Unusual, But Real Near-Term Buy: Barrett Business Services

An example of current price gain experience

Figure 1 shows what opportunity was present at Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) on Wednesday, August 7, as is described in the above bullet points.

Figure 1

The vertical lines in Figure 1 are forecasts of what prices may be coming in the next few months, implied by market prices of derivative securities induced by market-makers as they hedge their capital needed to be put at risk to fill volume trade orders.

The heavy dot in each forecast line is at the stock’s market close at the day of the forecast. It divides the price uncertainty range into upside and downside prospects. The Range Index [RI] of 41 refers to what proportion of the total price range uncertainty is below (to the downside) in the latest forecast, at the right-hand edge of the picture.

The RI is often a useful indicator of what may be coming with next few months’ price change direction. A small RI suggests more upside than down from that point in time, but individual stocks vary considerably in their experiences among one another, even at the same RI. It can be useful in selecting among stock investment candidates to know what their actual subsequent market price outcomes have been.

This illustration of BBSI tells that in 1231 daily forecasts (one month shy of 5 years) there has been 88 prior instances of RIs of 41. They produced an average price gain of +9.3% when bought at the close of the next day’s market after the forecast and sold at the day’s close at or above the Sell Target Potential described (at the top of) each RI 41 day’s forecast.

If that target was not achieved by 3 months after the forecast they were then sold regardless of price. A simple, inflexible portfolio management discipline.

Out of the 88 sample RIs, 91% of them, or 80, were closed out at a profit, and 8 caused losses. The losses are included in the +9.3% average gains. Because the 80 target-reaching winners were closed out when they achieved their price objective, on average the average holding period for all 88 was 26 market days, or an annual CAGR of +139%.

An appraisal of the sample’s average net result of +9.3% in comparison to this day’s upside target of only +5.8% produces a credibility ratio of 1.6, which encourages regard for the possibility of an attractive outcome from today’s forecast.

What actually has happened

One day later, on August 8, BBSI closed at $89.45, up 5 ¼% from the prior day’s close, and up 4 ¼% from this day’s opening price. Figure 2 shows the forecast for BBSI at the end of the market day on August 8.

Figure 2

BBSI is no longer the outstandingly attractive investment candidate it was, but it is still at least as twice as attractive as a “market-average” investment in SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY), as seen in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Comparison of the rows of data for BBSI and SPY forecasts for August 8 shows the superiority remaining for BBSI’s outlook in Win Odds, %Payoff, Days Held, Annual Rate [CAGR], and CredibilityRatio.

The point is only that BBSI attractiveness still remains above a market investment, not that it is still more attractive to other current alternative candidates. Figure 3 provides a short list of some others which may have similar appeal to what was initially offered by BBSI.

Seeking Alpha needs to have editorial control over its articles’ content. Unfortunately, the process involved necessarily makes it impossible to have overnight reviews on current end-of-market-day forecasts. BBSI is a dramatic illustration of what the process time may cost.

Since another reasonable requirement for SA articles is a stated (but not always followed) preference for actionable content, I am including a short list of the rows of data on a few of the more attractive invest-now candidates from the August 8 screening of over 2,600 equities having credible current price range forecasts and relevant histories. Available space makes it impractical to picture the recent past trend of forecast ranges for all of these, but the decision-supporting history data is there for comparison purposes in Figure 4.

Figure 4

source: Author

Veracyte, inc (VCYT) is a Biotech Developer of $1.3 billion market cap with 1835 SA followers, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) is a Casino in Reno with a 3.1 billion market cap followed by 2427 SA readers. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) is a (seriously) used car dealer with a $615 million market cap and 1014 SA followers, and Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is a Specialty Chemicals producer with $3.5 billion market cap and 977 SA followers.

All of their price-range forecasts and histories follow the same analysis as on BBSI.

We previously analyzed CRMT as buyable on July 24, 2019, 11 market days ago at an 8% lower price.

All these alternatives to BBSI carry historic Win Odds of 7 out of every 8 prior forecast RIs like this day, double-digit % payoffs in 4 to 7-week average holding periods offering triple-digit CAGR prior experiences. For further reactions please contact me by Seeking Alpha message or by Googling my name on the internet.

Conclusion

While BBSI is now less attractive than it was yesterday, alternative attractive near-term investment buys are available in VCYT, ERI, CRMT, and NGVT.

