The 'Fix' Is In

Four years ago today, China devalued the yuan to dramatic effect across markets.

It was a veritable supernova that eventually dead-ended in a deflationary spiral in January and February of 2016. Stimulus and the Shanghai Accord pulled us out.

Over the course of the now 14-month-old dispute between Washington and Beijing, traders and analysts have fretted about the prospect of another overnight devaluation. To be sure, the yuan weakened materially last summer, but the worry has been that in response to some new threat or escalation from the White House, the PBoC would set the yuan fix weaker than expected one morning (night in the US) and the currency would plunge.

A week ago, that happened. Days after President Trump threatened to hit the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports with 10% duties, China set the fix weaker than expected and the offshore yuan careened through the psychologically important 7 handle. About an hour after the fix on August 6, reports suggested Beijing had instructed buyers to halt purchases of US farm products. The yuan's slide worsened.

US stocks, already riding a five-day losing streak thanks to Jerome Powell's bungled press conference and Trump's trade tweets, had their worst day of 2019.

(Heisenberg)

Subsequently, the US named China a currency "manipulator" after a long day of hand-wringing on Wall Street, effectively validating concerns that the trade war had "officially" morphed into a currency war. Of course, competitive easing, trade wars and currency wars are inherently related and, in many respects, synonymous, so whether explicit or implicit, overt or tacit, this is a discussion we’ve all been having since Trump became president and even before that.

First, all investors should understand that what happened on Monday can happen again. I've said previously in these pages that Beijing could sink Wall Street overnight with a sufficiently weak yuan fix, and now anyone who might not remember 2015 knows what I meant. For the rest of last week, China looked to stabilize the situation with stronger-than-expected fixes, which conveyed Beijing's intention to take a wait-and-see approach to further escalations. There's a sense in which the yuan fix is all that matters between now and September 1, unless Trump decides to call off the next round of tariffs.

(Heisenberg)

Beyond 7 is a no-man's land for the yuan (see chart above), and depending on which estimates you want to go by, the Chinese currency would need to fall to ~7.35 to offset the 10% tariff on $300 billion in goods scheduled for September 1 and all the way to ~7.80 to offset a 25% tariff on that same list of products.

(BofA)

Second, contrary to the rhetoric from the Trump administration, China has not been "manipulating" the yuan to push it lower. Rather, Beijing has been habitually leaning into the fix and the counter-cyclical adjustment factor to keep the currency artificially strong. That is not an opinion, that is a fact.

(Goldman)

Every, single FX analyst on Wall Street knows this, as does anybody with even a passing interest in currency markets. Indeed, CNBC's Wilfred Frost and Sara Eisen got into a somewhat heated exchange with Peter Navarro about this on Friday afternoon. Frost flat out told Navarro that the yuan would almost surely be weaker were it not for the PBoC's efforts to keep it from falling and Eisen asked one of the only questions that matters, namely whether it's lost on the administration that applying constant pressure to China is one of the main reasons for the market-based depreciation pressure on the yuan. Obviously, CNBC is not what one could fairly describe as "unfriendly" to the administration (after all, Larry Kudlow worked at the network for years), so Frost and Eisen's questions were especially frustrating for Navarro. You can watch that entire clip from CNBC here (you'll quickly discover that I'm actually being very charitable to Peter in my description - it was not a flattering interview). Here's what Credit Suisse's emerging market FX team said on Wednesday:

To the extent the Chinese authorities have engaged recently in manipulation of the USDCNY exchange rate, such manipulation has constrained rather than added to the CNY’s weakening against the US dollar. So it is not clear to us that the US administration’s labeling-exercise is consistent with the administration’s own craving for CNY strength.

Again, there is no ambiguity. There are just facts versus a narrative that doesn't jibe with reality. China has, for months and months, kept the yuan artificially strong in an effort to avoid angering the Trump administration.

Beijing's generosity in that regard is running out and further combative rhetoric out of Washington could well translate into weaker yuan fixes. China could then easily point to fair value models of the currency to say that, in fact, the currency is still not artificially weak, even after recent depreciation. On Friday, the IMF reiterated its assessment that the yuan is fairly valued and inline with economic fundamentals.

Third, some of the action in equities over the past eight sessions (i.e., since the Fed meeting) was driven by systematic flows. Dealers' gamma positioning likely flipped negative after the FOMC which meant that selling would beget more selling (see figure below).

(Nomura)

At the same time, trigger levels for CTA selling were likely hit in the aftermath of the July Fed meeting and almost certainly as futures dropped after the yuan fell through 7. That meant the so-called "feedback loop" was probably activated on Monday.

"Any triggering of systematic downside deleveraging flows could then be exacerbated by dealer desk hedging", Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote, in one of this daily missives.

You should note that part and parcel of that loop is the interaction between systematic flows, liquidity and volatility. The latter two (market depth and volatility) have an exponential relationship. As JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic has documented on too many occasions to count over the years, market depth declines exponentially with the VIX, and as volatility spikes, vol.-sensitive flows are triggered, making the situation worse. Because some market-making algos were calibrated in the post-crisis, low vol. world, market depth can become severely impaired.

Without diving too far down that rabbit hole, note that the VIX has risen five or more points from a sub-20 starting position just six times. Five of them have occurred in the last four years. One of them was on Monday.

(Goldman)

Simply put, modern markets are fragile. The retail crowd doesn't care about such things until they look up and the Dow is down 950 points.

Fourth, the rally in bonds and manic moves in rates are a function of a variety of factors. Through Wednesday, 10-year Treasury yields fell some 40bps over five sessions. That was the biggest five-day drop since the debt ceiling crisis. The 2s10s flattened inside of 10bps to 2007 lows.

(Heisenberg)

It's easy to identify the narratives driving the collapse in long-end bond yields. Global growth concerns tied to the trade escalations obviously play a large role and surprisingly large rate cuts from New Zealand and India (as well as a cut from Thailand that economists didn't predict) seem to have gone too far down the road to "confirming" the market's fears about a global economic deceleration. Also, if you look at the breakdown in the rally, it was driven by a declining term premium, as distinct from May.

But on top of that, the same grab for hedges and convexity flows that turbocharged rates rallies on at least two other occasions this year played a role too. Here's another short passage from Nomura's McElligott:

The endless amount of upside buying in US Rates- and UST- options over the past year have simply gotten dealer vol desks (and a number of systematic rate vol selling strategies in earlier versions of the 2019 “Bond / Rates Rally”) short a lot of Gamma via this incessant Receiving “force-in” (with Convexity hedgers also part of the feedback loop as they mechanically “have to” chase new multi-year levels)…and all into an environment ripe with almost endless macro catalysts for a “right tail” move in Rates (most notably the CB “dovish pivot” due to the global growth slowdown / disinflation / trade war escalation) which has added a mechanical “pile-on” to the vapor moves.

What does that mean for regular folks? Well, it means that if you think the drop in yields seems exaggerated or otherwise too rapid to be explained even in the context of the trade escalation, that's because there are mechanical factors at play which are being "activated" and perpetuated (if you will) by the incessant stream of macro narratives driving the bond rally.

Going forward, we need two things if stocks have any hope of averting potentially hazardous VIX seasonality in a low liquidity environment.

First, we need a stable yuan, which means the Trump administration needs to cool it with the trade escalations and bombast, lest the PBoC should decide to start setting the fix weaker than expectations, effectively green-lighting more depreciation.

Second, the bond rally really needs to take a breather, because the message it's ostensibly sending about the global economy has now become so seemingly dour that the "bad news is good news" philosophy no longer applies. At this point, bad news is just bad news, so to the extent a gradual move higher in long-end yields would suggest that the "global recession" narrative may have overshot to the downside in the near-term, that might help equities calm down. Of course, just about the last thing you want to see is a rapid surge in yields (i.e., a "tantrum") because with positioning as stretched as it is, a disorderly unwind of the bond trade has the potential to be highly destabilizing.

Remember, we've only got three weeks or so until the new tariffs are scheduled to go into effect, and after that, we'll get the September Fed and ECB meetings (and very possibly the announcement of an overhaul to China's two-track rates regime).

For the time being, you'll want to watch each evening for the yuan fix. As Stephen Innes, managing director for VM Markets in Singapore, told Bloomberg this week:

The fix is the number one game in town and will continue to dictate the pace of play for risk assets over the near-term. Nothing else matters at this stage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.