to its wealth management business through tuck-in acquisitions. These future acquisition targets will likely be small purchases (sub CAD $400M) that expand the capacity of CIBC Bank USA’s retail and wealth management segments, while steering clear of the fierce competition of Wall Street. With a goal of expanding north-south banking services, CIBC plans to eventually earn 25% of revenue from its U.S. division.

Valuation

Of the “Big 5” Banks, TD has the best recent performance, dividend growth and U.S. exposure. In fact, TD now has more branches in the U.S. than in Canada. Including the contribution from TD Ameritrade (AMTD), U.S. Retail banking accounted for 37.9 % of TD’s total revenue in the second quarter of 2019, while Canadian retail accounted for only 55%. In Q2 2019, U.S. and international operations contributed 38% of RBC’s revenue while Canada accounted for 62%. The U.S. segment is the second most important contributor to revenue after the core Canadian operations, with 23% of revenue coming from the U.S. and 15% being generated from the Caribbean, Europe and to a lesser extent Asia and Australia. The Bank of Montreal, CIBC’s rival in the American Midwest earned 60% of its Q2 2019 revenue in Canada, whereas the U.S. and its other international businesses accounted for 31% & 9% respectively.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is even less dependent on its Canadian lending business, with only 47% of revenue originating in Canada this past quarter. Scotia’s growing Latin American and Asian operations combined with its Global Banking and Markets division contribute 45.26% of revenue. Including its Wealth Management and Business Banking divisions, Canada only accounted for 54.74% of total revenue in Q2 2019. Despite its relatively low share of Canadian earnings, BNS does not command the same valuation premium as RY or TD as Scotia’s international diversification has come primarily from the emerging markets Pacific Alliance countries: Mexico, Peru, Columbia and Chile.

Unsurprisingly, there is a positive correlation between the Canadian bank’s P/E ratios and their diversification from the Canadian market. Of the “Big 5” Canadian banks, the banks with a higher portion of U.S. revenue command higher earnings multiples. While this is not the only variable impacting the multiple these banks trade at, the valuation multiple is a powerful signal about a firm’s propensity for growth. As CIBC continues to make progress towards diversifying away from its Canadian base into the U.S. market, the Bank’s shares will command a higher multiple valuation. Doug Young CFA, an analyst at Dejardin contends that “We believe it could benefit from multiple expansion if management's plan for CIBC Bank USA plays out”. If CIBC is able to execute on its long term strategy investors could reasonably expect both earnings growth and a multiple expansion. It would be reasonable to expect the multiple gap between CIBC to narrow towards BMO or BNS’s multiple.

3-Year P/E Ratios for the "Big 5" Canadian Banks

CIBC has historically traded at a cheaper valuation than its peers due to its lack of international diversification. With a current P/E of 8.96X, the bank is trading at a discount to both its peers and its own long term average of 10.55X. According to Eric Compton, Equity Analyst at Morningstar, CIBC is worth CAD $125, representing a 25% upside from current levels. This $125 valuation is based on 10.8X forward earnings and 2.1X book value. Of the 15 analysts with one year price targets, the average price estimate is CAD $115. This $125 valuation is just below the firm's 52-week high of $125.21 suggesting this is a reasonable target without factoring in a significant multiple expansion, just a reversion to previous levels.

Dividend Growth

CIBC has paid dividend to its shareholders continuously since 1868, an impressive 150+ year dividend history. In April, 2019, the bank raised its quarterly dividend to CAD $1.40 from CAD $1.36. The annual payment of CAD $5.60 represents a rich 5.5% yield. CIBC has the highest yield of the large Canadian banks, nearly a full 1% higher that the group average of 4.54%. In the most recent quarter, CIBC's payout ratio equalled 45.1% of earnings, within the bank's stated goal of maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% of earnings. With a habit of raising its dividend twice per year, CIBC has increased its dividend 18 times since 2011.

When comparing the dividend metrics of the "Big 5" Canadian banks, RY and TD stand out for their impressive dividend growth rates and moderate payout ratios. While CIBC has grown at a slower rate than RY and TD, it has surpassed BMO's growth rate while maintaining lower payout ratio than BNS. CIBC ranks in the middle of the pack for overall dividend appeal, but its high current yield makes it an attractive pick for investors seeking current dividend income.

Source: Author, Data Source: Reuters

Risk Analysis

As a lender, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is exposed to numerous macro economic risk including interest rate changes, high consumer debt burdens and the risk of recession. CIBC has the highest concentration of uninsured mortgages of any of the large Canadian banks. While the Canadian mortgage market is less vulnerable to crashes than the U.S. mortgage market, CIBC would suffer more than the other banks in the event of a serious real estate correction. Due to its focus on domestic mortgages, CIBC to a greater extent than other Canadian banks, could see slower near term growth due to high household debt levels. While I expect that a correction in the housing market is likely, I anticipate a soft landing for CIBC as well as the other large Canadian banks.

CIBC's Canadian earnings base ensures that it has stable revenue in a well regulated lower risk banking environment. CIBC maintains an investment grade credit rating and it is well capitalized. The bank maintains a Basel III CET1 Ratio of 11.2%. CIBC has a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity.

While CIBC's goal of doubling U.S. revenues by 2020 has essentially been achieved, CIBC will continue to face integration risk as it continues to make acquisitions in the U.S. This continued expansion will be transformative for CIBC, however the bank will need to execute effectively to realize the synergies needed to validate the U.S. expansion thesis. Perhaps the single greatest risk CIBC faces as it continues its U.S. expansion is that the bank could overpay for its acquisitions. Despite the imperative to continue with its U.S. strategy, CIBC should exercise patience and caution with its acquisitions to ensure it does not over spend on any acquisition targets.

Bottom Line

For long term investors, there are a lot of things to like about the Canadian banks. It is hard to go too far wrong with any of them over the long term. From a total return perspective, investors will see superior long term growth from RY, BNS and especially from TD. While CIBC is not my top pick over the long term, I do think that CM presents an opportunity at these levels precisely because of its current valuation. The market has not given CIBC the credit it warrants for improving its geographic mix and pivoting its operations to better align with growth opportunities. CIBC offers investors good value, a safe dividend and the potential for significant capital appreciation as it executes on its plans to expand its U.S. footprint. CIBC is the only one of the big 5 that is likely to improve both its earnings and its valuation multiple.

