Lanny's July Dividend Income Summary

We are in the thick of summer everyone! Are the dividends coming in hot and heavy? We will have to see my article below. The market has been volatile lately, as well as dividend increases. Let's see my July dividend income results below.

Dividend Income

I received a total of $571.18 of dividend income in July. A record July baby and getting closer to $1k for an off month. Additionally, my wife earned $87.24 this month and I am still debating on how to incorporate that into the analysis. I don't mind this problem. Therefore, combined, we earned almost $660 for the month.

Further, the 401(k), Health Savings Account (HSA) and all dividends are automatically invested/reinvested and helps take the emotion out of timing and making a decision.

The dividend reinvestment adds quite a bang to the portfolio, as well. As you saw from my recent post in July, dividend increases added almost $200 for the year through June.

Here is the breakdown of dividend income for the month of July.

Specifically, big dividends from the oil tycoon Total (NYSE:TOT) and tobacco company Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

In addition, a pitiful dividend from Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) and they've been a drag on the portfolio. I would like to see more dividends cross $30, which Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) should get there within the net few payouts.

Here, it shows that I received a total of $78.43 (up from $49.08 last year) or 13% of my income from retirement accounts and the other 87% was from my individual taxable account portfolio. This % for retirement accounts increased by 1% from last year with Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), with offsets due to Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Illinois Tool Works, to name a few.

Dividend Income Year-over-Year Comparison

2018:

2019:

As you can see, a few differences here, year over year. First, 2019's list is larger, no doubt. I made significant purchases in OXY and ITW, as you can see. Lastly, it's nice to see an increase from TOT and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

Outside of that, dividend increases and reinvestment. Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) has been the fun one. We did a review on them and LEG on Seeking Alpha.

In total, this June was higher by $166.27 or 41%. At this rate, $805 for next year? Let's get it! Goal set.

Dividend Increases

Delta (NYSE:DAL) continued to not disappoint, with an incredible 15% increase announced.

What was amazing, even with a massive acquisition announced of Anadarko (NYSE:APC), Occidental still announced a dividend increase. Though small, this was a dividend increase, nonetheless.

Lastly, big Norfolk (NYSE:NSC) rocked the house with a 9.30% dividend increase, pumping that dividend higher by $12 more going forward.

Overall, $27.48 added would require an investment of $785 at 3.50% yield, in order to produce that result.

Dividend Income Conclusion & Summary

The name of the game is to apply what you learn through financial education. The next steps are to maximize every dollar for investment opportunities and live a balanced life. My plan is to show that dividend income can be a revenue engine. A revenue engine that can allow you to take back control of your life. Dividend investing, once you learn the right way, becomes easier and starts to make quite a bit of sense.

There is a nice adjustment to my most recent monthly expenditures article. My property taxes increased by 14%. Therefore, my new average is $1,040 per month. Therefore, my current dividend income would cover 55% of that amount. This isn't including my wife's income she earned, which would only help in the equation. In other words, there is work to be done here.

Accordingly, if I keep the same growth rate up, could I hit over $800 going forward? I want $1,000. Seems like a steep challenge. I'll strive for that figure, no doubt, and if I don't reach that, I'll be close at least. Further, all of the investing from last year and moves this year, shows that my aim to make every dollar count has allowed promising results already this year.

Luckily, there are 5 months left in 2019. Dividend reinvesting, dividend increases and the power of time is occurring. I can taste it, one month closer baby. Financial freedom, financial independence, insert your freedom phrase here, awaits! Please share your thoughts, questions and feedback below. Excited to read how everyone did this month, as well. Thank you again, good luck and happy investing!

