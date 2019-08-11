Independence Realty Trust: This 5.5%-Yielding Stock Has A High Leverage Ratio

Investment Thesis

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) delivered a solid Q2 2019 with mid-single-digit same-store top line and bottom line growth. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends. It also has a redevelopment pipeline to help grow its net operating income. However, IRT faces elevated supplies in many of its markets. It also has an elevated debt level. Even though IRT pays a 5.5%-yielding dividend, the payout ratio is high. Although its shares are trading at a discount to its peers, we are not comfortable about its leverage ratio. We think investors should seek opportunities elsewhere.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

IRT delivered a strong Q2 2019 with strong same store top and bottom line growth primarily due to its value add renovation program. As can be seen from the table below, its rental revenue increased by 5.4% year over year. Similarly, its net operating income increased by 6.9%. Its portfolio average occupancy ratio of 94.1% was an increase of 10 basis points. Thanks to its average monthly rate increase, its NOI margin expanded by 90 basis points to 60.4%.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Favorable demographic trend

In PwC’s latest report, the organization also observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent to owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. We believe IRT will benefit from this new demographic trend.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

As can be seen from the left chart below, population growth rates in IRT’s markets have consistently outpaced the national average in the 3 years (including 2019). In addition, net migration in IRT’s markets have outpaced the national average. Therefore, we think IRT’s portfolio of properties can also benefit from these favorable demographic trends.

Source: May 2019 Presentation

Redevelopment opportunities should help grow its net operating income

IRT has a redevelopment pipeline that should help grow its NOI. As can be seen from the table below, the company has completed about 1,590 units and created incremental NOI of nearly $3.0 million. There are about 2,707 remaining units to be completed. Using an investment return of about 15% (this is the return for its past completed projects), the company should be able to generate about $5.8 million of NOI. For reader's information, the total incremental NOI of $8.8 million (include completed and ongoing projects) represents about $0.097 per share.

Source: May 2019 Presentation

Elevated supply in its major markets

Although average effective monthly rent has increased by about 4.8% in the first 6 months in IRT’s same-store portfolio, we are concerned about new supplies that will come to the market in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, in its major markets, supply growth is expected to outpace population and job growth in these 8 markets. Therefore, we think it is possible that the company may experience slower same-store average effective monthly rent than in the past.

2019 NOI Exposure Job Growth Population Growth Supply Growth Atlanta 14.2% 1.62% 1.49% 2.15% Louisville 10.3% 1.33% 0.58% 2.08% Raleigh – Durham 10.1% 1.62% 1.83% 3.39% Columbus 8.6% 1.34% 0.95% 2.08% Tampa 5.4% 1.37% 1.47% 2.07% Indianapolis 5.5% 1.45% 0.87% 1.47% Charlotte 2.2% 1.68% 1.91% 3.68% Orlando 2.7% 1.86% 2.21% 2.96%

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 Supplemental

A leveraged balance sheet

While IRT has almost no debt maturing before 2021, we are concerned about its leverage. The company has about $978.4 millions of total net debt at the end of June 2019 with a debt to gross assets of 54.5%. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 9.2x is way too high. We will be comfortable if this leverage ratio is 6x. IRT’s interest coverage of 2.6x is also low.

Source: May 2019 Presentation

Attractive Valuation

IRT expects to generate core funds from operations of $0.75-$0.78 per share. Using the midpoint of the guidance, its price to estimated 2019 core FFO ratio is 17.1x. This is below many of its larger peers which are trading above 20x. We believe this is justified given IRT’s leveraged balance sheet.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

A 5.5%-yielding dividend

IRT currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 5.5%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its past 3-year yield range. Its dividend payout ratio of 94.7% in Q2 2019 is quite high. Given its stagnating core FFO growth in the past few quarters, we do not think the company will be increasing its dividend any time soon.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for IRT to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

A lengthy period of short supply can often trigger lots of new development activities. Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments have resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for IRT to raise its rental rate.

Investor Takeaway

We like IRT’s redevelopment pipeline and the favorable demographic trends. However, elevated supplies in its markets will likely limit its rental rate growth. We are also concerned about its leveraged balance sheet and its high payout ratio. We think investors with a long-term investment horizon may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

