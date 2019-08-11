Mercadolibre: Why I'll Continue To Own In Spite Of The Amazon Threat

Mercadolibre (MELI) is a truly outstanding business, a very special one at that. There are very few businesses that can say that they have been able to stare down Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a market and come out unscathed. There are a number of reasons why Mercadolibre remains a core holding in Project $1M, and why it will remain so indefinitely.

Amazon isn’t making a dent in MELI’s exceptional growth

Mercadolibre is a business that continues to perform, quarter after quarter. In its most recently reported earnings results, Mercadolibre reported revenue growth of almost 62%. Net revenues for the quarter reached almost $545M, which was up more than 102% on an FX neutral basis. All of MELI’s business unit numbers indicated strong health across the board, with GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) up more than 33% on an FX neutral basis and unique buyers on the platform increasing 20.8% year on year. This all indicates that its core commerce business is humming along well.

What was more interesting to me is the impressive progress achieved on the payments processing side of the business. MercadoPago, MELI’s payments business processed $ 6.5B in payment volume, an increase in payments processed of almost 90% on an FX neutral basis, and over 47% on an FX adjusted basis.

All of this was achieved in spite of the concerted focus on Amazon in the local market, which has been on display for the last few years. Rumors of the perceived threat of Amazon's more concerted market entry into the Brazilian e-commerce market have been rife for the lat couple of years with Amazon reportedly lining up local suppliers and buying up logistics for fulfillment.

Network effects e-commerce business provides protection from competition

Another significant reason why MELI is well placed to succeed long term is the nature of the network effect inherent in e-commerce marketplaces. E-commerce marketplaces tend to be winner take all businesses where the early entrants are able to establish a beachhead of users and merchants that becomes difficult for a new entrant to dislodge. That tends to lead to long term dominance in a market.

This is particularly true where an e-commerce provider has reached a tipping point users in a market. MELI has more than 50% of registered internet users in Latin America on its platform, which suggests that it may already have passed this tipping point as the preeminent platform in region for e-commerce users. Site visits to MELI's commerce portal vs Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) sites prove this out, and MELI continues to have a massive lead in terms of unique visitors.

Source: E-Marketer

Merchants want to be where the users are, and users where the merchants are. This becomes a virtuous cycle where growth begets more growth. It becomes very difficult, and very costly to disrupt. Of course Amazon is a very patient player, and has an investor base that is prepared to allow it time to acquire new markets in spite of delayers progress.

Market dominance on the e-commerce portal in turn allows a market leader to introduce a rich array of other services such as shipping and payment, all of which can be additionally monetized. MELI has successfully introduced other services, with payments representing a dominant business in the Latin American region in its own right.

MELI’s payment business is the jewel in the crown, which Amazon can’t unseat

MELI has been making some very interesting moves in the payments space over the last several quarters. While payment attach rate on the core MELI commerce platform continues to be high, it’s the moves on the off network platform piece that were most interesting to me. MELI will continue to ride 'on network' platform payments through the natural growth of the MELI commerce platform. However growth in off platform volume is truly what will protect MercadoPago from any sustained e-commerce attack by Amazon.

MELI is successfully executing this strategy via payments processing on other e-commerce websites and significantly in the offline retail, via physical stores. If MELI is successful in executing this strategy, it will become the payments platform of choice for consumers and merchants in Latin America. Payment processing also has considerable network effects, as consumers and merchants want to accept the payment platform, or payment instruments with the highest usage and acceptance. MELI passed a very significant milestone in this endeavor last quarter, with almost $3.2B in payments transactions processed in 'off platform' volume represented almost 50% of total payment volume. MELI's MPOS (mobile point of sale) business showed some impressive growth in the last quarter. MPOS makes it easier for merchants who ordinarily take cash to not have to invest in expensive infrastructure to accept digital payments. It’s becoming clear that MELI’s MPOS strategy is becoming a critical plank in the company’s of net payment strategy, contributing almost 41% of total off net payment volume in the most recent quarter.

The more MELI can acquire off net payments volume, the more it will establish MercadoPago as the standard for payment processing in LATAM, achieving a level of immunity from any disruption of Amazon's to its core e-commerce business.

MELI has also acquired another strategic relationship in its quest for payments dominance via PayPal’s recent investment in the business. It’s notable that PayPal (PYPL) followed a very similar strategy in its own quest for payments dominance, expanding from processing captive eBay payment volume to eventually dominate non eBay online merchant volume, to now pursuing an in store physical payments strategy that includes MPOS. PayPal will be a valuable strategic advisor to MELI, and potentially an interested acquirer at some point.

Ecommerce is still in its infancy in LATAM, and has a long way to go

E-commerce is a very small percentage of total commerce in Latin America, barely reaching an average of 3% across the region. While this is expected to grow at a fairly rapid clip over the next few years approaching 10% annualized, the market remains massive and can fairly easily support multiple players at this stage, if Amazon can manage to hit a sweet spot across merchant and consumer demand. Further with continued economic growth in the region, consumption spending per user will also continue to strongly increase, resulting in greater transaction volume and spending per user. However, given MELI's massive market share, MELI will likely continue to accrue the spoils of e-commerce growth over the next few years is a disproportionate way given an inherent bias to winner takes most in network effect businesses.

Source: E-marketer

Mercadolibre has proven a fantastic investment for me, and has performed very well for Project $1M, returning close to 5x in the last 3.5 years. While the stock price may appear volatile, and has certainly run very hard year to date, I plan to keep this stock in the bottom drawer in the expectations of an eventual ‘ten bagger’. While Amazon may be making a more concerted effort to go after aspects of MELI’s market, given the network effects inherent in MELI’s business, its string of strong recent financial results and its methodical approach to building its payments business, I have strong confidence that MELI will be able to withstand any Amazon threat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.